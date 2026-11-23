Usher performs during “The R&B Tour” starring Usher Raymond and Chris Brown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 6 in Atlanta.

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A fire performer went up in flames and fell off the stage during a stop on Chris Brown and Usher’s R&B Tour.

A blaze engulfed the performer twirling fire batons on the second night of the New Orleans stop of the Raymond & Brown tour, concertgoer footage showed. The performer then stepped back, tripped on some stairs and fell off the stage, but later returned to the stage after the fire subsided.

The video also shows paramedics attending to a person on a gurney, but it is unclear if that person is the fire performer.

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The New Orleans Fire Department did not immediately respond on Monday to The Times’ request for information about the performer’s condition.

The incident occurs during a tense time for the headliners, who have canceled shows amid a rumored feud between the Grammy winners. A tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 16 and show at Miami Garden’s Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 6 were both canceled. In October, shows in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Columbia, S.C., were canceled.

Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium posted a statement on its site Oct. 9 regarding the cancellation: “Following an extensive run of sold-out stadium shows on one of the year’s biggest tours, the event promoter has made the difficult decision to cancel select upcoming dates on the R&B Tour to prioritize the health and well-being of the touring party and crew.

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“The demands of a tour of this length and scale are significant, and these adjustments will allow the tour to continue safely and sustainably through the remaining scheduled performances.”

Along with an apology, the statement notified ticket holders that they would receive a refund on their original method of payment within 14 to 21 days, depending on their bank’s processing time. If the tickets were transferred, the refund would go to the person who originally purchased the tickets through Ticketmaster.

The canceled dates in October also coincided with Brown’s appearance before the Southwark Crown Court for a 2023 nightclub incident in which the singer was accused of attacking a music producer with a bottle of tequila. On Oct. 26, the London judge sentenced Brown to an eight-month sentence, which was suspended for a year.

The tour is scheduled to run for five more dates, including Houston and Miami, through Dec. 12, with its final show in Tampa, Fla.