Comic-Con 2019: Tour the Fan Activations with the Times

“Activations” — immersive experiences that put fans in the world of their favorite movies and TV shows — are all the rage at Comic-Con and other pop culture confabs these days. For both die-hards demanding more than collectors editions and the brands trying to capture their attention, these interactive pop-ups are still novel enough to stand out from rows of booths, special screenings and crowded panels. Whether you’re in San Diego for Comic-Con 2019 or yearning to be, follow along as the Times gives you a guided tour of fan activations for everything from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to “The Dark Knight.”
“The Boys” Experience
Location: Amazon Prime Video Experience (corner of MLK and 1st Streets)
Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Experience
Location: Gaslamp Square (between the Convention Center and Hard Rock Hotel in front of the Tin Fish Restaurant)
Hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21
“Carnival Row” Experience
Location: Amazon Prime Video Experience (corner of MLK and 1st Streets)
Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21
“The Dark Knight” Dive at The Batman Experience
Location: Comic-Con Museum, Balboa Park
Hours: Opens at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21
“The Expanse” Experience
Location: Amazon Prime Video Experience (corner of MLK and 1st Streets)
Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21