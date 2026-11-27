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Each year, over Thanksgiving, I drive to my childhood home in Tucson. I’ve been doing it like clockwork since I moved to L.A. more than 25 years ago. There is ritual to the journey — the road signs that mark various stages of the journey, the stop at Quartzite for gas and snacks. Trips I took with my boyfriends, later with my husband, and finally with my daughter.

Much has changed in my life over the years, but home has more or less remained the same. My parents have altered the trappings of this desert dwelling, but they have kept the many pieces of me that make it home. This includes bins of my childhood art — colorful and wildly uneven in their effect. These watercolors, sketches and acrylic paintings are like lines on the wall marking my growth through art.

Kindergarten Jessica draws a crude vase of flowers — third grade Jessica draws a more substantial self-portrait. She sees herself as happy, with a sad little paint-blotch creature on her shoulder.

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This year, I helped my parents clean out a storage shed, and I came upon a trove of black-and-white photographs I took as part of the photography program at Tucson High Magnet School of the Arts. This is from my creative awakening at 14 and 15 when I was making the kind of art that would define me as a person in the years to come.

A photograph made by a teenager in the 1990s. (Jessica Gelt)

We had a dark room at school and I learned to develop my own film and make my own prints. These are intentionally dark and grainy. Pictures of my friends sitting in washed out alleyways in front of broken TV sets, or in one particularly elaborate set-up, literally wrapped naked to a tree using Saran wrap. Many are staged photos of teenagers in their disaffected glory — faces obscured by beanies, baggy skater apparel made to look like a kind of don’t-talk-to-me armor.

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This clutch of photos earned me a number of awards, including first-place in an Ilford photo paper portrait contest and helped me get a scholarship to college in Boston. And now they are prints in a box that my parents dutifully keep — mementos of the person I once was. Artifacts I stumbled across in a shed this week that made me think of all the childhood art in storage across the world.

I suspect you have treasures, too, in your shed — or at your parent’s house. I highly recommend digging them out this season and remembering what passions and ideas shaped you as a kid.

I’m Arts editor Jessica Gelt, hoping that you woke this morning after a joyous thoughtful holiday, satiated by time you spent with family and friends. This is your arts and culture news for the week.

You're reading Essential Arts Our critics and reporters guide you through events and happenings in the SoCal arts scene. In your inbox every Friday. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

The week ahead: A curated calendar

FRIDAY

Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci in “Home Alone.” (20th Century Fox)

Home Alone in Concert

What would the holidays be without a mischievous Macaulay Culkin fending off hapless burglars? Even better? Add a live performance of John Williams’ score by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by David Newman, with the Angeles Chorale and Cal State University San Bernardino Chamber Singers.

8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. laphil.com

It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas

Carolers from Choral Arts Initiative, the Eisner Intergenerational Big Band from Heart of Los Angeles, youth musicians from Riverside Arts Academy, Education Through Music-Los Angeles and Music Will join together for a 75th anniversary celebration of the holiday classic written by Meredith Willson and made famous by Perry Como and Bing Crosby. The free event is hosted by the Music Man Foundation.

3:30-4:30 p.m. Ahmanson Theatre courtyard, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. ItsBeginningToLookLikeChristmas.com

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SATURDAY

Bob Baker’s Nutcracker

Bob Baker Marionette Theater performs its inimitable take on the holiday perennial complete with Tchaikovsky’s classic score.

Through Jan. 3, 2027. 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. sierramadreplayhouse.org

Henri Lubatti in “A Christmas Carol” at A Noise Within. (Abe Portillo)

A Christmas Carol

Geoff Elliott’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ tale is back with all-new scenic design, props and costumes. Henry Lubatti stars as Ebeneezer Scrooge with Kasey Mahaffey as Bob Cratchit. Through Dec. 24. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena anoisewithin.org

SUNDAY

Elf in Concert

John Debney conducts the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performing his score live to a screening of Jon Favreau’s 2003 crowd-pleaser starring Will Ferrell.

8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. laphil.com

TUESDAY

Holiday Brass

Conductor Sharon Lavery leads members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for an evening of chamber music featuring Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” Handel’s “Joy to the World,” Anthony DiLorenzo’s adaptation of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” narrated by L.A. Phil President and CEO Kim Noltemy, plus Hanukkah favorites and more.

8 p.m. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. laphil.com

WEDNESDAY

Plus Ultra

Dataland, in partnership with Google Arts & Culture, presents a free exhibition featuring the museum’s 2026 AI Artists in Residence, Maya Man, Lucia Rebolino, Penny Slinger ﻿and Jess Starns.

Through March 15. Dataland at the Grand L,A,, 100 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. dataland.art

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THURSDAY

Francesco Corti

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presents the Italian harpsichordist performing the works of Domenico Scarlatti. LACO violinist Misha Vayman joins Corti for “Sonata K. 91.”

7:30 p.m. The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. laco.org

Hilary Hahn/Matthias Goerne/Gloria Chien

A Colburn Celebrity Recital features the trio performing selections from Beethoven and Bach, as well as Reena Esmail’s new work “Wir.”

8 p.m. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. laphil.com

Nobody Puts Baby in a Corner

Aisha Franco leads a night of sketch and improv comedy. With Elvis Ali, Kirstie Carrizales, Jaime Allie Morse, Kourosh Parsapour and Sam Sparro. Directed by Sam DeSurra.

7:30 p.m. The Groundlings School, Gary Austin Theatre, 7280 Melrose Ave. groundlings.com

La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin

The Latino Theater Company’s annual holiday pageant features more than 100 actors, singers and Indigenous Aztec dancers, plus children and seniors from the community in the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant who experienced four visions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531. Adapted for the stage by Evelina Fernández from the mid-16th century text “The Nican Mopohua.” Directed by José Luis Valenzuela.

7 p.m. Thursday to Dec. 5. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., downtown L.A. latinotheaterco.org

The SoCal scene

Artist rafa esparza’s “WeDGAF” (2026). (From the artist and Commonwealth and Council)

ICYMI: The best of this week’s L.A. Times arts coverage.

Frieze L.A. returns next year with more than 100 galleries and a spotlight on new dealers.

There was a major shakeup at LA28’s Cultural Olympiad, as executive director Nora Halpern stepped down in the wake of questions regarding funding and leadership.

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Culture News

Thelma Golden, the revered director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem, is leaving her post after 21 years, reported the the New York Times on Tuesday. The change will be effective once the institution identifies a replacement. Golden, 61, is known for championing the careers of Black artists and curators and led the museum through a period of expansion, including the opening of a new 82,000-square-foot building in 2025 and raising more than $300 million in a capital campaign. She will continue her work on the boards of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Barack Obama Foundation and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. “This is probably the first time in my professional life where I have not known exactly what I am going to do,” she said. “What I know is that I have always been inspired by art and artists and ideas and culture and community, so I hope it will have something to do with that. But I am open and so curious to see what’s next.”

— Jessica Gelt

And last but not least

L.A. had ADU fever. Why?