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The chants of devotion began hours before the band even stepped onstage on Friday: “Slayer! Slayer! Slayer!”

The last time Slayer took the stage at what is now known as the Kia Forum, on Nov. 30, 2019, the SoCal thrash-metal originators were saying goodbye. The quartet seemed to mean it, and there were real tears in the eyes of fans pressed against the barricades up front for that farewell performance, even if the band’s retirement seemed premature.

So no one was complaining as Slayer returned this weekend for the first of two sold-out nights at the Forum, this time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its most notorious album, 1986’s “Reign in Blood.” The shows were among 10 concerts the band is performing this year in the U.S. and Latin America, following its unexpected reunion in 2024 for Riot Fest in Chicago.

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On Friday, Slayer remained just as local fans last saw it: a ferocious assault of noise and attitude, with the band surrounded by its traditional fireballs and billowing curtains of smoke, turning the stage into a battlefield. While half its set was devoted to a faithful re-creation of “Reign in Blood,” Slayer opened the night with 13 songs that spanned its career, from 1985’s “Hell Awaits” to 2015’s “Repentless.”

“Seasons in the Abyss” opened to ominous Sabbath-like gloom, with exotic layers of cascading metal guitar — accompanied on the big screen by images of a demonic Egyptian temple. To the grinding creepshow guitars of “Dead Skin Mask,” a montage of pictures of real-life serial killers (including Ed Gein, Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy and the Son of Sam) unfurled behind them.

Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer performs at the Kia Forum. (Steve Appleford)

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On a stage often ignited with flaming inverted crosses made of stacked Marshall amps, Slayer delivered many more enraged messages about war, psychosis, Nazi horrors, and the historic evils of state oppression and religion.

Of the four musicians who formed Slayer in Huntington Park in 1981, only singer-bassist Tom Araya and guitarist Kerry King remain, and both were engaged at full force at the Forum. Araya’s full-throated growl erupted center stage on “God Hates Us All” and “Hate Worldwide,” while King wrestled chaotic leads from his guitar, occasionally rearing his head back to shout along to the songs (many of which he wrote).

Araya no longer headbangs behind the mic, following surgery to his neck and spine in 2010. And yet his calm presence onstage, singing the same disturbed lyrics, was somehow even more menacing. In front of him were two circle pits of moshing fans, at least one constantly in motion.

King, in shaved head and braided beard, traded maniacal guitar leads with Gary Holt from opposite ends of the stage. Drummer Paul Bostaph provided a tight, volatile rhythm.

Guitarist Gary Holt of Slayer performs at the Kia Forum. (Steve Appleford)

Slayer is one of thrash metal’s “Big 4” originators, alongside Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax. Their genre emerged from a collision of speedy early punk and the new wave of British heavy metal, though Slayer’s approach has been especially direct and unwavering. Producer Rick Rubin has compared the band’s musical purity to that of the Ramones.

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It’s made Slayer among the most influential bands in metal, and its audience one of the most intense, winning over new generations of headbangers. On night 2 at the Forum, the show was paused for several minutes by the fire marshal when moshing erupted in one of the arena’s seated areas.

When Slayer briefly left the stage, Araya admonished the section of the arena causing the commotion: “I know it’s hard to ... contain yourself, it’s hard to ... maintain yourself. I know that, but you have to be respectful of the people around you. ... The fire marshal is here for your … safety!”

Polite behavior is hardly expected in the face of dueling thrash guitars, drumbeats like cannon fire and endless walls of flame. At the end of the night, as the quartet launched into the stormy finale of “Raining Blood,” much of the crowd surged forward. Then the four band members lingered onstage, tossing guitar picks and drumsticks to fans. This time, as a rejuvenated Slayer waved goodbye, it no longer seemed like the end.

