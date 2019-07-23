SoCal movie events & revivals, July 28-Aug. 4: ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service,’ ‘Siesta’ and more

Kiki’s Delivery Service 30th-anniversary screenings of Hayao Miyazaki’s 1989 anime fable about a teenage witch with an entreprenurial spirit. Various theaters. Dubbed: Sun., 12:55 p.m. and Wed, 7 p.m.; subtitled: Mon., 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com

Hollywood Shorts Monthly screening series celebrates award-winning short films and animation; includes filmmaker Q&As. The Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Tue., 8:30 p.m.; also Aug. 27, Sept. 24. $12. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org

CineArte: A Latinx Queer Film & Art Festival Sixth annual showcase includes documentaries, short films, digital media, etc., plus Q&As, workshops and more. Los Angeles LGBT Center, The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place, L.A. Aug. 2-3. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. $8, $10; passes, $20-$30. (323) 860-7300. Cineartela.org

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival This edition of the annual showcase focuses on U.S.-born Latinx filmmakers and includes seven world premieres, plus special events, live music and more. TCL Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., and TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; other area venues. Wed.-next Sun. $10; opening night, $150; passes, $20-$350. Latinofilm.org

Advertisement

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service George Lazenby took his only turn as Agent 007 in this 1969 entry in the James Bond franchise; with Diana Rigg, Telly Savalas. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Wed., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com

The Room Tommy Wiseau wrote, directed and starred as a San Francisco man caught up in a love triangle in this jaw-droppingly awful 2003 melodrama that went on to become a cult classic. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com

Vagabond The film series “The Female Gaze: French Women Directors Shine a Light on Their World” concludes with Agnès Varda’s 1985 drama about one woman’s desire to live a life of freedom at any cost. With Sandrine Bonnaire. In French with English subtitles. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 5:50 p.m. Free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

Point Break Keanu Reeves plays an FBI agent who goes undercover to take down a gang of bank robbers led by Patrick Swayze in Kathryn Bigelow’s over-the-top 1991 action tale. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $18. cinespia.org

Advertisement

Walker Ed Harris portrays William Walker, the American mercenary infamous for his overthrow of the Nicaraguan government in the mid-19th century, in Alex Cox’s fact-based 1987 drama. With Peter Boyle, Marlee Matlin. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. theautry.org

Siesta Costars Ellen Barkin and Jodie Foster join director Mary Lambert for a UCLA Film & Television Archive screening of Lambert’s hallucinatory 1987 fable, set in Spain, about a woman (Barkin) who finds herself at the center of a mystery. With Gabriel Byrne, Martin Sheen, Isabella Rossellini, Grace Jones, Julian Sands, Alexei Sayle. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu