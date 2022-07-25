LA Times Today: The oldest family-run stained-glass maker in the U.S. is in Highland Park

Tucked away in a rambling, two story, shingle and stone structure in Highland Park is the 125-year-old Judson Studios. It’s the oldest family-owned-and-operated glass studio in America.



Five generations of Judsons have worked with artists, architects and designers to create stained glass admired worldwide for its quality and craftsmanship.