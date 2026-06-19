About that granite tower at Obama’s presidential center: L.A. arts and culture this weekend

The Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park in Chicago is scheduled to open to the public on Juneteenth 2026.

It is fitting that Barack Obama, the nation’s first and only Black president, is opening his presidential center in the South Side of Chicago on Juneteenth. It is also unsurprising that the structure received ample criticism, including from President Trump, in the weeks and months leading to its opening.

The bulk of the online negativity is aimed at the 225-foot museum tower designed by Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects. The structure looks a bit like a giant door clad in gray New Hampshire granite, and critics, dubbing it the “Obamalisk,” have called it dour and unwelcoming.

Trump posted what looks to be a sloppy AI-generated image on Truth Social depicting the tower as a giant trash can surrounded by urban detritus. The dig managed to be both deeply childish and casually racist, but it also illustrated precisely why the tower is so poignant. It rises tall and proud — a symbol of ongoing hope amid the unspooling chaos of today’s America — while the current political moment sinks low around it.

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The tower’s top is wrapped in blocky text — an excerpt from a 2015 speech that Obama gave to mark the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches that Obama has described as one of his most meaningful. And although it was written months before Trump came down a golden escalator in Manhattan like a bad omen, poised to unleash the bottled resentment of the Obama years into the atmosphere as an epic storm of nightmare proportions, it serves as a slap back to everything Trump represents.

“America is not the project of any one person,” the text of the speech reads. “The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We The People.’ ‘We Shall Overcome.’ ‘Yes We Can.’ That word is owned by no one. It belongs to everyone. Oh, what a glorious task we are given to continually try to improve this great nation of ours.”

In 2026, Trump has made America about himself — about his petty wants and needs, about his aesthetic vision, about his visage on banners, currency and passports, about his ideas on art and culture and history. In less than a month, he will stage a Trump rally as the main event for the country’s 250th birthday party.

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In the midst of this darkness, Obama’s tower rises, not to represent a perfect man or president (there is no such thing), but to represent a Platonic ideal of what America can and should be.

I’m Arts editor Jessica Gelt wishing you a happy Juneteenth. This is your arts and culture news for the week.

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The week ahead: A curated calendar

FRIDAY

Artist Urs Fischer has two shows starting at Jeffrey Deitch on June 19. (Jeffrey Deitch)

Urs Fischer

Jeffrey Deitch presents two shows featuring the work of the L.A.-based Swiss artist. At the 925 N. Orange Drive gallery is “Yes,” featuring sculptures cast in bronze largely resulting from a 2013 interactive event at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, in addition to new, smaller pieces created by Fischer to complement the large bronzes. Right around the corner, at 7000 Santa Monica Blvd., the gallery will display “L.A. Dust,” new paintings inspired by a 2012 show at MOCA, presented in collaboration with Gagosian.

Opening reception, 6-8 p.m.; exhibitions continue through Aug. 8. Jeffrey Deitch, 925 N. Orange Drive, L.A., and 7000 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. deitch.com

Juneteenth

The California African American Museum celebrates with three days of free, community-centered programming including a family-friendly scavenger hunt throughout the museum (2-3 p.m. Friday); a zine-making workshop (2-3:30 p.m. Saturday); KCRW Summer Nights Party (7-11 p.m. Saturday); and Self Care: Yoga and Sound Bath (noon-2 p.m. Sunday). On your visit, be sure to check out “Free and Queer: Black Californian Roots of Gay Liberation,” and other current exhibitions featuring Willie Birch, Langston Hughes and Gordon Parks.

All weekend. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park. caamuseum.org

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Kontrapunktus

The chamber orchestra marks 10 years with four concerts over nine days, performing “Con Fuoco: An Italian Opus,” featuring works by Valentini, Telemann, Vivaldi, Resphigi and Haydn.

8 p.m. Friday. Culver City Seventh-day Adventist Church, 11828 W. Washington Blvd.; 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach; 4 p.m. Sunday. Presbyterian Church of the Master, 26051 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo; 7:30 p.m. June 28. St. Andrew Catholic Church, 311 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. kontrapunktusmusic.org

SATURDAY

Car Wash

The Academy Museum presents a world premiere screening of a 4k restoration of the 1976 comedy for its 50th anniversary, as well as a conversation with director Michael Schultz, producer Gary Stromberg, actors Bill Duke, Antonio Fargas, Melanie Mayron, Garrett Morris and Pepe Serna, moderated by Jacqueline Stewart.

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Academy Museum, 6067 Wilshire Blvd. academymuseum.org

Dance at the Odyssey 2006 – Summer Edition

Three weeks of daring new choreography and performances: Kybele Dance Theater (8 p.m. Saturday); Kate Myers (2 p.m. Sunday); Lincoln Seymour and Dancers and Emma Shane (8 p.m. Thursday); Lincoln Seymour and Dancers and LINEAGE MVMT (8 p.m. June 26); Donofrio Dance Collective and Ricky Medina (8 p.m. June 27 and 2 p.m. June 28); Maggie Ogle (8 p.m. July 2); Cora Laszlo (8 p.m. July 3); and Tanz Tanz Revolution (TTR), Sonder and Katie Tuchi (2 p.m. July 5).

June 20 through July 5. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. odysseytheatre.com

Installation view of “Machine Dreams: Rainforest” at Dataland. (Refik Anadol Studio)

Dataland

Billing itself as the world’s first “Museum of AI Arts,” this digital ecosystem presents its first exhibition,“Machine Dreams: Rainforest.”

Dataland, 100 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. dataland.art

Family Field Day: Come Play Multiform

Art, sport, humor and team spirit mix it up at this free four-day event inspired by the World Cup featuring a soundtrack provided by KCRW DJs, three rounds daily of Gabriel Fontana’s Multiform, a sport with no fixed teams, shifting rules and comedic commentary, Lucha VaVOOM luchadores and more. Includes same-day access to the exhibit “Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind.”

1-5 p.m. Saturday–Sunday, and June 27-28. East West Bank Plaza at the Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. thebroad.org

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The Best of Broadway

The Hollywood Bowl opens its summer season with performances by Halle Bailey, Darren Criss, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lea Salonga and more. Other first week highlights include Ziggy Marley headlining KCRW’s Reggae Night XXIV (7 p.m. Sunday); and the Tabernacle Choir, which first appeared at the Bowl in 1926, joined by Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and the Bonner family for two benefit concerts (8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday).

8 p.m. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com

Painted Ponies

Rachel Sorsa stars as an imperfect mother doing her best in this play by Ian McRae, directed by Elina de Santos. A reception follows Saturday’s opening-night performance.

5 p.m. Saturdays; 4 p.m. Sundays through July 19 (dark July 4-5). Ruskin Group Theatre, 2800 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. ruskingrouptheatre.com

Treasure Island

Ellen Geer’s adaptation of the classic high-seas adventure by Robert Louis Stevenson joins the company summer repertory.

7:30 p.m. Saturday; through Oct. 3 (check website for schedule). Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. theatricum.com

Wild Up

The experimental classical ensemble hosts a record listening party for the release of “Julius Eastman Vol. 5: Gay Guerrilla,” their latest take on the works of the late American composer and polymath.

8 p.m. 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd. endless-season.wildup.org

SUNDAY

Indiana Jones triple feature

The Secret Movie Club presents the first three films in the Steven Spielberg-Harrison Ford adventure series in 35mm for Father’s Day: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” at 11 a.m.; “Temple of Doom” at 2 p.m., and “The Last Crusade” at 5 p.m. Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. secretmovieclub.com

TUESDAY

Lost. Found. Returned.

The exhibition traces the fascinating journey of a 19th-century drawing by Otto Greiner, reported lost after World War II, and how it found its way to the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles before its imminent return to the Dresden museum that acquired it in 1894.

Through Oct. 18. Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive. getty.edu

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Mamma Mia!

It’s only two days after Father’s Day so what better way to celebrate than with a musical centered around a paternity mystery? “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Take a Chance on Me” and other ABBA hits make this a longtime crowd-pleaser.

Through July 19 Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. centertheatregroup.org

Stendahl’s World: Marketing Ancient Mexico and Modern Art in Los Angeles

Exploring the impact of Los Angeles art dealer Earl Stendahl on Mexican antiquities, the exhibition looks at the marketing of pre-Hispanic art to both museum and private collections, its Hollywood connection and product placement in advertising, all while permanent damage was done to archaeological sites in Mexico.

Through Oct. 18. Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive. getty.edu

WEDNESDAY

Coriolanus

Informally known as Indie Shakes, the Independent Shakespeare Co. opens its free, summer season with the Bard’s political thriller, directed by David Melville, presented in-the-round. “The Comedy of Errors” begins Aug. 5.

7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; through July 26 (no performance July 4). Old Zoo Picnic Area, Griffith Park. indieshakes.org

New York City Ballet

The esteemed Gotham troupe makes its first appearance at the Music Center in 20 years with two programs featuring classic works by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, alongside contemporary pieces by Ulysses Dove, Justin Peck, Tiler Peck, Gianna Reisen and Christopher Wheeldon.

Program A, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-June 26; Program B, 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 27-28. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. musiccenter.org

World Cup Watch Parties

There’s no need to watch the matches alone — the Hammer has you covered, with live action from the pitch on big screens in an indoor/outdoor setting. On breaks in the action, explore the free art exhibitions, shop the store, or dine in the restaurant. Outside food and nonalcoholic beverages are allowed.

1 p.m. Thursday, July 5 and July 7; noon, July 6, July 9-10, July 14-15, July 19; 2 p.m. July 11, July 18. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. hammer.ucla.edu

THURSDAY

Guillermo del Toro hosts five Alfred Hitchcock films at the Academy Museum. (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/invision/ap)

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Guillermo del Toro Dissects Hitchcock

The Mexican auteur and Hitch superfan takes a deep dive into five favorites, “Notorious” (7 p.m. Thursday), “Shadow of a Doubt” (7 p.m. June 26), “North by Northwest” (2 p.m. June 27), “I, Confess” (7 p.m. June 27) and “Frenzy” (7 p.m. June 28).

Thursday-June 28. Academy Museum, 6067 Wilshire Blvd. academymuseum.org

Arts anywhere

New and recent releases of arts-related media.

Peter and the Wolf

Two remarkable new “only in L.A.” recordings of Prokofiev’s “symphonic tale for children,” separated by 57 years. Harpo Marx, in an exceedingly rare recording of him speaking, serves as narrator in a live 1964 performance with the Riverside Symphony (now the Riverside Philharmonic); the second features a live performance of Viola Davis with Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil at the Hollywood Bowl in 2021.

“Harpo Speaks! The Riverside Symphony Concert,” Ramseur Records : $12, CD; $28, vinyl; “Peter and the Wolf,” Deutsche Grammophon : $28, vinyl.

— Mark Swed

Culture news and the SoCal scene

David Hockney’s work “Gregory in the Pool (Paper Pool 4).” (Courtesy of the Palm Springs Art Museum)

David Hockney died a week ago at the age of 88. The British-born artist made Los Angeles his home, creating some of the most indelible images of the city, including its glittering pools and vibrant hills. The Times’ obituary detailed his rich, impactful life and highlighted some of his best L.A.-inspired paintings.

Times theater critic Charles McNulty dropped in at REDCAT to review the West Coast premiere of “Rheology,” featuring the experimental theater maker Shayok Misha Chowdhury and his mother, physicist Bulbul Chakraborty, who join together onstage to examine the nature and meaning of loss. In the show, mother and son use physics and pure human emotion to prepare Chowdhury for the day that his mother will die.

The Washington National Opera filed a lawsuit last week seeking more than $17 million from the Kennedy Center that it claims were given as donations and gifts but have been withheld by the Trump-controlled center since L.A. Opera made the decision to leave the venue in January.

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Ben Klevay, an artist whose large-scale art will be in the LACMA Art Parade, is surrounded by some of his work at the LACMA David Geffen Galleries. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is throwing a giant block party this weekend that also includes a massive art parade featuring more than 1,400 painters, performers, dancers, students and artists. “Participants will walk down Museum Row, under David Geffen Galleries, past “Urban Light,” and loop around Fairfax Avenue. Nearly a mile of Wilshire will be closed for the event,” writes Times contributor Jane Horowitz.

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A group of D.C. area cultural preservation groups has sued to stop the construction of Trump’s National Garden of American Heroes, which is underway on a tract of riverside land near the National Mall.

Getty just launched a new video meditation podcast — its first — called OMMM: Our Museum Mindfulness Meditation. The podcast explores ways to mindfully engage with artwork from Getty’s collection. Twice-weekly episodes are hosted by Getty gallery educator Lilit Sadoyan and guide listeners through breathing exercises and meditation. According to a Getty rep, “The first season includes 12 meditation episodes and 12 bonus episodes that dive deeper, with a unique array of guests, like astrologer Chani Nicholas, sleep historian Roger Ekirch, Buddhist monk Shoukei Matsumoto and JPL climate scientist Marek Slipski.”

— Jessica Gelt

And last but not least

It’s summertime and you have a teen or tween that is perpetually hard to impress. Try one of these 67 things to do that will allegedly ‘blow their minds.’