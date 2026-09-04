Your fall forecast? Hot with a chance of great art: L.A. arts and culture this weekend

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It’s getting harder to keep track of the seasons as climate change ramps up meteorological disorder, but the calendar says that fall is approaching. The summer doldrums are giving way to a near frantic season filled with more art exhibits, dance shows, theater performances and classical music shows than we could possibly list.

We tried nonetheless!

This week, we rolled out The Times’ Fall Arts Preview. I encourage you to pick up a print copy of the paper this Sunday, but I’m also going to mention our rich roundup here so you can get a sense of just how much wonder awaits.

In the visual arts corner of the creative ecosystem, writer Leah Ollman picked 16 extraordinary exhibits including Mavis Pusey at the Hammer, a Brockman Gallery retrospective at LACMA and three Paul R. Williams shows running one after another at the Getty Research Institute, USC Fisher Museum of Art and LACMA. We also ran a stand-alone feature on the upcoming David Lynch photography exhibit at Pace, which features 35 black-and-white and color photo-based works from five series the filmmaker made between 1979 and 2008.

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Theater critic Charles McNulty rounded up the plays and musicals he is most excited to see, including “Oh, Mary!” at the Ahmanson, “Purpose” at Geffen Playhouse and “The Visit” at Pasadena Playhouse; and classical music critic Mark Swed wrote up a lovely list of the concerts and operas topping his agenda. “Carmen” at LA Opera shows up in that group, as does Gustavo Dudamel’s early December return to Walt Disney Concert Hall for a two-week “Simply Beethoven” festival.

Last but not least, writer Eloise Rollins-Fife weighed in with dance shows that you should add to your overflowing calendar. Los Angeles Ballet’s debut at the Hollywood Bowl and the Houston Ballet at Segerstrom Center for the Arts are among the intriguing offerings.

I’m arts editor Jessica Gelt, grateful for the team that makes this coverage tick — and for the many artists out there, putting their hearts and souls into making the world a better, kinder, more thoughtful place. This is your arts and culture news for the week.

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The week ahead: A curated calendar

FRIDAY

The Art of Kandy: Sri Lanka’s Last Kingdom

Artisanal work from the royal capital of the Sri Lankan empire combined local styles and motifs with South Indian designs, as well as joining Buddhist and Hindu iconographies with pan-Asian symbolism. The kingdom spanned several hundred years until it was annexed into British Ceylon in 1815.

Through Feb. 8, 2027. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. nortonsimon.org

David Newman conducts the LA Phil for “Maestro of the Movies: A Tribute to John Williams.” (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Maestro of the Movies: A Tribute to John Williams

The Los Angeles Philharmonic led by David Newman perform memorable scores from “Jaws,” “Star Wars: A New Hope,” “E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial,” “Schindler’s List” and others against a cinematic backdrop of film clips. Hosted by Bryce Dallas Howard.

8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com

Photography at the Getty Museum

“Every Minute Is History: Five Views of Los Angeles” features the work of photographers Laura Aguilar, Reynaldo Rivera, George Rodriguez, Patssi Valdez and Ricardo Valverde, moving beyond traditional representations of Chicano/a communities. In “Instante/revelación: Moments in Mexican Photography,” the work of Lola Álvarez Bravo, Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Héctor García, Graciela Iturbide, Pablo Ortiz Monasterio and others demonstrates the rich cultural and artistic dialogues in the country’s photographic history.

Through Jan 3, 2027. J. Paul Getty Museum, 1200 Getty Center Drive, L.A. getty.edu

Romeo & Juliet

Baz Luhrmann’s bold 1996 interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy with Leonard DiCaprio and Claire Danes as the star-crossed young lovers screens in 35mm as part of the series “In the Glow of Candlelight.”

7:30 p.m. Academy Museum, 6067 Wilshire Blvd. academymuseum.org

Yu&Sung Duo

Violinist YuEun Kim and pianist Sung Chang perform music composed by César Franck, Antonín Dvořák, Clara Schumann, Sergei Prokofiev, Maurice Ravel and Robert Schumann, inspired by emotions experienced by Kim during her recent journey into motherhood in the recital “Songs My Mother Taught Me.”

8 p.m. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. sierramadreplayhouse.org

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SATURDAY

Carlo Mancasola and Nicholas Anthony Reid in Rogue Machine’s production of “A Case for the Existence of God” at the Matrix Theatre, (Jeff Lorch)

A Case for the Existence of God

The Los Angeles premiere of Samuel D. Hunter’s 2022 play about two men who find unexpected connections through fatherhood and financial unpredictability. Directed by John Perrin Flynn.

8 p.m. Fridays and Mondays; 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 11 (no shows Sept. 7 or 14). Rogue Machine at the Matrix Theatre, Henry Murray Stage, 7657 Melrose Ave. roguemachinetheatre.org

¡Viva La Tradición! LA’s Mujeres Divinas

Las Colibrí, Mariachi Las Catrinas and Grupo Bella, and the dance ensemble Ballet Folklórico Ollín, celebrate sisterhood and Mexican culture.

8 p.m. Ford Amphitheatre, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East. theford.com

SUNDAY

Begin Again

This new musical, based on the 2013 film by John Carney about a transformative chance encounter between a songwriter with a broken heart and a burned out record producer, features a book by Jenna Clark Embrey and Molly Beach Murphy and an original score by the band Train. Direction by Lorin Latarro.

Through Oct, 11. Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. theoldglobe.org

Brandon Coleman Ensemble

The keyboardist and his band perform original music and reinterpretations of modern classics, influenced by jazz, gospel, funk, soul and the movies.

8 p.m. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. sierramadreplayhouse.org

TUESDAY

Clue

The madcap murder mystery based on the 1985 board game-inspired movie (whose cast included the late, great Tim Curry as Wadsworth, the butler) comes to town for a one-week run.

Tuesday-Thursday; 7:30 p.m. Friday; and 2 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. centertheatregroup.org

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Los Angeles Ballet

The dance ensemble, backed by LA Phil conducted by Carlos Miguel Prieto, performs to works by Silvestre Revueltas, George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, José Pablo Moncayo and Gabriela Ortiz.

8 p.m. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com

WEDNESDAY

Buddy Guy performs in Chicago in January 2026. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Buddy Guy 90

The blues guitar great celebrates becoming a nonagenarian with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and his Delta Jam.

8 p.m. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com

The Visit

Fresh off the success of “Amadeus” earlier this year, director Darko Tresnjak and actor Jefferson Mays return with Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s classic 1956 tragicomedy, adapted by Maurice Valency. Also starring Melinda Page Hamilton.

Through Oct. 4. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave. pasadenaplayhouse.org

THURSDAY

Antigone: In the Language of Kings

Playwright Evelina Fernández resets Sophocles’ classic tragedy amid the Aztec mythology of pre-conquest Tenochtitlan, Mexico. Directed by José Luis Valenzuela. Co-produced by Latino Theater Company. Performed in English, Spanish and Nahuatl, with English and Spanish supertitles available throughout the performance.

8 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, through Oct. 3. Getty Villa Outdoor Theater, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. getty.edu

Hollyhock House

A pair of new shows: Milano Chow’s “Fantasy Street” features two- and three-dimensional works on paper drawn from the the photo archives of the Los Angeles Public Library; and Chow curated Deborah Turbeville’s “The Lifted Veil,” an exhibition highlighting the late photographer’s work from the 1970s through early 1990s.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Through Dec. 20, Hollyhock House, 4800 Hollywood Blvd. hollyhockhouse.org

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Ravel, Debussy & Saint-Saëns

Conductor Philippe Jordan and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet join with the LA Phil for an evening of French music.

8 p.m. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com

The Women of Lockerbie

A New Jersey mother searches for her son’s remains seven years after the crash of Pan Am 103 and encounters a group of Scottish women hoping to find meaning of their own in playwright Deborah Brevoort’s drama. Directed by Christina Harris. Presented by the Actors’ Gang in association with the Sonder Theatre.

8 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays; 9 p.m. Sept. 11; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Sept. 27. The Actors’ Gang Theater, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. theactorsgang.com

Arts Anywhere

Actor Colm Feore on the red carpet at the 2026 The Actor Awards. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Colm Feore

Long before the Canadian actor caught the attention of Hollywood with his bravura performance in the 1993 indie “Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould,” Feore established himself as one of Canada’s greatest stage actors. And even as he accumulated nearly 200 screen credits, he has continued to return to the theater. Thanks to WNET’s multmedia platform ALL ARTS, you can watch two of the actor’s leading turns at the Stratford Festival, North America’s largest classical repertory company. In 2014, he played “King Lear,” with Liisa Repo-Martell as Regan, Maeve Beaty as Goneril and Sara Farb as Cordelia and Seven years later, Feore starred as “Richard III,” opposite Seana McKenna as Queen Margaret, André Sills as the Duke of Buckingham and Lucy Peacock as Queen Elizabeth.

Culture news and the SoCal scene

The oculus at the entrance of The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. (Ariana Drehsler / For The Times)

The internet was flooded with news out of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art this week as an embargo lifted on coverage from inside the new 300,000-square-foot building in Exposition Park. The Times published two big stories: an architecture review by Sam Lubell, which calls Ma Yansong’s design “among the boldest, most contradictory buildings this city has ever seen”; and a piece of commentary by culture critic Mary McNamara that discusses the ways filmmaker George Lucas’ new museum goes about crushing the artistic hierarchy. “A collection that eyes 20th century mass media illustrators and cartoonists with a reverence historically reserved for art’s masters could be considered (and not just for obvious reasons) the rise of the resistance,” McNamara writes.

Entertainment and features editor Brittany Levine Beckman attended the press preview where Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson spoke about the challenges Lucas faced in his quest to realize his dream of building a museum for his collection. “This one almost broke me,” he said.

The experimental art collective Meow Wolf is getting closer to opening an L.A. outpost, and is targeting late this year as its opening date. In anticipation, it released the names of nearly 40 L.A. artists it is collaborating with to bring its fantastical vision to life. Features columnist Todd Martens has the scoop.

Alex Morris, from left, Amber Liekhus and Jamar Gilbert in August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” at A Noise Within. (Craig Schwartz)

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Charles McNulty caught the revival of August Wilson’s seminal play, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” at A Noise Within, and although he writes that he wasn’t “champing at the bit” to see another take on the oft-performed show, he was very glad to have seen this one. “Acted with breathtaking ensemble naturalness, the play seems lived in rather than performed,” McNulty writes of the production directed by Gregg T. Daniel.

The Huntington announced it has acquired an in-depth archive related to the mysterious Integratron, which continues to draw curious crowds and UFO believers to the Mojave Desert. The holdings document the dome and the “postwar UFO community that cohered around its creator, ufologist George Van Tassel,” and include nearly 630 photographs, negatives and slides, more than 250 audio recordings, 8-millimeter film footage, books, publications and other records and ephemera.

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Barry Edelstein, artistic director of The Old Globe. (Jim Cox)

San Diego’s Old Globe unveiled its 2027 season. “New” is the operative word, with three world premiere plays and two world premiere musicals, as well as a West Coast premiere and three San Diego premieres.

The world premiere plays are “Holy Moses, A Comedy of Biblical Proportions,” by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen; “Jake” by Susan Yassky; and “Three-headed Monster” by JuCoby Johnson.

One of the world-premiere musicals has not yet been named, but the other is “August Rush: A New Musical,” with a book by Nick Blaemire, and inspired by music from the 2007 feature film.

“The Balusters,” by David Lindsay-Abaire is the West Coast premiere and the San Diego premieres are “Mexodus” by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson; “Mother Russia” by Lauren Yee; and “Fancy Dancer” written and performed by Larissa FastHorse.

The Old Globe wouldn’t be the Old Globe without its Summer Shakespeare Festival, which returns with “As You Like It,” directed by Awoye Timpo, and “King Lear,” directed by the Old Globe’s artistic director, Barry Edelstein, and starring Jay O. Sanders.

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We checked in via email with Edelstein about the fresh offerings. Here’s what he had to say.

What were your prime considerations when putting together the season?

“The Old Globe is thriving. We have a large audience that enjoys a wide range of styles of theatre. We strive to put together a 16-show annual lineup that is equally wide-ranging. Comedy and drama, musicals and plays, classics and new. We want that work to be made at the highest standard of artistic excellence, and we bring the very best artists in the country to San Diego to make it.”

Are there any themes in the programming that stand out to you?

“We tend not to do thematic programming, but inevitably we find things that the plays share. Many of the stories in our 2027 lineup are about people coping with change: personal change and societal change. For whatever reason, a number of these stories focus on characters dealing with outside forces bearing down on them. How they attempt to cope is a source of suspense; the tactics they try are comic in some of the plays, and dramatic in others. The king arbitrarily gives up his power and divides his kingdom among his children. How do we keep our country going? A loved [one] dies. How do I remember him? My big moment in the spotlight has finally arrived but my costume and props are in a truck stuck in traffic. How can I make the show go on? Life throws change at us; these plays ask us to consider how we manage it.”

Is there any particular show that you are most excited about, and why?

“’King Lear.’ It’s Shakespeare’s greatest play, maybe the greatest play in the English language. I’ve never directed it, I always felt like I wasn’t ready. One of the greatest classical actors in America has agreed to play Lear, and I’m diving-in. It’s terrifying and thrilling.”

— Jessica Gelt

And last but not least

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