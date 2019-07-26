Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Our best .gif videos from 2019 Comic-Con International

459978_karl_urban_15.GIF
Karl Urban from the TV show “The Boys.”
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Jay L. Clendenin
Mark Potts
July 26, 2019
6:53 PM
Share
Jeffrey Dean Morgan from “The Walking Dead.”
Jeffrey Dean Morgan from "The Walking Dead."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Paloma Faith from “Pennyworth”
Paloma Faith from "Pennyworth."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Danai Gurira from “The Walking Dead.”
Danai Gurira from "The Walking Dead."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Taron Egerton from the film “Rocketman,” also a voice actor for “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”
Taron Egerton from the film "Rocketman," also a voice actor for "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Mehcad Brooks from “Supergirl.”
Mehcad Brooks from "Supergirl."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/ Los Angeles Times)
Ashley Aufderheide and Alexa Swinton from “Emergence.”
Ashley Aufderheide and Alexa Swinton from "Emergence."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times)
Eleanor Matsuura from “The Walking Dead.”
Eleanor Matsuura from "The Walking Dead."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Norman Reedus from “The Walking Dead.”
Norman Reedus from "The Walking Dead."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Maggie Grace from “Fear the Walking Dead.”
Maggie Grace from "Fear the Walking Dead."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Austin Amelio from “The Walking Dead.”
Austin Amelio from "The Walking Dead."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga from “Preacher.”
Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga from "Preacher."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Tamzin Merchant from “Carnival Row.”
Tamzin Merchant from "Carnival Row."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times)
Cooper Andrews from “The Walking Dead.”
Cooper Andrews from "The Walking Dead."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Nafessa Williams from “Black Lightning.”
Nafessa Williams from "Black Lightning."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times)
Mike Colter from “Luke Cage.”
Mike Colter from "Luke Cage."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times)
Donald Faison from “Emergence.”
Donald Faison from "Emergence."
(Jay L. Clendenin)
Nadia Hilker from “The Walking Dead.”
Nadia Hilker from "The Walking Dead."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Zachary Quinto from “NOS4A2.”
Zachary Quinto from "NOS4A2."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times)
Erin Moriarty from “The Boys.”
Erin Moriarty from "The Boys."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/ Los Angeles Times )
Ryan Hurst from “The Walking Dead.”
Ryan Hurst from "The Walking Dead."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Nicole Maines from “Supergirl.”
Nicole Maines from "Supergirl."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times )
Sonequa Martin-Green from “Star Trek: Discovery.”
Sonequa Martin-Green from "Star Trek: Discovery."
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & ArtsHero Complex: Comic-Con
Jay L. Clendenin
Follow Us
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007.
Mark Potts
Follow Us
A native of Enid, Okla., Mark Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.
More From the Los Angeles Times