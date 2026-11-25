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Carly Rae Jepsen is not a gamer. But after “Grand Theft Auto VI” used her ebullient 2015 single “Run Away With Me” in a pivotal scene, she might have to pick up a PS5 for the tour bus next year.

“I’ve seen a lot of the clips online, and I’ve been saying to my partner, ‘I think we’re gonna have to become late-in-life gamers.’ It’s fantastical, it’s cinematic, there’s storytelling,” Jepsen said, in an interview a few days after the game’s $4 billion opening weekend. “I love how they’ve incorporated music and made it feel like escaping to a different world. I didn’t know the level [gaming] has reached, and it’s kind of blowing my mind.”

“Run Away With Me” arrives at the first moment you can play as Lucia, one half of the game’s Bonnie-and-Clyde duo whose crime spree is a love story at heart. Lucia hops on a jet ski and tastes post-prison freedom, all set to Jepsen singing over a ripping saxophone: “I’ll be your sinner in secret when the lights go out / Run away with me … I’ll be your hero and win it.”

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The placement spiked the song’s streams overnight — from around 20,000 daily before the game’s release, and up to 281,000 by Monday, according to Billboard and data from Luminate. That may be enough to get it on the Hot 100, a peak the song never saw in its first release.

Jepsen spoke to The Times about the song’s surprise second life; how to translate her double album “Day and Night” on tour next year (she hits the Kia Forum in April), and finally indulging a little nostalgia for the “Emotion” era.

This must be a nice surprise, seeing “Run Away With Me” getting new affection after a decade, in this unusual context.

It is a pinch-me moment. We were in Sweden when we made this ages ago, and the feeling we had in the room was a special one. We were on our feet and dancing and feeling the feelings. So it’s just really lovely to see that it’s getting its little moment in the sun. None of us expected it.

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I think from everything in my back catalog, if I were to be able to shine a light on something, I would personally pick this as one of my favorites. So it’s just extra kismet to see it happen. It’s so nice in this business when things surprise you in a delightful way.

How familiar were you with “GTA” before this? Were you familiar with the games and their relationship to music?

I’ll be honest, I was not. I was very in the dark about the whole thing. The closest I came to a video game before this was, like, “Duck Hunt” or “Mario Kart.” I didn’t know the level we’ve reached, and it’s just blowing my mind.

Carly Rae Jepsen, seen at the intimate Troubadour in August 2025, will return to the area next April for a concert at the much larger Kia Forum in Inglewood.

(Jasmine Safaeian)

Your song comes in at a really fun point in the game’s plot for Lucia. I’d want to hear it riding a jet ski too. What was fun about the specific way that they used it?

The beat of this song is a shuffle. So even in our music video for it, we were always thinking like “It needs to be in motion. You can’t be standing still.” This has always been a song that we use as an opener in our show, because it’s an invitation to leave your troubles at the door and feel free and dance and let loose for the night.

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I’m so delighted that they chose the song in that way. It’s exactly what the essence and soul of the song is trying to do. I’m having a night when my friends are coming over and we’re gonna learn how to play this game together.

The game makes you be a good partner and romantic with Lucia to really succeed in it. Using your song to emphasize that is — maybe not wholesome exactly, but it’s definitely about a young couple in love.

I’ve heard a lot about that, actually. That’s just genius. It’s got all the ingredients of things that are right up my alley.

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Is the fresh success of the song going to change how you approach it on tour next year?

We’re in the middle of developing the setlist and looking at transitions and building the show. When I talk about building a show for a new tour, it always starts with music first. So long before I hit the road, I’m developing the setlist and looking at the arc and tone of the thing. “Run Away With Me” has always been a staple. So maybe it’s gonna be a question to consider. Like, do we want to look at how do we revisit this with a new light, and where it’s placed? I’m definitely excited to to dig into that.

They’ve got to get you on a jet ski with some pyro behind you for that one.

Bring on the jet skis, man. That’s a great idea. Be careful what you wish for.

You write a ton of material for each record, but the deluxe double-album version of “Day and Night” came with 32 songs. How did you sequence it to find the story?

A lot of thought and care went into that exact question: how to make it worth it. If it’s gonna be a double album, I didn’t want it to feel redundant. The way I was writing naturally had these two distinct flavors to them, one being the daytime, that psychedelic folky pop, and one being the synth-based experience of nighttime. I really wanted to do both things, and this was my way to have my cake and eat it too.

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Carly Rae Jepsen says she’s in the middle of developing the setlist for her 2027 tour.

(Jasmine Safaeian)

Once I decided on that, I became really conscious that I wanted each album to stand on its own, and wanted them both to have complexity and range. It really felt like a sister project to me, a challenge that I gave to myself early on, and wanted to see it through.

This record was written in a very happy time in your life, but the songs aren’t complacent about that.

I think it’s just the age that I’m at and how many experiences that I’ve lived through. Cole [M.G.N., her husband and co-producer] really blew my mind when he came into my life, and that needed to be talked about. But I also feel like when you’re in a relationship like that, it was also a lot of conversations about the mishaps and crashes and burns and scars that we had carried because of things that weren’t the right fit for either one of us. Songwriting is a place for me to go and process and to learn.

This sounds like a record that only a mature and communicative artist could make.

One of the mission statements with making this is I wanted to feel my age while making it. Being a pop artist has this idea that you’ll eternally be 17. When I broke into the scene, I think I was 26 already. For me, the idea that you actually have more to say and more to offer as an artist because you’ve lived a bit more life is what excites me. I would say quite confidently that “Day and Night” took my whole life to make it.

Might Carly Rae Jepsen’s next tour involve a jet ski prop on stage?

(Jasmine Safaeian)

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Speaking of years-long projects, you’re working on the music for “10 Things I Hate About You” on Broadway that’s set to debut next year. How’s that shaping up?

It’s been a six-year-long journey from when this idea first came to mind. But it’s slowly building, from the first song to the edits to having actors in the room. It’s amazing to be at this time in my life and learning a whole new art form, among people that are just, like, titans. Ethan [Gruska] and I are learning a lot, but it’s a beautiful balance of things and I’m really proud of it.

How are you preparing for your arena tour next year with a young child on the road with you?

I feel like I will be able to answer that question better after I’ve like successfully done a run. We have an incredible nanny who is making this all possible. My team is so conscious of the fact that we have a young child with us, and they are all parents in their own right, and probably know better than I do what that means. Every decision is carved out around the idea of how to make it as easy as possible for a traveling family. You and I will have to chat afterwards, and then I can tell you for real if I recommend it.

You indulged in a little bit of nostalgia when you played ”Emotion” at the Troubadour last year for the 10-year anniversary. Were you pleasantly surprised by how much that record still affects people?

I don’t generally love to live too much on nostalgia, which is a weird thing to say because “Run Away With Me” is popping off. But I’m surprised at how delighted I am. When this anniversary came around, I was like, ‘Let’s do a cute thing, this is a place we debuted it, it’ll be fun.” We got to do some deep cuts that I had never played that often. Then at the same time, seeing this particular song get its next day in the sun, I may have to retract what I said, and go back to being like, “You know what, a little bit of nostalgia is fun too.”

