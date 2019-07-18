Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Comic-Con 2019: Tom Cruise brings ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer to Hall H

By Jevon PhillipsProducer and Staff Writer 
July 18, 2019
2:04 PM
When you think of high-flying heroic deeds, “Top Gun,” Tom Cruise and, of course, Conan O’Brien are the first things that come to mind.

The unlikely duo hit the Hall H stage to introduce a new trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which Cruise was happy to present to a crowd that had not been told the trailer or the star would be appearing.

In unveiling the trailer, Cruise mentioned filming the 1986 original in San Diego and having a desire to bring the film to fans in the city.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris and directed by Joseph Kosinski, is scheduled for release June 26, 2020.

Jevon Phillips
Jevon Phillips is a producer and writer for the Los Angeles Times.
