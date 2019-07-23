What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘South Side’ on Comedy Central and BET

SERIES

Punchline Comics compete to come up with the best punchlines based on the latest news in two new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. KCOP

MasterChef The contestants must break down Alaskan king crabs, then create a magical dish for chef Masaharu Morimoto in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Ancient Skies This new documentary series explores the relationship between humans and the skies, from how ancestors used the sky to navigate and tell time to the birth of modern science. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Grown-ish Aaron (Trevor Jackson) learns that one of his residents was pondering the notion of committing suicide and vows to bring an increased awareness of black mental health issues on campus. Chloe and Halle Bailey and Yara Shahidi also star in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. Freeform

Who Killed Garrett Phillips? The two-part miniseries documenting the killing of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips and the subsequent second-degree murder trial of Clarkson University soccer coach Nick Hillary, a black man living in mostly white Potsdam, N.Y., concludes. 8 p.m. HBO

Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is feeling great about all her book publishing prospects until an unexpected problem pops up. Also, Petra and Rafael’s (Yael Grobglas, Justin Baldoni) working relationship has been going so well that Petra makes Rafael an offer in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

NOVA The new five-part documentary series “The Planets” premieres with two new episodes. Up first, “Inner Worlds” explores the four planets closest to our sun: Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. The second episode, “Mars,” examines the fascinating “red planet” in depth. 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Wahlburgers Paul visits a military base in Germany to decide whether or not it’s a good fit for a new Wahlburgers location in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. A&E

Suits Samantha (Katherine Heigl) enlists Katrina (Amanda Schull) to help an old friend. Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty also star in this new episode of the legal comedy-drama. 9 p.m. USA

The InBetween Tom and Damien (Paul Blackthorne, Justin Cornwell) race to stop a serial pyromaniac, while Cassie (Harriet Dyer) senses there’s something evil going on with a new bartender in this new episode of the supernatural series. 10 p.m. NBC

Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) puts his new business plan into motion. Carter Hudson also stars in a new episode of this gritty drama. 10 p.m. FX

Krypton Gen. Zod (Colin Salmon) pushes for control of a dominating weapon, while Seg and Nyssa-Vex (Cameron Cuffe-El and Wallis Day) fight to save Seg’s life in this new episode of the superhero series. 10 p.m. Syfy

The Strongest Man in History In this new episode of the documentary series, Brian Shaw, Eddie Hall, Robert Oberst and Nick Best interrupt their global survey of famous musclemen with a stop in Cody, Wyo., home of Buffalo Bill’s Rough Riders as well as William Bankier, a strongman who often performed with them. 10:03 p.m. History

South Side Set in and around Englewood, a working-class neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, this new comedy stars Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle as best friends who just graduated from community college and are stuck in their dead-end jobs. Chandra Russell costars. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central and 11 p.m. BET

The Last Cowboy Cowboys show off their best horse reining skills as they gear up for the 2019 season, where a prize of $1 million is offered in the premiere of this unscripted series. 11 p.m. Paramount

MOVIES

TALK SHOWS

Today Octavia Spencer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Monica performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Fleur Marché. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

CBS This Morning Elisabeth Rosenthal, Kaiser Health News. (N) 8:15 a.m. KCBS

Live With Kelly and Ryan Fred Savage (“What Just Happened?”); author Laurie Gelman (“You’ve Been Volunteered”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Loretta Devine (“Family Reunion”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Strahan & Sara Celebrity hair stylist Vernon Francois. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Kristin Chenoweth. 1 p.m. KCBS

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Grammy Award-winning guitarist Laurence Juber. 9 p.m. KLCS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Marion Ross. 11 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Gina Torres. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Thomas Middleditch. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Naomi Watts; Mike Birbiglia; Midland performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Wallace; Jamie Bell. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Danny McBride; Rascal Flatts performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sutton Foster; Eddie Izzard; Dave Ross. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Eichner; Danielle Brooks; Hobo Johnson performs; Mark Lanegan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Minnesota Twins, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers host the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; SportsNet LA.

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.