As the final note of his 2019 breakout single “Like I Want You” echoed throughout Walt Disney Concert Hall, Giveon sank to his knees, lingering there until a man emerged to drape a heavy fur coat across his shoulders — a subtle nod to James Brown’s iconic cape routine.

The dramatic act was all part of Giveon’s “Night at the Hall,” a pair of one-night only performances at downtown L.A.’s Walt Disney Concert Hall and New York City’s Carnegie Hall. After performing for thousands of fans at venues around the globe and music festivals like Coachella, the Long Beach crooner decided to bring his latest album, “Beloved,” which was recorded live, into a more scaled-down space.

“We probably could’ve gone back to one of the arenas,” he told The Times ahead of Tuesday night’s show, “but I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to be in a space where Black music, specifically, is put in the conversation of fine arts.”

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Backed by a 12-piece band dressed in all black, Giveon channeled his inner showman throughout the nearly three-hour show, which kicked off with a sit-down conversation with a childhood friend alongside Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Jimmy Jam. With a glass of wine in hand, Giveon commanded the room with a relaxed confidence, interacting playfully with individual fans and his bandmates, cracking jokes and sharing relatable stories with the audience, all while hitting every mark and soaring through spine-tingling vocal runs.

At one point, he dedicated his love ballad “World We Created” to his aunt and uncle in the front row, and gave his bass player the mic to propose to his girlfriend.

The entire night was captured on camera — both by a professional film crew and fans given disposable cameras.

Backstage, the baritone singer opened up about the significance of performing at Walt Disney Concert Hall, how Barry White is inspiring his next musical era and his newest single, “Fast Asleep,” out Friday.

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This conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

You released the second act of your album “Beloved” in May with five new tracks including four features. Why did you want to introduce collaborators on this version and how do you think they enhance the world you’ve created on this album?

Given backstage at Walt Disney Concert Hall. (Ohihonma Omo-Eboh)

I love that you used “world that I built.” I think that’s my main goal and sometimes the features will probably distract me from that or take me away from it. And the songs are actual stories, so it’s hard to add someone to it after unless we went through that story together. I just get super cerebral about the process. But after I was done, not a year later, but probably like six, seven months later, these are just a bunch of artists who I was just a fan of. Sasha Keable, she opened for my last tour, so we spent a lot of time together. Teddy Swims. He was the artist that I don’t want to say brought me back when I was on my hiatus because I wouldn’t call it a hiatus, but the pace that everything is made now, three years feels like in hiatus and that was my first song back, and we got close during that. And then Kehlani, I was just a fan of what she was doing for the genre while some of us were building. Just all the women in the rhythm and blues space who were keeping the genre afloat while we were out doing Lord knows what. Then Leon, he wrote on my album. I’ve been a fan of Leon since he wrote a song on a TV show called “Victorious.” So it was mostly people I’m a fan of and people that I’m kind of friends with now at this point.

I love that you watched “Victorious,” too.

Oh, of course. I was so jealous. I wish I went there too, but shout out Long Beach Poly High School.

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Act II kicks off with “Jezebel,” which has an upbeat, funky vibe to it, which we hadn’t really heard from you before. How did that song come together and why did you decide to make it the opener?

Usually I like to open with something hard hitting. My debut EP “Take Time,” I open with a song called “The Beach” with more tempo-heavy drums. On my debut album, I begin the project with a song called “Let Me Go.” It starts with tempo and heavy drums. I just like to start like that. And then in film, it’s called typecasted, but I don’t know what the term is in music, but I don’t want to be typecasted as an artist. So I wanted to show people my versatility, but I understand how it all works. You can’t just shock your fan base otherwise they’re gonna be confused. So I’m like ‘OK, I gave you guys three bodies of work. I’m gonna give you tempo now, so you kind of have to bear with me.’ At some point, I want to do a full body of work that’s tempo, but I’m not in a rush.

What makes this album so special is that it was recorded live. Walt Disney Concert Hall feels like the perfect space to experience it because of the elevated acoustics, how intimate it is and of course, the prestige of the venue. Do you recall the first time you came to this venue to see a show? If so, who was it?

No, I didn’t see a show here until I actually was already in the major label system, maybe two or three years ago. Solange had a residency. It was like it was like three nights. I remember one of the nights was gospel. I was in the venue like ‘Wait, this is how it looks?’ The outside is just as beautiful as the inside. I’m also just a fan of architecture, so I know the guy who built it. And I would be in the general vicinity because I’m just a fan of art and the Broad is around the corner. I would go there all the time, and just look at Basquiats and Jeff Koons and stuff like that. I would be like, ‘What is that building?’ I used to think that the outside was a sculpture that was a part of the museum. Then I realized it was a venue. But I was like, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to play there. I’m pretty sure that’s probably for symphonies or opera or fine arts. But that’s when I didn’t realize that rhythm and blues can be fine arts. So I think that’s why I’m deciding to just do these shows. We probably could have gone back to one of the arenas, but I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to be in a space where Black music, specifically, is put in the conversation of fine arts.

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You are a self-described theater kid and you’ve talked about loving to watch old performance videos of Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington and Nina Simone. What does it mean to you to perform here and at Carnegie Hall?

I pedestalize it so much that it could kind of be dangerous because I don’t want to get out there and be too excited. As much as I know how much it means to me, I’m still trying to figure out a way to make it like any other show in my head; otherwise, I’ll just start overthinking and stuff. But it’s really special to me, honestly. I feel like it’s one of those fake it till you make it moments or like you just cosplay and then you’re like ‘Wait, I’m here now.’ So before I would just cosplay as a crooner, or cosplay like I’m at a jazz club and then it’s like now I’m at Walt Disney Concert Hall telling my lighting director ‘This is how I want it to feel.’ Or I’m at the main stage on a Saturday night during a sunset at Coachella. It’s like ‘Oh, I’m here now. It’s not cosplay.’

As someone who’s performed at places like Madison Square Garden and the O2 arena, that’s surprising to hear.

I used to use the word imposter syndrome until I really looked up what it meant and I saw it means that you feel like you don’t deserve it. I don’t feel that way. It’s just I still feel like a kid trying on his dad’s clothes trying to make it fit, and my figurative dads are the greats. It’s like I don’t ever feel like I would be able to be a Frank Sinatra.

[Interviewer shrugs and tilts head to one side]

Maybe, yeah. But it’s like. I don’t know. It just feels like a relic. It feels ancient. I think even that mindset will keep me humble, but maybe a balance so I don’t feel like I don’t belong, but I do feel like I belong. It’s like have you ever heard someone say ‘Wow, we really the new adults?’ That’s how I feel as an artist. I’m like ‘Oh wait. I’m really that now. We kinda be serious now. We gotta throw a tie on.’ It’s like aw s—. I’m really the crooner now.

You’ve always gravitated toward sharp tailoring, from your early cover art to your red-carpet looks, but you’ve elevated it even more during this “Beloved” era. When you’re building the visual world for a record, how much does stepping into those silhouettes shape the way you carry yourself and perform the songs onstage?

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It’s like Clark Kent and Superman. It really is like a mental thing. So, like my first project, “Take Time,” I made it in sweats and jeans, and you can hear it. It’s more vibey. I’m kind of talking a little crazier. It’s more bravado. It’s more just chill. For this, I would dress up every day to go to the studio, and you can just hear it in the music. So it’s crazy the psychology behind what you wear determines your creative process. But it goes across all mediums and all crafts. Like even in sports, they say you dress good, you play good.

“I wanted to be in a space where Black music, specifically, is put in the conversation of fine arts,” Giveon says. (Danielle Emst)

You’ve said that “Beloved” and “Beloved Act ll” are the records that you’ve always wanted to make. Where do you see yourself heading creatively next?

Without giving it all away, I’m obsessed with Barry White right now.

OK, thank you for that hint. You have a new record coming out this week too, right?

“Fast Asleep” is actually one of my favorite songs I made in a long time because I captured the moment of the lifestyle that I’m in. And even for the video, I took a VHS camera for a week to show my lifestyle. It’s also a testament to where I’m at as an artist because it’s like I could just do s— now. So this is a song that I’m not attaching to a body of work. It’s just a standalone song and it’s the very first time I’ve ever done that. Every time I’ve dropped a single, it’s been a single for an album. Music is just a part of my lifestyle. It’s warm, it’s fall and it’s love. I know sometimes I can go either way. I was in a good mood when I wrote this one. But I love this song. We haven’t dropped the cover art yet, but it’s really cool. My family is on it. Also, this is the quickest turnaround ever to where I’ve written a song and performed it in front of a crowd. I wrote this song a couple of weeks ago and I’m performing it tonight. It’s my first time ever premiering a song at a show, so it’s like I get live feedback in the moment.