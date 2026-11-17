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Spring-Nuts, a Bruce Springsteen fan club on Facebook, shut down after the musician endorsed Michigan’s Democratic Senate nominee, Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.

Howard and Julie Chazanoff, founders of the private fan collective of nearly 20,000 members and themselves observant Jews, had long upheld a “no-politics” policy to encourage “peaceful interactions” among members, the couple wrote in a Nov. 8 post announcing the shuttering.

“As Bruce became more outspoken about his politics, something we understood and respected as his absolute right, we found ourselves facing a difficult balancing act,” the couple wrote in their lengthy statement, running more than 4,600 words. “So, we decided to modify our no-politics policy and to allow Bruce’s political messages and commentary into the group.... We believed that in modifying our no politics policy, and listening to the passionate voices of our members, we were respecting Bruce’s voice and, in our own way, LETTING FREEDOM RING.”

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Posted to his website Nov. 2, Springsteen’s endorsement read, “Dr. El-Sayed is a fighter for our American Constitution, he’s a fighter for our American Democracy, and he’s a fighter against the corrupt, lawless, and anti-American leadership currently in the White House. That’s why I’m in his corner 100%.”

The Chazanoffs said divisions among their large membership over the years had became unmanageable, and Springsteen’s most recent political statement hit a nerve.

“Most disturbing to us was Bruce’s recent endorsement of Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who has strong relationships with people who have open disdain for America and Jews. El- Sayed refused to retract some of his own statements which we believe to be antisemitic and anti-American,” they wrote. “Julie and I were deeply affected by it, too. Not simply as the founders of Spring-Nuts, but on a deeply personal level, as individuals whose principles, convictions, and Jewish identity mean far more to us than any fan group, artist, or political disagreement ever could.”

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The Times reached out to Springsteen’s representatives, but did not immediately receive a reply.

While supporting Springsteen and others’ rights to express their own political opinions, the couple expressed dismay about “disrespectful” fan engagement in the Facebook group.

“Although it’s no secret that Julie and I respectfully but vehemently disagree with Bruce’s endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed, particularly given our concerns about El-Sayed’s alignment with some of the individuals he has associated and campaigned with. Obviously, We DO NOT hold Bruce responsible for some of the behavior we’ve witnessed within this group,” they wrote.

Voices Commentary: Say his name: Abdul El-Sayed becomes the nation’s first Muslim senator Beyond the political implications, El-Sayed speaks for those of us who have been othered by our “foreign” heritage, the color of our skin, the food we eat, our accents or the way we pray.

Reddit user FlyTheW1988 republished the Chazanoffs’ full statement following the group’s shutdown, prefacing the post with a disclaimer: “Let me be clear, since I’m getting downvoted to oblivion: I didn’t write this and think it’s self-righteousness over the top sanctimonious hot garbage that could have been at most a paragraph. Just sharing in its entirety because I don’t have time to read it let alone cut it down.”

Facebook user Frank Stefanko in a Nov. 9 post defended the Chazanoffs as true fans whose fan site “shared cultures and enjoyed an international commonality and positive energy.” But he took issue with members criticizing the musician for “getting too political,” saying it “doesn’t compute!” when someone claims to like him “then criticizes the very core of who he is.”

“Bruce has always been political. Did you never listen to his lyrics. Bruce has a lot to say on many subjects. He’s a poet, he’s an artist, and most importantly, he’s a passionate true American,” Stefanko wrote. “I question any Spring-nut member who appreciates Bruce Springsteen and then criticizes his right to practice being an American.”

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Springsteen wrapped his 20-date Land of Hope & Dreams American tour in Minneapolis at the end of March. His album “Streets of Minneapolis” was released Jan. 28.