Raye and Rosalía will face off for the Grammys’ biggest awards

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Raye and Rosalía will compete for major prizes at the 69th Grammy Awards in a sure-to-be-dramatic showdown between two exceedingly ambitious European artists whose latest projects explore high-flown ideas about faith, love and family amid complicated orchestral arrangements carried out with the help of dozens of musicians.

As announced Monday morning by the Recording Academy, Raye leads nominees for next year’s ceremony with 11 nods in all, including album of the year for “This Music May Contain Hope” and record and song of the year for the funk-soul “Where Is My Husband!” — an impressive showing that puts the British singer and songwriter even with the likes of Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar in recent years. (Only Michael Jackson and Babyface have scored more nominations in a single cycle.)

Not far behind Raye is Rosalía with nine nods, including album of the year — an award she won just last week at the Latin Grammys — for “Lux” and record and song of the year for “Berghain,” an operatic stunner in which the Spanish singer and her collaborators Björk and Yves Tumor deliver lyrics in Spanish, German and English.

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Other top nominees in a field dominated by women include Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert and Olivia Rodrigo, each of whom has seven nominations, and Olivia Dean, who has six. The country singer Ella Langley, whose smash “Choosin’ Texas” set a new record this year for the longest run in history atop Billboard’s Hot 100, is up for all four of the Grammys’ biggest awards: album of the year for “Dandelion,” record and song of the year for “Choosin’ Texas” and best new artist.

The last country artist to bag those four noms in the same year? Bobbie Gentry in 1968.

Beyoncé, a perennial Grammy fave, received a nod for R&B solo performance for her song “Morning Dew (Donk)” — her 100th career nomination.

For album of the year, which can be understood as the Grammys’ equivalent of best picture, Langley’s, Raye’s and Rosalía’s LPs will vie with Bridgers’ “Lost Weekend,” Dean’s “The Art of Loving,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” and the only album by a man in the category: “The Romantic” by Bruno Mars, who’s also the only artist over the age of 40 nominated for album of the year.

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Beyond Langley, best new artist nominees include the quirky rock bands Geese and Angine de Poitrine — each of whom earned more nods than Paul McCartney or the Rolling Stones — along with Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Remi Wolf, the Womack Sisters and Don Toliver. The nod for Toliver, a Houston rapper who came up under the aegis of Travis Scott, is the only one for a hip-hop act in the top four categories — a marked shift from the most recent ceremony, where three rap LPs made it into album of the year for the first time.

The 69th Grammys will take place Feb. 7 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. To be eligible for consideration by the academy’s nearly 16,000 voting members, a recording had to be released between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 28, 2026; a second round of voting to determine next year’s winners will begin Dec. 10.

In record of the year, “Choosin’ Texas,” “Where Is My Husband!” and “Berghain” will compete against Dean’s “Man I Need,” Mars’ “I Just Might,” Rodrigo’s “The Cure,” Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Dracula” by Tame Impala with Jennie. “Man I Need” and “The Cure” are also nominated for song of the year, though Mars and Swift are up in the song category with different tunes — Mars with “Risk It All” and Swift with “I Knew It, I Knew You,” from “Toy Story 5.” (The record prize goes to performers and producers, while the song prize recognizes songwriters.) Swift’s nod in song is her ninth for an award she’s never won; the remaining nomination for song of the year went to Ariana Grande’s “Hate That I Made You Love Me.”

Further down the ballot, the award for contemporary country album has only female nominees for the first time in Grammys history: Langley with “Dandelion,” Kelsea Ballerini with “Mount Pleasant,” Carter Faith with “Cherry Valley,” Megan Moroney with “Cloud 9” and Kacey Musgraves with “Middle of Nowhere.” Madonna’s “Confessions II” is nominated for dance/electronic album along with Robyn’s “Sexistential,” Skrillex’s “Soma,” Slayyyter’s “Worst Girl in America” and Tame Impala’s “Deadbeat.”

For rock album, the nominees are Angine de Poitrine’s “Vol. II,” Foo Fighters’ “Your Favorite Toy,” Muse’s “The Wow! Signal,” the Stones’ “Foreign Tongues” and Jack White’s “Frozen Charlotte.” McCartney’s “The Boys of Dungeon Lane” is up for traditional pop vocal album — a dog’s breakfast of a category that also includes Sara Bareilles’ “Good Grief,” Sarah McLachlan’s “Better Broken,” Leslie Odom Jr.’s “An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios” and Charlie Puth’s “Whatever’s Clever!”

McCartney scored another nod with his “The Man on the Run” audio book; for that award he’ll compete against storytelling recordings by Michael J. Fox, Michelle Obama, Lil Jon, Dolly Parton and Tim Curry. Parton, who died in August, received three posthumous Grammy nominations in all; her others are both in the country duo/group performance category — for “Butterfly,” with the Zac Brown Band, and “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” a genre-crossing posse cut featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire.

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Among artists likely to feel they were snubbed by the academy is Noah Kahan, the stadium-filling folk-rock star whose “The Great Divide” received only a single nomination for contemporary folk album. Harry Styles, who won album of the year in 2023, came up empty, as did Audrey Hobert and Malcolm Todd, siblings widely tipped by awards prognosticators to become the first brother and sister to compete against each other for best new artist. (Because their father is a successful TV writer, Hobert and Todd have been labeled by some as nepo babies — a tag also applied to Gracie Abrams and Stella Lefty, neither of whom were nominated for a Grammy this year.)

BTS, which reunited last year after the members of the hugely popular K-pop boy band completed their mandatory military service in South Korea, declined to submit its blockbuster comeback album, “Arirang,” in apparent protest of the academy’s introduction of a new Asian pop category. In a statement in July, BTS said, “We hope music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided into region or language.”

The 69th Grammys will be the first in a new 10-year deal between the Recording Academy and Disney, which will show February’s ceremony on its ABC network and Hulu and Disney+ streaming platforms. The show previously aired for half a century on CBS.