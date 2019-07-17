What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Outpost’ on the CW

SERIES

iZombie While investigating the suspicious death of an old-school drag queen, Liv (Rose McIver) channels the personality of the deceased in the new episode. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, Aly Michalka, David Anders and Bryce Hodgson also star. 8 p.m. the CW

MasterChef In “Backyard BBQ,” contestants have 60 minutes to present their best beef dishes to the judges in this new episode of the cooking competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Siren Mating season was less successful than both humans and merfolk had hoped, so Ryn (Eline Powell) brings a new mate ashore, but that raises some painful emotional questions for Ben and Maddie (Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola) in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Outpost Talon (Jessica Green) tries to outmaneuver her new rival, while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) struggles to maintain control of the outpost. Aaron Fontaine, Robyn Malcolm and Lilli Hollunder also star in this new episode of the supernatural drama. 9 p.m. the CW

Elementary In wake of a sculptor’s slaying in New York, Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu)

must determine whether a long-dormant serial killer has resurfaced. 10 p.m. CBS

Reef Break When a man from Cat’s (Poppy Montgomery) past becomes instrumental in helping the governor, Cat and Ana Dumont (Melissa Bonne) land in a dangerous situation in this new episode.10 p.m. ABC

Alone The survivalists approach their one-month mark of life in the remote wilderness. One of them grapples with loneliness, while another must fend off a large predator. 10:03 p.m. History

SyFy Wire: Con After Dark This new series offers same-day coverage of San Diego’s Comic-Con. Midnight Syfy

SPECIALS

2019 Humanitarian Awards Ciara hosts the fifth edition of these awards, which honor athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who use the power of sports to make a difference around the world. Andy Grammer performs. From the Novo. 4 p.m. ESPN

Debate Live Draw Candidate match-ups for the Democratic presidential debates on July 30 and July 31 are revealed. Anderson Cooper hosts. 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

SharkFest The first of two new episodes of “When Sharks Attack” visits the coast of Western Australia. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic. That’s followed at 10 by shark expert Greg Skomal and meteorologist Joe Merchant in the Bahamas, testing a theory that weather has a direct correlation to shark attacks, in the new special “Forecast: Shark Attack.”

MOVIES

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Andrew McCabe, former FBI deputy director. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Cedric Vongerichten. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Billy Eichner; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. R. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea “Drea” Kelly. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Diane Kruger; Billy Eichner (“The Lion King”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Andy Cohen (“Watch What Happens Live”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Strahan & Sara Lance Bass; Ally Brooke. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Rumer Willis; Carnie Wilson guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Journalist and author Isha Sesay. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kenan Thompson; Joe Manganiello; Robyn performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Norah O’Donnell; Topher Grace. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Eichner; Sean McVay; Spoon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

MLS Soccer D.C. United visits FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m. ESPN; Orlando City SC visits the Portland Timbers, 7 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.