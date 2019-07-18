Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Comic-Con 2019: Tour the Fan Activations with the Times

The Batman Experienced
DC Comics Publisher Jim Lee participates in the Dark Knight Dive during the Batman Experience powered by AT&T at the Comic-Con Museum on July 17, 2019, in San Diego.
(Photo by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for DC)
By Mark PottsVideo Journalist 
July 18, 2019
11:09 AM
“Activations” — immersive experiences that put fans in the world of their favorite movies and TV shows — are all the rage at Comic-Con and other pop culture confabs these days. For both die-hards demanding more than collectors editions and the brands trying to capture their attention, these interactive pop-ups are still novel enough to stand out from rows of booths, special screenings and crowded panels. Whether you’re in San Diego for Comic-Con 2019 or yearning to be, follow along as the Times gives you a guided tour of fan activations for everything from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to “The Dark Knight.”

“The Boys” Experience
Location: Amazon Prime Video Experience (corner of MLK and 1st Streets)
Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21

“The Boys” take place in a world where superheroe are hated, and you must cover up a crime scene at the activation taking place at Amazon Prime Video Experience at Comic-Con 2019.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Experience
Location: Gaslamp Square (between the Convention Center and Hard Rock Hotel in front of the Tin Fish Restaurant)
Hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Are you worthy enough to be on the Nine-Nine? That’s what the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” activation hopes to find out at Comic-Con 2019.
“Carnival Row” Experience
Location: Amazon Prime Video Experience (corner of MLK and 1st Streets)
Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21

We checked out the Carnival Row activation at the Amazon Prime Video Experience at Comic-Con 2019.

“The Dark Knight” Dive at The Batman Experience
Location: Comic-Con Museum, Balboa Park
Hours: Opens at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21

Fly over Gotham City and take on Scarecrow at the Dark Knight Dive at Comic-Con 2019.

“The Expanse” Experience
Location: Amazon Prime Video Experience (corner of MLK and 1st Streets)
Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21

Can a group of U.N. representatives keep an alien war from starting? That’s the focus of The Expanse Activation at the Amazon Prime Video Experience at Comic-Con 2019.

