PETA asks Lucas Museum to go vegan: L.A. arts and culture this weekend

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, under construction in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. PETA has asked the museum to make its culinary offerings 100% vegan.

Late last month, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, sent a letter to George Lucas, requesting that he make the culinary offerings at the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art 100% vegan.

“Greetings from your many fans here at PETA,” the open letter begins. “Just as your films have inspired generations to imagine a better universe, your new museum has the power to set a shining example here on Earth by serving only vegan food in its restaurants.”

Lucas is not a known vegan, and PETA has no reason to think that he would honor the request — but the Star Wars universe has a long history of attracting vegan fans who believe the message emanating from a galaxy far, far away is distinctly empathetic and pro-animal. That feeling comes from the wide variety of animal-like aliens and creatures in the films, as well as from the philosophy behind the Force itself, which is described as an energy flowing through all living things.

Maybe that’s why PETA titled its letter to Lucas “May the Forks Be With You.” A rep for PETA elaborated on why the group hopes to persuade Lucas to consider its request.

“Through [Jedi master] Qui-Gon Jinn, Lucas also taught us that ‘your focus determines your reality,’ and with the museum’s focus on eco-friendly green-spaces and numerous sustainability features, it’s clear that Lucas is committed to creating a beacon for a brighter future,” the rep wrote.

The Lucas Museum did not respond to a request for comment about whether Lucas was considering PETA’s ask. But it’s reasonable to assume the director is aware that the vegan love affair with the Star Wars franchise dates back many years.

In 2017, when “The Last Jedi” was released, PETA posted a blog on its website noting that the film, “reflects some of the most profound ethical issues of our time — including the need for animal liberation.” In particular, the essay points to a scene in which Chewbacca has what PETA called a “vegan epiphany.” The lovable wookiee is cooking a dead porg over an open fire when he looks up to see a group of live porgs crying over the death of their friend.

Then there’s that famous super-gross green milk scene when Luke Skywalker takes milk from an alien sea cow. “Yes, stealing and drinking milk produced by someone else’s mother is disgusting,” the essay reads. (Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge even sells vegan green and blue milk.)

Mark Hamill, who played Skywalker in the franchise, is a famous vegetarian and animal activist, and other major stars in the films are vegan, including Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Natalie Portman (Padmé Amidala Naberrie).

“Thankfully, the future is vegan, and by making your museum’s dining options all vegan, you’d help visitors rebel against animal abuse, strike back against climate change, and awaken the force of kindness in a new generation,” PETA’s letter to Lucas concludes. “Please, don’t be a nerf-herder; let this museum embody the inclusive and forward-thinking vision it celebrates.”

I’m arts and culture writer Jessica Gelt, sipping a soy latte and contemplating a plant-based lunch. Here’s this week’s arts news.

On our critics’ radar this week

Eureka Day

A mumps breakout divides the community around a Berkeley private school in Jonathan Spector’s Tony-winning comedy. “Consensus, the community’s touted value, proves unreachable when science itself comes under attack,” wrote Times theater critic Charles McNulty in our recently published fall arts preview. “Mia Barron plays a mom whose gushing empathy conceals strident anti-vax views in this Pasadena Playhouse production of a play that lampoons with humanity to sharpen the conversation.”

8 p.m. Wednesday through Oct. 5. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave. pasadenaplayhouse.org

The 90th birthday of composer Terry Riley, pictured outside of Hokuto, Japan, will be celebrated Sunday at the Ford Ampitheatre. (Mark Swed / Los Angeles Times)

Terry Riley 90th Birthday Celebration

“The mastermind of musical Minimalism,” known for his cosmic compositions, receives a fitting, under-the-stars concert tribute at the Ford. “For the last half century, Riley has been a presence like no other on the musical scene,” wrote Times classical music critic Mark Swed. “His appeal crosses cultures and generations.” Riley’s son and frequent performance partner Gyan Riley, Bang on a Can All-Stars and special guests perform pieces including the groundbreaking “In C,” “Keyboard Study No. 2” and “A Rainbow in Curved Air.”

7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East theford.com

Jonathan Chang, left, and Wu Nien-jen in Edward Yang’s “Yi Yi” (Janus Films)

Yi Yi

Edward Yang’s “wise and gentle comedy of manners” celebrates its 25th anniversary with the L.A. premiere of a new 4k restoration. “Opening with a wedding and closing with a funeral, ‘Yi Yi’ investigates the entire melody of life,” wrote former Times film critic Kenneth Turan in 2000. “In telling this complicated story, Yang utilizes a deliberate, masterful style that defines ‘unhurried.’ His accepting sensibility has a way of immersing an audience in his characters and situations.”

7 p.m. Saturday. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd. egyptiantheatre.com

The week ahead: A curated calendar

FRIDAY

Carolina Rodriguez, left, Alexandra Lee and Michael Guarasci in the play “Adolescent Salvation.” (Jeff Lorch)

🎭 Adolescent Salvation

Teenagers, tequila, texting and Taylor Swift prove to be a possibly deadly combination in the world premiere of Tim Venable’s new drama, directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos and produced by Rogue Machine.

8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, through Oct. 12. Rogue Machine at the Matrix Theatre, Upstairs on the Henry Murray Stage, 7657 Melrose Ave. roguemachinetheatre.org

Anabela Nguyen and David E. Frank in “Antigone” at City Garage. (Paul M. Rubenstein)

🎭 Antigone

From ancient Greece to Nazi-occupied Germany to the U.S. of today, Sophocles’ tragedy about a woman risking all to do what’s right continues to be a timely tale. City Garage has extended its U.S. premiere of Neil LaBute’s adaptation of the Jean Anouilh take on the classic Greek tale, written during the Nazi occupation of France in World War II.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 5 (note: Sept. 28 performance is 2 p.m.). City Garage 2525 Michigan Ave. Building T1, Santa Monica. citygarage.org

💃 🎨 🍷 The Passion of Buenos Aires

Barnsdall Art Park’s weekly wine tasting series continues, pairing tango, cumbia and cuarteto with wines from Argentina. The late summer evening includes local food trucks, music curated by DJs, exhibitions at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery and Barnsdall Junior Arts Center Gallery, plus Instagram-ready views of the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Park Observatory.

5:30 p.m. Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd. barnsdall.org/

SATURDAY

🎨 It Smells Like Girl

Jeffrey Deitch and Company Gallery present this group show exploring the theme of “female hysteria” through painting, video, sculpture, performance, screenings and installation.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Nov. 1. Jeffrey Deitch, 925 N. Orange Drive, Los Angeles deitch.com

🎨 Latent Space

L.A.-based artist Coleman Collins explores technological mediation, the relationship between physical and immaterial space and the politics of linguistic and digital translation in a new video installation and large-scale wall reliefs.

Opening, 5-8 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, through Nov. 1. Ehrlich Steinberg, 5540 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles. ehrlichsteinberg.com

🎨 St. Mickeyland

German artist Ulu Braun deploys pop culture figures in his existentialist painting-like tableaus.

Opening Reception, 7-10 p.m. Saturday; exhibition runs through Dec. 14. CSUF Grand Central Art Center 125 N. Broadway, Santa Ana. grandcentralartcenter.com

SUNDAY

🐉 2nd LA Chinatown Hungry Ghost Festival

A celebration of culture with music, performances and family activities honoring sacred traditions.

4-7 p.m. Sunday. Alpine Park, 817 Yale St. facebook.com

🎼 Sangam

The chamber music duo of sitarist Paul Livingstone and cellist Peter Jacobson is joined by tabla player Abhijit Banerjee for a program combining compositions and improvisations, Indian classical music and European polyphony.

4 p.m. Sunday. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. sierramadreplayhouse.org/

TUESDAY

🎼 Dvořák & Marsalis

Rafael Payare conducts the L.A. Phil and cellist Alisa Weilerstein in the Czech composer’s “Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104.” The ensemble returns after intermission for the U.S. premiere of the L.A. Phil-commissioned “Concerto for Orchestra” by Wynton Marsalis.

8 p.m. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com

THURSDAY

🎭 The Night of the Iguana

Jessica Kubzansky directs Tennessee Williams’ drama about a defrocked American minister and other denizens of a run-down hotel in coastal Mexico.

7:30 p.m. Days and times vary, through Oct. 19. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. bostoncourtpasadena.org

💃 🎼 Romeo, Juliet & Dance Theatre of Harlem

Star-crossed lovers move gracefully across the stage as Jonathon Heyward conducts the L.A. Phil in its Bowl season finale with music by Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev and Adolphus Hailstork.

8 p.m. Thursday. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com

Culture news and the SoCal scene

Robert Therrien’s “Under the Table, 1994,” inside The Broad (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

This past week, The Times released its fall arts preview. How fall is suddenly almost upon us — as temperatures soar into the triple digits — is anyone’s guess. But it’s here all the same. This year, the arts team organized its “best of” the season picks in handy guides that detail the shows and map out the venues.

Times art critic Christopher Knight recommends “11 art shows to see in and around L.A. this fall, including two that should top your list.” One of the chosen two is the largest-ever solo museum show of sculptor Robert Therrien’s work, which you can read all about here.

Times theater critic Charles McNulty weighs in with “The 16 most intriguing SoCal theater offerings this fall season.”

“11 fall classical music highlights,” including the beginning of Gustavo Dudamel’s final season with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, are offered up by Times classical music critic Mark Swed.

And last but not least, I rounded up “10 can’t-miss dance shows in and around L.A. this fall.”

Todd Gray (right) installs his art piece in the new LACMA building. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Finally, in a non-fall arts preview moment, I wrote a story about all the activity unfolding inside Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s new David Geffen Galleries, including the installation of a photo-sculpture commissioned for the building’s entrance by L.A.-based artist Todd Gray.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo portray Alexander and Eliza Hamilton in “Hamilton” on the streaming service Disney+. (Disney+)

“Hamilton” is coming to the big screen for the first time ever, beginning Friday, Sept. 5. There is a special fan-event screening at 7 p.m. at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre, which includes a prerecorded roundtable cast conversation. The film, which is a recording of the Broadway musical made in 2016, was released for streaming on Disney+ in the summer of 2020 after the pandemic scuttled plans for a theatrical run. Getting the show to the big screen has been a priority for creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda ever since.

The Getty has named Justine Ludwig its first-ever creative director of its PST ART initiative. Ludwig is a former deputy director and chief curator of Dallas Contemporary, and most recently served as the executive director of the public arts organization Creative Time, which commissions and presents public art projects in New York City and around the world. In her new role, Ludwig will be responsible for guiding the massive art event — which takes place every five years — into the future. She has time to get her footing, since the most recent PST art festival, “Art & Science Collide,” wrapped earlier this year.

The winners of the 2025 Rabkin Prizes have been announced. Colloquially known as the Pulitzer of arts writing, the Rabkin Prizes honor the best in visual arts journalism, awarding eight winners annually with a $50,000 unrestricted grant. This years awardees are Tempestt Hazel, co-founder of Sixty Inches From Center; Jessica Lynne, writer, critic and co-founder of ARTS.BLACK; Nicole Martinez, critic and deputy director of Fountainhead Arts; Brandy McDonnell, features writer for the Oklahoman; America Meredith, writer and publishing editor of First American Art Magazine; Eva Recinos, an arts and culture journalist; Paul Chaat Smith, author, essayist and curator; and J Wortham, a staff writer for the New York Times Magazine.

Tim Robbins arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards in 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Two SoCal theater companies announced their new seasons earlier this week. The Actors’ Gang, helmed by Artistic Director Tim Robbins unveiled seven original plays, beginning with the return of its popular show, “Topsy Turvy (A Musical Greek Vaudeville),” which was written and directed by Robbins. The play is scheduled to run from Sept. 18-27, and will subsequently head out on a U.S. tour. Meanwhile, San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre released its 2026 season, which features three world-premiere plays including a new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s “Hedda Gabler,” starring Katie Holmes; Fiasco Theater Company’s “Bartleby,” commissioned by the Globe and adapted for the stage by Noah Brody; and the comedy “Alien Girls” by Amy Berryman. There is also a North American premiere of Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest,” adapted and directed by Emma Rice.

In advance of its 20th anniversary season, Los Angeles Ballet has received the largest-ever gift from an individual donor in its history. The $1-million donation was given by arts philanthropists Koni and Geoff Rich, and will go toward establishing a cash reserve to bolster the financial health of the company as it heads into the next decade.

— Jessica Gelt

And last but not least

Local environmentalists are not excited about the 77 palm trees planted on Wilshire Boulevard near LACMA.