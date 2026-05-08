The Huntington acquires Robert Indiana’s iconic “LOVE” sculpture: L.A. arts and culture this weekend

Robert Indiana, “LOVE,” 1966, fabricated 1999, located at Rockefeller Center in New York City. The Huntington has acquired a “LOVE” sculpture of the same design, purchased with funds from the Kohl Family.

Love may not be all you need these days, but a picture with it might help. This you can get beginning later this year when the Huntington installs its newly acquired “LOVE” sculpture by Robert Indiana near the Virginia Steele Scott Galleries of American Art.

Indiana first unveiled the iconic sculpture almost 60 years ago — also just a few days before Mother’s Day — as part of his 1966 solo exhibition at Stable Gallery in New York. While this early version measured only 12 inches high, the Huntington’s edition is 12 feet tall and 12 feet wide, making it an ideal vessel for you and your, ahem, loved ones to snap a pic with.

The polychromed aluminum sculpture is third in an edition of five, with two artist’s proofs, and will be the only “LOVE” sculpture in Southern California available to the public. It arrives at the museum’s San Marino campus as a gift of Terri and Jerry Kohl, who also provided funding for installation and long-term care.

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“LOVE” is one of the most recognizable pieces of Pop art ever created — a ubiquitous symbol associated with a variety of social causes, movements and groups, including the LGBTQ+ community during the height of the AIDS crisis.

Indiana’s design for “LOVE,” featuring an L and slightly askew O stacked atop a V and E, first appeared on the Museum of Modern Art’s annual holiday card in 1965, and was apparently among the institution’s most popular holiday cards of all time. The artist completed his first monumental love sculpture, made from steel, in 1970. That sculpture is part of the Indianapolis Museum of Art’s collection.

In a news release, Huntington President Karen R. Lawrence said that Jerry Kohl believed that “LOVE,” “belonged in a place where it would be seen and experienced by millions of visitors in the years leading up to the Los Angeles Olympics, during the games, and far beyond. He recognized The Huntington as a cultural destination uniquely positioned to steward the work and share it with a broad public audience.”

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“LOVE” will join a number of other outdoor installations across the Huntington’s expansive grounds and gardens, including two recently acquired sculptures by the Cuban-born artist Enrique Martínez Celaya, in addition to pieces by Sam Francis, Tony Smith and Harry Bertoia.

The sculpture also serves to expand the Huntington’s collection of American art dating from the mid-20th century on, joining works by Andy Warhol, Betye Saar, Elizabeth Catlett, Isamu Noguchi, Paul Manship, Gaston Lachaise, Elie Nadelman, Daniel Chester French, Sargent Claude Johnson, Richmond Barthé and Wilhelm Hunt Diederich.

If you’re planning a Mother’s Day jaunt to the picturesque Huntington, you won’t see the sculpture just yet, but you should still go. (This is where I wish all who celebrate a very happy Mother’s Day. Hi, hardworking, selfless moms everywhere: I see you.)

I’m Arts editor Jessica Gelt and I choose LOVE. This is your arts and culture news for the week.

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The week ahead: A curated calendar

FRIDAY

Freeways 2026

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra fellows Alejandro Lombo, flute, Eder Rivera, oboe, and Nicolás Valencia, viola, and other emerging musicians perform works by Dranishnikova, Piazzolla, Mozart, Dvořák, Gaubert, Julia Moss and Ravel.

7:30 p.m. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. laco.org

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My Birthday Party

Based on stories by Carl Sandburg and Viggo Mortensen, this immersive theatrical experience includes acrobats, aerialists and clowns from Cirque du Soleil and features surprise guests, with music by Veronika Krausas. Opening night performance by Thelma Houston.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 7. Fais Do-Do, 5257 W. Adams Place, L.A. playwithsprung.com

Lorenzo Viotti in Milan, Italy. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

Rachmaninoff’s ‘Second Symphony’

In his L.A. Phil debut, flamboyant Italian-Swiss conductor Lorenzo Viotti and violinist Lisa Batiashvili join the orchestra for a fiery program of late-Romantic works.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. laphil.com

Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré

Peter Tate’s solo performance piece, adapted by the actor and director Guy Masterson from Terri D’Alfonso‘s “The Loves of Picasso,” explores the complicated artist’s legacy from within.

8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday, through May 17. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. odysseytheatre.com

TJ Shin’s solo exhibition “Delta” is at Ehrlich Steinberg through June 11. (Ehrlich Steinberg)

TJ Shin

The L.A.-based artist’s solo exhibition “Delta,” rooted in game theory, consists of a multi-channel video installation, drawings and a newly commissioned text by writer and professor Sunny Xiang.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, through June 11. Ehrlich Steinberg, 5540 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. ehrlichsteinberg.com

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The Sound of Music

The Hollywood Hills (and San Diego and Costa Mesa) are alive with the sound of Rodgers & Hammerstein on this tour of the latest revival of the classic romantic musical set in Austria as Nazi Germany moves to annex it.

Through May 24. Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd.; May 26-31. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave.; June 2-14. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. soundofmusicontour.com

SATURDAY

Ascent

This world premiere of a play by the late Henry Ong details the true story of aerospace engineer and cyberneticist Qian Xuesen, who co-founded Jet Propulsion Laboratory and was instrumental in United States’ World War II efforts before being unjustly forced to return to China. Direction and dramaturgy by Diana Wyenn.

8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays, through June 14. Skylight Theatre Company, 1816 ½ N. Vermont Ave, L.A. skylighttheatre.org

Maintenance Artist

The Laemmle “Culture Vulture” series continues with a 2025 documentary about Mierle Laderman Ukeles, who, inspired by Marcel Duchamp, inaugurated the idea that routine activities could be seen as performance art. Directed by Toby Perl Freilich.

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday. Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave.; Laemmle Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino; Laemmle Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St. laemmle.com 6 p.m. May 16. Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive, L.A. getty.edu

Wild Up: The Center Is Between Us

The eclectic ensemble performs Robert Ashley’s “The Park” and “The Backyard,” narrated live by Christopher Rountree, from the 1978 avant-garde spoken work album “Private Parts,” before being joined by the santoor and tabla duo of Kamaljeet and Jas Ahluwalia, along with cellist Chris Votek, for new work.

8 p.m. UCLA Nimoy Theater, 1262 Westwood Blvd. cap.ucla.edu

SUNDAY

Los Angeles Children’s Chorus

LACC presents two spring concerts: Sunday, featuring the Apprentice Choir, Intermediate Choir and Chorale; and May 17 with the Concert Choir, Young Men’s Ensemble and Chamber Singers.

7 p.m. Sunday and May 17. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd. lachildrenschorus.org

MOMentum Place

Celebrate Mother’s Day in the great outdoors with aerial and circus performers, dancers and musicians, preceded by a brunch from chef David Gussin and Prose Restaurant.

Brunch, noon; performance, 2 p.m.; Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. theatricum.com

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Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger and Jack Nicholson in James L. Brooks’ 1983 hit “Terms of Endearment,” which won five Oscars. (Paramount Pictures)

Terms of Endearment

James L. Brooks won Academy Awards for writing, producing and directing this adaptation of Larry McMurty’s novel, which should resonate with anyone who has or had a challenging relationship with their own mother on this Mother’s Day. Featuring a stacked cast including Oscar winners Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson, and nominees Debra Winger and John Lithgow, as well as Jeff Daniels and Danny DeVito. Presented in 35mm.

2 p.m. Academy Museum, 6067 Wilshire Blvd. academymuseum.org

MONDAY

ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshop

Three new musicals presented as live readings with musical accompaniment and expert feedback panels: “Lilyville” by Antonius Anand Nazareth (Monday); “The Waiting” by Maria Isabella Andreoli and EmmaLee Kidwell (Tuesday); and “Legendary” by Cheeyang Ng (Wednesday).

7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. The Wallis, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. thewallis.org

TUESDAY

Rachel Ward, left, and Jason Patric in “After Dark My Sweet.” (Kino Lorber)

After Dark My Sweet

Actor Jason Patric presents a screening of his personal 35mm print of director James Foley’s 1990 neo-noir adapted from the Jim Thompson novel. Introduced by Alex Winter and followed by a Q&A with Patric and writer/film critic Travis Woods.

7:30 p.m. Vidiots, 4884 Eagle Rock Blvd. vidiotsfoundation.org

Sarah Andon

“Eclectic Engagement: Explorations in Sound, Space, and Collaboration” features the L.A.-based flutist and an all-star ensemble, including percussionist Nick Terry, pianists Todd Moellenberg, Bryan Pezzone and Aron Kallay, flutist Sarah Wass, violinist Shalini Vijayan and electronicist Cristina Lord performing works by Toru Takemitsu, Sungji Hong, Gabriela Lena Frank, Nicolás Lell Benavides, Herman Beeftink, Jerry Goldsmith, Ennio Morricone and Nino Rota.

8 p.m. Monk Space, 4414 W. 2nd St., L.A. brightworknewmusic.com

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WEDNESDAY

Alexandra Silber adapted a new book for Lerner & Loewe’s classic “Brigadoon.” (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Brigadoon

Tyne Daly headlines this new adaptation by Alexandra Silber of the classic Lerne & Loewe musical about a mysterious Scottish village that only appears once a century. Directed by Katie Spelman, with original dances created by Agnes Demille.

Through June 14. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molina Ave. pasadenaplayhouse.org

A Sea Symphony

Pasadena Chorale performs Walt Whitman’s words with Vaughan Williams’ music, featuring solos by sopranos Rachel Adcock and Asha Srikantiah and baritones Eric Werner and Tobin Sparfeld.

7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church Pasadena, 500 E. Colorado Blvd. pasadenachorale.org

THURSDAY

Camerata Pacifica

The ensemble performs a program that includes works by Beethoven, De Mey and Bunch, and concludes with Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 15 for Piano Trio and Percussion,” arranged by Viktor Derevianko.

8 p.m. Thursday. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.; 7 p.m. May 15. Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. 8 p.m.; 3 p.m. May 17. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Scherr Forum, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.; 7:30 p.m. May 19. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. cameratapacifica.org

Arts anywhere

New and recent releases of arts-related media.

Open-Door Playhouse

Playwright Bernadette Armstrong launched this online venture during the pandemic to help other authors get their work heard by audiences. The endeavor has continued, producing dozens of audio versions of 10-minute and one-act plays delivered as podcasts. The latest release, “Holy Hell,” written by Barbara Lindsay, features a man (played by Gary Lamb, who also directed) and a woman (Elaine Mello) separately recounting the tragedy that united them. Open Door Playhouse is free, relying on listener donations.

opendoorplayhouse.org

“Rupert García: The Making of an American Artist, a Testimonio” by Mario T. García. (Rutgers University Press)

Rupert García: The Making of an American Artist, a Testimonio

An oral history 30 years in the making, the book chronicles the life and career of the American Chicano visual artist and activist, whose work as a painter, pastellist and screen printer both documented and galvanized cultural movements from the 1960s onward. The book’s author, historian Mario T. Garcia of UC Santa Barbara, will be in town for a book signing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. vromansbookstore.com

Rutgers University Press: $35, 215 pages.

Arturo Sandoval, who frequently performs in Los Angeles, has a new album, “Sangú.” (The Wallis)

Sangú

Trumpeter, bandleader and composer Arturo Sandoval’s latest album — the title is a malapropism of “sounds good” made during the studio sessions — features 12 tracks of Afro-Cuban funk, blending bebop, fiery jazz fusion and batá-inspired rhythms. Sandoval will perform June 4-7 at Blue Note Los Angeles.

Self-released: digital download, $9.50. arturosandoval.com

— Kevin Crust

Culture news and the SoCal scene

Maria Wirries and LJ Benet in “The Lost Boys,” from left; Sara Chase and Brad Oscar appear onstage during curtain call of “Schmigadoon!” on opening night, and Joshua Henry and the cast of “Ragtime.” (Matthew Murphy, left and right; Valerie Terranova / WireImage, center.)

Tony Award nominations were announced early this week with musicals “The Lost Boys” and “Schmigadoon!” leading nominations with 12 each, followed by “Ragtime” with 11. Malia Mendez has the full list, here, and Times theater critic Charles McNulty followed up with a story on 10 standout Broadway performances and shows worth celebrating, including Laurie Metcalf in both Samuel D. Hunter’s “Little Bear Ridge Road” and this spring’s revival of “Death of a Salesman.”

The Pulitzer Prizes were announced the day before the Tony nominations, and Bess Wohl’s play “Liberation” took home the 2026 Pulitzer for drama. The win foreshadowed what would come next: “Liberation” was nominated for five Tonys, including best play and director.

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McNulty also rounded up three major Broadway musicals in one handy, sweeping review: “Cats: The Jellicle Ball,” “The Lost Boys” and “Titanique.” “Cats,” notes McNulty, has managed to distance itself from its kitschy reputation and checkered past to become “one of the hottest tickets of the Broadway season. It didn’t take a miracle, only a complete conceptual overhaul.” Happily, “The Lost Boys” also won McNulty over despite his “antipathy to vampire schlock.” “Titanique” was not McNulty’s favorite, but he noticed that his fellow theatergoers couldn’t get enough.

Joe Mantello at his home in New York on Friday, April 3, 2026. (Evelyn Freja / For The Times)

There was not one free moment in McNulty’s New York itinerary in early March. While attending a flurry of shows, our critic also sat down to a brunch interview with director Joe Mantello during rehearsals for the new Broadway revival of “Death of a Salesman.” “A two-time Tony-winning director (‘Assassins,’ ‘Take Me Out’), Mantello has a résumé so extensive that it can be startling to recall that he’s the original Broadway director of “Wicked,” the blockbuster that has allowed him to write his own ticket. There aren’t many theater directors who can pick and choose their projects without worrying about their next paycheck, but he has become the Mike Nichols of our era in terms of the breadth and consistency of his theatrical success,” writes McNulty,

The Times got the scoop that Holocaust Museum LA will reopen June 14 as part of the new $70-million, 70,000-square-foot Goldrich Cultural Center. The center doubles the museum’s original 35,000-square-foot footprint and broadens the institution’s “focus on inclusion and community, with a diverse range of events and ramped-up educational offerings,” writes Times contributor Solvej Schou.

Composer John Williams, 94, attended the dedication ceremony of the new John Williams Performing Arts Center at North Hollywood High on April 29, 2026. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Times contributor Tim Greiving, who is also the author of a biography on John Williams, covered a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new John Williams Performing Arts Center at North Hollywood High — the famed film composer’s alma mater. Williams, 94, was in attendance and gave a few brief remarks in front of a crowd filled with other notable school alumni and friends including Kathleen Kennedy.

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The Times published an exclusive on Pasadena Playhouse’s new 2026-27 season, which includes the post-Broadway debut of “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical.” Other offerings include a new production of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s tragicomedy “The Visit,” the L.A. premiere of “Passing Strange,” and a revival of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”

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Comedian Kathy Griffin in 2019. (Matt Licari / Invision Associated Press)

Comedian Kathy Griffin is staging her first-ever residency at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs. “Can You Handle This Heat? The Kathy Griffin Palm Springs Residency,” is scheduled to run from Jan. 31 to Feb. 26, 2027. Tickets go on sale today.

The Soraya has announced it 2026-27 season featuring eight noteworthy debuts and 45 performances, including Sutton Foster with Chris Walden and the Pacific Jazz Orchestra; the eclectic band Snarky Puppy; Majo Aguilar con Mariachi y Banda; Dance Theatre of Harlem; National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Audra McDonald; and the National Symphony Orchestra. The new lineup also introduces Chad Hilligus as the Soraya’s new executive and artistic director.

Grand Performances announced its 40th annual Summer Concert Series featuring free outdoor shows in downtown L.A.’s California Plaza from June 6–Aug. 29. Highlights include a June 13 anniversary celebration with Jungle Fire, Healing Gems and DJ Liza Richardson; a tribute to the music of Stevie Wonder with DJ Spinna, Monalisa and MC Cognito; and a tribute to Roy Ayers led by composer Sly5thAve with a 12-piece ensemble including drummer Kassa Overall.

This week, IATSE filed unfair labor practice charges against management at the beleaguered John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, alleging the center broke its union contract by permanently eliminating union jobs ahead of its controversial temporary closure.

— Jessica Gelt

And last but not least

Looking for a great classic diner? Me too! This Food story will help.