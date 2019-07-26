Our best .gif videos from 2019 Comic-Con International

By Jay L. Clendenin, Mark Potts July 26, 2019 6:53 PM Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Copy Link URLCopied! Print Jeffrey Dean Morgan from "The Walking Dead." (Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Paloma Faith from "Pennyworth."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Danai Gurira from "The Walking Dead."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Taron Egerton from the film "Rocketman," also a voice actor for "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Advertisement Mehcad Brooks from "Supergirl."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/ Los Angeles Times) Ashley Aufderheide and Alexa Swinton from "Emergence."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times) Eleanor Matsuura from "The Walking Dead."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Norman Reedus from "The Walking Dead."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Maggie Grace from "Fear the Walking Dead."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Austin Amelio from "The Walking Dead."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Advertisement Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga from "Preacher."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Tamzin Merchant from "Carnival Row."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times) Cooper Andrews from "The Walking Dead."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Nafessa Williams from "Black Lightning."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times) Mike Colter from "Luke Cage."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times) Donald Faison from "Emergence."(Jay L. Clendenin) Nadia Hilker from "The Walking Dead."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Zachary Quinto from "NOS4A2."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times) Erin Moriarty from "The Boys."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/ Los Angeles Times ) Ryan Hurst from "The Walking Dead."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Advertisement Nicole Maines from "Supergirl."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times ) Sonequa Martin-Green from "Star Trek: Discovery."(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times)