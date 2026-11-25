Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal battle over a winery they co-owned has been settled out of court.

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s long legal battle over a French winery has come to an end, 10 years after the former Hollywood power couple called it quits.

The actors said in a joint statement Wednesday that they have settled their dispute over the ownership and sale of Chateau Miraval, the winery in Provence where they got married, which included claims that Pitt had been physically and emotionally abusive towards Jolie and their children. Pitt has denied being abusive.

“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” said the statement, which was provided to the Associated Press by representatives of the actors.

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The A-list couple’s two-year marriage came to an end when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Details of those “differences” became public after Pitt sued Jolie in 2022 over what he alleged was the unauthorized sale of her stake in their wine business.

Pitt claimed that the couple had an agreement not to sell their separate stakes without the other’s consent and that Jolie abandoned negotiations for his buyout when she sold her part to the Tenute del Mondo wine group. He also said he could no longer enjoy his home, since it was now co-owned by strangers.

Jolie filed a countersuit later that year. She claimed there was never an agreement and that Pitt was the one who walked away from buyout talks when she refused to sign a nondisclosure agreement regarding his alleged abuse, which included an alcohol-fueled altercation aboard a private flight in 2016, when Pitt allegedly became violent toward Jolie and their children.

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The pair reached a divorce settlement in 2024. Their six children are now adults, and a number of them have sought to legally drop “Pitt” from their surname.

Pitt has previously addressed his troubles with alcohol and his time in Alcoholics Anonymous. He recently shared that he has started drinking again in moderation, after being sober for seven years. His latest project is the “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” sequel, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” which is playing in select Imax theaters.