Rapper Don Toliver says he wants to ensure “everyone is safe and the next show goes on properly,” after the evacuation at his Manchester show on Sunday.

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Don Toliver will not perform at London’s O2 Arena as initially planned, after an unknown substance was released at his Sunday concert in Manchester and prompted the evacuation of more than 12,000 people.

Toliver, 32, announced that the concert scheduled for Monday has been postponed to Dec. 15 in wake of the “unfortunate incident last night.” In an Instagram story posted early Monday morning, the Grammy-nominated rapper said he wants to ensure “everyone is safe and the next show goes on properly.”

“My heart and prayers are with everyone that was injured last night at Co-op Live,” he continued.

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Law enforcement officials responded to the Manchester venue at around 10 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of attendees “suffering effects from an unknown substance,” Greater Manchester Police said in a news release. The Associated Press reported that attendees learned the concert had been suspended “due to an unforeseen issue” almost an hour after Toliver left the stage and the venue lights came on.

Police confirmed that 89 people displayed symptoms believed to be linked to the unknown substance. One woman received treatment at a nearby hospital and the remaining affected concertgoers underwent “dry decontamination at the scene.”

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Police said Sunday’s events were an isolated incident and “there is no wider threat to the public,” according to a second news release. An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

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The Co-op Live is about 2 miles from Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert nearly a decade ago.

Live Nation UK announced in a statement that it will refund tickets for Sunday’s show. The Co-op Live also shared that statement with its followers on social media.

Toliver, recently nominated in five categories for the 69th Grammy Awards, continued his message to fans with a stern warning: “Stop bring[ing] b— into my shows!! It ain’t cool.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.