What’s on TV Thursday: ‘iZombie’ on CW

SERIES
iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) makes a devastating discovery. Malcolm Goodwin and Rahul Kohli also star.
8 p.m. CW
MasterChef Contestants must create a sweet dish and a savory dish from a single surprise ingredient. 8 p.m. Fox
Siren Ben and Xander (Alex Roe, Ian Verdun) make a shocking discovery about Chris (Chad Rook) and his connection to the military. Also, Helen and Maddie (Rena Owen, Fola Evans-Akingbola) see no alternative to asking help from the hybrids as the mermaids face a growing threat of extinction. Eline Powell also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Outpost Rebb (guest star Lilli Hollunder) makes a very risky move by going behind Talon’s (Jessica Green) back to offer Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) an army in this new episode. Also, Tobin’s (guest star Aaron Fontaine) behavior proves to be a liability as he tries to court Gwynn. 9 p.m. CW
The Hills: New Beginnings This new episode offers a recap and highlights of the season. 9 p.m. MTV
Holiday Dream Home A couple who travel frequently between the United Kingdom and Los Angeles are looking for a holiday home in Pacific Palisades in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. FYI
Elementary Holmes and Watson’s (Jonny Lee Miller , Lucy Liu) foe (James Frain) asks them to test a new crime prevention system that predicts that a specific person will commit a crime. Aidan Quinn and Jon Michael Hill also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Reef Break Cat (Poppy Montgomery) investigates a refinery explosion on the reef in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Baskets Martha’s (Martha Kelly) dad (Roger V. Burton) falls off the roof while fixing the TV antenna in this new episode of the quirky comedy. Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson star. 10 p.m. FX
Alone The remaining survivalists find themselves in an increasingly serious battle with local predators who are after their dwindling food stores in this new episode. 10 p.m. History
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Paul McCartney; chemist Kate Biberdorf. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jack Quaid; Barry Manilow performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”); Jamie Bell (“Skin”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Poppy Montgomery (“Reef Break”); Laura Prepon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View David Spade; Fred Savage. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Monica performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Strahan & Sara Michael Symon; Dave Navarro; Barry Manilow performs. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Charo; Bonnie Hunt. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Delaney; Zachary Quinto; Betty Gilpin; Mike Vecchione. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Goldblum; Aisha Tyler. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Bernie Sanders; Eugenio Derbez; the Raconteurs perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Keegan-Michael Key; Terry Crews; Joshua Jay. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Moore; Brian Michael Bendis; Mark Lanegan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels host the Baltimore Orioles, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.