LA Times Today: An old VHS tape gives a son a glimpse of his father’s shot at fame in 1960s Hollywood

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Six decades after the Hollywood All-Stars performed on the 1960s music show “Shindig,” a VHS copy of that performance has resurfaced into the hands of the lead singer’s son.



That son is L.A. Times Senior Director of Video for News, Robert Meeks. He and his dad joined us with the story behind this historical discovery.