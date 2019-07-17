With FaceApp, Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood, Kevin Hart flaunt their wrinkles

Social media just got a whole lot older.

FaceApp — the app that uses artificial intelligence to show you what you’ll theoretically look like decades from now — has staged a comeback, going viral as it did when it was introduced in 2017. And among those hollering, “Look at me, I’m old!”? Why, celebrities, of course.

Carrie Underwood, Gordon Ramsay, the Fab Five from “Queer Eye,” Kevin Hart and even 20-year-old Lil Nas X have posted shots of themselves with wrinkles, gray hair, bigger noses, sagging eyelids and softer jawlines.

Check out this parade of faux old-timers:

All of this posting comes amid concerns that the app allows its developers to access information you might otherwise want to keep private. The app takes the photo you want changed and processes it in the cloud, but does not upload your entire photo library, according to TechCrunch. Though the app is out of Russia, its servers are based in the U.S., Wired reported.

In some cases, one photo is more than enough. For example, Diplo’s photo is downright disturbing. We see Popeye the Sailor. We can’t unsee it. And Mario Lopez isn’t much better. Shirts, gentlemen, shirts.

The Jonas Brothers, on the other hand, look pretty good in “the Year 3000,” as they put it. Fellow boy-band heroes Hanson do, too.

When you take a trip to the Year 3000. pic.twitter.com/O9Dxpwj6ex — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 16, 2019

Everywhere, celebrities were aging right before our eyes (and that’s not even counting the unverified accounts posting aged pics of their favorite famous folks).

Then there were the jokes: EDM artist Marshmello looks as if he won’t change a bit — which is not surprising. “Either I age like a fine wine or my #faceapp is broken,” he tweeted, along with a photo that showed no wrinkles or other markers of age on his trademark custom helmet.

Either I age like a fine wine or my #faceapp is broken 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LSyhcSdKmP — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) July 17, 2019

Anyway, getting back to those FaceApp privacy concerns — here’s what security expert Marc Rogers, who bills himself as the hacker behind USA Network’s “Mr. Robot,” has to say about it.

No, he did not post an old-age photo.