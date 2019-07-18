Comic-Con 2019: Tom Cruise brings ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer to Hall H

When you think of high-flying heroic deeds, “Top Gun,” Tom Cruise and, of course, Conan O’Brien are the first things that come to mind.

The unlikely duo hit the Hall H stage to introduce a new trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which Cruise was happy to present to a crowd that had not been told the trailer or the star would be appearing.

In unveiling the trailer, Cruise mentioned filming the 1986 original in San Diego and having a desire to bring the film to fans in the city.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris and directed by Joseph Kosinski, is scheduled for release June 26, 2020.