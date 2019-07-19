Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
A look into the Los Angeles Times portrait studio at Comic-Con 2019

Los Angeles Times Photo Studio
Actor Mike Colter from the television series “Evil,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio 2019.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
July 19, 2019
11:01 AM
On our annual trek to Comic-Con Internationa l. in San Diego, we’ve opened up the Los Angeles Times Photo and Video Studio to snap shots of and interview the celebrities, showrunners and cast members of ongoing shows and upcoming movies and shows that look to make an impression with the discerning crows in San Diego.

Photographer Jay L. Clende nin runs a lively and entertaining photo studio as dozens of cast members pose, party and look their best for his camera. We’ve compiled just a few of the images here as casts from “Emergence,” “The Order,” “Teen Titans Go!” and the upcoming “Evil” make their way into the studio.

Los Angeles Times Photo Studio
Christopher Heyerdahl, Tricia Helfer, Nicole Munoz, Aleks Paunovic, Richard Harmon, Jennifer Cheon Garcia and Keeya King, from the television series "Van Helsing, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio in San Diego.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )
Los Angeles Times Photo Studio
Actors Ashley Aufderheide and Alexa Swinton from the television series "Emergence," photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actors Adam DiMarco, Devery Jacobs, Sarah Grey, Thomas Elms, Katharine Isabelle and Louriza Tronco from the television series “The Order, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio on Thursday, July 18, 2019.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Sarah Grey from the television series “The Order, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio on Thursday, July 18, 2019.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Devery Jacobs from the television series “The Order, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio on Thursday, July 18, 2019.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Katharine Isabelle from the television series “The Order, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio on Thursday, July 18, 2019.   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Thomas Elms from the television series “The Order, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio on Thursday, July 18, 2019.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Louriza Tronco from the television series “The Order, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio on Thursday, July 18, 2019.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Adam DiMarco
Actor Adam DiMarco from the television series "The Order," photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times Photo Studio
Actor Donald Faison from the television series "Emergence," photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actors Cristina Rodlo, Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane and George Takei, and executive producer Alexander Woo, from the television series “The Terror: Infamy,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Cristina Rodlo from the television series “The Terror: Infamy,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Executive producer Alexander Woo and actor Kiki Sukezane from the television series “The Terror: Infamy,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Kiki Sukezane from the television series “The Terror: Infamy,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Derek Mio from the television series “The Terror: Infamy,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

George Takei
Actor George Takei from the television series "The Terror: Infamy," photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times Photo Studio
Greg Cipes, holding Wingman, and Tara Strong from the television series "Teen Titans Go!," photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Micahel Emerson, Aasif Mandvi, Katja Herbers and Mike Colter from the television series “Evil,”photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Katja Herbers from the television series “Evil, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Mike Colter from the television series “Evil, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jay L. Clendenin
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007.
