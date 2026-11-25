Andy Taylor, whose powerful guitar riffs brought rock ‘n’ roll to Duran Duran’s star-making hits, died at his home Monday after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 65.

Duran Duran and Taylor’s family announced his death Wednesday in statements on the band’s website.

“To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family,” Taylor’s wife, Tracey, said. “For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.”

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“Andy was there at the very beginning of our story,” Duran Duran added. “From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.”

Each bandmate released an individual statement as well.

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Taylor was one of the original five members of the British new wave group, which he left, rejoined for a full-band reunion, then left again in 2006. He was due to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, along with the rest of the band. But at the ceremony, singer Simon Le Bon read a letter from Taylor, who announced that he had Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, and would be unable to travel to Los Angeles from his home in Ibiza.

In the letter, Taylor revealed that he’d been diagnosed in 2018 with the cancer. “Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure,” he wrote. His health had been OK, he added, “until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries” by traveling to America.

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“It’s absolutely devastating news to find out that a colleague — no, not a colleague, a mate, a friend, one of our family — is not going to be around for very long,” Le Bon announced from the Microsoft Theater stage. “We love Andy dearly.”

Taylor played on Duran Duran’s first three albums, which launched the band into global stardom and made its members hair-gelled heartthrobs, and left during the recording of their fourth album. The well-known songs he played on include “Planet Earth,” “Girls on Film,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Save a Prayer,” “Rio,” “Is There Something I Should Know?,” “Union of the Snake,” “New Moon on Monday,” “The Reflex,” “The Wild Boys” and “A View to A Kill,” all of which he helped write. (Duran songs in this era were credited to all five band members.)

“Andy was a much more versatile musician than we were,” bassist John Taylor (no relation) said in Annie Zaleski’s 2021 book “Rio.” The other four band members shared a love of David Bowie, Roxy Music and British glam rock. In contrast, the guitarist was a huge AC/DC fan, which “brought a rock edge to the band,” drummer Roger Taylor (also no relation) told Zaleski. “I don’t know if we would have made it in America without that, actually.”

In July 1985, Duran was one of the main attractions at the Live Aid benefit concert, and then it took a break from performing and recording. Andy and John formed a new band, the Power Station, with the British pop singer Robert Palmer and Chic drummer Tony Thompson. They had two significant hits, the powerful funk-rock strutter “Some Like It Hot” and a T. Rex cover, “Get It On,” both of which hit the U.S. Top 10. Although the Duran sabbatical was meant to be short-term, the original five members didn’t play live together again until the summer of 2003.

Thanks to the success of Duran and the Power Station, Taylor secured a $2-million recording deal for a solo album. His first single, “Take It Easy,” from the “American Anthem” soundtrack, reached No. 24 in 1986 and was his only solo disc to crack the Top 40. He and Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones co-wrote most of the songs and shared production on “Thunder,” released the next year. In 1990, he released “Dangerous,” an album of covers, including “Live Wire” by his beloved AC/DC.

Drummer Roger Taylor left Duran Duran around the same time as Andy, and bassist John Taylor departed in 1997. Three years later, they announced on their website a reunion of the original quintet, at which point, after having been derided for much of their career, they began receiving lifetime achievement awards. The reunited band released “Astronaut” in 2004, and was working on another album, the unreleased “Reportage,” when Andy quit for the second time, citing a dissatisfaction with the band’s slow recording progress and internecine conflicts for control of the group’s music.

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Andrew Arthur Taylor was born Feb.16, 1961, to Ronnie, a carpentry foreman, and Blanche, who augmented the family’s income by working as a waitress. He and a younger brother, also named Ronnie, grew up on the northeast coast of England, in a small fishing village called Cullercoats, not far from Newcastle. The family lived in nearly Victorian circumstances: three generations in the same house, and an outdoor toilet situated near a coal bunker.

Music Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor steps down, retires from playing drums Roger Taylor of English pop-rock band Duran Duran is stepping away from the gig. The drummer will hang up his drumsticks following a diagnosis of tinnitus, which has worsened of late.

When Andy was 11, he came home from school one afternoon and discovered that his mother had taken all her possessions and left the family without leaving a note. He didn’t hear from her for five months and never reestablished an ongoing relationship with her. “I somehow managed to find this funny little Off switch that allowed me to cope,” he wrote in “Wild Boy: My Life in Duran Duran,” his 2008 memoir.

He began playing guitar at age 5, encouraged by his dad, who played harmonica at family get-togethers, and was playing professionally by the time he was 13. School was boring compared to being in a band, and he eventually dropped out. “If you ever get the chance, leave this place,” a grandmother had urged him, and soon he was in a band that played U.S. military bases across Germany.

In the weekly music newspaper Melody Maker, he spied an ad for a “live-wire guitarist” and went to Birmingham to audition for Duran Duran, a novice band that had more flair than experience. “They were quite blatant,” Taylor told Rolling Stone in 1984. “They said, ‘We’re poseurs. We want a good-looking poseur band.’” He added, “I said, ‘Good, because I like dressing up and I love wearing makeup.’”

Taylor didn’t quite blend in with the band’s pirates-dressed-for-the-prom panache — early on, he looked “like a blonde terrier,” Neil Gaiman wrote in a 1984 quickie book — but he transformed the band’s sound. When he first played the guitar riff to “Hungry Like the Wolf,” keyboardist Nick Rhodes told Zaleski, “We were all completely speechless.”

Duran Duran in 1981, clockwise from top left: Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, Andy Taylor, Roger Taylor and John Taylor. (Michael Putland / Getty Images)

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Within six months of Taylor’s audition, Duran Duran was signed to EMI Records. It released its self-titled first album in June 1981, just a few weeks before MTV came online in the United States. As Rhodes often said, music videos were to Duran Duran what stereo was to Pink Floyd — a new technology the band could master and use to distinguish itself.

Duran began a fruitful collaboration with Australian director Russell Mulcahy, the group’s unofficial sixth member, who made the band’s videos in exotic locales, which made the group look posh and worldly. They went to Sri Lanka to make three videos, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” whose plot Taylor once described as “Indiana Jones is horny and wants to get laid.”

In the pioneer days of music videos, plenty of accidents occurred. In Sri Lanka, Taylor fell into a lagoon full of elephant excrement and soon developed excruciating stomach cramps that caused him to miss some live performances and earned him a few days in the hospital. He was diagnosed with “a nonspecific tropical virus,” he wrote.

With its slow-motion shots and open-mouthed babes, “Hungry Like the Wolf” helped set a course for music videos. They were unabashed MTV enthusiasts; their success, and the network’s success, fed one another. Skeptics dismissed Duran Duran as a “video band,” which John Taylor later admitted “would set us off.”

On his 21st birthday, Andy proposed to Tracey Wilson, a hair stylist. After a few delays caused by band commitments, they married at L.A.’s Chateau Marmont hotel in July 1982, with John Taylor standing as best man. Andy was the first member of Duran to marry and the first to become a father: Tracey gave birth to a son named Andrew in 1984.

But by the time of Live Aid, Andy was “living on a diet of cocaine and Big Macs,” he wrote in his memoir. The band was perhaps in worse shape — “We could barely stand to be in the same room,” he went on. He was clashing frequently with Rhodes, who once described Andy as a “noisy sod with the big mouth.” Taylor drifted away from the band, and only the threat of legal action from the others brought him into the studio to play on Duran’s fourth studio album, 1986’s “Notorious.”

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In addition to his success with Power Station, Taylor worked with Rod Stewart (the two wrote his 1988 hit “Lost in You”), Belinda Carlisle and Tony Banks of Genesis. He also played guitar on Robert Palmer’s 1986 No. 1 smash “Addicted to Love.” Soon after, the hits dried up. “I’ve had very, very lean years,” he said in a 2008 interview.

Taylor got sober for a period of time, though in his memoir he admits he later went back to carousing. His father died of cancer in 2005, after which he was diagnosed with clinical depression. The reunited members of Duran Duran were fighting about money, their records weren’t selling as well, and Taylor and Rhodes were bickering. He played his final show with the band on Aug. 4, 2006, in Monaco. Duran replaced him with Dominic Brown and continued on. Taylor didn’t return to a solo career except to release two songs, “Love or Liberation,” in 2019, and “Man’s a Wolf to Man” in 2022.

In addition to his wife, Taylor is survived by his four adult children, Georgina, Isabella, Bethany and Andrew, and a grandson, Albie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Prostate Cancer UK.

In his memoir, Taylor seemed as delighted to have been in the band as he was relieved to have left it. “I had always said I wanted to be in a band like AC/DC,” he wrote, “but fortunately I was either astute enough or skint enough to join Duran Duran!”