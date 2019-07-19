TV Listings: Here are the feature and TV Films airing the week of July 21 - 27, 2019

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of July 21 - 27, 2019

Advertisement

Alien (1979) Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Aliens (1986) Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:45 a.m.

All About Eve (1950) TCM Wed. 8:15 p.m.

Anastasia (1956) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) Ovation Thur. Noon Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Showtime Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) TCM Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) TMC Mon. 4:10 p.m.

The Heiress (1949) TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Jaws (1975) Encore Sat. 7:54 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) Showtime Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Syfy Tues. 2:01 a.m. Syfy Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) EPIX Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

The Song of Bernadette (1943) KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 5:29 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Toy Story (1995) Disney XD Sun. 10 a.m. Freeform Thur. 9:01 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) Disney XD Sun. 11:45 a.m. Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of July 21 - 27, 2019

Admission (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Sundance Thur. 3 a.m. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ E Sun. Noon Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Contagion (2011) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter (2000) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999) ★ IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ IFC Mon. 7:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 5:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E Sun. 2 p.m. E Tues. 8 p.m. E Wed. 2 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Miller’s Crossing (1990) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Miss March (2009) ★ IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Sundance Fri. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

The Right Stuff (1983) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 7:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D (2012) ★ IFC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Thur. 3 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Stripes (1981) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 5:29 a.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:45 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:45 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of July 21 - 27, 2019

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 3 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Starz Mon. 10:36 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:38 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:44 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:58 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Analyze This (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:15 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 1 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Encore Sat. 10:52 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ HBO Fri. 1:20 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Starz Sun. 1:44 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:36 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ BET Sun. 5:25 p.m.

Bird on a Wire (1990) ★★ Starz Fri. 8:24 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ E Sun. 5 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 9:15 a.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Disney XD Sat. 8 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:20 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 4:20 p.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ HBO Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ TMC Thur. 12:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 5 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Starz Mon. 4:24 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:58 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:07 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ CMT Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ TMC Wed. Noon

Excalibur (1981) ★★★ Encore Tues. 4:59 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ USA Sat. 10:35 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:40 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ EPIX Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Encore Wed. 8 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:33 a.m. Encore Thur. 5 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Starz Wed. 8:54 a.m. Starz Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Encore Wed. 12:24 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ VH1 Sat. 3 a.m. VH1 Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E Sun. 2 p.m. E Tues. 8 p.m. E Wed. 2 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 4:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 2:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 1:06 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 11 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 3 p.m. E Wed. 11:05 p.m. E Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ E Wed. 8 p.m. E Thur. 4 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. Showtime Mon. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 11 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:35 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 7:54 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:25 a.m.

The Jewel of the Nile (1985) ★★ Encore Fri. 12:29 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:10 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 7:05 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Syfy Sat. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Killing Fields (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ A Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ A Sun. 2 p.m. A Sun. 9:30 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:40 p.m.

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ Encore Wed. 10:10 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Syfy Sat. 4 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 10 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 5 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ HBO Mon. 6:30 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ WGN America Sat. 9 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ MTV Sat. 11 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ MTV Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Disney XD Sat. 6 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon CMT Fri. 7 p.m. CMT Fri. 10 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ LOGO Thur. 7:35 p.m. LOGO Thur. 10:20 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 2:45 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ CMT Sat. 4 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ Encore Mon. 2:08 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:47 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:05 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11:05 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 8:31 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Encore Sun. 3:17 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ EPIX Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ EPIX Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Disney Sun. 11 a.m. Disney Sun. 11 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Wed. 10:25 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 5:50 p.m. POP Thur. 6 p.m. POP Thur. 9 p.m.

The Song of Bernadette (1943) ★★★★ KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Tues. 3:02 p.m. TNT Tues. 11:02 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Mon. Noon

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 5:29 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 2 p.m. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Disney XD Sun. 10 a.m. Freeform Thur. 9:01 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Disney XD Sun. 11:45 a.m. Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Sun. 11:02 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sun. 4 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:35 a.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 1:40 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:50 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:35 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Starz Wed. 5:07 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Freeform Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ USA Fri. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 3 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Encore Sat. 5:58 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:36 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Starz Wed. 5:30 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:15 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:45 p.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

You Only Live Twice (1967) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of July 21 - 27, 2019

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Abandon (2002) ★ Katie Holmes, Benjamin Bratt. A detective discovers new facts regarding the disappearance of a collegian’s boyfriend two years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Fox Sat. 2 p.m.

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Tues. Noon FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. BBC America Fri. 10 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Admission (2013) ★★ Tina Fey, Paul Rudd. A driven Princeton University admissions officer thinks that a precocious applicant from an experimental high school may be the son she gave up for adoption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 1:05 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10 a.m.

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1939) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Walter Connolly. Mark Twain’s boy hero meets a bogus king and duke while rafting the Mississippi with runaway slave Jim. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000) ★ Voices of Rene Russo, Jason Alexander. Live action/animated. A flying squirrel and a moose confront their adversaries Boris and Natasha. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Wed. 7 a.m.

The Adventures of Tintin (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis. Animada. El joven reportero Tintin es secuestrado después de que él adquiere un barco a escala que contiene una pista acerca de la localización de un tesoro escondido. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

Against the Ropes (2004) ★★ Meg Ryan, Omar Epps. Boxing manager Jackie Kallen believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man into a streamlined prizefighter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:05 p.m.

The Agony and the Ecstasy (1965) ★★★ Charlton Heston, Rex Harrison. Warrior Pope Julius II commissions Michelangelo to paint frescoes on the ceiling of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Fri. 3 p.m.

Akeelah and the Bee (2006) ★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Sat. 5 p.m. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 10:36 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:38 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:44 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:58 p.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship’s dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Alien Nation (1988) ★★ James Caan, Mandy Patinkin. A police detective and his humanoid partner find a conspiracy of ``newcomers’’ in 1991 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 10:32 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:32 p.m.

Alien: Covenant (2017) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston. Crew members of the colony ship Covenant encounter a hostile alien life-form after traveling to a dark and dangerous planet on the far side of the galaxy. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Sun. 11:01 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:45 a.m.

All About Eve (1950) ★★★★ Bette Davis, Anne Baxter. A Broadway star takes a young and seemingly naive aspiring actress under her wing. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Wed. 8:15 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Wed. 7:30 p.m. BET Thur. 5:25 p.m.

All I See Is You (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Jason Clarke. In Bangkok, a young blind woman undergoes a cutting-edge operation that restores sight to her right eye. Able to see again, she slowly starts to realize that her newfound independence makes her husband feel jealous, threatened and insecure. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 3:40 a.m.

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:10 p.m.

All Saints (2017) ★★★ John Corbett, Cara Buono. Pastor Michael Spurlock receives an assignment to close a country church and sell the prime piece of land where it sits. He soon has a change of heart when the church starts to welcome refugees from Burma who know how to farm. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Thur. 3:43 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:08 p.m.

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m. Encore Wed. 2:14 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:18 a.m.

Alma de Acero (1957) Luis Aguilar, Lina Salomé. Un ranchero mata al asesino de su padre debido al odio entre las familias generado por los límites de sus haciendas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Aloha (2015) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone. On assignment in Oahu, Hawaii, a military contractor reconnects with an old flame, while falling for a hard-nosed fighter pilot who watches every move that he makes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sat. 8:56 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 3:39 a.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Sat. 11 p.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 5:25 p.m.

An American Haunting (2005) ★★ Donald Sutherland, Sissy Spacek. Strange and terrifying events plague a family in 1817 Tennessee after a fellow citizen places a curse on the father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Audience Wed. 5:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

American Outlaws (2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:30 a.m.

American Psycho (2000) ★★★ Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe. A mentally unhinged yuppie in 1980s New York submits to an uncontrollable bloodlust. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9 p.m.

Analyze This (1999) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal. To get a handle on his insecurities, a powerful New York gangster sees a therapist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:15 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 1 a.m.

Anastasia (1956) ★★★★ Ingrid Bergman, Yul Brynner. An expatriate Russian general grooms a refugee to pose as the lost daughter of Czar Nicholas II. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) ★★★ James Stewart, Lee Remick. A Michigan lawyer and his colleague defend an Army lieutenant who killed the man who raped the officer’s wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 1 p.m.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate. A 1970s San Diego newscaster feels threatened by the arrival of an ambitious woman looking to climb the ranks of journalism. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney. Daddy Warbucks protects little orphan Annie from Miss Hannigan and crooks in Depression-era New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sat. 10:52 p.m.

Anything (2017) John Carroll Lynch, Matt Bomer. Deeply depressed after his wife’s death, a man moves from Mississippi to Los Angeles to live with his sister. While there, he forms a complicated and enriching relationship with a transgender sex worker. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 6:35 a.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sat. 4 p.m.

Assassination Games (2011) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins. Two rival assassins form an uneasy alliance to take down a DEA-backed drug cartel. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:15 p.m.

At the Circus (1939) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. A sly lawyer and a pair of carnies shoot a society matron out of a cannon and try to save a circus. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 p.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Fri. 5 p.m.

Attack of the Killer Donuts (2016) Kayla Compton, Justin Ray. A chemical accident turns ordinary donuts into bloodthirsty killers. Now it’s up to a group of friends to save their town from the fried fiends. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Avatar (2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind’s encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 35 mins. FXX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m. TMC Wed. 4 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Bad Girls (1994) ★★ Madeleine Stowe, Mary Stuart Masterson. Gunslinging floozies flee town to avoid a hanging and meet an outlaw with a score to settle. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Bad Grandmas (2017) Florence Henderson, Randall Batinkoff. Four grandmothers accidentally kill a con man and must cover it up when his partner arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:35 a.m.

Bad Santa 2 (2016) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates. Fueled by cheap whiskey and greed, a foulmouthed criminal, his mean mother and their angry sidekick conspire to bilk a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Bad Twin (2016) Haylie Duff, Grace Van Dien. Jen has no idea that her insane sister’s twin 15-year-old daughters plan to murder her after she adopts them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Baggage Claim (2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister’s wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Sun. 12:25 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:50 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Basic (2003) ★★ John Travolta, Connie Nielsen. A DEA agent investigates the disappearance of a fearsome sergeant and his Special Forces trainees. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Fri. 1:20 p.m.

Beacons of Hope (2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins. Audience Wed. 10:30 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Sun. 1:44 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:36 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) ★★★ Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley. An Anglo-Indian teenager does not tell her tradition-minded parents that she has joined a women’s soccer team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 4:19 a.m.

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) ★ Chris Farley, Nicollette Sheridan. A ninja watches out for his portly adopted brother, hired to track a mystery woman’s beau in Southern California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 a.m.

The BFG (2016) ★★★ Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill. A 10-year-old girl, Queen Victoria and the Big Friendly Giant must devise a plan to get rid of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and all the other bad giants once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TBS Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Big Circus (1959) ★★★ Victor Mature, Red Buttons. A circus man’s show goes on under the scrutiny of a bank examiner and with help from a PR woman. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

Big Game (2014) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila. Un chico de 13 años que está en un campamento ayuda al presidente de los Estados Unidos cuando su avión cae derribado en Finlandia como consecuencia de un complot terrorista que busca su muerte. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Fri. 4:57 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sun. 5:25 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Bird on a Wire (1990) ★★ Mel Gibson, Goldie Hawn. An FBI-relocated witness and his ex-girlfriend from the ‘60s are chased by the drug thug he sent to prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 8:24 a.m.

Birth of the Dragon (2016) ★ Philip Ng, Xia Yu. Young Bruce Lee is trying to make a name for himself while working as a martial arts instructor in 1964 San Francisco. When Lee meets Wong Jack Man, he challenges the kung fu master to a no-holds-barred fight that became the stuff of legend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6 a.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James ``Whitey’’ Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Sun. 7:55 a.m.

Black Rain (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia. Two New York police detectives take an underworld upstart back to Osaka, Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:50 p.m.

The Black Scorpion (1957) ★ Richard Denning, Mara Corday. Two geologists try to destroy a giant scorpion that surfaces after a volcanic eruption in Mexico. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

The Black Swan (1942) ★★★ Tyrone Power, Maureen O’Hara. As governor of Jamaica, buccaneer Henry Morgan sends a swashbuckler to capture renegade pirates. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Blade (1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Tues. 5 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:27 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford. After discovering a long-buried secret that jeopardizes what’s left of society, a new blade runner embarks on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Blade 2: Bloodhunt (2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Tues. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Wed. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2 p.m.

Blankman (1994) ★★ Damon Wayans, David Alan Grier. An inventive oddball takes matters into his own hands when crime overruns the Illinois city he calls home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7:25 p.m.

The Blob (1958) ★★ Steven McQueen, Aneta Corseaut. Formless red slime lands in Pennsylvania and engulfs people; teens try to warn scoffing adults. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Ovation Tues. Noon Ovation Tues. Noon Ovation Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman. Newly released from prison, Elwood Blues reassembles the Blues Brothers Band with new members. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (2004) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Claire Forlani. A young man overcomes obstacles to become a great golfer, then retires to pursue other interests. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Golf Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Body of Evidence (1992) ★★ Madonna, Willem Dafoe. A lawyer defends a gold digger for murder by sex, a charge whose validity he soon sees for himself. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 1:20 a.m. HBO Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:10 a.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Thur. 3 a.m. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Born Yesterday (1950) ★★★ Judy Holliday, William Holden. A scrap-metal tycoon pays a Washington newsman to make his girlfriend couth. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animada. Un niño y su nueva amiga idean un plan para salvar a una comunidad de traviesos habitantes de unas cavernas de un villano que planea exterminarlos. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

The Boy Next Door (2015) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman. A high-school teacher learns to regret her moment of weakness when the student with whom she had a brief fling begins to terrorize her at home and at work. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

The Boy (2016) ★★ Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans. A young American nanny in a remote English village believes that the life-size doll of her employers is alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Thur. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. Noon

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Boys Don’t Cry (1999) ★★★ Hilary Swank, Chloë Sevigny. A young transgender man explores his gender identity and searches for love in rural Nebraska, before falling victim to a brutal hate crime. Based on the real-life story of Brandon Teena. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Tues. 4 a.m.

Branded to Kill (1967) ★★ Jo Shishido, Mariko Ogawa. After botching his latest assignment, a third-ranked Japanese hit man becomes the target of another assassin. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. E Sun. Noon Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Sun. 5 p.m.

Bright Eyes (1934) ★★ Shirley Temple, James Dunn. A millionaire, his niece and a pilot love a little orphan who sings ``On the Good Ship Lollipop.’' (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:15 a.m.

The Bucket List (2007) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman. Two terminally ill men leave their hospital ward and set out to complete a list of things they want to do before they die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sat. 1 a.m.

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) ★★★ Gary Busey, Don Stroud. The Lubbock, Texas, rock ‘n’ roller becomes a star with the Crickets, then dies in a 1959 plane crash at age 22. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:35 a.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Voices of Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey. Animated. An inventor ant teams up with other insects to keep a gang of grasshoppers from terrorizing his colony. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sat. 8 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:20 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. When a persistent posse threatens two outlaws’ romp through Wyoming, they decide to take their act to Bolivia. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Thur. Noon Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell. The wife of a longtime butter-carving champion vows to win an Iowa contest herself after her husband retires from competition. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Butterfield 8 (1960) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Laurence Harvey. A Manhattan call girl has a tragic affair with a rich married man. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Wed. Noon

Camille (1936) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Robert Taylor. Marguerite is a well-kept courtesan of the rich and influential Baron de Varville, but when a promising young man falls in love with her, his sincere adoration causes her to question her comfortable life. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 5 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Career Opportunities (1991) ★★ Frank Whaley, Jennifer Connelly. The night janitor and a playgirl shoplifter are trapped in a discount store with armed robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Sat. 7:31 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m.

Cazador de narcos (2003) Bernabé Meléndrez, Eleazar García. Ángel Tornado, peligroso narcotraficante lleno de rencor y mucha sed de venganza, es secuestrado por un comando de encapuchados fuertemente armados al momento de su traslado a una prisión de máxima seguridad. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

CB4 (1993) ★★ Chris Rock, Allen Payne. Three middle-class pals try to be cell-block types and tap into the rap market but cross a drug-dealing club owner. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Sat. 4:21 a.m.

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. A congressman, a socialite and a CIA agent are instrumental to the funding of freedom fighters working against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Fri. 10:17 a.m. Starz Fri. 11:33 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Chasing the Blues (2017) Grant Rosenmeyer, Jon Lovitz. Two rival collectors attempt to con an old lady out of a rare -- but cursed -- 1930s blues record. When a series of circumstances lands them in jail, the feud festers for over 20 years until they get a second chance at snagging the vinyl. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Thur. 6:41 a.m.

Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 7:45 p.m. AXS Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:35 a.m.

The Choice (2016) ★ Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer. An irresistible attraction leads to a blossoming romance between a feisty medical student and her new neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Christmas Incorporated (2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matthew Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Chelsea Gilson. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

The Christmas Parade (2014) AnnaLynne McCord, Jefferson Brown. A humiliated TV personality flees to a small town, where she becomes involved in a budding artist’s battle to save a community arts center. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008) ★★★ Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes. The Pevensie children return to Narnia, where 1300 years have passed, to help a prince overthrow his evil uncle and restore peace to the land. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010) ★★ Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes. Returning to Narnia -- this time through a painting -- Lucy, Edmund and their cousin join King Caspian on a mission to find the lost Lords of Telmar. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sat. 5:36 a.m.

Claudine (1974) ★★ Diahann Carroll, James Earl Jones. A single woman with six children tries to make a life with a garbageman in Harlem. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Tommy Lee Jones. Mobsters and lawyers hound a boy who knows about the missing corpse of a U.S. senator. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. VH1 Thur. 7 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m.

The Cold Light of Day (2012) ★ Henry Cavill, Verónica Echegui. A vacation in Spain turns nightmarish when a man’s family is kidnapped by agents who are hell-bent on recovering a mysterious briefcase. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Mon. 5:30 a.m.

College (2008) ★ Drake Bell, Andrew Caldwell. Three high-school seniors spend a wild weekend with members of Fairmont University’s rowdiest fraternity. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Comet (2014) ★★ Justin Long, Emmy Rossum. A cynical lad and a young woman begin a 6-year relationship after meeting by chance during a meteor shower. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m. Hallmark Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Cómo Enfriar a Mi Marido (1970) Julio Alemán, Elsa Aguirre. Una mujer celosa trata por varios medios de matar a su infiel marido pero por error asesina a otras personas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:55 a.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:33 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Contagion (2011) ★★★ Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon. The world panics as doctors race to find a cure for a rapidly spreading virus that kills those contaminated within days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Contracted (2013) ★★ Najarra Townsend, Caroline Williams. A young woman begins bleeding, shedding maggots and hallucinating after a stranger date rapes her at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Corky Romano (2001) ★ Chris Kattan, Vinessa Shaw. An assistant veterinarian poses as an FBI agent in order to steal incriminating evidence against his father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Cosmic Monsters (1958) ★★ Forrest Tucker, Martin Benson. Huge insects from Planet X invade Earth after a scientist blows a hole in the ozone layer. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Shirley Jones. A young boy uses a peculiar and humorous standard to determine the ``perfect’’ wife for his widowed father. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Cracks (2009) ★★ Eva Green, Juno Temple. Jealousy flares after the headmistress of an elite boarding school for girls becomes obsessed with a new student. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 8 a.m. TMC Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Crank (2006) ★★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. A hit man awakes to the news that he has been poisoned and will die in an hour unless he keeps adrenaline coursing through his body. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. 12:40 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

Criminal (2016) ★★ Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot. Hoping to stop a diabolical plot, the CIA implants the memories and skills of a dead agent into the mind of a dangerous convict. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Fri. 6:25 a.m.

The Crowded Sky (1960) ★★ Dana Andrews, Rhonda Fleming. Anxiety and personal problems put an airline pilot and a Navy pilot on a collision course. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

Cuando México canta (1956) Fernando Soler, Rosita Quintana. Un famoso compositor mexicano decide hacer de una joven ranchera una exitosa cantante folklórica. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Cuatro Noches Contigo (1952) Elsa Aguirre, Luis Aguilar. Una joven desea huir para casarse con su enamorado en México, pero cuando su padre se entera trata de encerrarla y al escaparse ella se enamora de otro chico. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:25 p.m.

The Cured (2017) Ellen Page, Sam Keeley. After years of a zombie plague that ravaged Europe, humanity grapples with how to reintegrate the former zombies into society. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 3 a.m.

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015) Voices of Angela Bassett, John Goodman. Animated. George is asked to take part in a space mission, and when things go wrong, he crash lands in Africa. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. KLCS Sun. 7 a.m.

The Curse of Inferno (1996) ★ Pauly Shore, Janine Turner. A man robs a bank for funds to leave his hometown, then falls for a policewoman and decides to return the money. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Cyrus (2010) ★★★ John C. Reilly, Jonah Hill. A downtrodden divorced man becomes locked in a battle of wills with his new lover’s possessive son. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy Day Camp (2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:31 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Thur. 2 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 a.m.

Daisy (2016) Max Brown, Hattie Gotobed. A young girl with a terminal illness inspires a veteran and drug addict to turn his life around. (NR) 23 mins. TMC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Showtime Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Dangerous (1935) ★★★ Bette Davis, Franchot Tone. A Connecticut architect with a fiancee falls for a boozing actress with a husband. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Danny Collins (2015) ★★★ Al Pacino, Annette Bening. An aging rocker decides to change the course of his life after receiving a long-undelivered letter from the late John Lennon. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Dark Haul (2014) Tom Sizemore, Rick Ravanello. After escaping from its captors, a deadly creature threatens to fulfill a prophecy and destroy the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Darkness (2016) ★ Kevin Bacon, Radha Mitchell. A supernatural force terrorizes a couple and their two children after the young son brings home some mysterious rocks from the Grand Canyon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:05 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:35 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 12:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Dear Heart (1965) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Geraldine Page. An unmarried postmistress attends a New York convention and meets a salesman about to be married. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 4 a.m.

The Death of Stalin (2017) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough. When dictator Joseph Stalin dies, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to become the next Soviet leader. As they bumble, brawl and back-stab their way to the top, the question remains -- just who is running the government? (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 10:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Death Wish (1974) ★★★ Charles Bronson, Hope Lange. A New York architect turns vigilante hit man after thugs attack his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Deep Blue Sea (1999) ★★ Thomas Jane, Saffron Burrows. A marine biologist and her staff become the prey of scientifically altered sharks that have a hunger for human flesh. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Sat. 11 a.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Delivery Man (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt. An amiable slacker discovers that the anonymous sperm donations he made to a fertility clinic 20 years ago resulted in 533 offspring and that 142 of them have now filed a lawsuit to learn his identity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Disney Sat. 7 a.m. Disney Sat. 11:10 a.m. Disney Sat. 3:20 p.m. Disney Sat. 7:30 p.m. Disney Sat. 11:35 p.m. Disney Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Sat. 9:05 a.m. Disney Sat. 1:15 p.m. Disney Sat. 5:25 p.m. Disney Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Descendants 2: Emojified (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985) ★★ Rosanna Arquette, Madonna. A bored housewife with amnesia thinks she is ``Susan,’' a wild woman on the run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Diamonds Are Forever (1971) ★★★ Sean Connery, Jill St. John. James Bond, Agent 007, saves the world from Blofeld’s space laser and bikini-clad amazons Bambi and Thumper. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Tues. 9:17 a.m.

Disturbia (2007) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, David Morse. Under house arrest, a troubled youth is unsure if his neighbor is really a serial killer or if his suspicions are the result of a captive and overactive imagination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sun. 11:02 p.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz. A former slave joins forces with the German bounty hunter who freed him and helps hunt down the South’s most-wanted criminals, all in the hope of finding his long-lost wife. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Sun. 6:30 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 4 p.m.

Dos Charros y una Gitana (1956) Paquita Rico, Manuel Capetillo. Un famoso torero mexicano y su agente van a España y se enamoran de la madre patria y de sus mujeres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Down (2001) ★ James Marshall, Naomi Watts. A mechanic and a reporter investigate deaths related to an elevator in a New York building. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 2:40 a.m. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Tues. 2 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Steve Carell. Animated. Horton the elephant’s friends and neighbors think he has gone crazy when he claims that a tiny community lives on a speck of dust. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sun. 8:16 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m.

The Dresser (1983) ★★★ Albert Finney, Tom Courtenay. Rattled by World War II, an English actor could not go on without his fussy valet. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m.

The Dropout (1962) A young man spirals out of control after deciding that school and its rules weren’t worth it. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sun. 9:46 a.m. Starz Mon. 6:17 a.m.

The DUFF (2015) ★★ Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell. A high-school senior sets out to reinvent herself and revolutionize the student body’s social order after learning that a judgmental classmate has given her an embarrassing nickname. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sun. 1:01 a.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Eastern Promises (2007) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Naomi Watts. A chain of murder and retribution uncoils when a man who is tied to a crime family in London crosses paths with a resolute midwife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Tues. 7:17 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Mon. 4:24 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:58 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:07 p.m.

Elektra (2005) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Terence Stamp. Hired to kill a man and his daughter, an assassin instead protects them while battling formidable adversaries. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sun. 1:20 p.m. HBO Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Elizabeth (1998) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. After succeeding her sister Mary to the throne in 1558, Elizabeth I rules Britain for more than 40 years. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. Queen Elizabeth I faces a threat to her rule from Spain’s King Phillip II and temptation from charismatic seafarer Sir Walter Raleigh. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1 p.m.

Enchanted (2007) ★★★ Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey. Live action/animated. Banished by an evil queen, a princess from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic and ``happily ever after’’ are sorely lacking. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sun. 10 a.m. E Sun. 10:30 p.m. E Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Sat. 3 p.m. BBC America Sat. 10 p.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Enemy Mine (1985) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Louis Gossett Jr. An Earthian space pilot crash-lands on a planet with a lizardlike warrior from the Dracon Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:40 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche. A Hungarian count’s fling with a British newlywed leads to tragedy in World War II North Africa. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Entertaining Christmas (2018) Jodie Sweetin, Jane Moffat. The daughter of a lifestyle mogul is poised to become the new face of the brand. The only trouble is, she can’t cook, sew, or do any of the other things for which her mother is known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Sun. 4:02 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 11:43 a.m. Encore Sun. 10:42 p.m.

Escape From Planet Earth (2013) ★★ Voices of Rob Corddry, Brendan Fraser. Animated. A heroic astronaut dashes off on an ill-advised rescue mission. After he becomes caught in a fiendish trap, he must rely on his nerdy brother to save him. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney XD Sun. 2 p.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sat. 3:58 p.m.

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:25 a.m.

Evita (1996) ★★★ Madonna, Antonio Banderas. President Juan Peron’s wife achieves cult-figure status in Argentina before dying of cancer in 1952 at age 33. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Excalibur (1981) ★★★ Nicol Williamson, Nigel Terry. King Arthur rules with a magic sword in the midst of Merlin, Morgana, Lancelot and the Knights of the Round Table. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Tues. 4:59 a.m.

Executive Suite (1954) ★★★ William Holden, June Allyson. Four VPs and a junior executive jockey for power in a company run by the founder’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt. Banished to Staten Island, a homicide detective hopes a murder case is his ticket back to his Manhattan precinct. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Expensive Husbands (1937) ★ Patric Knowles, Beverly Roberts. An Austrian prince marries an actress and comes to Hollywood to spend her money. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 7 a.m.

Exploding Sun (2013) David James Elliott, Anthony Lemke. Una nave espacial con pasajeros, incluyendo a la esposa del presidente, realiza su vuelo inaugural alrededor de la luna y de regreso a la Tierra, pero una masiva tormenta solar saca a la nave de su curso y la dirige hacia el sol. (NR) 2 hrs. 56 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Exposure (2018) Owen Lawless, Carmen Anello. Myra and James venture to an isolated cabin in the mountains to repair their relationship. Once there, they encounter an ancient evil that haunts the landscape and is capable of turning people into deformed monsters. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Extract (2009) ★★ Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis. The owner of a flavor-extract factory suffers a series of personal and professional disasters following a freak workplace accident. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 11:40 p.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

F/X (1986) ★★★ Bryan Brown, Brian Dennehy. Federal agents hire a special-effects man to stage the fake assassination of a mob witness. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Mon. 3 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m.

Fail-Safe (1964) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Walter Matthau. The president cannot stop a Strategic Air Command plane accidentally cued to bomb Moscow. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Faithless (1932) ★★ Tallulah Bankhead, Robert Montgomery. An heiress, her money and her sweetheart are parted by the stock-market crash. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Mon. 6:40 p.m. HBO Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Fantoche (1977) Joaquín Cordero, Lilia Michel. Un joven es testigo de la muerte de su mejor amigo en un accidente automovilístico, y busca con paciencia vengarse. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. En Japón, un corredor callejero de autos estadounidense descubre un nuevo deporte emocionante y peligroso y se enfrenta al campeón local, un tipo con vínculos con la Yakuza, la mafia japonesa. Además, se enamora de la novia de su rival. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Sat. 10:35 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Thur. 7:20 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Fat Albert (2004) ★★ Kenan Thompson, Kyla Pratt. Live action/animated. A lonely teen’s tears create a portal through which the 1970s cartoon character and his pals emerge into flesh-and-blood reality. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Fat City (1972) ★★★ Stacy Keach, Jeff Bridges. A young fighter inspires a boozing ex-boxer working as a fruit picker to try a comeback. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:40 p.m.

Father Figures (2017) ★ Ed Helms, Owen Wilson. Brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds are shocked to discover that the father they never knew is still alive. As the siblings set out on an epic quest to find him, they start to learn more about their eccentric mom’s past than they ever wanted to know. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:25 p.m.

La Feria de San Marcos (1958) Miguel Angel Mejia, Ana Bertha Lepe. En la feria de San Marcos es dónde dos charros demuestran su interés por complacer a las mujeres que tanto quieren. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Wed. 1:50 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:39 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

15: A Quinceañera Story: Ashley (2017) Ashley, an amateur boxer living in Los Angeles, is nervous about her first fight as her quinceañera approaches. (NR) 28 mins. HBO Sat. 5:08 a.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:55 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Final Exam (1981) ★★ Cecile Bagdadi, Joel S. Rice. Stereotypical college students are stalked on campus by a slasher/strangler. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Final Portrait (2017) ★★★ Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer. In 1964, American writer James Lord is asked to sit for a portrait by artist Alberto Giacometti. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Thur. 2:10 a.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Tues. 9:01 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Sun. 6:30 p.m. HBO Thur. 7 a.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Fisher King (1991) ★★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges. An unhinged Manhattan talk-radio host meets a mad knight of the streets seeking his own Holy Grail. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Sun. 2:10 p.m. TMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone’s classic about a mysterious drifter’s involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Five Million Years to Earth (1967) ★★★ James Donald, Andrew Keir. Professor Quatermass finds dead insect men in a martian spaceship unearthed in the London subway. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Flatliners (2017) ★ Ellen Page, Diego Luna. Five medical students trigger near-death experiences to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. As their experiments become more perilous, each must face the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Mon. 9:19 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:55 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:07 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:33 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:18 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Flirting With Disaster (1996) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette. An adoption-agency psychologist tempts a new father while they and his wife search for his birth father. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11 a.m.

Flowers in the Attic (2014) Heather Graham, Ellen Burstyn. After the sudden death of their father, four children face cruel treatment from their ruthless grandmother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet. Agent 007 skis the Alps, skin-dives in Greece and hunts spies with the daughter of a slain agent. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Wed. 8 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:33 a.m. Encore Thur. 5 p.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:40 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Thur. 10 p.m. TNT Fri. Noon

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Frantic (1988) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Emmanuelle Seigner. A U.S. doctor follows a woman on the fringe to find his kidnapped wife in Paris. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 1:42 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) ★★ Harvey Keitel, George Clooney. Desperado brothers kidnap a preacher and his kids, commandeer their RV and wind up in a Mexican strip joint where vampires lurk. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter (2000) ★★ Ara Celi, Marco Leonardi. An executioner’s daughter joins an outlaw who escaped death, in a journey that leads to vampires. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999) ★ Bruce Campbell, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. A bank robber headed for a Mexican heist stumbles into a bar frequented by the undead, where he’s turned into a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

From Paris With Love (2010) ★★ John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A low-ranking agent joins forces with a trigger-happy operative to stop a terrorist attack in France. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:25 a.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Sat. 10:35 a.m. Starz Sun. 4:23 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 8:54 a.m. Starz Wed. 7:15 p.m.

FX 2 (1991) ★★★ Bryan Brown, Brian Dennehy. A former movie special-effects man uses tricks of the trade to expose corruption with a private eye. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:55 p.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Galveston (2018) Ben Foster, Elle Fanning. Roy is a hard-drinking criminal enforcer and mob hit man who gets double-crossed by his powerful boss. He soon finds himself on the run with a young woman and her daughter as they try to find sanctuary in Galveston, Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:40 a.m.

The Gay Sisters (1942) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, George Brent. The eldest of three sisters protects their Fifth Avenue mansion from a developer she once married. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Gazebo (1959) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Debbie Reynolds. A TV writer kills a suspected blackmailer, then hides the body on the site of a backyard gazebo. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

Gema (2016) Ari Blinder, Mj Rodriguez. A woman struggles with the pressure of meeting her fiance’s parents for the first time. (NR) 13 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:50 a.m.

General Magic (2018) General Magic -- a Silicon Valley startup built by the brightest minds of the 1980s -- becomes a complete failure when launched in 1994. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire. A journalist moves to New York City and poses as a Jew to experience anti-Semitism for a magazine article. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 p.m.

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005) ★★ Simon Baker, John Leguizamo. A mercenary leader squares off with a rebellious comrade, while flesh-eating zombies threaten their fortified city. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Thur. 11:31 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:04 a.m. Syfy Mon. 3:05 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Peter Porte, Ali Liebert. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 6:38 p.m. Starz Fri. 1:32 p.m.

The Girl on the Train (2016) ★★ Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett. Despite her struggles with memory loss, a voyeuristic alcoholic tries to help police solve the mystery of a missing woman whose house she passes daily while taking the train. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

The Girl With All the Gifts (2016) Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close. In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a teacher find a girl who seems to be immune to the fungus, they all begin a journey to save humanity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Mon. Noon

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Glory Road (2006) ★★★ Josh Lucas, Derek Luke. Coach Don Haskins leads the first all-black basketball team to NCAA victory during the 1966 season. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) ★★★★ Ian McKellen, Brendan Fraser. With his housekeeper and gardener near, ailing film director James Whale recalls his life. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. WGN America Mon. 4 p.m. WGN America Mon. 6:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon’s theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Wed. 12:24 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:15 a.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Thur. 11:43 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 8 a.m.

The Good Witch (2008) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman moves into a supposedly haunted house and changes the lives of the townspeople. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

The Good Witch’s Charm (2012) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. Newly appointed Mayor Cassie Nightingale deals with a string of mysterious crimes in her small town. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Destiny (2013) Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. As Cassie’s birthday approaches, Lori discovers disturbing parallels between Cassie and her great aunt, who disappeared years before on her birthday. When signs of a curse appear, Cassie conjures up a little magic to make things right again. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Family (2011) ★★ Catherine Bell, Noah Cappe. Trouble plagues a witch and other townspeople when her long-lost cousin appears. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Garden (2009) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman faces a threat from a stranger who claims to have legal ownership of her house. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

The Good Witch’s Gift (2010) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A criminal threatens the Christmas Eve wedding of an enchanting witch and a police chief. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Wonder (2014) Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. While planning her stepson’s wedding, Cassie Nightingale also tries to uncover the truth behind missing auction items. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

The Goods: Live Hard. Sell Hard. (2009) ★★ Jeremy Piven, Ving Rhames. In town to save a struggling car dealership from bankruptcy, a high-powered salesman unexpectedly falls in love and finds his soul. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sat. 2:48 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sun. 2 p.m.

The Great Mother (2019) Nora Sandigo sacrifices everything to keep American-born children with their undocumented parents. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 9:01 p.m. Starz Tues. 7:51 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:44 p.m.

The Great White Hope (1970) ★★★ James Earl Jones, Jane Alexander. A heavyweight champion is punished for his white mistress circa 1910. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Great White Hype (1996) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Goldblum. Declining interest among white fans drives a flamboyant promoter to find a white challenger to the current heavyweight champion. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

The Green-Eyed Blonde (1957) ★★ Susan Oliver, Tommie Moore. A tempestuous teenager winds up involved with two homicide charges before fate waves its tragic wand for her. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Grudge (2004) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Behr. An American exchange student and her boyfriend encounter vengeful spirits that haunt a house in Tokyo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 10:40 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Gun Glory (1957) ★★ Stewart Granger, Rhonda Fleming. An ex-gunslinger shunned by townsfolk is the only one who knows how to stop a ruthless cattleman. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for a Tombstone showdown with the Clanton gang. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Gunplay (1951) ★ Tim Holt, Joan Dixon. Cowhands Tim and Chito are told that a man named Matt Potter killed Sam Martin, but as they investigate the crime, they find that no one has ever heard of Matt Potter. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Gutierritos (1959) Carlos Baena, Elvira Quintana. Un hombre es tratado despectivamente por su esposa por ser humilde y de buen corazón, hasta que todo cambia. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Mon. 7:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 2:10 a.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin. In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman learns her murderous brother has returned for her. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Thur. 2 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. VH1 Sat. 3 a.m. VH1 Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 5:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 8 p.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Thur. 3:30 p.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 11 p.m. CMT Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Hardys Ride High (1938) ★★ Lewis Stone, Mickey Rooney. Judge Hardy takes son Andy and the rest of the family to Detroit to inherit $2 million. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Mon. 4:25 p.m. HBO Thur. 10:25 a.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m.

Haywire (2011) ★★★ Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender. After a successful mission to free a Chinese hostage, a highly trained operative is betrayed and left for dead by someone in her own agency. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Audience Sun. 8:30 p.m. Audience Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Heat (1995) ★★★ Al Pacino, Robert De Niro. A wily bank robber planning retirement leaves scant clues for a Los Angeles detective with family problems. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

The Heiress (1949) ★★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Montgomery Clift. A fortune hunter charms a doctor’s plain daughter in 19th-century New York. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Heist (2001) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Danny DeVito. A veteran thief and his crew form a complex plan to rob a shipment of Swiss gold from an airport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS (2017) Ghaith Abdul-Ahad, Amr Al-Azm. Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested explore the complexities of the war in Syria and the circumstances that led to the formation of ISIS. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. NGC Thur. 4 a.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Syfy Sun. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Sat. 1:01 a.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Hillbillys in a Haunted House (1967) ★★ Ferlin Husky, Joi Lansing. Country singers stranded on the way to Nashville spend the night with spies in a mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Sun. 2 p.m. E Tues. 8 p.m. E Wed. 2 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

A Holiday Engagement (2011) Jordan Bridges, Bonnie Somerville. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 4:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Home Before Dark (1958) ★★★ Jean Simmons, Dan O’Herlihy. A New England woman comes home to her husband, stepmother and stepsister after a nervous breakdown. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Tues. 10 a.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sun. 5:20 a.m.

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992) ★★ Rick Moranis, Marcia Strassman. The wacky inventor who shrunk the kids makes his 2-year-old boy the size of a Las Vegas casino. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Wed. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 8:45 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Honeysuckle Rose (1980) ★★★ Willie Nelson, Dyan Cannon. A country singer loves his wife, drinks too much and fools around with his ex-partner’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Hoodlum (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Tim Roth. Mobster Ellsworth ``Bumpy’’ Johnson vies with rival Dutch Schultz for control of illegal gambling in 1930s Harlem. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Hope Floats (1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband’s infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:05 a.m.

Horror Hotel (1960) ★★ Patricia Jessel, Christopher Lee. A professor sends a coed to a Massachusetts village where he and a witch lead the living dead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ Rob Schneider, Anna Faris. An ancient curse causes a mean-spirited teenage girl and an incompetent male thief to switch bodies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:20 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:55 p.m. Showtime Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, Dracula and his friends put the boy through a ``monster-in-training’’ boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father decides to pay a visit. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

The House of Tomorrow (2017) Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman. A sheltered, socially-awkward teen becomes friends with a green-haired heart transplant patient who introduces him to punk rock. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m.

The House That Jack Built (2018) ★★ Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz. In five episodes, failed architect and vicious sociopath Jack recounts his elaborately orchestrated murders -- each, as he views them, a towering work of art that defines his life’s work as a serial killer in the Pacific Northwest. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 11 p.m.

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek. Forced to live with his sister after his wife dumps him, a desperate man hatches a scheme to seduce a widowed billionaire and live the high life once again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:55 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 2:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 1:06 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Sun. 3 p.m. E Wed. 11:05 p.m. E Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Syfy Sun. 6 p.m. E Fri. 8 p.m. E Sat. 4:40 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:33 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m. E Fri. 10:35 p.m. E Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. E Wed. 8 p.m. E Thur. 4 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:30 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:55 p.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. KTLA Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 12:58 p.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:15 p.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 10:59 p.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

I Was Born, But ... (1932) ★★★ Tatsuo Saito, Takeshi Sakamoto. Silent. Two brothers move to a new neighborhood in the Tokyo suburbs after their father, an office clerk, gets a promotion. The boys join the local gang as lowly new kids and emerge as natural leaders after defeating a bully. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Thur. 12:30 p.m. Audience Thur. 5:30 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sun. 4:30 p.m. HBO Wed. 5:30 p.m.

I’m Not Ready for Christmas (2015) Alicia Witt, George Stults. Holly’s world is turned upside down when her niece’s wish to Santa Claus comes true and she cannot tell a lie. As her career and love life go into disarray, she must learn to judge between the truth and what is right. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animada. Manny, Diego y el resto del grupo deben rescatar de un mundo subterráneo a Sid, después de que él toma unos huevos de dinosaurio. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sun. 9 a.m.

Ice Follies of 1939 (1939) ★★ Joan Crawford, James Stewart. Two married ice skaters have career trouble; the finale is a Cinderella fantasy in color. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 2 p.m.

If There Be Thorns (2015) Heather Graham, Rachael Carpani. Christopher and Cathy live together with Cathy’s two sons, who have no idea of the true nature of their parent’s relationship. When a woman moves in next door, Christopher learns it is Corrine, and long-hidden secrets are revealed. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Igby Goes Down (2002) ★★★ Kieran Culkin, Susan Sarandon. A teen from a dysfunctional family runs away from a military academy to live with his godfather in New York City. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8 p.m. AXS Tues. 3 p.m.

In Name Only (1939) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Cary Grant. A woman will not give her rich husband a divorce to marry the widow he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

In the Army Now (1994) ★★ Pauly Shore, Andy Dick. Soon after joining the Reserves, two buddies are called to active duty in Africa. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 7:05 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. Showtime Mon. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 11 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:35 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Insidious: The Last Key (2018) ★★ Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell. Parapsychologist Elise Rainier and her team travel to Five Keys, N.M., to investigate a claim of a haunting in her childhood home. She must soon confront and destroy her greatest fear -- the demon that she accidentally set free years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Mon. 12:40 p.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sun. Noon FX Mon. 7 a.m.

The Interview (2014) ★★ James Franco, Seth Rogen. When a tabloid-TV host and producer land an interview with Kim Jong Un, the CIA recruits the pair to assassinate the North Korean dictator instead. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies. Professional storm-chasers run toward danger to track a series of deadly tornadoes menacing a town over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Into the Wild (2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Iron Eagle (1986) ★★ Louis Gossett Jr., Jason Gedrick. A retired fighter pilot helps an Air Force brat free his father with two borrowed F-16s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

It Should Happen to You (1954) ★★★ Judy Holliday, Jack Lemmon. An executive and a filmmaker woo a model famous for having her name on a billboard. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

It Started With a Kiss (1959) ★★ Glenn Ford, Debbie Reynolds. An Air Force sergeant and his bride try abstinence and tour Spain in a Lincoln Futura won in a raffle. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

It’s Me, Hilary: The Man Who Drew Eloise (2015) Writer and artist Hilary Knight discusses his life and career, including his illustrations for the ``Eloise’’ series of books. (NR) 36 mins. HBO Wed. 9:45 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Sun. 10 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:05 p.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Wed. 7 p.m. TNT Thur. 3 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Wed. 9:45 p.m. TNT Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Los Jaguares contra el Invasor Misterioso (1975) King Bryner, Fedra. Un invasor extraterrestre llega a la Tierra y quiere apoderarse del dinero de toda la población. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Jailhouse Rock (1957) ★★ Elvis Presley, Judy Tyler. An inmate learns guitar from his cellmate, then gets an agent and turns rock ‘n’ roll star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Jamaica Inn (1939) ★★ Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara. A naval officer infiltrates a band of smugglers who have been plundering the Cornish coastline. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Jamboree (1957) ★★ Kay Medford, Paul Carr. A manager manipulates two singers in love. With performances by Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Mon. 2 p.m.

Janis (1974) ★★★ Janis Joplin rises from an unhappy and obscure past in a small town to head the charts as a top rock and blues singer. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 11 a.m. Ovation Wed. Noon

Java Heat (2013) ★ Kellan Lutz, Mickey Rourke. Following a terrorist attack in Indonesia, a hot-headed American joins forces with a Muslim detective to find the mastermind behind the attack. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sat. 7:54 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:25 a.m.

The Jewel of the Nile (1985) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. Mercenary Jack rescues writer Joan in the Middle East, six months after ``Romancing the Stone.’' (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Fri. 12:29 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:10 p.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Joe (2013) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tye Sheridan. The rough-hewn boss of a lumber crew courts trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member of his team from an abusive father. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Joe Kidd (1972) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall. A land baron’s gunman joins a rebel fighting for Spanish land grants in 1900 New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Mon. 12:38 p.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Journey Into Fear (1942) ★★★ Joseph Cotten, Orson Welles. A Turkish police chief puts a marked U.S. naval engineer on a freighter with Nazi spies. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Sat. 11 a.m.

Juice (1992) ★★ Omar Epps, Tupac Shakur. Four Harlem buddies hold up a store, and one of them gets hooked on the thrill of the gun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Mon. 6:35 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:05 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sat. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 2:20 p.m. HBO Fri. 7:50 a.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 6:54 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sun. 8:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 3:35 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Fri. 7:50 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Paramount Fri. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:42 p.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

The Killing Fields (1984) ★★★ Sam Waterston, Haing S. Ngor. Newsman Sydney Schanberg loses his friend Dith Pran in the 1975 fall of Phnom Penh. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) Dolph Lundgren, Sarah Strange. A gruff FBI agent goes under cover as a kindergarten teacher. He’s there to recover stolen data, but first he’ll have to learn to survive in the politically correct world of elementary education. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Sat. 11 a.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table (2017) Byron Gibson, Sara Malakul Lane. Following an epic battle, Merlin banishes Morgana, and her son, Mordred, to the ends of the universe. Vowing revenge, Morgana and her son return to Earth 1,500 years later, and they are hell-bent on destroying every descendant of King Arthur. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 3 p.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 11:11 a.m. Encore Mon. 11:04 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:23 a.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:04 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sun. 12:32 p.m.

Kitty Foyle (1940) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, Dennis Morgan. A Philadelphia working girl faces tragedy and a choice of suitors. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Knight and Day (2010) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. A woman gets ensnared in a deadly, global adventure when she becomes the reluctant partner of a fugitive spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Mon. 10 p.m. CMT Tues. 12:30 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 4:20 a.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:45 a.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Lady Psycho Killer (2015) Kate Daly, Michael Madsen. Slicing up men of questionable intent, a doe-eyed killer is on the loose in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Ladybugs (1992) ★ Rodney Dangerfield, Jackee. Forced to coach a girls soccer team, a salesman stacks it with his girlfriend’s son in disguise. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 8:40 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:40 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Las Adorables Mujercitas (1974) Rocío Banquells, Nubia Martí. Las aventuras de tres hermanas y una amiga que viven juntas, compartiendo pobrezas, alegrías y tristezas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:20 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe. Colonial guide Hawkeye, with his Indian friends, Chingachgook and Uncas, rescue British sisters from the Huron to take them to their father, the commander of Fort William Henry. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Last Seen in Idaho (2018) Hallie Shepherd, Casper Van Dien. A woman awakens from a coma and begins experiencing shocking visions of her own future kidnapping and murder. It’s a race against the clock as she tries to figure out who she can trust and who is trying to kill her. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 2:45 p.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Thur. 5:34 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:36 p.m.

Laura (1944) ★★★ Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews. An arrogant New York columnist taunts a detective obsessed with a slain woman’s portrait. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Lawless Valley (1938) ★★ George O’Brien, Kay Sutton. A paroled cowboy who was framed for robbery discovers his girlfriend is being held hostage by valley overlords. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5:29 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Lean on Me (1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Thur. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Learning to Drive (2016) Connor Long, Kevin Coubal. A young man who has Down syndrome tries to convince his brother to teach him how to drive. (NR) 28 mins. KVCR Thur. 9 p.m.

LEGO Batman: The Movie -- DC Superheroes Unite (2013) Voices of Troy Baker, Clancy Brown. Animated. Batman and the Justice League team up to prevent Lex Luthor and the Joker from destroying the world one brick at a time. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m.

Les Misérables (2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:25 a.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. A Sun. 11:30 a.m. A Sun. 7 p.m. A Mon. 2:34 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. A Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. A Sun. 2 p.m. A Sun. 9:30 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Fri. Noon

Licence to Kill (1989) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Carey Lowell. James Bond, secret agent 007, brings down a Latin American drug king who uses Stinger missiles. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Tues. 6:44 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:16 a.m.

A Life Less Ordinary (1997) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Cameron Diaz. An enraged Scottish janitor shoots his wealthy employer in the leg and kidnaps his daughter at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Audience Fri. 9 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Like Mike (2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Wed. 5 p.m. BET Thur. 2:55 p.m.

Lilies of the Field (1963) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Lilia Skala. A traveling laborer teaches English to a group of German-speaking nuns while building a chapel for their community. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMT Tues. 8 p.m. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons. Animated. After the death of his royal father, a young lion returns to battle his scheming uncle for the jungle throne. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:40 p.m.

Little Big League (1994) ★★ Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield. The 12-year-old heir and manager of the Minnesota Twins coaches the baseball team to a winning streak by teaching the players to love the game once more. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. MLB Sat. 10 a.m.

The Little Stranger (2018) ★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson. The inhabitants of Hundreds Hall -- mother, son and daughter -- remain haunted by something ominous. When Dr. Faraday takes on a new patient there, he has no idea how closely the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:10 a.m.

Live and Let Die (1973) ★★★ Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto. Agent 007 charms a tarot reader in Jamaica on the voodoo/heroin trail of Mr. Big. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Mon. 1:05 p.m.

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Maryam d’Abo. Secret agent James Bond takes a Czech cellist to her boyfriend, a KGB defector doing business in Afghanistan. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Wed. 10:10 p.m.

Living on Velvet (1935) ★★ Kay Francis, George Brent. The shaken survivor of a family plane crash falls in love with his buddy’s girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 10 a.m.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003) ★★ Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg. After graduating from junior high school, a teenager travels to Rome and meets a pop singer. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:10 a.m.

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Mon. 2 p.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Thur. 8:02 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:06 p.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 4:35 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Looks Like Christmas (2016) Anne Heche, Dylan Neal. An over-involved single mother butts heads with a single dad over the school’s annual Christmas Spectacular, an event that she feels like she owns. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:05 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 4:40 a.m.

Love Affair (1939) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Charles Boyer. A painter and singer meet on a ship and set a date to meet later atop the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Machete (2010) ★★ Danny Trejo, Robert De Niro. Framed for a covert assassination, a blade-wielding former Federale carves a path of blood, bullets and broken hearts as he carries out a mission of revenge. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 2:20 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Tina Turner. Aunty Entity will return Mad Max’s camels if he will fight the giant Blaster in a barbaric caged arena. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:34 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10 a.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:01 a.m. Syfy Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 10 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 5 p.m.

The Madam of Purity Falls (2019) Kristanna Loken, Olivia d’Abo. A young widow, along with her son and daughter, settles in the idyllic town of Purity Falls, only to find that the rift with her son has deepened due to the influence of a seemingly helpful neighbor. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Magic Mike (2012) ★★★ Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer. A male stripper takes a newcomer under his wing and instructs him in the fine arts of partying, picking up women, and making plenty of money. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Lifetime Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003) ★★ Jamie Kennedy, Taye Diggs. A rapper’s hip-hop lifestyle jeopardizes his father’s campaign to become governor of California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Mon. 10 a.m.

Malicious (1995) ★ Molly Ringwald, John Vernon. A mystery woman turns vengeful after a college athlete dumps her following a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Audience Fri. 1 p.m. Audience Fri. 6 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Tues. Noon

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (2017) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Lane. Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka ``Deep Throat,’' leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of 1974. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Wed. 12:29 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:25 p.m.

Marooned (1969) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Richard Crenna. Oscar-winning special effects highlight this story about efforts to rescue three astronauts stranded in space. (G) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Más que alcanzar una estrella (1991) Ricky Martin, Eduardo Capetillo. Tres personas con una vida común descubren la fama y fortuna, a la vez que experimentan cambios drásticos en su vida. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. GALA Sat. 1 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

The Mating Game (1959) ★★ Debbie Reynolds, Tony Randall. An Internal Revenue Service agent audits an evasive farmer and woos his elusive daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Los Matones del Norte (1985) Armando Silvestre, Pedro Infante Jr. Un grupo de desalmados siembra el terror en cada pueblo que visita, hasta que llega a uno donde alguien lo enfrenta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:15 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Mon. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Neo, Morpheus and Trinity prepare for a final battle against vicious machines set to invade Zion. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Sun. 1:36 p.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 1:11 p.m. Encore Wed. 7:04 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:15 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:45 a.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Sun. 4 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. WGN America Sat. 9 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Sat. 11 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. MTV Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Tues. 3 p.m.

Merry Matrimony (2015) Jessica Lowndes, Christopher Russell. After landing her dream job, a woman must work with her ex-boyfriend to organize a wedding for a fashion magazine. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 4 a.m.

Midnight Express (1978) ★★★ Brad Davis, Randy Quaid. Caught smuggling hashish, American Billy Hayes is made an example of and given a harsh sentence in a hellish Turkish prison. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:05 a.m.

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:55 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3 a.m.

Miller’s Crossing (1990) ★★★ Gabriel Byrne, Albert Finney. An Irish politician’s right-hand man plays all the angles in a Prohibition gangland. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Miss March (2009) ★ Zach Cregger, Trevor Moore. A young man awakens from a four-year coma and discovers that his virginal high-school sweetheart is now a centerfold model in Playboy magazine. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Disney Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Mobsters (1991) ★★ Christian Slater, Patrick Dempsey. Lucky Luciano, Meyer Lansky, Bugsy Siegel and Frank Costello start their own 1920s New York gang. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Fri. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

Money Talks (1997) ★★ Chris Tucker, Charlie Sheen. Sought by police and criminals, a small-time huckster makes a deal with a TV newsman for protection. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Tues. 10:07 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Wed. Noon E Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Disney XD Sat. 6 p.m.

Moonraker (1979) ★★★ Roger Moore, Lois Chiles. Agent 007 meets Hugo Drax, a tycoon out to nerve-gas Earth to make room for his space-bred master race. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Thur. 7:24 a.m.

Morgan (2016) ★★ Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy. Scientists at a remote, top-secret facility find themselves in a dangerous lockdown with an unpredictable and violent bioengineered child. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

mother! (2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 2:20 a.m.

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Emma de Caunes. Bumbling Bean takes a holiday on the French Riviera and is mistaken for a kidnapper and an avante-garde filmmaker. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:05 p.m.

Mr. Right (2015) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick. A woman comes to a crossroad when she finds out that her new beau is a professional assassin who kills the people who hire him instead of the intended targets. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 2:50 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon CMT Fri. 7 p.m. CMT Fri. 10 p.m.

Mud (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

Music Within (2007) ★★ Ron Livingston, Melissa George. After losing most of his hearing in the Vietnam War, Richard Pimentel becomes a motivational speaker and a driving force behind the Americans With Disabilities Act. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 6 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:35 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. LOGO Thur. 7:35 p.m. LOGO Thur. 10:20 p.m.

My Boss’s Daughter (2003) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Tara Reid. To impress a young woman, a man agrees to housesit at his employer’s mansion for one night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Starz Fri. 6:56 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from ``The 12 Days of Christmas’’ from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 7:58 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:14 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:58 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:56 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:57 p.m.

My Dead Boyfriend (2016) Heather Graham, Kate Moennig. A woman goes on a manic quest to learn the truth about her boyfriend after she finds him dead on their couch. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 a.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:45 p.m.

My Husband’s Secret Life (2017) Kara Killmer, Brett Donahue. After suffering a miscarriage, Jennifer Jones begins to question her marriage and catches her husband in a few unassuming lies. When a sudden accident throws him into a coma, Jennifer begins to wonder if she ever really knew him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

My Left Foot (1989) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Ray McAnally. Born with cerebral palsy, Irish Christy Brown uses an unafflicted foot to paint and write. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:20 a.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 a.m.

My Soul to Take (2010) ★ Max Thieriot, John Magaro. A teen must figure a way to save his friends from a presumed-dead serial killer who has returned to finish the job he started 16 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:20 a.m.

My Stepfather’s Secret (2019) Vanessa Marcil, Eddie McClintock. College student Bailey returns home for the summer and is alarmed by her mother’s plans to wed her new boyfriend, Hugo, immediately. Now, with a rushed wedding looming on the horizon, Bailey learns some unsettling details about Hugo’s background. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Mystery Woman: At First Sight (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth reunites with her estranged mother, then must prove the woman is innocent of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 a.m.

Mystery Woman: Game Time (2005) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth tries to solve the murder of a writer who has connections to the video-game business. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 a.m.

Mystery Woman: In the Shadows (2007) ★★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey is thrust into the world of espionage while searching for a KGB double agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Oh Baby (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A couple goes on the run when they are accused of a murder and leave their baby on Samantha’s doorstep. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Redemption (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. An amateur sleuth searches for clues in the murder of a visitor at a bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Wild West Mystery (2006) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Samantha investigates the murder of a cowboy in Clint Taylor’s traveling Wild West show. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 p.m.

Mystery, Alaska (1999) ★★ Russell Crowe, Hank Azaria. The National Hockey League sends the New York Rangers to play a legendary local team in an isolated Alaskan town. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Nanny Seduction (2017) Wes Brown, Erin Cahill. A couple’s newly adopted daughter disappears after they hire a seemingly perfect nanny. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 1:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Thur. 12:45 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Sat. 4 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. E Sat. 1:35 p.m. E Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Necessary Roughness (1991) ★★ Scott Bakula, Héctor Elizondo. An over-30 ex-quarterback gets to play as a freshman on a wild-card team at a Texas college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Tues. 4:01 a.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 5:40 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Tues. 10 a.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Nick of Time (1995) ★★ Johnny Depp, Christopher Walken. If a recent widower doesn’t kill the governor of California within 90 minutes, a kidnapper will kill his daughter. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Night Must Fall (1964) ★★ Albert Finney, Mona Washbourne. An English widow and her niece are charmed by a working-class ax killer who keeps a head in a box. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Night School (1981) ★ Leonard Mann, Rachel Ward. A Boston police detective blames ritual beheadings on a professor with a live-in assistant. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Nightcrawler (2014) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo. A freelance cameraman goes to increasingly greater lengths to get shots of the most-lurid and disturbing crimes on the dark streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Sun. Noon Showtime Fri. 7 p.m.

Nim’s Island (2008) ★★ Abigail Breslin, Jodie Foster. A fainthearted adventure writer joins forces with a courageous youngster to save the girl’s island home and find her missing father. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat. 11:32 a.m.

El ánima de Sayula (1982) Antonio Aguilar, Susan Kamini. Un sacristán se aprovecha de una superstición local sobre un fantasma que se hace amante de las doncellas de la ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Nine (2009) ★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard. An Italian director endures personal and creative crises as he tries to juggle relationships with his wife, his mistress and numerous other women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

Nine Months (1995) ★★ Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore. His girlfriend’s pregnancy sends a San Francisco child psychologist into panic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:35 p.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ Roger Moore, Maud Adams. Agent 007 links a fake Faberge egg to smugglers in league with a mad Soviet general. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Mon. 2:08 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:47 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 9:45 p.m.

The Omega Code (1999) ★ Casper Van Dien, Michael York. Two men with conflicting agendas each seek a prophetic cryptogram written on a page from a murdered rabbi’s notebook. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. KTBN Sat. 10 p.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Robin Dunne, Brooke Nevin. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 4 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Mon. 1:02 a.m.

One Night With the King (2006) Tiffany Dupont, Luke Goss. Chosen to be the wife of Persian King Xerxes, Esther saves the Jews from Haman. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KTBN Sun. 9 p.m.

127 Hours (2010) ★★★ James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. After his arm becomes pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon, mountaineer Aron Ralston must do the unthinkable in order to survive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Mon. 12:22 p.m.

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017) Joel Hogan, Megan Peta Hill. Tres amigos de California se dirigen a la costa australiana para un encuentro con grandes tiburones blancos dentro de una jaula. Repentinamente, una enorme ola destruye su barco y se ven flotando en un océano infestado de escualos. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:45 p.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey. Spike Lee directed this document of an evening of stand-up comedy performed by four prominent black entertainers. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:35 a.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Other Woman (2009) ★★ Natalie Portman, Lisa Kudrow. A woman tries to mend her relationship with her stepson and deal with her husband’s jealous ex-wife while trying to come to terms with the loss of her newborn. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 12:05 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. FX Fri. 9 a.m.

Our House (2018) Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz. A science wiz creates a machine that can bring back dead loved ones, which seems like a great idea -- until the wrong spirits are unleashed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Mon. 7 a.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:15 p.m.

The Out-of-Towners (1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sun. 6:42 a.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. POP Wed. 7 p.m. POP Wed. 11 p.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:35 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Pancho el Sancho (1988) Alberto Rojas, Maribel Fernández. Las aventuras de un mujeriego, quien es el rey de las conquistas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Paper Towns (2015) ★★ Nat Wolff, Cara Delevingne. Following a night of adventure with his mysterious neighbor, a teen and his friends use cryptic clues to find her after she suddenly disappears. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Sun. 11 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:05 p.m.

The People Under the Stairs (1991) ★★ Brandon Adams, Everett McGill. A ghetto boy discovers his landlords are weirdos hiding something in the cellar. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:30 a.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. At sea in October 1991, the crewmen of the Andrea Gail encounter a storm with hurricane-strength winds and 100-foot waves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Mon. 11:05 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Petals on the Wind (2014) Heather Graham, Ellen Burstyn. Cathy Dollanganger returns to Foxworth Hall to confront her grandmother and exact revenge on her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Phat Girlz (2006) ★★ Mo’Nique, Jimmy Jean-Louis. Two large women -- one a tart-tongued gal who wants to be a fashion designer -- struggle to find love and acceptance in a culture where thin is in. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:35 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Phoenix (1998) ★★ Ray Liotta, Anthony LaPaglia. A cop with a big gambling debt gets three buddies involved in a deadly crime to pay off the bookie. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:55 a.m.

Pi (1998) ★★★ Sean Gullette, Mark Margolis. A Wall Street firm and a Hasidic sect hound a mathematical genius seeking profundity on his computer. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 10 p.m. Audience Mon. 1 a.m.

Pigs and Battleships (1961) ★★★ Hiroyuki Nagato, Jitsuko Yoshimura. A Japanese junkman’s son sees the Yakuza as his ticket out of the slums. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Pimp (2018) Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm. A pimp in the ghettos of the Bronx, N.Y., dreams of a better life for herself and her girlfriend. She soon gets caught in a fierce battle when she comes face to face with a rival who runs an even more dangerous game. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 2:10 a.m.

Piranha (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The Pirates of Somalia (2017) Evan Peters, Al Pacino. In 2008, rookie Canadian journalist Jay Bahadur’s impulsive plan to embed himself among the pirates of Somalia provides the first close-up look at who these men are, how they live, and the forces that drive them. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Fri. 8:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m. TBS Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:40 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sat. 6 a.m. BBC America Sat. 5 p.m.

Plaquemines (2016) Donna DuPlantier, Oscar Gale. A father and son navigate life in the fishing culture of Plaquemines Parish, La. (NR) 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:35 a.m.

Playing It Cool (2014) Chris Evans, Michelle Monaghan. A lovestruck man enters into a platonic relationship with a woman who’s already engaged to someone else. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Pocket Listing (2015) Rob Lowe, Burt Reynolds. When a power player and his sultry wife hire a disgraced property broker to discreetly market and sell their Malibu villa, double crosses, adultery, murder and revenge ensue. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Pocketful of Miracles (1961) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Bette Davis. Runyonesque Dave the Dude turns Apple Annie into a Manhattan dowager in director Frank Capra’s remake of his 1933 ``Lady for a Day.’' (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Por Ellas Aunque Mal Paguen (1952) Pedro Infante, Fernando Soler. Un hombre se hace pasar por noble para que su hija pueda casarse con un hacendado de Jalisco. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Posse (1993) ★★★ Mario Van Peebles, Stephen Baldwin. Spanish-American War deserters wind up defending a black township from a sheriff and his henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 1:24 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Wed. 3:37 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:26 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:02 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:01 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Priest (2011) ★★ Paul Bettany, Karl Urban. A warrior priest from a dystopian wasteland sets aside his sacred vows and embarks on a quest to save his niece from a nest of vampires. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Mon. 6:04 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Tues. 5:53 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:13 p.m. Starz Tues. 11:50 p.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney Sun. 2 p.m.

Princess O’Rourke (1943) ★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Robert Cummings. A down-to-earth pilot charms a European princess on vacation in the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Private Detective (1939) ★ Jane Wyman, Dick Foran. A female private eye joins forces with a police detective to investigate the suspicious murder of a millionaire. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Wed. 7 a.m.

Puerto Ricans in Paris (2015) ★★ Luis Guzmán, Edgar Garcia. Two New York detectives work under cover in Paris to catch a thief who’s threatening to flood the fashion market with bootlegged handbags. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:30 a.m.

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981) ★★ Robert Duvall, Treat Williams. An insurance detective hunts a 1971 skyjacker who bailed out with $200,000 in cash. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 7:29 a.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Q Ball (2019) As the inmates on the San Quentin Warriors basketball team search for redemption from their troubled pasts. In a place where freedom is taken away, the game provides a path forward. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. FS1 Fri. 6 p.m.

Q: The Winged Serpent (1982) ★★ Michael Moriarty, David Carradine. A fleeing gangland flunky finds the New York nest of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl, the man-eating flying serpent. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Quarantine (2008) ★★ Jennifer Carpenter, Steve Harris. Trapped in an apartment building, a reporter and her cameraman record the outbreak of a horrifying disease that turns humans into voracious cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Fri. 5:25 a.m.

The Queens of Comedy (2001) ★★ Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique. Comics Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique, Sommore and Adele Givens perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tenn. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story (2019) Ron Artest, Kobe Bryant. NBA player Ron Artest, also known as Metta World Peace, becomes an outspoken advocate for the importance of mental health among athletes. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:55 a.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 11:47 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:53 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:31 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Un exagente de la CIA retirado encuentra la excusa perfecta para volver a la acción cuando unos asesinos irrumpen en su casa e intentan matarlo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sun. 3:17 p.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sun. 12:31 p.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11 p.m.

Requiem for a Dream (2000) ★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto. A middle-aged woman gets an invitation to be on her favorite game show, as her son starts selling cocaine and becomes an addict. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Resident Evil (2002) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. Commandos infiltrate a research facility after a deadly virus turns the entire staff into ravenous zombies. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon. 2:40 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:39 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Beverley Breuer, Candus Churchill. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Revenge (1990) ★★ Kevin Costner, Anthony Quinn. Caught with the wife of his Mexican host, then left for dead, a former Navy jet pilot recovers to take revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Revolver (2005) ★★★ Jason Statham, Ray Liotta. Hotshot gambler Jake Green spends seven years in jail after taking the rap for crime boss Dorothy Macha When he is released, Jake partners with brothers Avi and Zach to take Macha down. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 p.m.

El Rey de Oros (1983) Antonio Aguilar, Felicia Mercado. La única apuesta que no pudo ganar fue la del amor. Ahora juega su última carta, la sangrienta carta de la venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

La Riata del Charro Chano (1995) Luis de Alba, Eduardo de la Peña. La historia de un hombre afamado conocido como ``El charro Chano’’, un macho que nunca metió la pata, porque era muy bueno por su pistola y lo largo de su riata. Por esta cualidad, se convirtió en el sueño de las mujeres y la envidia de los hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11:37 p.m.

The Right Stuff (1983) ★★★ Sam Shepard, Scott Glenn. The selection and training of the first U.S. astronauts take place amid political maneuvering and media hype. (PG) 3 hrs. 13 mins. Sundance Wed. 7:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

La risa en vacaciones IV (1990) Pedro Romo, Pablo Ferrer. Dos mujeres acompañadas de tres traviesos hombres juegan bromas a los transeúntes captándolos con su cámara. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m.

Rise of the Superheroes (2018) Neal Adams, Scott Beatty. How super hero films, from Tim Burton’s ``Batman’’ to ``Blade,’' and the Marvel movies brought to life from the pages of comic books, took over Hollywood and conquered the world with larger-than-life characters. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. KPBS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KPBS Sun. 10 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Sun. 3:25 p.m.

Road to Christmas (2018) Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray. Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 2:25 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:30 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:20 p.m.

The Rocker (2008) ★★ Rainn Wilson, Christina Applegate. Twenty years after his band mates gave him the boot, a failed drummer gets a second shot at fame as a member of his teenage nephew’s band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 7:34 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:40 a.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Tues. 6:02 p.m. TNT Wed. 12:02 p.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of ``Roman Holiday.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 7 p.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Wed. 3 p.m. EPIX Sun. 5:30 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Tues. 3 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. El detective Carter, del departamento de policía de Los Ángeles, y el inspector chino Lee viajan a París para detener una conspiración criminal a nivel global y salvar la vida de un vieja amiga, la hija del embajador Han, Soo Yung. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 12:15 p.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Fri. 9:37 a.m.

Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) ★★★ Albert Finney, Rachel Roberts. A factory worker toils in a mindless haze, but his weekends are even more muddled due to his love affairs and his alcohol problem. One of the women he is involved with is married to a co-worker, but she is pregnant with his child. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Saving Mr. Banks (2013) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Tom Hanks. Walt Disney pulls out all the stops to get the movie rights to ``Mary Poppins’’ from its prickly author, P.L. Travers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Thur. 2:50 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:35 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Sea of Love (1989) ★★★ Al Pacino, Ellen Barkin. Two New York detectives bait a lonely hearts killer; one of them falls for a suspect. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Tues. 2:06 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:27 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:31 a.m.

Sea Spiders (1932) Narrated by Gayne Whitman. Tahitian boatmen demonstrate their skills. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

Seeds of Yesterday (2015) Rachael Carpani, Jason Lewis. A flirtatious girl maintains a love-hate relationship with her obsessive brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Seven Days Leave (1942) ★★ Victor Mature, Lucille Ball. An Army private has seven days to woo and wed the heiress required by his grandfather’s will. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Seventh Son (2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. LOGO Fri. 1 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Mon. 4:05 p.m. BET Tues. 12:28 p.m.

Share (2019) Rhianne Barreto, Charlie Plummer. A disturbing video leaked from a local high school throws a Long Island community into chaos and the national spotlight as it tries to unravel the story behind it. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Sat. 10 p.m. HBO Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Shark Night (2011) ★ Sara Paxton, Dustin Milligan. A weekend of fun turns into a blood-soaked nightmare when college students discover they are stranded amid a school of hungry sharks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2:30 a.m.

She Hate Me (2004) ★★ Anthony Mackie, Kerry Washington. Fired from his corporate job, a man agrees to impregnate his ex-fiancee and a slew of lesbians for money. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:50 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Noelle, a holiday hater, becomes locked in a department store on Christmas Eve. There, she meets a woman who identifies herself as Noelle’s guardian angel and introduces Noelle to several ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Show Dogs (2018) ★ Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne. A hot tip leads a canine cop and an FBI agent to Las Vegas to recover a stolen baby panda. Working under cover at a dog show, the crime-fighting duo must now foil another kidnapping plot and rescue other valuable animals from a gang of smugglers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Mon. 10:10 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m. Disney Sun. 11 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:40 p.m. EPIX Mon. 9:55 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Fri. 6:58 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:31 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 10:25 a.m.

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D (2012) ★ Adelaide Clemens, Kit Harington. On the eve of her 18th birthday, a teenager learns that she is not who she thinks she is, so she ventures deep into a demonic world that threatens to trap her forever. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Thur. 3 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

The Skulls (2000) ★ Joshua Jackson, Paul Walker. A freshman joins an elite society that will guarantee him success, but he questions his decision when his reporter roommate dies mysteriously. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:40 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Slapsie Maxie’s (1939) Maxie Rosenbloom, Johnnie Davis. When a waiter accidentally knocks out a boxing champ in a nightclub, he reluctantly finds himself forced to face him again in the boxing ring. (NR) 17 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Slave Trade: How Prince Re-Made the Music Business (2014) Filmmaker Elio Espana chronicles Prince’s legal battle with his record company in which he reclaimed the rights to his intellectual property and set the norm across the music world. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AXS Sat. 6 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Showtime Tues. 3 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Tues. 11:20 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:31 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:28 a.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

The Snowman (2017) ★ Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson. For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide. His investigation leads him to ``The Snowman Killer,’' an elusive sociopath who taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:05 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Solace (2015) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell. A psychic and a federal agent hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Fri. 12:08 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:01 a.m.

Soldier (1998) ★★ Kurt Russell, Jason Scott Lee. A soldier, trained as such from birth, helps colonists stave off a team of genetically engineered killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:20 p.m. Cinemax Wed. Noon

Someone Like You (2001) ★★ Ashley Judd, Greg Kinnear. A woman who hires talent for a talk show investigates male behavior after her boyfriend breaks up with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:50 p.m. POP Thur. 6 p.m. POP Thur. 9 p.m.

Somewhere I’ll Find You (1942) ★★★ Clark Gable, Lana Turner. War-reporter brothers search Indochina for a newswoman they love, and they all wind up in Bataan. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Son-in-Law (1993) ★ Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino. A college freshman comes home to her family’s South Dakota farm, with her goofy California boyfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 5:20 a.m.

The Song of Bernadette (1943) ★★★★ Jennifer Jones, Charles Bickford. Based on the true story of a 19th-century peasant woman who claimed to see the Virgin Mary near her home in Lourdes. (NR) 2 hrs. 36 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:45 a.m. TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

Sorority Row (2009) ★ Briana Evigan, Leah Pipes. The body count rises as a group of sorority sisters begin receiving messages from a friend whose death they covered up a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Mon. 6:05 a.m.

Soul Surfer (2011) ★★ AnnaSophia Robb, Helen Hunt. Teenage surfer Bethany Hamilton returns to competition after losing an arm in a shark attack. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Thur. 1:19 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:11 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Fri. 3:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones. Four aging astronauts who never made it into space agree to go up and repair a 1950s satellite. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 a.m.

The Spanish Prisoner (1998) ★★★ Campbell Scott, Rebecca Pidgeon. An inventor and his secretary become involved in a scam after befriending a mysterious businessman. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

A Spark of Nerve (2016) A surgeon helps paralyzed patients find hope with cutting-edge techniques. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. KVCR Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Mon. 8:19 a.m. Starz Mon. 3:47 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 8 p.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 3:18 a.m.

Spook Busters (1946) ★★ Leo Gorcey, Huntz Hall. Slip and the Bowery Boys’ first job as exterminators is at a mad scientist’s mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Stake Land II (2016) Connor Paolo, Nick Damici. A revitalized Brotherhood sacks New Eden, forcing Martin out into badlands on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Wed. 2 a.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Tues. 3:02 p.m. TNT Tues. 11:02 p.m.

Stay (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts. A psychiatrist tries to help a mysterious young student who plans to commit suicide in three days. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Mon. Noon

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Thur. 5 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Tues. 12:06 p.m.

SuperGrid (2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Wed. 7:35 a.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Thur. 2:35 p.m. Starz Fri. 1:06 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Suspicion (1941) ★★★ Cary Grant, Joan Fontaine. Alfred Hitchcock directs a thriller about a woman who thinks that her husband is plotting to murder her. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Sweet Virginia (2017) ★★★ Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott. An ex-rodeo rider strikes up a friendship with a young man who may be behind the violence occurring in their small town. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 11:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Syriana (2005) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. The war on terror becomes personal for a CIA agent, while a proposed merger between oil companies leads to political intrigue. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. KEYT Sun. 12:30 p.m. KCOP Sun. 4:30 p.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 5:55 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Thur. 1 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. Framed and sent to prison, rival Los Angeles police detectives must work together to clear themselves. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Teahouse of the August Moon (1956) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Glenn Ford. A wily native interpreter foils an Army captain’s attempts to change a postwar Okinawan village. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) ★★ Megan Fox, Will Arnett. Four unlikely terrapin warriors rise from the sewers and join forces with fearless reporter April O’Neil to save New York from Shredder and his evil minions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 8 p.m.

Tell No Tales (1939) ★★ Melvyn Douglas, Louise Platt. A newspaper editor turns a kidnapping into the banner headlines and exclusive story that could save his publication. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese regresa en el tiempo para salvar a Sarah Connor y descubre que ella ha sido criada como una guerrera por un guardián Terminator en una línea temporal alterna. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Terminator Salvation (2009) ★★ Christian Bale, Sam Worthington. As the machines prepare for a final attack, John Connor and a mysterious stranger delve into the heart of Skynet and uncover a terrible secret involving the annihilation of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Sun. Noon BBC America Thur. 3 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl. A cyborg from the future must protect John Connor from a superior model sent to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 5:29 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey. Psycho Leatherface and his gruesome clan terrorize a high-schooler who loses her way the night of her prom. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Thank You for Your Service (2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 6:10 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:40 a.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Wed. 2:37 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:17 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:40 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:20 p.m.

They Found Hell (2015) Chris Schellenger, Katy Reece. After accidentally opening a portal to another dimension, college students find themselves trapped and hunted by the denizens of hell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 2 a.m.

They Made Me a Criminal (1939) ★★ John Garfield, The Dead End Kids. A detective finds a fugitive boxing champ on an Arizona ranch with a sweetheart and wayward boys. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Thieves’ Highway (1949) ★★ Richard Conte, Valentina Cortese. A California produce trucker falls for a prostitute sent by his enemy. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

The Thing From Another World (1951) ★★★ Margaret Sheridan, Kenneth Tobey. Arctic soldiers and scientists find an alien aircraft containing a frozen creature that wakes and feeds on human blood. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Sun. 10 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:15 p.m.

This Is the End (2013) ★★★ James Franco, Jonah Hill. Cabin fever and dwindling supplies threaten to tear apart six friends who are trapped in a house together after cataclysmic events devastate Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7:30 p.m.

This Isn’t Funny (2015) Danielle Panabaker, Mimi Rogers. A comedian with an anxiety disorder falls in love with a traveler who cannot settle down. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

This Woman Is Dangerous (1952) ★★ Joan Crawford, Dennis Morgan. A crime-gang leader enters a hospital for an eye operation and falls in love with her doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

The Time Machine (2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. A scientist travels into the future and meets a race of people who fear hideous monsters living under the ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:05 a.m.

The Time Machine (1960) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Alan Young. H.G. Wells’ time traveler journeys through time, experiencing several civilizations. Oscar-winning special effects. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) ★★★★ Albert Finney, Susannah York. Henry Fielding’s lusty foundling hero meets a series of attractive women in 18th-century England. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Wed. 8 p.m. CMT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

El tonto que hacía milagros (1984) Miguel Ángel Ferriz, René Casados. Un joven que no puede controlar sus poderes sobrenaturales, convierte en realidad todos los deseos que le piden. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. Noon Nickelodeon Sun. 7 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sun. 2 p.m. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero’s arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Disney XD Sun. 10 a.m. Freeform Thur. 9:01 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Disney XD Sun. 11:45 a.m. Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Fri. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Sun. 11:02 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 7:55 a.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 4:45 p.m.

Tron: Legacy (2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Tues. 12:59 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:35 a.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:40 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:50 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:35 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 5:07 a.m.

The Tuxedo (2002) ★ Jackie Chan, Jennifer Love Hewitt. A chauffeur embarks on a covert mission after a tuxedo from a secret agent gives him extraordinary abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 1:55 p.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

12 to the Moon (1960) ★ Ken Clark, Michi Kobi. An astronaut takes international scientists to the moon, where they have a chilly reception. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 2 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella debe elegir entre Edward y Jacob mientras ocurre una serie de asesinatos y un vampiro vengativo acecha. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Two Can Play That Game (2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. USA Fri. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 3 p.m.

Two Weeks (2006) ★★ Sally Field, Ben Chaplin. Home movies provide insight into family relationships as four adults gather at the North Carolina residence of their dying mother. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood. Supercomputer HAL 9000 guides astronauts on a trip to find the origins of humans. (G) 2 hrs. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Un paso al más acá (1989) Sergio Goyri, Luz María Jerez. Una mujer hermosa es contratada para limpiar un apartamento y descubre que un vampiro ronda en el edificio. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 2:29 p.m.

Unlawful Entry (1992) ★★ Kurt Russell, Ray Liotta. A creepy policeman gets close to a Los Angeles couple in order to drive them apart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Unleashed (2005) ★★ Jet Li, Bob Hoskins. Esclavizado por un usurero, un violento luchador escapa y conoce a un ciego que le enseña sobre humanidad. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

The Usual Suspects (1995) ★★★ Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne. A detective questions a con man about his relationships with assorted criminals and their link to a ship explosion. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 a.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

V.C. Andrews’ Heaven (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris McNally. Heaven Leigh Casteel is the eldest of five dirt-poor children struggling to survive in a mountain shack. As she endures neglect and abuse, Heaven discovers a dark secret that changes everything. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:05 p.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:35 p.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Victoria & Abdul (2017) ★★ Judi Dench, Ali Fazal. Queen Victoria faces disapproval from her inner circle after forging an unlikely and devoted friendship with Abdul Karim, a young clerk from India. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:55 a.m.

Village of the Damned (1960) ★★★ George Sanders, Barbara Shelley. British parents realize their son is one of 12 evil alien children born in their village. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

The Virgin Suicides (1999) ★★★ James Woods, Kathleen Turner. Men reminisce about intriguing sisters, whose parents quarantined them after one of the five killed herself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Voyage of the Damned (1976) ★★★ Faye Dunaway, Max von Sydow. A captain returns to Germany with a ship of doomed Jewish refugees, rejected by Cuba as a Nazi propaganda stunt. (PG) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:55 a.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Walk to Remember (2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Fri. 10 p.m.

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) ★★ Michael Douglas, Shia LaBeouf. Following a long prison term for insider trading, master manipulator Gordon Gekko keeps his real motives hidden when he forges an alliance with his daughter’s fiancé. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Sun. 6:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 2:55 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Sat. 5:58 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:36 p.m.

Way of the Dragon (1972) ★★ Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris. An Asian in Rome uses whirling ``nunchakus’’ on a gang and fights a karate champ in the coliseum. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:15 a.m.

The Way We Were (1973) ★★★ Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford. A leftist and a writer meet in college, and their love spans the 1930s and ‘50s. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m. TNT Fri. 10:15 p.m. TNT Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:46 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:29 p.m.

Wedding Swingers (2018) Michael Nathanson, Charlbi Dean Kriek. A TV producer invites his old college friends to a destination wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jonathan Silverman. Two guys party with their bumped-off boss at his Long Island beach house, and no one notices. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Mon. 11 a.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:50 a.m.

Weird Science (1985) ★★★ Kelly LeBrock, Anthony Michael Hall. Two high-school nerds computer-generate a magic beauty who shows them how to meet girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 4 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Welcome to Mooseport (2004) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ray Romano. The owner of a small-town Maine hardware store runs for mayor against a former U.S. president. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sat. 12:45 p.m.

What Keeps You Alive (2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:30 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 6:15 a.m.

While the City Sleeps (1956) ★★★ Dana Andrews, Ida Lupino. Three New York newsmen use women and a reporter to find a so-called Lipstick Killer. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Whistleblower (2010) Rachel Weisz, Monica Bellucci. The experiences of Kathryn Bolkovac, a cop from Nebraska, who worked as a peacekeeper in post-war Bosnia and exposed a U.N. sex scandal that was covered up. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Thur. 1 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Tues. 11:23 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:56 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Sun. 8 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:45 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (2019) Director Liz Garbus investigates the 2011 murder of a 12-year-old boy. (NR) 3 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Wed. 2 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 a.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Wicker Man (2006) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ellen Burstyn. A lawman uncovers strange rituals, a sinister harvest festival and possible human sacrifice as he searches for a missing girl on a secluded island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sat. 7:45 p.m. HBO Sun. 1:20 a.m.

Wig (2019) The origins and the influence of the annual drag festival known as Wigstock. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 11 p.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 5:20 p.m. HBO Fri. 11:40 a.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 8:15 a.m. Showtime Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Fri. 4 p.m.

Winchester (2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 10:15 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker’s stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 3:40 p.m. HBO Fri. 10 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Woman of the Year (1942) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy. A New York sportswriter marries a political columnist whose career comes first. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

The Women (1939) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford. Catty New York socialites gossip about a friend and her husband’s girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m.

The Wood (1999) ★★ Omar Epps, Taye Diggs. Young men, one of whom is about to be married, reminisce about their childhood during the 1980s in Inglewood, Calif. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Wed. Noon

Word Is Bond (2017) Sacha Jenkins explores lyricism and the artists that practice the art form in hip-hop music. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 2:35 a.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m. FX Tues. 2 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Wuthering Heights (1939) ★★★ Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier. Emily Brontë's gothic heroine Cathy loves stableboy Heathcliff but marries squire Edgar. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 p.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. Mulder and Scully encounter a priest with psychic visions when they reunite to solve a baffling missing-persons case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 4:57 p.m.

The X-Files (1998) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. FBI agents Mulder and Scully probe events that may prove the existence of aliens on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 2:53 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:15 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Buscando consuelo de su oscuro pasado Logan, más conocido como Wolverine, parece haber encontrado el amor y la alegría con Kayla Silverfox pero todo cambia cuando ella es asesinada. (NR) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:45 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. A principios de los años 60, Charles Xavier y Magneto se convierten en grandes amigos. Usando sus poderes, se unen para proteger al mundo de una guerra nuclear. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Sat. 9 a.m.

You Can’t Get Away With Murder (1939) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Gale Page. A hoodlum lands in Sing Sing with his young partner, who has a change of heart. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

You Only Live Twice (1967) ★★★ Sean Connery, Akiko Wakabayashi. Agent 007 plays dead, then comes back as an Asian to save the world from SPECTRE’s Blofeld. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Wed. 6 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Sun. 10:25 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zapatos viejos (1992) Gloria Trevi, Jorge ``El Maromero’ Paez. Una huérfana rebelde se escapa del orfanato donde vive y se embarca en una serie de aventuras en la ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sun. 7:16 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:21 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:10 p.m.