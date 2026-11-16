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Richard Sterban, the bass singer for the gospel and country quartet the Oak Ridge Boys who sang the iconic “oom-papa-oom-papa-mow-mow” refrain on the group’s hit 1981 cover of “Elvira,” has died. He was 83.

Sterban died Saturday in Hendersonville, Tenn., due to complications from bronchitis and pneumonia after a lengthy battle with cancer, his family and the band announced. The singer had revealed in September 2025 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer that March.

“I want to thank everyone, especially the fans, for your concern, and I would appreciate your continued prayers,” Sterban said in a statement then. “Most days I’m feeling very good, and I hope to be back out on the road in several months.”

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Sterban had been a member of the Oak Ridge Boys since 1972 and performed with the band regularly until his health struggles in recent years. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame along with the rest of the quartet in 2015. The Oak Ridge Boys won five Grammy Awards over the years, including for “Elvira,” their cover of Dallas Frazier‘s 1965 original. The group’s other hits include “Bobbie Sue,” “American Made” and “Thank God for Kids.” The Oak Ridge Boys also sang the backing vocals on Paul Simon’s 1977 hit “Slip Slidin’ Away.”

The Oak Ridge Boys members perform at the CMA Music Festival in 2015. (Al Wagner / Invision / Associated Press)

Before his tenure with the Oak Ridge Boys, Sterban had toured with J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet, singing backup for Elvis Presley for about a year and a half, including on the 1972 concert film “Elvis on Tour.”

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“I couldn’t believe that he knew my name and knew that I was the bass singer,” he wrote of his first meeting with Presley as a member of the Stamps Quartet in his book with Steven Robinson, “From Elvis to Elvira: My Life on Stage.” “I don’t know how we gathered ourselves well enough to sing at that rehearsal, but apparently we did. I just kept thinking over and over that there was Elvis Presley, and here we were singing with him. It was a feeling that would continue every night; it never got old to me.”

Born April 24, 1943, in Camden, N.J., Sterban grew up in nearby Collingswood. He started singing at age 6 and studied music at Trenton State College, now known as the College of New Jersey. Sterban was a founding member of the Philadelphia-area gospel quartet, the Keystones, which also included fellow Oak Ridge Boys member Joe Bonsall, who died in 2024. Sterban and Bonsall were inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame in 1994.

In a statement shared Saturday on X, Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young described Sterban as “a musical bridge builder” that helped the Oak Ridge Boys “achieve seventeen No. 1 hits, legions of fans the world over, and a well-deserved place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

“He used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots,” Young continued. “Richard Sterban was a steady force and a foundational figure in country music.”

Sterban is survived by his wife, Donna; his children Lauren, Tori, Rich, Doug and Chris; and 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.