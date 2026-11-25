LeToya Luckett, left, and Kenny Burns at the 2026 Essence Festival Of Culture. The festival is leaving New Orleans after 30 years.

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The Essence Festival of Culture is leaving New Orleans and looking for a new host city.

The organizers on Tuesday published an open letter thanking the festival’s longtime home and the community for its hospitality and for giving the annual “celebration a rhythm that could only belong to New Orleans.”

“Together, we built something bigger than a festival. We built a reunion, a tradition, and a celebration that could only have been shaped by a city like yours. It was a homecoming,” the organizers wrote, in part. “You didn’t simply host us. You embraced us. And in doing so, you helped shape one of the most beautiful celebrations of Black culture in the world.”

The announcement that the annual event would no longer be held in New Orleans followed months of failed contract negotiations with city officials and disputes over vendor payments, according to nola.com. It also came after Mayor Helena Moreno said during a Tuesday news conference that it was time for the festival and the city to go their “separate ways.” The city’s seven-year contract with Essence had reportedly expired in the fall.

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In a Tuesday statement, Essence’s parent company Sundial Media Group said it “did not come to this [decision] lightly,” according to New Orleans NBC affiliate WDSU.

“For several months, we have sought a multiyear agreement to secure the festival’s future and have repeatedly asked to meet with the city on the record multiple times, yet city officials have not responded,” the statement read. “The city’s RFQ this summer signaled it never intended to offer ESSENCE a multiyear agreement.”

Sundial also disputed implications that the negotiations stalled over vendor payments, saying it is “resolving all outstanding payments ... for the 2026 Festival” and that “every vendor will be paid and reconciled.”

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On Tuesday, Moreno shared in a social media post that city leaders will announce “a new, world-class festival celebrating Black culture over the Fourth of July weekend” on Dec. 9.

“We are partnering with some of the nation’s top Black entertainment producers who will bring major national talent to the Superdome while also showcasing our incredibly talented local artists and musicians,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so excited about this new group of producers coming together to take on this festival, the vision they share for celebrating our culture, and all the opportunities and economic benefits this will bring to the people of New Orleans.”

First held in 1995, the Essence Festival was intended to be a one-off celebration for the magazine’s 25th anniversary. Over the years the annual summer event evolved beyond its R&B roots to also welcome big names across musical genres as well as cultural icons, authors, politicians and celebrities.

Essence has not yet announced where the festival will be held in 2027 and beyond, but Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Detroit, Baltimore, New York and Nashville were reportedly among the contenders. In its statement, Sundial said the festival needs a home “where it can grow, where it is valued, and where it serves the people who make it what it is.”

“New Orleans, you helped make us who we are. And no matter where our journey takes us next, you’ll always be part of our story and in our hearts,” the Essence Festival staff said in its open letter.