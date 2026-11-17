This year, the holidays in L.A. offer the gift of live music that will allow us all to excite or escape our out-of-town relatives when they come to the West Coast. We’ve dug up a little something for everyone — from K-pop fans to alt-rock lovers and R&B/hip-hop nerds. Enjoy our guide to 10 must-see concerts to attend from post-Thanksgiving through the top of 2027.

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Jackson Browne, Pantages, Nov. 22-23

When Jackson Browne played the tribute to Wes Anderson at the Hollywood Bowl in July, he finally played a beloved tune that casual fans might not even know that he wrote. Browne penned Nico’s “These Days” as a teenager, and neither that classic nor “The Fairest of the Seasons” had lost an ounce of their regal melancholy. Like fellow lion-in-winter bard Paul Simon, Browne’s playing a relatively intimate theater (here, the 1,900-capacity Pantages) for a small run of shows spanning his catalog, with depth and insight that get richer with patina. — A.B.

Katseye, Crypto.com Arena, Nov. 22

It’s an open question as to how many members of Katseye will be onstage for this show. At one recent outing, after several last-minute canceled dates, only three of the six founding members performed due to injuries and health reasons. Bandmate Megan Skiendiel sat glumly in a chair and sunglasses onstage, recovering from a concussion. Fans are worried that Hybe is touring them to exhaustion, but when they’re on, they’re an extremely charismatic and limber pop act with insistent bangers like “Gabriela” and “Gnarly.” Still, Adéla must be a little relieved to have missed the cut for all this. — A.B.

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Agriculture, El Rey Theatre, Nov. 24

One of the most exciting new Los Angeles heavy bands in ages, Agriculture plays with the technical virtuosity of black metal, the hard-pivot lurches of grindcore and a sound-design acumen pulling from pure noise music. If that sounds like a lot, the band writes real tunes too, and on “The Spiritual Sound” it taps into a deep lineage of personal liberation through transgressive music. — A.B.

Jackson Browne heads to the Pantages for a double bill on Nov. 22-23. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

KIIS-FM’s Jingle Ball, Intuit Dome, Dec. 4

The powerhouse Top 40 radio station pulled an A+ headliner for its annual holiday concert in Olivia Rodrigo, who will perform here between dates on her world tour behind this year’s “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.” (Rodrigo will be back at Intuit Dome in January for a whopping 10 shows of her own.) Also on the bill for Jingle Ball: Hilary Duff, whose excellent comeback album, “Luck … or Something,” has spawned an arena tour that keeps getting extended; Raye and Sienna Spiro, two big-voiced English singers with clever approaches to throwback soul music; the frankly confessional bedroom-pop star Bella Kay; and Stella Lefty, whose “Boston” is one of the year’s biggest (and most controversial) viral hits. — M.W.

Angine de Poitrine, Wiltern, Dec. 4-5

We’re in a golden age of abrasive masked-weirdo bands finding popular acclaim, and Angine de Poitrine is the most fascinating of the lot. The Quebec duo plays scabrous experimental proggy rock harking back to 2000s-era bands like Lightning Bolt and Don Caballero, via Captain Beefheart and Primus, and do so in gigantic avant-garde sculptural costumes. Yet somehow, the two have become alt rock stars, and perhaps excepting Madonna in the Sahara Tent, they’re going to be one of the most talked-about undercard acts at Coachella next year. — A.B.

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The Womack Sisters at Peppermint Club (Dec. 5-6) and El Rey Theatre (Dec. 10)

If this local trio sounds like it was born to sing soul music, that’s because it was: The sisters’ grandfather was Sam Cooke, their uncle was Bobby Womack, and their father was Cecil Womack, who performed with Bobby as a kid and later wrote Teddy Pendergrass’ indelible “Love T.K.O.” After a years-long gestation process, the Womack Sisters finally dropped their self-titled debut over the summer; it’s a tasty and moving R&B album that feels classic in sound but modern in attitude. Expect to hear most of it here, along with the trio’s swinging rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “What Christmas Means to Me.” — M.W.

Victoria Monét, YouTube Theater, Dec. 8

How best to follow up a win for best new artist at the Grammy Awards? For Monét, who took that coveted prize in 2024, the answer was going to culinary school at Pasadena’s Institute of Culinary Education — an unlikely side quest that she’s said restored her creative appetite. The R&B singer’s latest album, “Frequency of Love,” offers a little something for everyone, from crinkly soul jams to uptempo dance music to romantic jazz-pop ballads perfect for the cozy wine bar she might open one day. — M.W.

Katseye throws down at the Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 22. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams, Kia Forum, Dec. 14-20

The pop singer’s “Daughter From Hell” didn’t quite charm critics the way 2024’s “The Secret of Us” did — one result, perhaps, of the fact that the new album contains far less from Abrams’ friend and co-writer Audrey Hobert. Yet here she is finishing the year with four hometown arena shows, which means nobody needs to worry too much about the arc of her career. Just as Taylor Swift once had Abrams open for her on the road, the singer will share the stage here with two talented up-and-comers in Rachel Chinouriri and Holly Humberstone. — M.W.

Stevie Wonder, Intuit Dome, Dec. 19

Half a century after the release of “Songs in the Key of Life,” Wonder is on tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Grammy-winning masterpiece by playing the double album from beginning to end. “Songs” is a marvel of melody, texture, groove and attitude — “Sir Duke” alone could keep a musicologist busy for days — and to do it justice Wonder is out with a gigantic live band led by his longtime collaborator Greg Phillinganes. This show will double as Wonder’s annual House Full of Toys benefit; concertgoers are invited to bring an unwrapped toy or a “gift of joy” as a tax-deductible donation. — M.W.

Drugdealer, Zebulon, Dec. 18-19

Michael Collins’ shapeshifting project is a vessel for some of the most exquisite ’70s SoCal folk-rock rock since, well, Jackson Browne. Few acts can actually nail the louche, magic hour feeling of “Madison” without it being a tired pastiche. But Collins has done more than his homework — he’s conjured the feeling of peeling off Laurel Canyon Boulevard right when the terpenes settle in and the sun hits that perfect shade of amber. — A.B.