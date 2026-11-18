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Wedding bells are reportedly on the way for Ryan Adams and his new fiancée.

The “Come Pick Me Up” singer, 52, is engaged to Kate Farr, 22, after a whirlwind six-month romance, according to TMZ.

“I’ve never been happier in my life. Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I’ve ever met. She’s my best friend, and I’ve never been happier. Here’s to love,” Adams told the outlet. The couple, who reportedly met earlier this year through mutual friends, got engaged some time in October.

Farr, a writer and producer who now works in music, is originally from Ohio and moved to L.A. to be with Adams. The couple is reportedly looking to relocate to the Midwest.

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Adams was previously married to singer-actor Mandy Moore from 2009 to 2015. (Their divorce was finalized in 2016.) Moore was among the women who accused Adams of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior in 2019. Multiple women, including high-profile musical collaborators like Phoebe Bridgers and a then-underage fan, told the New York Times that Adams engaged in manipulative behavior as he promised professional advancement in music while simultaneously making sexual advances.

Adams denied the allegations at the time, but in 2020 penned a public apology for the ways he “mistreated people throughout [his] life and career.”

“All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple,” he wrote in the apology published by the Daily Mail. “This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”