LA Times Today: SAG-AFTRA committee approves deal with studios to end historic strike
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
It was the moment the entertainment industry had been waiting for: After 118 days on the picket lines, Hollywood actors can get back to work.
L.A. Times senior entertainment industry writer Meg James joined Lisa McRee with what we know about the SAG-AFTRA deal and what comes next.
L.A. Times senior entertainment industry writer Meg James joined Lisa McRee with what we know about the SAG-AFTRA deal and what comes next.