SoCal museums, July 28-Aug. 4: ‘Mary Corse: A Survey in Light’ at LACMA and more

“Untitled (White Inner Band)” by Mary Corse
“Untitled (White Inner Band)” by Mary Corse is among the pieces on display in a survey of the artist’s works at LACMA.
(Flying Studio)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
July 26, 2019
3 PM
Mary Corse: A Survey in Light First-ever solo museum survey of the artist’s works includes paintings, sculptures and prints. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends Nov. 11. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

In Focus: The Camera New exhibit includes a selection of historic cameras plus vintage photographs by Dorothea Lange, Helmut Newton, Andy Warhol, et al. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Jan. 5. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks.
