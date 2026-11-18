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Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus is seeking nearly $681,000 owed him from a 2026 lawsuit victory.

In June, a judge found Hoppus’ neighbor responsible for the musician’s legal fees related to a tree-trimming disagreement. At the time, the amount was $655,577, but Hoppus’ legal team filed a writ of execution Friday, claiming the neighbor now owes an additional $25,323 in interest because of their failure to pay.

Hoppus, who lives in a Midcentury Modern home in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills, sued his neighbor in June 2023, claiming their trees grew so tall that they blocked his view, which was in violation of a Beverly Hills Planning Commission resolution.

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The commission had ruled that Hoppus “has a protectable view of the Los Angeles Basin — specifically, of the horizon.” The musician “has substantially complied with the Initial Neighbor Outreach and Mediation procedures of the Trousdale Estates View Restoration Article” and the Commission “finds that foliage comprising a total of five trees substantially disrupts the View Owner’s view when the trees have grown to a height greater than 15.”

The “foliage owner” was also required to hire a geotechnical engineer to “assess any slopes with the potential to be impacted by removal of said trees” and to “prepare a report, inclusive of recommendations for revegetation, surficial stability, and erosion control in the areas of tree removal” that the neighbor must comply with.

In 2021, the “All the Small Things” bassist and singer invited Architectural Digest into his 1961 home designed by Harold “Hal” Levitt, who is on the city of Beverly Hills’ List of Local Master Architects. The house, which Hoppus and his wife, Skye, bought in 2004, boasts an “abundance of windows and sweeping curves, including a round sunken den,” the magazine noted.

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“We lucked into this amazing architect that we didn’t really know anything about,” the singer told AD. “We’re really happy to have fallen into that.”

Mark Hoppus, left, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker of Blink-182 reunited in 2022. (Live Nation)

In June 2021, Hoppus was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. During his treatment, the musician wrote a book about his life, “Fahrenheit-182” — published last year — including his Blink-182 days with guitarist Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker.

Hoppus was declared cancer-free in September, and in 2022 reunited with the original Blink trio, including DeLonge, who had left the band (for a second time) in 2015.

The band has tour dates planned starting May 9, 2027, in Daytona Beach, Fla., through Oct. 16 in Las Vegas.