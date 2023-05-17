LA Times Today: How Sega killed Sonic the Hedgehog, got away with murder and made a sincere game

Sonic, the fastest and arguably most famous hedgehog in the world, is dead. It might sound like a joke, but it’s not. It’s the premise of a new mystery game from Sega called “The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog.”



L.A. Times game critic Todd Martens told Amrit Singh the story of how Sega killed its beloved character and got away with it.