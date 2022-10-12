LA Times Today: How the ‘Rust’ settlement could affect any criminal case. What to know

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It’s been nearly a year since the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchens on the movie set of “Rust” in New Mexico involving actor Alec Baldwin.



L.A. Times staff writer Meg James brought us details of Baldwin’s recent undisclosed settlement with the Hutchens family and how this does and does not impact the other lawsuits relating to the “Rust” production.