LA Times Today: The oldest family-run stained-glass maker in the U.S. is in Highland Park
Tucked away in a rambling, two story, shingle and stone structure in Highland Park is the 125-year-old Judson Studios. It’s the oldest family-owned-and-operated glass studio in America.
Five generations of Judsons have worked with artists, architects and designers to create stained glass admired worldwide for its quality and craftsmanship.
