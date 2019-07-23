Forced to wait for a Disney World ride, a woman punched the ride operator, deputies say

Looking for a fight? This summer might be the time to head to a Disney theme park to find one.

Not long after that brutal family brawl was caught on video at Disneyland in Anaheim earlier this month, a Chicago woman allegedly punched a cast member at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

It turns out that park guest Jessica Grines, 23, got upset July 13 because her group’s Fast Pass wasn’t valid for the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride, cast member Taylor Gragert told a sheriff’s deputy in Orange County, Fla.

While Gragert attempted to assist the members of Grines’ group, who were in the Fast Pass line, they became verbally aggressive, according to the deputy’s report. Gragert used the phone at her station to ask a coordinator to call security.

At that point, Gragert told authorities, Grines began pushing buttons on the podium — buttons that Gragert told her could affect the ride. When Gragert pushed Grines’ hand away, Grines punched Gragert in the face, the report said. Gragert said Grines continued to touch her face while claiming Gragert had touched her. A witness standing in the line called law enforcement for assistance.

Grines’ group continued to yell profanities and record her with their phones, the report said. They eventually left the line while Gragert talked to security, according to the Orlando Sentinel, but were quickly found in the park.

Though Gragert didn’t want to prosecute, Grines was banned for life from Disney properties, the Sentinel reported.

“We don’t tolerate unsafe behavior,” a Disney spokesperson told the paper. Disney representatives did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

At Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim, the Tower of Terror elevator-drop ride closed permanently in 2017 to make way for a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction.