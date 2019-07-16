Watch the Emmy nominations live

The 2019 Emmy nominations are almost here, and there are a few different ways to watch who scores TV’s most prestigious nods on Tuesday morning.

“The Masked Singer” judge and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Ken Jeong and “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden will announce the nominees, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pacific. Viewers who wish to livestream the event can find a feed on Emmys.com.

With 124 categories this year, the announcers will read the top fields, including major awards like comedy series, drama series and the lead actor and actress nominees for each. Jeong and Carden will list the names live from the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in Los Angeles.