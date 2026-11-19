This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A Spanish high court has opened a criminal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against singer Julio Iglesias.

Investigating judge Antonio Piña Alonso said the complaint filed by women’s rights advocacy group Women’s Link Worldwide on behalf of two of Iglesias’ former employees presented enough preliminary evidence to move forward with an investigation, according to a Wednesday report by the Associated Press. The women allege the singer-songwriter had sexually and physically abused them at his homes in the Caribbean while they worked for him in 2021.

In January, Spanish prosecutors dropped their investigation into allegations of sexual assault made against Iglesias and two people who managed houses for him in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic because the office determined that Spanish courts lacked jurisdiction.

Advertisement

The women then filed a second complaint in September against only Iglesias directly to the Spanish high court, arguing that it can exercise jurisdiction over the country’s citizens who are accused of crimes abroad. Iglesias, 83, is a citizen of Spain.

“This is a victory for Rebeca and Laura, and also for all the girls and women seeking justice,” Women’s Link Executive Director Jovana Ríos Cisnero said in a statement. “Today, the Spanish justice system is sending a clear message about its duty to guarantee access to justice for racialized women, non-Spanish women and domestic workers. Everyone must have access to justice with equality and dignity, no matter who the accused is.”

The singer’s lawyer, José Antonio Choclán, declined to comment, per the New York Times. Miami-based attorney Russell L. King, whose website lists Iglesias as among his clients, also did not respond to a request for comment by the AP.

Advertisement

Iglesias has previously denied the accusations.

“It is with deep sorrow that I respond to the accusations made by two people who previously worked at my home,” he said in a statement in Spanish shared January on Instagram. “I deny having abused, coerced or disrespected any woman. These accusations are absolutely false and cause me great sadness.”

In January, after the first complaint was filed, Spanish-language news outlets elDiario.es and Univision published a joint investigation into Iglesias’ alleged abuse and misconduct. In the report, the two women, who had been employed as a domestic worker and a physical therapist, accused Iglesias of sexual assault and their superiors of coercing them into sexual acts with the singer.

Among the evidence that was submitted to the high court is a photograph of a bruise on one of the women’s arms that is “consistent with having been grabbed forcefully,” as well as two marks on one of her thighs that could have been caused by a human bite, according to the court’s statement to the New York Times. Portions of the complaint alleging human trafficking and violations of workers’ rights have been dismissed.

The judge has ordered the two women to testify in person in Madrid on Feb. 3, 2027.