Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank performs during Live at 35 Warped Tour showcase on Southwest Airlines. The plane took off just before a technical emergency that caused FAA to ground all planes across the U.S.

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While most of the U.S. was mired in the FAA’s flight grounding for most of Friday, a select group got to live their pop-punk dreams on a chartered Southwest flight out of LAX as part of Southwest’s Live at 35 series. On the flight, which left just before air travel was upended, the vibes were immaculate, and few knew or mentioned what was happening on the ground because they were having too much fun rockin’ in the sky.

Once everyone settled on board, a handful of artists from the bill took turns performing up and down the aisle. Appropriately, at 35,000 feet, is where the fun began.

Lolo performs during Live at 35 Warped Tour showcase on Southwest airlines flight from LAX to Orlando for the Warped Tour. (Anthony Hughes)

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Lolo started things off with a four-song set. After joking that clapping on a plane is “passe,” the singer-songwriter, accompanied by an acoustic guitarist, delivered a soulful version of “The Devil Wears Converse” before turning “u turn me on (but u give me depression)” and “Punisher” into singalong, clap-along anthems.

“I’m a nervous flier, and it’s the longest I’ve not worn a seat belt on a flight,” she joked.

Next up was Hoobastank, which was represented by singer Dan Estrin and guitarist Doug Robb.

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The bands performing at Southwest Airlines’ Live at 35 Warped Tour showcase, from left: Lolo, Simple Plan, the Used and Hoobastank. (Anthony Hughes)

“I can’t believe we’re doing this,” Estrin said before the duo performed the band’s 2004 hit, “The Reason.” The singer leaned into the songs — literally. He walked up and down the aisle, getting up close with the passengers, including bassist Jesse Charland, whose lap he parked on for “Crawling in the Dark.” To be fair, it is difficult to find balance on a plane; nevertheless, there were some slight bumps — especially for what he called “the strangest show we’ve ever played.”

“Is this the most annoying flight you’ve ever been on?” he asked, then brought up the turbulence scene in “Almost Famous,” which was certainly a choice considering the setting.

Thankfully for everyone involved, things didn’t go how they did for the fictional Stillwater, and a singalong of “The Reason,” with dimmed cabin lights amid a sea of phone lights, ensued.

The Used perform on Live at 35 showcase for Southwest Airlines. (Anthony Hughes)

“Get the shakes out!” exclaimed the Used singer Bert McCracken before he and guitarist Joey Bradford performed an acoustic version of “All That I’ve Got” from 2004’s “In Love and Death.” The Warped Tour veterans used their four-song set to warm up for their eighth year at the festival.

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“Weirdest f—ing s— I’ve ever done in my life, but we’re having fun!” McCracken said before closing things out with “A Taste of Ink.”

Before the flight was cleared to land amid the FAA chaos, Simple Plan’s Pierre Bouvier performed acoustically to finish things off.

Simple Plan frontman Pierre Bouvier performs during Live at 35 on a Southwest flight from LAX to Orlando for the Warped Tour. (Anthony Hughes)

“We made it, we’re going to the Warped Tour!” Bouvier said, formally informing the crowd about what was happening on the ground. The jokes were aplenty (he said he’d crowd surf if he had room, and it was the first time he’d heard drummer Chuck Corneau sing). When he wasn’t cracking wise, songs like “I’d Do Anything” (where he joked about Mark Hoppus joining him on vocals and changing the lyrics to add “I’d do anything for the Warped Tour”), “Welcome to My Life,” “I’m Just a Kid” and “Perfect” were met by rapturous cheers in the cabin.

Little did anyone know at the time that the performance clips that circulated in the festival’s aftermath would be a boon to the festival and the airline. Those outside the flight knew the promotion was, in fact, a promotion. Clips went viral, and outlets ranging from niche to mainstream picked up the story as a moment of fun when most travelers’ patience was tested.

The next day, Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman was amazed by the promotion’s reach, acknowledging that timing was fortuitous. Marveling at its reach, he smiled, shook his head, and said, “To think it was so hard to convince some of them to play, and now look.”

