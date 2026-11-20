Kiomi Mandy visits a Vice City mural in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami two days before the release of the video game “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

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“Grand Theft Auto VI,” one of the biggest entertainment releases in history, is here and judging by social media, schools are experiencing a wave of absences, employees are calling in sick to work and public spaces are emptying out as legions of fans hole up to embed in a game where they get to pull off loads of robberies and kill a bunch of bystanders (if they feel like it). Previous installments of the game allowed criminals to pay for sex workers and rough them up afterward to take back their money — but that part was dialed back under scrutiny.

As with any major game release, “GTA VI” comes with a super-size global advertising campaign. This one is tied to Miami — called Vice City in the game. Miami is, of course, at the heart of the blitz, which includes art. “Grand Theft Auto” developer and publisher Rockstar Games commissioned 10 new murals of original art that appear in “GTA VI” and are on display IRL through Jan. 1 at Wynwood Walls Museum and in various areas of the now-trendy Wynwood neighborhood of Miami.

Rockstar Games has even partnered with Wynwood Walls — an open-air street art museum founded by the late real estate developer Tony Goldman — to offer free admission to Miami-Dade residents who can also browse the museum’s shop of branded “Grand Theft Auto” merch including $95 “Vice City” hoodies and $25 “Vice City” flasks.

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I love seeing artists get paid, and those who created the work are all respected street artists including ATOMIK, Tatiana Suarez, Askew One, DENIAL, FAILE, Gons and Audet, Lady AIKO, Queen Andrea, Ron English and Tristan Eaton. My beef is not with art being featured in the game, but rather with how that art is being used in the real world to promote the game as part of one of America’s all-consuming, mind-numbing ad blitzes.

In “GTA VI,” the Wynwood neighborhood is called Stockyard and it’s presented as a buzzy district of nightclubs and vivid street art. IRL, Wynwood has a complicated experience with gentrification that began, as it often does, with artists. For decades the area was a largely Puerto Rican residential neighborhood and industrial district with warehouses and garment factories. Due to low rent, artists and galleries began moving in, and in 2003 the Wynwood Arts District Assn. was founded.

Shortly after that Goldman — a developer who had already made his upscale mark on SoHo and Philadelphia’s City Center — starting buying up buildings in the area, and in 2009 he worked with L.A.-based gallerist Jeffrey Deitch to found Wynwood Walls, which was launched during Art Basel Miami Beach that year. What followed is the classic “art washing” narrative — with art used to attract high-end retail, residences and restaurants, leading to the displacement of artists and low-income residents.

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Some call it a success, others a tragedy, but Rockstar Games’ partnership with Wynwood Walls highlights the crass commercial aspects of a real estate developer — Goldman Properties (whose company slogan is, “We create magic in places often overlooked”) — being behind a museum that is not entirely nonprofit in a notoriously gentrified neighborhood. Goldman Global Arts is the curating arm of Goldman Properties and neither is listed as a tax-exempt nonprofit on Propublica.

It’s also troubling that a mural advertising “GTA VI” was painted over a tribute mural to a beloved street artist named Alex Reyes (known as Rect), who died in a car crash in 2022. According to a story in Miami New Times, “A representative for Goldman Properties confirmed to New Times that it owns the wall, and Goldman Global Arts, which produced the murals for the game partnership, says it has offered Rect’s crew, DTK, another wall and materials to create a replacement.”

Friends of Rect, however, rightly responded that “the work can’t simply be resurrected on another surface.”

That’s how major promotional campaigns work: If it has no commercial value, it doesn’t matter.

Reyes’ mother, Myriam Rivera, now can’t bring herself to visit the former site of her son’s memorial.

According to the Miami New Times, “She resents its connection to ‘GTA,’ a series she associates with violence and prostitution. ‘Everything he hated is in that video game,’ she says. ‘I don’t want to see it.’”

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I’m Arts editor Jessica Gelt wishing for a kinder world. This is your arts and culture news for the week.

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The week ahead: A curated calendar

FRIDAY

Gloria Cheng and Ralph van Raat

The pianists explore the midcentury avant-garde in “Resonant Encounters: Boulez, Feldman, Cage and Beyond.” Presented by CAP UCLA in partnership with Piano Spheres.

8 p.m. UCLA Nimoy Theater, 1262 Westwood Blvd. cap.ucla.edu

Leon Polk Smith, “Inca,” 1970. Paint on canvas. Each of 48 panels: 13 ¾ x 13 ¾ in. © Leon Polk Smith Foundation (Mark Waldhauser / Lisson Gallery)

Leon Polk Smith

“Line, Color, and the Concept of Space” is the late artist’s first solo exhibition in Los Angeles in more than a decade. Presented by Lisson Gallery and Marc Selwyn Fine Art, the show includes more than 20 paintings, plus a selection of related works on paper, covering Smith’s career from the mid-1950s through 1980.

Opening receptions, 4-6 p.m. Friday, Marc Selwyn Fine Art, 9953 S Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, and 6-8 p.m., Lisson Gallery, 1037 N. Sycamore Ave. The exhibition runs at both spaces through Feb. 1, 2027. Lisson Gallery lissongallery.com

SATURDAY

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan

The groundbreaking contemporary troupe perform “Blue Hour / Beckoning: A Double Bill,” choreographed by artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung.

8 p.m. UCLA Royce Hall, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. cap.ucla.edu

Echo Lubimovka

An independent festival of contemporary Russian-language drama featuring readings of six plays that move between Russian and English, with appropriate subtitles. Saturday: “Confusion” by Aliaksei Makeichik; “Mum!” by Anna Vlasiuk; and “Moron” by Vasily Sigarev. Sunday: “How Sasha Came to Love Beer?” by Sasha Ostras; “A Couple of Thoughts in a Matchbox” by Alexander Sokoltsov; and “Open Relationship” by Igor Sergeev.

4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, doors open, 3 p.m. Highways Performance Space and Gallery, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. echolubimovka.com

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SUNDAY

Pierre-Laurent Aimard — an afternoon of music and conversation

The French pianist plays and discusses his obsession with the music of Arnold Schoenberg in conversation with former Times classical music critic Mark Swed.

2 p.m. 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd. pianospheres.org

Lise Davidsen Holiday Concert

The renowned Norwegian soprano demonstrates her range with a special program for the season.

7:30 p.m. Broad Stage at Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. broadstage.org

TUESDAY

“Prophets and Apostles” from a Gospel book about 1480 – 1520. Ethiopian. Tempera on parchment. Each leaf: 13 9/16 × 10 1/16 in. Getty Museum Ms. 105 (2010.17), fols. 6v–7. (Getty Museum)

The Making of a Medieval Manuscript

Just in time for the Thanksgiving break, this continuing exhibit will add a new set of objects illuminating the artistry, craftsmanship and materials behind medieval book making.

Through March 14, 2027. The Getty, 1200 Getty Center Drive, L.A. getty.edu

The SoCal scene

Samuel Wallace, left, and Nicholas LaGesse, flank Patti LuPone as the two Señores in L.A. Opera’s production of “Candide.” (Cory Weaver)

ICYMI: The best of this week’s L.A. Times arts coverage.

File this under something I never thought I’d write (but can’t wait to see): Scott Bakula and Patti LuPone are starring in L.A. Opera’s new production of “Candide.”

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There’s a brand new (old) movie palace in Leimert Park: After a $40-million renovation spanning 20 years, the neighborhood’s 95-year-old Vision Theatre is reopening.

The campy hit “Oh Mary!” opened at the Ahmanson and Times theater critic Charles McNulty had a blast. He also enjoyed himself at the opening of Karen Zacarías’ “Destiny of Desire” at Mark Taper Forum.

Sen. Mark Kelly and loads of other astronauts and politicians showed up to mark last weekend’s grand opening of the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

Santa with a butt plug? Or is that a Christmas tree? Find out at the new installation of artist Paul McCarthy’s Chocolate Factory at Chinatown’s Performance Art Museum.

The exhibition “Has the myth been shattered” opens at the Broad tomorrow. It features an array of work examining the role of mass media in art and life.

The Cultural Olympiad is not off to a great start with funding and organization proving disjointed, leaving local arts organizations adrift.

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Cecilia Vicuña’s new exhibition, “The Dream of Water: Quipu of Encounters Maricunga,” has opened at MOCA.

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Culture news

Segerstrom Center for the Arts announces the death of Judy Morr. (Kimberly April Photography)

Judy Morr, a devoted champion of the arts and the original programming director for Segerstrom Center for the Arts, has died. Morr began her tenure at Segerstrom in 1985, having been recruited from the Kennedy Center by Henry Segerstrom and Tim Strader. After a wildly successful run as the center’s programming director, she became its executive vice president of programming. Morr was beloved by her colleagues and also known throughout the arts world for her singular vision and her ability to take risks on art she felt mattered. She had a particular love of dance and was instrumental in making Segerstrom Center a known destination for the art form. She helped establish the International Dance Series and created a lasting bond with American Ballet Theatre. In 2014, Segerstrom Center paid tribute to Morr by renaming Founders’ Hall the Judy Morr Theater.

Town planner Ronald Fleming (Courtesy of Doug Campbell)

Historic preservationist and town planner Ronald Lee Fleming has died. He was 85. According to an obituary sent to me by a colleague, Fleming was “Eccentric, intellectually curious, and endlessly fascinated by the world around him. … He was a man of many interests and considerable imagination, with an instinctive appreciation for beauty, history, art, architecture, gardens, and, most importantly, people. Ron was a fourth generation Californian, having grown up in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.” Fleming graduated from Pomona College in 1963 and earned a master of city planning from Harvard Graduate School of Design in 1967. Fleming also worked on two recent local landscape re-visioning projects: the environmental enhancement of the 30-acre Pomona College Wash and the development of La Huerta garden at Mission Santa Barbara.

San Diego’s Old Globe has announced that it’s concluding its 2027 season with the world premiere of the new musical “Havana.” The mambo-infused production features music and lyrics by Desmond Child and Davitt Sigerson, and a book by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mario Correa. It’s directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo who also directed and choreographed last year’s electrifying production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl.

Sierra Madre Playhouse has announced its 2027 season, including more than 200 performances of theater, dance, opera, music, film, comedy and family programs. The theater has formed a new partnership with the Jazz Bakery, and will present jazz performances as part of “The Listening Room” jazz series. Multiple world premieres include choreographer and filmmaker Jamila Glass’ “Lean Into Everything,” violinist Vijay Gupta’s new one-man play “Restrung Live,” Filipino American playwright Giovanni Ortega’s play “The Butterfly of Chula Vista,” and a new score by composer George Sarah to accompany the 1927 silent horror film “The Unknown.

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Robert Indiana (American, 1928–2018), “LOVE,” conceived 1966, fabricated 1999, polychrome aluminum. The sculpture is shown at the Huntington. (Linnea Stephan / The Huntington)

Robert Indiana’s iconic “Love” sculpture, which we have written about before, is finally making its long-awaited public debut at the Huntington tomorrow.

— Jessica Gelt

And last but not least

Forget sex and drugs, it’s all spin classes on the Sunset Strip now.