This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Taylor Swift performed at the CMA Awards for the first time in 13 years Wednesday night when the Country Music Assn. celebrated its 60th annual ceremony.

But Ella Langley’s star shined brightest, as she made history during the night’s event at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, scoring six awards, the most wins ever in a single year. The Alabama singer was named entertainer of the year and won in the categories for single, album, song, female vocalist and music video of the year. “Choosin’ Texas” recently became the longest-running No. 1 song in Billboard chart history, and Langley is up for the Grammys’ four biggest awards: album of the year for “Dandelion,” record and song of the year for “Choosin’ Texas” and best new artist.

“Hard to put this night into words and what it means,” Langley wrote in an Instagram post following her wins. “Wow. Walking up on stage I have so many things going through my mind of what I want to say, but tonight was hard to come up with the right words. I want to say thank you to my fans. Thank you for loving this record, thank you for coming to my shows, thank you for believing in my artistry. This year has been the most incredible journey, and I want to thank you for sharing in that with me. I love y’all.”

Advertisement

Miranda Lambert shared in three of Langley’s wins — single, album and song of the year — as producer and songwriter. The two stars surprised fans during the event with the live debut of “Snakeskin Boots” off of Lambert’s 10th solo album, “Crisco,” which released Oct. 2.

The evening’s host, Lainey Wilson, opened the show with a tribute to late country legend Dolly Parton, singing “I Will Always Love You” with Vince Gill.

Swift’s appearance included a performance of “I Knew It, I Knew You” off of “Toy Story 5’s” soundtrack and a bit of her 2006 country hit “Our Song,” with Keith Urban joining her on the banjo.

Advertisement

Swift also presented the CMA’s 2026 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to Brooks & Dunn, who again took vocal duo of the year and continue to hold the record for the most wins of all time with 21.

Music 2027 Grammy nominations: Raye, Rosalía and a 100th nod for Beyoncé The two ambitious European artists are nominated for projects that explore high-flown ideas about faith, love and family amid complicated orchestral arrangements. Beyoncé also received her 100th career nod.

New artist of the year Stephen Wilson Jr. took home his first CMA Award, while Chris Stapleton earned his ninth in the male vocalist of the year category. The Red Clay Strays won vocal group of the year for the second consecutive year, and Charlie Worsham was named musician of the year for the second time in his career.

The full list of winners and nominees is available at CMAAwards.com. The show is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.