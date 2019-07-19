What’s on TV Saturday and weekend talk shows, ‘Restaurant: Impossible,’ Apollo 11 moon landing and more

SERIES
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Dr. Jeff and his team head to a remote Colorado town to provide low-cost pet care. Also, a cat with an attitude has a mysterious wound and Dr. Petra performs life-saving surgery on a basset hound hit by a car. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine is back for a new season of his unscripted series. In the premiere Josephine’s Cooking, a soul food place in the South Side of Chicago, is renovated. 9 p.m. Food Network
Hanging With the Hendersons When a wolf-hybrid who has sustained massive injuries arrives, the whole team rallies to help. 9:02 p.m. Animal Planet
The Aquarium: Unfiltered A bottlenose dolphin has a raspy voice and needs medical help. Plus, two sharks are due for a checkup in this new episode. 10:03 p.m. Animal Planet
APOLLO 11 MOON LANDING ANNIVERSARY
Apollo 11 Airing on the 50th anniversary of the historical mission, this 2019 documentary follows astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins on their trip to the moon. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
Apollo: The Forgotten Films This new two-hour special celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing through the use of footage from NASA Research Centers, the National Archives and local and network news reports. What emerges is a remarkable behind-the-scenes look at the exhaustive preparation that went into sending the first human beings to the moon. 8 p.m. Discovery
Moon Landing Live Vintage high-quality footage from NASA and various news broadcasts that aired live in July 1969 help recapture the excitement surrounding mankind’s first steps on the lunar surface in this new two-hour documentary. 9 p.m. BBC America
Confessions From Space: Apollo This new special documents the 115th annual Explorers Club dinner, which hosts 10 Apollo astronauts, including Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, in celebration of the first moon landing. 10 p.m. Discovery
First Man Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy star as Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong and his first wife in this 2018 biographical drama, adapted from James R. Hansen’s book “First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong.” Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Pablo Schreiber and Christopher Abbott also star. 8 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
The Madam of Purity Falls After the tragic death of her husband, a widow hopes for a fresh start when she moves her teenage son and daughter to a seemingly idyllic town. Soon her relationship with her son is seriously damaged when he is drawn into the nefarious home business of one of their neighbors. Kristanna Loken, Trevor Stines and Olivia d’Abo star in this 2019 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper 2020 election: Presidential Candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Immigration, foreign relations: Sen. Ron Johnson| (R-Wisc.). Panel: S.E. Cupp; Karen Finney; Rick Santorum; Wajahat Ali. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning A look back at the life of Mike Wallace; Hannah Gadsby; the Endangered Species Act; Elon Musk. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS U.S. and Iran; the nuclear deal: Javad Zarif, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Iran. U.S. and Greece: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece. The need for an international agreement regarding cyber warfare: Richard Clarke. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Election polling: Anthony Salvanto; Ed O’Keefe. Panel: Rachael Bade, the Washington Post; Paula Reid; Lanhee Chen, the Hoover Institution on War; Jamelle Bouie, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). Trump campaign advisor Mercedes Schlapp. Presidential candidate Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.). Panel: Mary Bruce; Sara Fagen; Maggie Haberman, the New York Times; Roland Martin; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace White House advisor Stephen Miller. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). Author Tara Westover (“Educated”). Panel: Jason Riley; Lisa Boothe; Mo Elleithee; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Racist tweets and xenophobic chants ahead of the 2020 election season: Dan Rather; Tara Dowdell; Astead Herndon, the New York Times. Adam Serwer. New revelations about Fox and the GOP: Author Tim Alberta (“American Carnage”). Socialism: Bhaskar Sunkara, Jacobin magazine. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Philippe Reines; Mollie Hemingway; Beverly Hallberg; Hogan Gidley; Anthony Scaramucci; Emily Jashinsky, The Federalist. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Methods employed by the Dutch to keep floodwaters from inundating the Netherlands. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the New York Liberty, noon SportsNet
Baseball The New York Mets visit the San Francisco Giants, 1 p.m. FS1; the Washington Nationals visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Miami Marlins, 6 p.m. SportsNet LA
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
