What’s on TV Thursday: ‘iZombie’ on CW

SERIES

iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) makes a devastating discovery. Malcolm Goodwin and Rahul Kohli also star.

8 p.m. CW

MasterChef Contestants must create a sweet dish and a savory dish from a single surprise ingredient. 8 p.m. Fox

Siren Ben and Xander (Alex Roe, Ian Verdun) make a shocking discovery about Chris (Chad Rook) and his connection to the military. Also, Helen and Maddie (Rena Owen, Fola Evans-Akingbola) see no alternative to asking help from the hybrids as the mermaids face a growing threat of extinction. Eline Powell also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Outpost Rebb (guest star Lilli Hollunder) makes a very risky move by going behind Talon’s (Jessica Green) back to offer Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) an army in this new episode. Also, Tobin’s (guest star Aaron Fontaine) behavior proves to be a liability as he tries to court Gwynn. 9 p.m. CW

The Hills: New Beginnings This new episode offers a recap and highlights of the season. 9 p.m. MTV

Holiday Dream Home A couple who travel frequently between the United Kingdom and Los Angeles are looking for a holiday home in Pacific Palisades in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. FYI

Elementary Holmes and Watson’s (Jonny Lee Miller , Lucy Liu) foe (James Frain) asks them to test a new crime prevention system that predicts that a specific person will commit a crime. Aidan Quinn and Jon Michael Hill also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Reef Break Cat (Poppy Montgomery) investigates a refinery explosion on the reef in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Baskets Martha’s (Martha Kelly) dad (Roger V. Burton) falls off the roof while fixing the TV antenna in this new episode of the quirky comedy. Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson star. 10 p.m. FX

Alone The remaining survivalists find themselves in an increasingly serious battle with local predators who are after their dwindling food stores in this new episode. 10 p.m. History

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Paul McCartney; chemist Kate Biberdorf. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jack Quaid; Barry Manilow performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”); Jamie Bell (“Skin”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Poppy Montgomery (“Reef Break”); Laura Prepon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View David Spade; Fred Savage. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Monica performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Strahan & Sara Michael Symon; Dave Navarro; Barry Manilow performs. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Charo; Bonnie Hunt. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Delaney; Zachary Quinto; Betty Gilpin; Mike Vecchione. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Goldblum; Aisha Tyler. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Bernie Sanders; Eugenio Derbez; the Raconteurs perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Keegan-Michael Key; Terry Crews; Joshua Jay. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Moore; Brian Michael Bendis; Mark Lanegan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels host the Baltimore Orioles, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

