TV Listings: Here are the feature and TV Films airing the week of July 28 - Aug. 3, 2019

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of July 28 - Aug 3, 2019

An American in Paris (1951) TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Anastasia (1956) KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Children of Men (2006) Encore Fri. 3:16 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Showtime Thur. 3 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:15 a.m.

The French Connection (1971) TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

Jaws (1975) Encore Sun. 7:52 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:11 p.m.

Julius Caesar (1953) TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Lady Eve (1941) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) TCM Mon. 10 a.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Syfy Sat. 9 a.m. Syfy Sun. 1:53 a.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Shining (1980) Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) EPIX Mon. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:29 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TCM Tues. 7:30 p.m. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m.

12 Angry Men (1957) TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of July 28 - Aug 3, 2019

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

The Blue Lagoon (1980) ★★ Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Sundance Tues. 7:45 a.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. Noon IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ AMC Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

DeepStar Six (1989) ★★ IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 7:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:26 p.m.

Diary of the Dead (2007) ★★★ IFC Mon. 1 a.m. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999) ★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Inescapable (2012) ★ IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Interview With the Vampire (1994) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

Knife Fight (2012) ★ IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Ladybugs (1992) ★ TMC Tues. 9:05 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 5 a.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Bravo Fri. 8:44 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:52 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. CMT Wed. 7 p.m. CMT Wed. 10 p.m. WGN America Sat. 5 p.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 10 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Rodan (1957) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:03 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ IFC Thur. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 6 a.m. BBC America Sat. 11:32 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of July 28 - Aug 3, 2019

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8:20 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8:35 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Analyze This (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Encore Sun. 6:14 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 7:25 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Encore Sat. 6 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:17 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Encore Sat. 7:58 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9:48 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ TMC Fri. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Starz Mon. 12:33 p.m. Starz Tues. 7:24 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Freeform Sun. Noon

Bird on a Wire (1990) ★★ Starz Wed. 5:20 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ Starz Fri. 7:24 a.m.

The Blue Lagoon (1980) ★★ Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ VH1 Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ HBO Fri. 3:10 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ AMC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ CMT Fri. 6 p.m. CMT Sat. 2 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Disney XD Sun. 10 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ USA Sun. 5 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ AMC Tues. 11:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 7:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 10:45 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 11 a.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ A Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Encore Sun. 10:56 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:17 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 3 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:15 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 10:05 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Encore Sun. 12:14 p.m. Encore Sun. 7:17 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:04 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:14 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ TMC Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Encore Tues. 12:50 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:46 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ AMC Thur. Noon AMC Fri. 9 a.m. BBC America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sun. 12:30 p.m. FX Sun. 11 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ USA Sun. 2:43 p.m. Syfy Mon. 7 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:40 p.m. USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 2 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:35 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ TMC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Thur. 11:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ KCOP Sat. Noon

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Tues. 10:01 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ EPIX Wed. 1:10 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 3:40 p.m. FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Ovation Fri. Noon Ovation Fri. Noon

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Sat. 7 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Starz Thur. 4:44 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:13 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Freeform Thur. 9:01 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Starz Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 11:41 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:06 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E Sun. Noon E Sun. 10:30 p.m. E Thur. 10:30 p.m. E Fri. 8 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 1 a.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Interview With the Vampire (1994) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sun. 9:10 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 7:52 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:11 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ CMT Thur. 1 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Syfy Sun. 2:04 p.m. UNIMAS Wed. 2 p.m. KFTR Wed. 8 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:45 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 7 p.m.

Legal Eagles (1986) ★★ Encore Mon. 4:59 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:04 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Syfy Sun. 11:04 a.m. Freeform Fri. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 10 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 6 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ HBO Wed. 2 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ CMT Tues. 7 p.m. CMT Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ CMT Tues. 9:15 p.m. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ TNT Tues. 11:04 p.m. TNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ TCM Mon. 6 a.m. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Disney XD Sun. 8 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. CMT Wed. 7 p.m. CMT Wed. 10 p.m. WGN America Sat. 5 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ LOGO Wed. 7:35 p.m. LOGO Wed. 10:20 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Sat. 12:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Tues. 8:05 a.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Encore Mon. 9:51 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:38 p.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:26 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:20 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Showtime Fri. Noon Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 10:25 p.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ TBS Sun. 4:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 5:30 p.m. TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ BBC America Sun. Noon

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ TMC Thur. 2:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. 4:55 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Starz Sun. 2:52 a.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Starz Mon. 8:56 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Disney XD Mon. 5 p.m. Disney XD Tues. 9 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ EPIX Mon. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ POP Fri. 9:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:29 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ TCM Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Ovation Sun. 9:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 10 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Starz Sat. 5:47 a.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:30 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Encore Tues. 5:03 a.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:58 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ HBO Thur. 3:20 a.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 4 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9 a.m. MTV Sat. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m. MTV Sat. 7:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Freeform Sun. 8:50 p.m. MTV Sat. 10:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 3:10 p.m. MTV Sat. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Freeform Sun. Noon MTV Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 6:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Syfy Mon. 9:27 p.m. Syfy Tues. 7 p.m. USA Sat. 4:25 p.m. USA Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Starz Mon. 5:12 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ TMC Sun. 10:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Starz Mon. 5:35 p.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ Encore Wed. 3:54 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of July 28 - Aug 3, 2019

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Abducted: The Carlina White Story (2012) Aunjanue Ellis, Keke Palmer. Ann Pettway kidnaps an infant from a New York hospital and raises the child as her own daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:34 a.m.

Accepted (2006) ★★ Justin Long, Jonah Hill. After trying and failing to get into college, a high-school senior and his friends fool parents and peers by creating their own university. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 3:50 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Tues. 12:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Adventure in Baltimore (1949) ★★ Robert Young, Shirley Temple. A minister’s teenage daughter grows up, gains a suitor and speaks out for women’s rights. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Adventures in Babysitting (1987) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Maia Brewton. To help a friend, a suburban baby sitter drives into downtown Chicago with her two charges and a neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:55 a.m.

Aeon Flux (2005) ★★ Charlize Theron, Marton Csokas. En la última ciudad de la Tierra, unos rebeldes subterráneos asignan a su mejor asesina para matar a un líder gubernamental. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:45 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:45 a.m.

After the Thin Man (1936) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Urbane Nick and Nora Charles look for a cousin’s missing husband and find murder. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Aftermath (2017) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy. Two strangers’ lives become inextricably bound together after an error by an air traffic controller causes the death of a construction foreman’s wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Against the Ropes (2004) ★★ Meg Ryan, Omar Epps. Boxing manager Jackie Kallen believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man into a streamlined prizefighter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:05 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:20 a.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:55 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Al son de la Marimba (1940) Fernando Soler, Emilio Tuero. Un hombre pobre decide solucionar sus problemas económicos al forzar a una de sus hijas a casarse con un hacendado. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. GALA Sat. 1 p.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014) ★★ Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner. An 11-year-old boy experiences the worst day of his young life but soon learns that he’s not alone when other members of his family encounter their own calamities. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Fri. 6:14 a.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 11 p.m.

Alien: Covenant (2017) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston. Crew members of the colony ship Covenant encounter a hostile alien life-form after traveling to a dark and dangerous planet on the far side of the galaxy. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Tues. 9:42 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

All I See Is You (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Jason Clarke. In Bangkok, a young blind woman undergoes a cutting-edge operation that restores sight to her right eye. Able to see again, she slowly starts to realize that her newfound independence makes her husband feel jealous, threatened and insecure. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Brennan Elliott, Lacey Chabert. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Mon. 1:28 a.m.

Aloha (2015) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone. On assignment in Oahu, Hawaii, a military contractor reconnects with an old flame, while falling for a hard-nosed fighter pilot who watches every move that he makes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

Alone in the Game (2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Thur. Noon

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 6 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11:50 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011) ★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore, along with the Chipettes, become marooned on a not-so-deserted island. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 12:02 p.m.

Amelia’s Closet (2016) Kira Jane Pinkney, Jon Chaffin. An 11-year-old girl steals from her bullies and hides their things in her closet. (NR) 18 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:45 a.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:15 a.m.

An American in Paris (1951) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron. An American soldier stays in Paris after World War II to paint and falls in love with a French beauty. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006) ★★ John White, Steve Talley. A high schooler believes he can lose his virginity at a notorious race where people run in the nude. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 12:52 p.m.

American Psycho (2000) ★★★ Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe. A mentally unhinged yuppie in 1980s New York submits to an uncontrollable bloodlust. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

An American Tragedy (1931) ★★ Phillips Holmes, Sylvia Sidney. A social climber charms a debutante, seduces a factory worker and commits murder. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Amityville Horror (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George. Strange events take place after a family moves into a new house that was the site of several gruesome murders. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Analyze This (1999) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal. To get a handle on his insecurities, a powerful New York gangster sees a therapist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Anastasia (1956) ★★★★ Ingrid Bergman, Yul Brynner. An expatriate Russian general grooms a refugee to pose as the lost daughter of Czar Nicholas II. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Angel and the Badman (1947) ★★★ John Wayne, Gail Russell. A Quaker and her family reform a wounded outlaw who has a killer on his trail. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

The Angel Wore Red (1960) ★★ Ava Gardner, Dirk Bogarde. A priest joins Falangists in the Spanish Civil War and is taken prisoner with a prostitute he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

Anniversary Nightmare (2019) AnnaLynne McCord, Kate Vernon. A woman on a trip to Hawaii wakes up to discover her husband missing and evidence of an invasion all around her. With no witnesses, she’s immediately labeled as the prime suspect. Without any help, she must solve the crime herself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 6:14 a.m.

Another Woman (1994) Justine Bateman, Peter Outerbridge. An amnesiac wakes up in a hospital, unaware of her life, her husband and her unhappy marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sat. 3 a.m.

Anything (2017) John Carroll Lynch, Matt Bomer. Deeply depressed after his wife’s death, a man moves from Mississippi to Los Angeles to live with his sister. While there, he forms a complicated and enriching relationship with a transgender sex worker. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Arizona (2018) Danny McBride, Rosemarie DeWitt. Cassie is a single mother and real estate agent whose problems go from bad to worse when a disgruntled client kidnaps her. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:25 p.m.

At Close Range (1986) ★★★ Sean Penn, Christopher Walken. A rural teen joins his father’s crime clan and winds up running for his life with his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:05 a.m.

At the Midnight Hour (1995) Patsy Kensit, Simon MacCorkindale. Romance, unexplained events and a strained father /son relationship mark a nanny’s employment at a widowed scientist’s estate. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sun. 3 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m. BET Tues. 1 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sat. 6 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:17 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 7:58 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sat. 9:48 p.m.

The Back-up Plan (2010) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Alex O’Loughlin. A single woman meets the man of her dreams on the same day she becomes pregnant through artificial insemination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Bad Company (2002) ★ Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock. A veteran CIA agent transforms a street-wise punk into a spy in order to replace his murdered twin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Bad Grandmas (2017) Florence Henderson, Randall Batinkoff. Four grandmothers accidentally kill a con man and must cover it up when his partner arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:25 a.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:35 a.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:15 a.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Thur. 10:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Wed. 6:05 a.m.

The Beach Boys: An American Band (1985) ★★ Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson. A profile of the ‘60s group includes ``Surfin’ U.S.A.,’' ``Good Vibrations,’' ``Wouldn’t It Be Nice.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AXS Sat. 10 a.m. AXS Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Mon. 12:33 p.m. Starz Tues. 7:24 a.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. Noon

Being Rose (2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:55 a.m.

Beneath the 12-Mile Reef (1953) ★ Robert Wagner, Terry Moore. A Greek sponge diver in Florida loves the daughter of a rival family of Key West sponge hookers. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. KVCR Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:25 a.m.

Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008) ★★ Piper Perabo, Jamie Lee Curtis. A pampered pooch from Beverly Hills must rely on help from scrappy Mexican street dogs after she is accidentally separated from her caretaker. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Thur. 5 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:20 a.m.

Big Trouble in Little China (1986) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall. A trucker and a lawyer become trapped in a sorcerer’s empire beneath San Francisco’s Chinatown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 11:35 p.m.

Bird on a Wire (1990) ★★ Mel Gibson, Goldie Hawn. An FBI-relocated witness and his ex-girlfriend from the ‘60s are chased by the drug thug he sent to prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Wed. 5:20 a.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Sun. 7:20 a.m. Showtime Wed. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:10 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James ``Whitey’’ Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Black Snake Moan (2007) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Christina Ricci. A troubled bluesman seeks to redeem a young woman whose uncontrollable lust threatens to destroy her life. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Black Swan (2010) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis. A ballerina begins to lose her fragile grip on reality as a sultry newcomer threatens to usurp her position as the lead dancer in ``Swan Lake.’' (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:25 a.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Blackmail (1939) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Ruth Hussey. A fugitive from a chain gang becomes an oil-well firefighter and meets the man who framed him. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford. After discovering a long-buried secret that jeopardizes what’s left of society, a new blade runner embarks on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:50 a.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams. A filmmaking crew hikes into Maryland’s Black Hills Forest seeking clues about a legendary witch. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Fri. 7:24 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4 p.m.

Blindspotting (2018) ★★★ Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal. Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11 a.m.

Blood and Bone (2009) Michael Jai White, Julian Sands. Un vagabundo compite en las peleas ilegales en Los Ángeles. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Blood Simple (1984) ★★★ John Getz, Frances McDormand. A jealous bar owner hires a malevolent private detective to kill his straying wife and her lover. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Blue Chips (1994) ★★ Nick Nolte, Mary McDonnell. Corrupt recruiting practices cast a cloud over a college basketball coach’s discovery of three amazing players. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Thur. 11:12 p.m.

The Blue Lagoon (1980) ★★ Brooke Shields, Christopher Atkins. A boy, a girl and a burly cook are shipwrecked on a Fiji island, where the boy and girl grow up as lovers. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston. An ex-Secret Service agent falls for his client, an actress/singer someone wants dead before the Academy Awards. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. VH1 Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sun. 7 a.m. HBO Wed. 10:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Tues. 7:45 a.m. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m.

Bonitas las Tapatías (1961) Elvira Quintana, Carlos López Moctezuma. Un trío de bellas agentes, campeonas de judo, va a un pueblo en busca de un traficante. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. USA Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000) ★ Kim Director, Jeffrey Donovan. When a townie takes collegians on an overnight tour in Burkittsville, Md., they awake to chaos and have no memory of sleeping. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Fri. 8:49 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Born Romantic (2000) ★★ Craig Ferguson, Ian Hart. An art restorer, a divorced man, two former lovers, a neurotic woman and a slob struggle with relationships in London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 a.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. Noon

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Fri. 3:10 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Boy Erased (2018) ★★★ Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman. Jared is the son of a small-town Baptist pastor who gets outed to his parents at age 19. He’s soon faced with an ultimatum -- attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Bran Nue Dae (2009) ★★ Rocky McKenzie, Jessica Mauboy. A rebellious young man runs away from home but returns after experiencing an amazing journey. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

The Brave One (2007) ★★ Jodie Foster, Terrence Howard. After a brutal attack leaves her badly injured and her fiance dead, a radio host stalks the streets of New York on a quest for revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Thur. 12:46 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union. Complications arise after a man writes a successful how-to book on ending romantic relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMT Fri. 6 p.m. CMT Sat. 2 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Thur. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon

Brüno (2009) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Gustaf Hammarsten. The gay Austrian fashionista ignites numerous outrageous situations when he brings his show to America. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Mon. 4:30 a.m.

The Bucket List (2007) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman. Two terminally ill men leave their hospital ward and set out to complete a list of things they want to do before they die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Mon. 8:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Voices of Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey. Animated. An inventor ant teams up with other insects to keep a gang of grasshoppers from terrorizing his colony. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sun. 10 a.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. When a persistent posse threatens two outlaws’ romp through Wyoming, they decide to take their act to Bolivia. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell. The wife of a longtime butter-carving champion vows to win an Iowa contest herself after her husband retires from competition. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

C

El cabaretero y sus golfas (1988) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Una noche en el cabaret, un narcotraficante coloca droga en el bolsillo de un hombre sin que éste se percate. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick. An act of kindness brings a jilted architect the unwanted friendship of an unbalanced cable-TV installer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Cadillac Man (1990) ★★ Robin Williams, Tim Robbins. An angry husband catches up to a wise-guy car salesman who cons customers and women. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4 p.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Fri. Noon IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Capsized: Blood in the Water (2019) Josh Duhamel, Tyler Blackburn. Boaters become prey to a group of tiger sharks after their yacht capsizes during an unexpected storm in the Atlantic Ocean. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Discovery Wed. 9 p.m. Discovery Thur. Noon Discovery Thur. 5 p.m. Discovery Sat. 1 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. USA Sun. 5 p.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Thur. 2:16 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. AMC Tues. 11:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Casualties of War (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Sean Penn. An innocent private sees his half-mad sergeant lead the rape/murder of a Vietnamese girl. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 7:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Échenme al Gato (1957) Adalberto Martínez, Ariadne Welter. Un hombre pierde su brazo, se lo reemplazan con el de un criminal y el brazo comienza a robar sin él saberlo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:55 a.m.

Children of Men (2006) ★★★★ Clive Owen, Julianne Moore. When infertility threatens mankind with extinction, a disillusioned bureaucrat becomes the unlikely champion in the fight for the survival of Earth’s population. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 3:16 p.m.

The Children’s Hour (1961) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine. Based on Lillian Hellman’s play about the effect of a student’s malicious lie at an exclusive boarding school. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

China Sky (1945) ★★ Randolph Scott, Ruth Warrick. A U.S. doctor, his wife and a colleague form a triangle amid guerrillas in World War II China. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 a.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank ``Ponch’’ Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:25 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Sat. 11 a.m.

Clambake (1967) ★★ Elvis Presley, Shelley Fabares. A Texas oil heir comes to Miami and trades places with a poor water-skiing instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 8 p.m. AXS Fri. 4 p.m.

Clancy (2009) Christina Dawn Fougnie, Jefferson Moore. A runaway changes the life of a bad-tempered, homeless war vet, who must now shelter her from the machinations of a corrupt mayor. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. KTBN Sat. 10 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Closer (2004) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Jude Law. A writer, a photographer, a young woman and a successful dermatologist grapple with love and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:25 p.m.

The Closer You Get (2000) ★★ Ian Hart, Sean McGinley. In an Irish village, single men band together to place a personal ad in an American newspaper to find women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Thur. 5:49 a.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. VH1 Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m.

Cold Deck (2015) Paul Sorvino, Robert Knepper. A gambler has to pull off a high-stakes heist to get out of debt. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Columbo: It’s All in the Game (1993) ★★ Peter Falk, Faye Dunaway. An enticing suspect distracts the detective from solving the murder of a two-timing gambler. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. A Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Con Todo el Corazón (1952) Domingo Soler, Joaquín Cordero. Un sacerdote es enviado a su pueblo natal debido a problemas de salud, y en un terreno heredado funda un orfanato. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Condemned 2 (2015) ★ Randy Orton, Eric Roberts. A former bounty hunter lands in a tournament where convicts fight to the death for an online audience. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:40 a.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Copying Beethoven (2006) ★★ Ed Harris, Diane Kruger. A woman develops a special bond with composer Ludwig van Beethoven while working as his copyist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Fri. 11:15 a.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Tues. 10:15 a.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Sat. 6 p.m. E Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Cradle of Champions (2018) Three people compete in the 10-week New York’s Daily News Golden Gloves tournament. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 3:35 p.m.

Crazy Heart (2009) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Struggling with the reality of his declining career, an aging country-music star finds unexpected inspiration with a small-town reporter and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Fri. 9 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Sun. 10:33 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. A rich reporter tours outback Australia with a crocodile hunter, then brings him to Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 10:56 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:17 a.m.

Cry Havoc (1943) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, Ann Sothern. An Army nurse, a waitress, a dancer and six other women run a bomb-shelter field hospital on Bataan. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

El cuarto chino (1968) Guillermo Murray, Elizabeth Campbell. Un hombre embaraza a su amante y recibe amenazas anónimas. Luego, su amante se suicida y su esposa confiesa sus hazañas. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

D

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Showtime Thur. 3 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Danny Collins (2015) ★★★ Al Pacino, Annette Bening. An aging rocker decides to change the course of his life after receiving a long-undelivered letter from the late John Lennon. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Tues. 7 p.m.

Daredevil (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner. A blind man whose other senses are extraordinary works as an attorney during the day and fights crime at night. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

Dark Blue (2002) ★★ Kurt Russell, Brendan Gleeson. A rookie policeman objects when his hard-edged partner conspires with his mentor to pin murders on two ex-convicts. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Mon. 4:17 a.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton. A couple and their children gather their courage and determination to combat a terrifying threat that may be from an alien force. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Dark Tide (2012) ★ Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez. A traumatized shark expert must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as ``Shark Alley.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Wed. 9:39 a.m. Syfy Thur. 1 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5 p.m.

Date With Love (2016) Shenae Grimes, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Dater’s Handbook (2016) Kristoffer Polaha, Meghan Markle. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Daughter for Sale (2017) Emily Rose, Emily Tennant. When a runaway teenager is kidnapped by sex traffickers, her mother, a newly appointed judge, has to find and rescue her before they ship her overseas and sell her into sex slavery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:05 p.m.

Day of the Evil Gun (1968) ★★ Glenn Ford, Arthur Kennedy. A man joins with a gunfighter and a scout to find his wife and children, kidnapped by Apaches. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Death of Stalin (2017) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough. When dictator Joseph Stalin dies, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to become the next Soviet leader. As they bumble, brawl and back-stab their way to the top, the question remains -- just who is running the government? (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m. TMC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Deep Blue Sea (1999) ★★ Thomas Jane, Saffron Burrows. A marine biologist and her staff become the prey of scientifically altered sharks that have a hunger for human flesh. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 a.m.

DeepStar Six (1989) ★★ Taurean Blacque, Nancy Everhard. Underwater researchers are trapped 6 miles down with a prehistoric sea monster. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Defending Your Life (1991) ★★★ Albert Brooks, Meryl Streep. A heavenly panel must decide whether a deceased yuppie should be granted eternal happiness or be sent back to Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2 a.m.

Deliver Us From Evil (2014) ★★ Eric Bana, Edgar Ramirez. A New York cop joins forces with an unconventional priest to combat demonic forces in their city. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

A Demon Within (2017) Charlene Amoia, Clint Glenn Hummel. A young girl dies in 1914 after a demonic spirit preys on her family. Decades later, a skeptical doctor must stop history from repeating itself by confronting his own demons to save the life of a possessed teenager. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:35 p.m.

Deportados (1975) Julio Alemán, Norma Lazareno. Una pareja mexicana se separa cuando el esposo se va a los EE.UU. buscando una vida mejor, mas todo termina en tragedia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Disney Mon. 6 p.m. Disney Tues. 1 a.m. Disney Wed. 1 a.m. Disney Thur. 1 a.m. Disney Fri. 1 a.m. Disney Fri. 4 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Fri. 8 p.m. Disney Fri. 9:55 p.m. Disney Fri. 11:50 p.m. Disney Sat. 11 a.m. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Mon. 8 p.m. Disney Tues. 3:05 a.m. Disney Wed. 3:05 a.m. Disney Wed. 8 p.m. Disney Thur. 3:05 a.m. Disney Thur. 8 p.m. Disney Fri. 3 a.m. Disney Fri. 6 p.m.

Descendants 2: Emojified (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Tues. 8 p.m.

Desert Dreams: Celebrating Five Seasons in the Sonoran Desert (2013) Filmmaker Thomas Wiewandt films five seasons in the Sonoran Desert. (NR) 52 mins. KCET Sat. 8 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 7:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:26 p.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:35 a.m.

Diary of the Dead (2007) ★★★ Michelle Morgan, Joshua Close. A group of film students runs into real zombies while filming a horror movie. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Mon. 1 a.m. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Thur. 2 p.m.

Dinosaur 13 (2014) ★★★ Stan Adelstein, Lanice Archer. Two years after the discovery of ``Sue,’' the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton found to date, government officials seize the remains and claim that ``Sue’’ was stolen from federal land. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:25 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 12:14 p.m. Encore Sun. 7:17 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:04 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:14 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 1:44 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:47 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Domestic Disturbance (2001) ★ John Travolta, Vince Vaughn. A troubled boy claims he witnessed his new stepfather commit a murder, prompting his father to investigate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sat. 1:57 p.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:20 a.m.

Don Juan 67 (1967) Mauricio Garcés, David Reynoso. Una jovencita le tiende una trampa a un hombre mujeriego del que está enamorada para así llamar su atención. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Don’t Breathe (2016) ★★★ Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette. Three trapped thieves must fight for their lives after breaking into the home of a blind veteran. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Tues. 9 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Fri. 10:22 a.m.

The Doors (1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Down (2001) ★ James Marshall, Naomi Watts. A mechanic and a reporter investigate deaths related to an elevator in a New York building. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Steve Carell. Animated. Horton the elephant’s friends and neighbors think he has gone crazy when he claims that a tiny community lives on a speck of dust. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Dragonball: Evolution (2009) ★★ Justin Chatwin, Chow Yun-Fat. A young warrior must protect Earth from the vengeful Lord Piccolo by preventing seven mystical orbs from falling into Piccolo’s hands. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:14 a.m. Syfy Wed. 12:11 p.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Thur. 1:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

A Dry White Season (1989) ★★★ Donald Sutherland, Winston Ntshona. A white South African challenges government policies when he accuses a police captain of the murder of a black man. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Dunkirk (2017) ★★★ Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney. Germany advances into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every vessel that can be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:55 a.m.

Dutch (1991) ★★ Ed O’Neill, Ethan Randall. A working man goes on an eye-opening road trip with a snobby preppie, his new girlfriend’s son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

E

Eastern Promises (2007) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Naomi Watts. A chain of murder and retribution uncoils when a man who is tied to a crime family in London crosses paths with a resolute midwife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Eat, Play, Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Elektra (2005) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Terence Stamp. Hired to kill a man and his daughter, an assassin instead protects them while battling formidable adversaries. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Wed. 4:50 a.m.

Elizabeth (1998) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. After succeeding her sister Mary to the throne in 1558, Elizabeth I rules Britain for more than 40 years. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. Queen Elizabeth I faces a threat to her rule from Spain’s King Phillip II and temptation from charismatic seafarer Sir Walter Raleigh. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Tues. 10 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Wed. 2 p.m. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Empire of the Sun (1987) ★★★ Christian Bale, John Malkovich. Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed account of an English boy’s life in a WWII internment camp in Japanese-occupied China. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:40 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sun. 4 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche. A Hungarian count’s fling with a British newlywed leads to tragedy in World War II North Africa. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 10:25 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Tues. 1:05 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:56 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:01 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Tues. 12:50 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:46 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Mon. 7:57 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Fri. 4 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Everybody’s Fine (2009) ★★ Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore. A widower sets out on a road trip to reconnect with each of his adult children, then he finds that their lives are far from perfect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 9:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:20 a.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. A Sun. 3 p.m. A Sun. 10:01 p.m. A Mon. 2:04 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m.

Experiment in Terror (1962) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Lee Remick. A woman helps an FBI agent catch the raspy-voiced killer holding her sister. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Thur. Noon AMC Fri. 9 a.m. BBC America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Facts of Life (1960) ★★★ Bob Hope, Lucille Ball. Incompatible friends, taken for granted by their spouses, fall in love after having to spend time alone together. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m. Hallmark Tues. Noon

A Family Man (2016) Gerard Butler, Gretchen Mol. Dane Jensen is a hard-driven headhunter who’s gearing up for the professional battle of his life. When his young son is given a harrowing diagnosis, Dane is pulled between achieving his dream and spending time with the family that needs him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Thur. 8:05 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:02 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Sun. 5:30 p.m. HBO Wed. 8:15 a.m.

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 3:55 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Wed. 10:53 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Cuatro astronautas desarrollan súper poderes después de quedar expuestos a una radiación cósmica, y prometen ayudar a proteger a la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 1:44 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 9 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m. FX Sun. 11 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Fast and Furious (1939) ★★ Franchot Tone, Ann Sothern. A book dealer and his wife solve murders related to a seaside beauty pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. USA Sun. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9:18 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:40 p.m. USA Sat. 6:40 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Sun. 2:43 p.m. Syfy Mon. 7 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:40 p.m. USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 2 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:35 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Fate Is the Hunter (1964) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Rod Taylor. An airline’s flight director seeks the cause of a crash blamed on his dead pilot buddy. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 6:50 p.m. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Father Figures (2017) ★ Ed Helms, Owen Wilson. Brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds are shocked to discover that the father they never knew is still alive. As the siblings set out on an epic quest to find him, they start to learn more about their eccentric mom’s past than they ever wanted to know. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:30 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

The 15:17 to Paris (2018) ★★ Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos. On Aug. 21, 2015, American tourists Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone thwart a terrorist attack on a train heading to Paris. Their heroic and courageous actions help to save the lives of more than 500 passengers on board. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

15: A Quinceañera Story: Ashley (2017) Ashley, an amateur boxer living in Los Angeles, is nervous about her first fight as her quinceañera approaches. (NR) 28 mins. HBO Sat. 11:29 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Tues. 10:35 p.m. E Wed. 8 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Mon. 11:30 p.m. E Tues. 8 p.m.

Fighting (2009) ★★ Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard. A scam artist introduces a young man to New York’s bare-knuckle street-fighting circuit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sat. 12:42 p.m.

Fighting Father Dunne (1948) ★★ Pat O’Brien, Darryl Hickman. Based on the true story of the turn-of-the-century priest whose home for wayward boys became a model for the nation. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Final Portrait (2017) ★★★ Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer. In 1964, American writer James Lord is asked to sit for a portrait by artist Alberto Giacometti. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 2:44 a.m. Encore Mon. 1:55 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Thur. 11:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:40 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Tues. Noon HBO Sat. 1 p.m.

Flag of Mercy (1942) Narrated by John Nesbitt. Clara Barton founds the American Red Cross. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KCOP Sat. Noon

Fletch (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson. An undercover Los Angeles reporter investigates a businessman who wants him to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Tues. 10:01 p.m.

Flight (2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

Flirting With Disaster (1996) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette. An adoption-agency psychologist tempts a new father while they and his wife search for his birth father. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:50 p.m.

Fly Me to the Moon (2008) ★★ Voices of Christopher Lloyd, Kelly Ripa. Live action/animated. Three young houseflies stow away on Apollo 11 and help defend the spacecraft from Russian bugs who want to sabotage the mission. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 5:59 a.m.

The Fly (1958) ★★★ Al Hedison, Patricia Owens. A scientist’s genes are mixed with those of a common housefly during a botched teleportation experiment. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. LOGO Thur. 8:10 p.m. LOGO Fri. 1:30 a.m. CMT Sat. 12:54 p.m. CMT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef. A man with no name and a man with a mission hunt a Mexican bandit for different reasons. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Sun. 9:59 a.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:35 p.m.

For Richer or Poorer (1997) ★ Tim Allen, Kirstie Alley. Pursued by an IRS agent, a wealthy Manhattan couple flee to Pennsylvania and pose as an Amish man’s kin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Fri. 4:15 a.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

The Forest (2016) ★★ Natalie Dormer, Taylor Kinney. While investigating the disappearance of her twin sister, a young American encounters the tormented spirits of Japan’s mysterious and legendary Aokigahara Forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 5:55 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Fri. 10:30 p.m. E Sat. 3:30 p.m.

47 Ronin (2013) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada. Forty-seven leaderless samurai must turn to a mixed-blood outcast for help in defeating the treacherous overlord who killed their master and banished them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1962) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Ingrid Thulin. An Argentine playboy loves the wife of a French partisan and joins the underground against the Nazis. (NR) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Free and Easy (1941) ★★ Robert Cummings, Ruth Hussey. Debtor Max Clemington and his father, Florian, set out to end their financial woes -- Florian with gambling while Max struggles to secure himself a high-society bride. (NR) 56 mins. TCM Sat. 2 a.m.

Freeheld (2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10 a.m.

The French Connection (1971) ★★★★ Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey. New York Detective ``Popeye’’ Doyle and his partner chase a French heroin smuggler. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

The Freshman (1990) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Matthew Broderick. A first-year New York film student meets a ``Godfather’’ look-alike and becomes his errand boy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:10 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:35 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) ★★ Harvey Keitel, George Clooney. Desperado brothers kidnap a preacher and his kids, commandeer their RV and wind up in a Mexican strip joint where vampires lurk. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter (2000) ★★ Ara Celi, Marco Leonardi. An executioner’s daughter joins an outlaw who escaped death, in a journey that leads to vampires. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999) ★ Bruce Campbell, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. A bank robber headed for a Mexican heist stumbles into a bar frequented by the undead, where he’s turned into a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

From Russia With Love (1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Mon. 11:57 a.m.

From the Rough (2013) Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton. Catana Starks becomes the first woman to coach a collegiate men’s golf team and subsequently guides her misfit players to an all-time-record championship season. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Golf Tues. 5 p.m. Golf Tues. 7 p.m.

The Frozen Ground (2013) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A teenage escapee provides a critical break in the case, as an Alaskan detective hunts a serial killer who has been preying on women for 13 years. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:50 p.m.

The Fugitive Kind (1960) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Anna Magnani. A guitar-playing petty criminal wanders into a Mississippi town and attracts two troubled women. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 7 a.m.

The Fugitive (1947) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Dolores del Río. An outlawed priest posing as a peasant is betrayed south of the border. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Full Confession (1939) ★★★ Victor McLaglen, Sally Eilers. A priest tries to get a confessed killer to save an innocent man from the electric chair. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Fun With Dick and Jane (2005) ★★ Jim Carrey, Téa Leoni. After losing their jobs, an affluent couple turn to robbery to support their lifestyle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 3:40 p.m. FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

G.I. Jane (1997) ★★★ Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen. A female Navy SEALs recruit completes rigorous training under a tough officer’s command. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Mon. 11:05 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. El equipo G.I. Joe enfrenta amenazas tanto de COBRA y del interior del gobierno estadounidense. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:15 p.m.

General Magic (2018) General Magic -- a Silicon Valley startup built by the brightest minds of the 1980s -- becomes a complete failure when launched in 1994. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Gentlemen Broncos (2009) ★ Michael Angarano, Jennifer Coolidge. A legendary novelist steals a story idea from a teenage loner and, subsequently, makes it into a disastrous movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Audience Mon. 2:30 p.m.

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005) ★★ Simon Baker, John Leguizamo. A mercenary leader squares off with a rebellious comrade, while flesh-eating zombies threaten their fortified city. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 11:04 p.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Get On Up (2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BET Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Tues. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:15 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10 a.m.

The Ghost Writer (2010) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Ewan McGregor. A newly hired ghostwriter exposes evidence that suggests his late predecessor knew a dark secret about their subject, the former prime minister of Britain. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Spirits of jilted lovers take a photographer on an odyssey through his many failed relationships to find out what made him such a cad, and if there is any hope for true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Wed. 6 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Gift (2000) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi. Telling fortunes to support herself and her daughter, a psychic widow assists the police in a missing persons case. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:40 a.m.

The Girl in the Bathtub (2018) Caitlin Stasey, Kate Isaac. A young paralegal who is struggling with addiction is found dead in her boss’s bathtub in Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Tues. 3:57 p.m.

The Girl With All the Gifts (2016) Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close. In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a teacher find a girl who seems to be immune to the fungus, they all begin a journey to save humanity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Fri. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Godfathers of Hardcore (2017) Roger Miret, Vinnie Stigma. Roger Miret and Vinnie Stigma and their band Agnostic Front remain relevant in the New York music scene. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 10:35 a.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) ★★★★ Ian McKellen, Brendan Fraser. With his housekeeper and gardener near, ailing film director James Whale recalls his life. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. WGN America Wed. 7 p.m.

Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956) ★★ Raymond Burr, Takashi Shimura. A U.S. newsman in Tokyo recounts the story of a huge dinosaur roused from the sea by an atomic blast. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Going the Distance (2010) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Justin Long. A California-based journalism student and her New York lover try valiantly to keep their bicoastal romance alive. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Thur. 4 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Charles Dance. A professional child-finder is recruited to rescue a mystical Tibetan boy from a shape-shifting villain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Ovation Fri. Noon Ovation Fri. Noon

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Tues. 1 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Good Witch Halloween (2015) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A handsome stranger leaves Cassie Nightingale and her daughter on edge as Halloween approaches. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon

Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House (2016) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie welcomes a popular fantasy author and her editor to Grey House, while a medical emergency keeps Sam busy at the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m.

Good Witch: Spellbound (2017) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A long-forgotten prophecy is unearthed in the basement of city hall and, when things that were predicted start to come true, the people of Middleton begin to fear that their town is under the grip of a horrible curse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m.

The Goods: Live Hard. Sell Hard. (2009) ★★ Jeremy Piven, Ving Rhames. In town to save a struggling car dealership from bankruptcy, a high-powered salesman unexpectedly falls in love and finds his soul. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Fri. 2:42 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sat. 2:15 p.m.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) ★★★★ Henry Fonda, Jane Darwell. Poor sharecroppers the Joads leave dust bowl Oklahoma in hope of better luck in California. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sat. 7 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. LOGO Thur. 5:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 10:45 p.m.

The Great Mother (2019) Nora Sandigo sacrifices everything to keep American-born children with their undocumented parents. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 7:14 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:15 p.m.

The Great White Hype (1996) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Goldblum. Declining interest among white fans drives a flamboyant promoter to find a white challenger to the current heavyweight champion. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:40 p.m.

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) ★★★★ William Powell, Luise Rainer. The life and times of Broadway showman Florenz Ziegfeld and his two wives. (NR) 2 hrs. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sat. 10:54 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Thur. 4:44 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:13 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Thur. 4 p.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. WGN America Wed. 4 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Guys and Dolls (1955) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons. A Broadway gambler bets that a Runyonesque high roller cannot take a sidewalk soul-saver on a date to Havana. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 p.m.

H

H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941) ★★★ Hedy Lamarr, Robert Young. A Boston aristocrat recalls falling in love with a copywriter in 1920s New York. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Hail, Caesar! (2016) ★★★ Josh Brolin, George Clooney. A studio fixer springs into action when a top movie star gets kidnapped while in costume for the swords-and-sandals epic ``Hail, Caesar!’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Tues. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Loree. Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers’ childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Thur. 9:01 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Happening (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel. A high-school science teacher and his wife flee to the farmlands of Pennsylvania in an attempt to escape an invisible killer that threatens all of humanity. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:41 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:06 p.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:55 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages (1922) ★★ Benjamin Christensen, Maren Pedersen. Silent. A Swedish history of black magic and witches also describes the Inquisition and other medieval horrors. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Tues. 8 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:43 a.m.

Heat (1995) ★★★ Al Pacino, Robert De Niro. A wily bank robber planning retirement leaves scant clues for a Los Angeles detective with family problems. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Ovation Sun. Noon

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. Los nazis recurren a la magia negra para sobrevivir tras la Segunda Guerra Mundial. En una ceremonia, crean al hijo del diablo: Hellboy. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Syfy Thur. 11:55 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Sun. Noon E Sun. 10:30 p.m. E Thur. 10:30 p.m. E Fri. 8 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sun. 8:37 a.m. Starz Sun. 4:59 p.m. Starz Fri. 12:09 p.m. Starz Fri. 11:31 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:29 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Homecoming (1948) ★★ Clark Gable, Lana Turner. A doctor married to a New York socialite falls in love with a World War II battlefield nurse. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Honeymoon (1947) ★★ Shirley Temple, Franchot Tone. A U.S. consul plays diplomatic Cupid for a soldier and his sweetheart in Mexico. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Honeymoon in Vegas (1992) ★★★ James Caan, Nicolas Cage. A Las Vegas gambler wins a Hawaii fling with a private eye’s bride during a convention of Elvis impersonators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Thur. 3:23 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:03 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

Hostel (2006) ★★ Jay Hernandez, Derek Richardson. Backpackers find that their decision to stay at a Slovakian hostel is a gruesome mistake. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:05 a.m.

Hostel Part II (2007) ★★ Lauren German, Roger Bart. Three American women traveling abroad take a weekend excursion and become pawns in a grisly game designed to entertain privileged deviants. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:40 a.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ Rob Schneider, Anna Faris. An ancient curse causes a mean-spirited teenage girl and an incompetent male thief to switch bodies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:55 a.m.

Hot Fuzz (2007) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:29 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) ★★★ Charlie Sheen, Lloyd Bridges. The government recruits a parody of a commando for a rescue mission after Operation Desert Storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Mon. 3:28 p.m.

Hotel for Dogs (2009) ★★ Emma Roberts, Jake T. Austin. After moving into a foster home that forbids pets, siblings transform an abandoned hotel into a home for their pooch and a slew of stray dogs. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sat. 7:29 a.m.

The House of Tomorrow (2017) Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman. A sheltered, socially-awkward teen becomes friends with a green-haired heart transplant patient who introduces him to punk rock. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 a.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m.

House Party 3 (1994) ★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Kid deals with his fears of marriage, while Play feels threatened when his longtime hip-hop partner becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Thur. 4 p.m. BET Fri. 1:10 p.m.

The House That Jack Built (2018) ★★ Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz. In five episodes, failed architect and vicious sociopath Jack recounts his elaborately orchestrated murders -- each, as he views them, a towering work of art that defines his life’s work as a serial killer in the Pacific Northwest. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:30 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 2 p.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 1 a.m.

I Am Sam (2001) ★★ Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer. A man with the mental capacity of a child hires a lawyer to regain custody of his daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Fri. 7:30 a.m.

I Confess (1953) ★★★ Montgomery Clift, Anne Baxter. A priest honors the sanctity of the confessional when he stands trial for a murder committed by one of his penitents. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 9:35 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Mon. 1:20 p.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Ideal Home (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Steve Coogan. Paul and celebrity chef Erasmus live an extravagant, self-indulgent lifestyle. Their lives are soon turned upside down when the grandson they never knew existed crashes their fancy dinner party. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

In Bed With a Killer (2019) Jennifer Taylor, Ryan Patrick Shanahan. A single mother and her daughter move to a new town where she meets the man of her dreams. Little does she know he’s hiding some very dark secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

In Her Shoes (2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sat. 3:48 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Fri. Noon

In the Army Now (1994) ★★ Pauly Shore, Andy Dick. Soon after joining the Reserves, two buddies are called to active duty in Africa. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 6 a.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. History Tues. 8:30 a.m.

In the Name of the Father (1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Pete Postlethwaite. An Irishman and his father share a British prison cell for a 1974 bombing they did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A thief who enters people’s dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone’s subconscious. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:25 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Inescapable (2012) ★ Alexander Siddig, Joshua Jackson. Adib Abdel Kareem desperately searches for his daughter in the chaotic Middle East. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 10:58 p.m.

Interview With the Vampire (1994) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt. The immortal Louis tells of his life as a vampire recruited by Lestat in 1791 Louisiana. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Into the Wild (2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 7 p.m.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:15 p.m.

The Invasion (2007) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig. A psychiatrist discovers that an epidemic altering the behavior of human beings is extraterrestrial in origin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:10 a.m.

Ironweed (1987) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep. The award-winning novel is the basis for this account of a few days in the life of a Depression-era drifter. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:55 a.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Isle of Dogs (2018) ★★★ Voices of Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton. Animated. In the future, an outbreak of canine flu leads the mayor of a Japanese city to banish all dogs to an island that’s a garbage dump. The outcasts must soon embark on an epic journey when a 12-year-old boy arrives on the island to find his beloved pet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:40 p.m.

It Could Happen to You (1994) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Bridget Fonda. A New York policeman keeps his promise to split a $4 million lottery prize with a waitress, but his wife objects. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

It’s a Party (2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TMC Sun. 3:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 10:40 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Mon. 6 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. 2:45 a.m. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Jackie Brown (1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Ovation Fri. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Thur. Noon

Jane Doe: ‘Til Death Do Us Part (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A woman must find an arms dealer who faked a heart attack to escape from prison. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Jane Doe: Now You See It, Now You Don’t (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A housewife who secretly works for the government must help solve the theft of the Declaration of Independence. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

Jane Doe: The Wrong Face (2005) ★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. Agent Davis must find the U.S. attorney’s missing wife and ensure that a long-term investigation does not fall apart. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Jane Doe: Vanishing Act (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A top-secret government agency calls back to duty a former agent-turned-housewife in suburbia. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m.

Jane Doe: Yes, I Remember It Well (2006) Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A woman and her mother set aside their angst to investigate the kidnapping of a British agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ Kellan Lutz, Mickey Rourke. Following a terrorist attack in Indonesia, a hot-headed American joins forces with a Muslim detective to find the mastermind behind the attack. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sun. 7:52 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:11 p.m.

Jersey Girl (2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Jezebel (1938) ★★★ Bette Davis, Henry Fonda. A New Orleans belle uses another man to make her fiance jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018) Jim Gaffigan. Comic Jim Gaffigan proves that laughter is the best medicine when he talks about a family medical crisis and other topics during his hilarious stand-up routine. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 10 p.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser (2015) David Spade, Brittany Daniel. Joe Dirt returns with a mop in his hand and a mullet on his noggin. The white-trash hero embarks on a journey through the American heartland and time itself as he finds himself caught in the past. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 11 p.m.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:15 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

Johnny English (2003) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, John Malkovich. A bumbling British agent tries to find a French billionaire who has stolen the crown jewels. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:50 a.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BET Tues. 10:35 a.m. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. The Army hires a supernatural gunslinger to hunt down and stop a man who plans to unleash hell on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. HBO Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Juan Camaney en Acapulco (1998) Luis de Alba, César Bono. Un hombre recibe la pócima de un brujo para ser deseado por las más bellas y sensuales mujeres de Acapulco. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Julius Caesar (1953) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, James Mason. Shakespeare’s Brutus, Cassius and others plot the Roman ruler’s death, but Mark Antony avenges it. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Thur. 1 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sun. 11:52 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:51 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:58 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sat. 11:03 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Fri. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:04 p.m. UNIMAS Wed. 2 p.m. KFTR Wed. 8 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Thur. 11:48 a.m. Encore Sat. 4 p.m.

Kalifornia (1993) ★★ Brad Pitt, Juliette Lewis. An intrigued couple tags along on a trip cross-country with a writer researching serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Tues. 11:27 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) ★★★ Jeremy Piven, Jami Gertz. With his parents caught up in preparations for his lavish bar mitzvah, a boy tries to heal the rift between his father and grandfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 6:35 a.m.

The Key (1934) ★★ William Powell, Edna Best. The wife of a British officer loves his comrade amid revolution in 1920s Ireland. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Sun. 3:21 p.m.

A Kid Like Jake (2018) Claire Danes, Jim Parsons. A rift forms between a man and his wife when the gender identity of their 4-year-old son comes into question. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

The Killer Next Door (2019) Andrea Bogart, Hannah Barefoot. After her husband dies in a car crash, Julie moves across the country with her son, Matty, to be closer to her late husband’s twin, Alison. Little does she know, Alison blames her for her brother’s death and wants her nephew, Matty, all to herself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Killer Night Shift (2018) Christie Burson, Johnny Pacar. A pregnant woman forced to bed rest gets the additional help she needs from two home care nurses. Unbeknownst to her, one of them has a vendetta against her husband and has her own plans for their baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) Dolph Lundgren, Sarah Strange. Un agresivo agente del FBI trabaja de forma encubierta como maestro de un jardín de niños. Él está ahí para recuperar una información robada, pero primero tendrá que aprender a sobrevivir en el políticamente correcto mundo de la educación elemental. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

Kingdom Come (2001) ★★ LL Cool J, Jada Pinkett Smith. Members of a dysfunctional family bicker while mourning the loss of their patriarch. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:25 p.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Thur. 2:51 a.m. Starz Thur. 3:20 p.m. Starz Thur. 11:03 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Knife Fight (2012) ★ Rob Lowe, Jamie Chung. When his usual methods prove ineffectual, a political strategist takes a gamble on a new client to prove that sometimes dirty battles have to be fought cleanly. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Kull the Conqueror (1997) ★★ Kevin Sorbo, Tia Carrere. A ruthless foe and an ancient seductress are among those making life difficult for the newly appointed king of Valusia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Ovation Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animada. En esta tercera aventura panda, Po deberá enfrentar dos desafíos épicos: uno, de origen sobrenatural, y el otro, muy cerca de su hogar, con la aparición de quien dice ser su padre biológico. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

The Lady Eve (1941) ★★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda. Father-daughter cardsharps fleece a rich man’s son on a cruise ship. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Lady Macbeth (2016) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis. In rural England, 1865, a woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage to a much older man begins a passionate affair with a man her own age. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Ladybugs (1992) ★ Rodney Dangerfield, Jackee. Forced to coach a girls soccer team, a salesman stacks it with his girlfriend’s son in disguise. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 9:05 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 5 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Las leandras (1961) Enrique Rambal, Rosario Dúrcal. Para recibir la herencia de su tío Francisco, la vedette Rosa tiene que ingresar a estudiar en un colegio de señoritas. Su novio la ayuda fingiendo ser el director y pidiendo a sus trabajadoras que lo apoyen para la próxima visita del tío. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

The Last Challenge (1967) ★★ Glenn Ford, Angie Dickinson. An upstart outlaw baits a legendary gunslinger, now a marshal in love with a saloonkeeper. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:35 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe. Colonial guide Hawkeye, with his Indian friends, Chingachgook and Uncas, rescue British sisters from the Huron to take them to their father, the commander of Fort William Henry. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m.

Last Seen in Idaho (2018) Hallie Shepherd, Casper Van Dien. A woman awakens from a coma and begins experiencing shocking visions of her own future kidnapping and murder. It’s a race against the clock as she tries to figure out who she can trust and who is trying to kill her. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m. TMC Tues. 4 a.m.

Le firmé un contrato al diablo (2010) Eleazar García Jr., Bernabé Meléndrez. Los dos cárteles más grandes de México luchan para conseguir el control absoluto del narcotráfico. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Le Samouraï (1967) ★★★ Alain Delon, Nathalie Delon. A hired killer lives like a samurai in a bare room with a caged bird, aloof from his French mistress. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Sun. 12:59 p.m.

The Ledge (2011) ★ Charlie Hunnam, Terrence Howard. After an atheistic neighbor has an affair with his wife, a vengeful Fundamentalist forces the man to choose between killing himself or allowing someone else to die in his place. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Legal Eagles (1986) ★★ Robert Redford, Debra Winger. An assistant New York district attorney works and flirts with his adversary and her kooky artist client. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Mon. 4:59 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:04 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 5:44 a.m.

The Leisure Seeker (2017) ★★ Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland. Traveling in their family Leisure Seeker vintage recreational vehicle, John and Ella Spencer take one last road trip from Boston to the Hemingway House in the Florida Keys before his Alzheimer’s and her cancer can catch up with them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Wed. 1:59 a.m. Encore Wed. 9:48 a.m.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Liam Aiken. A dastardly count plots to steal an inheritance from three young orphans placed in his care. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Let Me In (2010) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz. A misfit boy suspects that his only friend, an eerie child who only appears at night, is hiding a terrible secret. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Tues. 5:25 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:20 a.m.

Let Us Live (1939) ★★ Maureen O’Sullivan, Henry Fonda. A young woman and a police detective try to save her cabby fiance who is on death row. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 1:02 a.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) ★★★★ Jean Harlow, Spencer Tracy. An editor’s fiancee and a lawyer help him trick an heiress suing his paper. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 10 a.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 2:20 p.m. HBO Wed. 4 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:38 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:08 p.m.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003) ★★ Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg. After graduating from junior high school, a teenager travels to Rome and meets a pop singer. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Logan’s Run (1976) ★★ Michael York, Jenny Agutter. In a society where life ends at age 30, a law enforcement officer known as a Sandman flees with another 30-year-old when he learns his number has come up prematurely. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Fri. 1 p.m. Audience Fri. 6 p.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 12:42 p.m. Starz Wed. 12:46 p.m.

The Lonely Guy (1984) ★★ Steve Martin, Charles Grodin. A lonely New York bachelor learns that he, his buddy and others like them are a distinct social type. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:15 a.m.

The Long Night (1947) ★★ Henry Fonda, Barbara Bel Geddes. Tragedy looms when a war veteran and a magician vie for the love of the same woman. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

The Longest Yard (1974) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert. A warden forces an ex-football star to lead fellow inmates in a game against the guards. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:10 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:04 a.m. Freeform Fri. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Love at First Bark (2017) Jana Kramer, Kevin McGarry. A single woman with a new, out of control German shepherd turns to a handsome dog trainer for help. As they make progress with the dog, she realizes she may be developing feelings for the trainer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Love at First Glance (2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

Love at Sea (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. An event planner aboard a cruise ship butts heads with a rookie cruise director. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Love Blossoms (2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Love Crazy (1941) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. An old flame and a mother-in-law make a couple’s fourth anniversary wacky. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:10 p.m.

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Love on a Limb (2016) Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan. Always willing to fight for a just cause, Aimie Roarke chains herself to her town’s beloved oak tree to stop the mayor from cutting it down. While attempting to outwait her, a handsome landscaper becomes close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Love Unleashed (2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter’s pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:55 p.m.

Lucy (2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m. FX Sat. 3 a.m.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Tina Turner. Aunty Entity will return Mad Max’s camels if he will fight the giant Blaster in a barbaric caged arena. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sat. 11:04 a.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 a.m. Syfy Sun. 1:53 a.m.

The Mad Miss Manton (1938) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda. Debutantes and a newsman help a kooky heiress find a missing corpse. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 10 a.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:44 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:52 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Lifetime Mon. 5 p.m. USA Thur. 3 p.m.

Mahogany (1975) ★★★ Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams. A poor Chicago secretary takes the fast lane to fame as a model and a fashion designer. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Los malvados (1966) Manuel Capetillo, Emilio Fernández. Un anciano es defendido por tres bandidos de unos asaltantes y cuando éste muere les pide que cuiden de su joven nieta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons. Musketeers try to displace corrupt King Louis XIV with his twin brother, imprisoned in the Bastille. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Tues. 1:28 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:42 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 6 p.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Lee. Agent 007 heads for the Orient to find a $1 million hit man with a midget sidekick. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Tues. 9:19 a.m.

Manhattan Melodrama (1934) ★★★ Clark Gable, William Powell. A district attorney condemns his boyhood buddy, a racketeer whose crime saves his bid for governor. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Married Bachelor (1941) ★★ Robert Young, Ruth Hussey. A man leaves his wife to maintain his pose as bachelor author of a marriage manual. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Mary Shelley (2017) Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth. Lord Byron challenges his houseguests to write a ghost story, which leads Mary Shelley to begin her novel ``Frankenstein.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 1 p.m.

Más terco que una mula (1986) Jacqueline Andere, Álvaro de Luna. Una maestra de pueblo se enfrenta a ciertos inconvenientes cuando se opone al padre de un niño analfabeto que opta porque el pequeño no se eduque. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Tues. 9:01 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Mon. 11:06 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:35 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Thur. Noon

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 2 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Mon. 7:05 p.m.

Memoirs of an Invisible Man (1992) ★★ Chevy Chase, Daryl Hannah. An accident makes a stock analyst invisible, and he flees with his girlfriend from a bad-guy spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Sat. 10:33 a.m. Encore Sun. 2:36 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Tues. 7 p.m. CMT Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMT Tues. 9:15 p.m. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

The Merchant of Venice (2004) ★★ Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. Antonio borrows money from Shylock to help his friend Bassanio woo the beautiful heiress Portia. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Mi Desconocida Esposa (1958) Silvia Pinal, Rafael Bertrand. Un hombre contrata a una mujer con un niño para que se haga pasar por su familia y la madre de éste lo crea estable. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Midnight Express (1978) ★★★ Brad Davis, Randy Quaid. Caught smuggling hashish, American Billy Hayes is made an example of and given a harsh sentence in a hellish Turkish prison. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Midnight in Paris (2011) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams. Vacationing in contemporary Paris with his fiancee, an insecure writer is whisked back in time and meets Jazz Age giants of art and literature. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Tues. 7 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 9:05 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:15 p.m. Showtime Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m. TNT Thur. 3 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animada. Los minions, ingenuos y torpes, buscan a un verdadero villano al que servir. Por ello, Kevin, acompañado por el rebelde Stuart y el adorable Bob, emprende un viaje emocionante para conseguir una jefa: la terrible Scarlet Overkill. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Mirror Mirror (2012) ★★ Julia Roberts, Lily Collins. Saved from death by a band of diminutive highway robbers, an exiled princess vows to win back her kingdom from an evil queen. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Tues. 11:04 p.m. TNT Wed. 8 p.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:20 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:20 p.m.

Mississippi River Sharks (2017) Jeremy London, Cassie Steele. When sharks congregate in the Mississippi River, it’s up to an actor to stop them. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 a.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Jack Lemmon. Ensign Pulver plots cargo officer Mr. Roberts’ escape from their nit-picking captain. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Disney XD Sun. 8 a.m.

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Morituri (1965) ★★ Marlon Brando, Yul Brynner. An Allied agent tries to disarm scuttling explosives aboard a German captain’s rubber ship. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 a.m.

A Most Wanted Man (2014) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams. An escaped militant’s attempt to claim an inheritance gives a German agent the chance to lay a trap for a well-regarded Muslim scholar who is suspected of financing terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Fri. 4 p.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. CMT Wed. 7 p.m. CMT Wed. 10 p.m. WGN America Sat. 5 p.m.

The Muppets (2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Murphy’s Romance (1985) ★★ Sally Field, James Garner. A divorced mother moves to an Arizona ranch and meets a widowed pharmacist twice her age. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8 p.m.

Music Within (2007) ★★ Ron Livingston, Melissa George. After losing most of his hearing in the Vietnam War, Richard Pimentel becomes a motivational speaker and a driving force behind the Americans With Disabilities Act. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 7:30 a.m. TMC Mon. 5:25 a.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1962) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard. First mate Fletcher Christian leads his 18th-century shipmates in revolt against odious Captain Bligh. (NR) 2 hrs. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. LOGO Wed. 7:35 p.m. LOGO Wed. 10:20 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Mon. 6:58 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:17 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:44 p.m.

My Stepfather’s Secret (2019) Vanessa Marcil, Eddie McClintock. College student Bailey returns home for the summer and is alarmed by her mother’s plans to wed her new boyfriend, Hugo, immediately. Now, with a rushed wedding looming on the horizon, Bailey learns some unsettling details about Hugo’s background. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Mystery, Alaska (1999) ★★ Russell Crowe, Hank Azaria. The National Hockey League sends the New York Rangers to play a legendary local team in an isolated Alaskan town. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:05 p.m.

Narrow Margin (1990) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Anne Archer. Hit men cross Canada by train with a mob witness and her escort, a deputy district attorney. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sat. 10 a.m. AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:28 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sat. 12:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Nazi Undead (2018) Georgia Chara, Andy McPhee. College sweethearts Brad and Ashley’s romantic holiday through Germany’s heartland turns sinister after encountering a German SS Officer. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sat. 10:45 p.m. TMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:04 p.m. Syfy Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Needful Things (1993) ★★ Max von Sydow, Ed Harris. Maine townsfolk play deadly pranks for a sinister shopkeeper who alarms the sheriff. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Thur. 6:55 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:13 p.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Jeremy Northam. Software allowing Internet access to classified government files makes a computer nerd the target of a British hacker’s criminal organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

Niagara (1953) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Joseph Cotten. A blonde and her lover plot to kill her edgy husband at Niagara Falls. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Nightcrawler (2014) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo. A freelance cameraman goes to increasingly greater lengths to get shots of the most-lurid and disturbing crimes on the dark streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 4 p.m.

Nine (2009) ★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard. An Italian director endures personal and creative crises as he tries to juggle relationships with his wife, his mistress and numerous other women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Tues. 8:05 a.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Nun (2018) ★★ Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga. Vatican officials send a priest and a novitiate to investigate the suicide of a young nun in Romania. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when they encounter a demonic force that takes the shape of a nun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 5:50 p.m.

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story (2010) ★ Elle Fanning, Nathan Lane. A girl must save an enchanted nutcracker and its magical world from the machinations of the evil Rat King. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:55 a.m.

The Odd Couple II (1998) ★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. A slob and a neat freak, former roommates, meet again years later for their children’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 10 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Fri. 6 p.m. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint. A conscience-stricken ex-boxer stands up to a corrupt union boss after unwittingly participating in a fellow longshoreman’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

One Fine Day (1996) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, George Clooney. On a hectic day, architect Melanie, single mom of a small boy, meets news columnist Jack, divorced dad of a little girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:15 p.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:20 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Operation Pacific (1951) ★★★ John Wayne, Patricia Neal. A U.S. submarine commander alienates his crew and ex-wife, then takes on the Japanese fleet. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) ★★ Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson. Family ambition pits British sisters Anne and Mary Boleyn against each other for the affections of King Henry VIII. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Fri. 11:40 p.m.

The Other Guys (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Two deskbound detectives get more than they bargain for when they take on a seemingly minor case that may turn out to be New York’s biggest crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 3:23 a.m. Starz Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Our Wife (1941) ★★ Melvyn Douglas, Ruth Hussey. A composer goes on a cruise and meets a woman he likes more than his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:55 p.m.

Out to Sea (1997) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. An elderly gambler seeking a wealthy wife signs himself and his widowed brother-in-law on as cruise-ship dance hosts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:40 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Thur. 8 p.m. E Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ James Franco, Mila Kunis. Tres brujas no están convencidas de que el sombrío mago de un circo de Kansas es el gran mago que han estado esperando los habitantes de Oz. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 4 p.m.

Paper Heart (2009) ★★ Charlyne Yi, Michael Cera. Newlyweds, longtime couples, a romance novelist, a divorce lawyer and a psychic are among the people with whom actress Charlyne Yi discusses the meaning of true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Tues. 4:50 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:45 p.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Mon. 8 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen. A middle-class man, his wife, his father and a divorcee try to be good parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Mon. 9:51 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:38 p.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:26 a.m.

A Passage to India (1984) ★★★ Judy Davis, Peggy Ashcroft. Adela Quested and Mrs. Moore tour 1920s India with a native doctor. (PG) 2 hrs. 43 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m. FX Thur. 11:38 p.m.

The Path of the Wind (2009) Joe Rowley, Liz DuChez. Lee, an ex-convict, wants to leave his past behind and have a fresh start with Katie. When he finds out she is a Christian, his preconceived notions clash with her moral standards. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. KTBN Sun. 9 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:20 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Patti Cake$ (2017) ★★★ Danielle Macdonald, Bridget Everett. Patricia, aka Patti Cake$, hopes to achieve stardom as a rapper. With help from her best friend, a musician and her loving grandmother, Patti leads the charge against an army of haters, unpaid bills and the broken dreams that are holding her back. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:05 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) ★ Kevin James, Raini Rodriguez. Paul Blart takes his teenage daughter with him to Las Vegas for a security-guard expo. While there, he stumbles upon a heist and must single-handedly apprehend the crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 2 p.m.

Paul, Apostle of Christ (2018) ★★ Jim Caviezel, James Faulkner. Luke ventures to Rome to visit Paul -- the apostle who’s bound in chains and held captive in Nero’s bleakest prison cell. Before Paul’s execution, Luke resolves to write another book that details the birth of what will come to be known as the church. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Thur. 9:58 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:26 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Fri. Noon Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

Pearl in Paradise (2018) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha. A nature photographer heads to Fiji to shoot a magazine cover. She enlists the help of a romance novelist who she’s convinced can help her locate a rare blue pearl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:15 p.m.

The People Under the Stairs (1991) ★★ Brandon Adams, Everett McGill. A ghetto boy discovers his landlords are weirdos hiding something in the cellar. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

The Perfect Guy (2015) ★ Sanaa Lathan, Michael Ealy. A California lobbyist must turn the tables on her ex-beau when he becomes a violent stalker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Pete’s Dragon (2016) ★★★ Bryce Dallas Howard, Oakes Fegley. Live action/animated. A forest ranger meets a 10-year-old orphan who claims he lives in the woods with a giant, friendly dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Phantom Thread (2017) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps. Renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock and his sister Cyril are at the center of British fashion in 1950s London. His carefully tailored existence soon gets disrupted by Alma, a young and strong-willed woman who becomes his muse and lover. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Phat Girlz (2006) ★★ Mo’Nique, Jimmy Jean-Louis. Two large women -- one a tart-tongued gal who wants to be a fashion designer -- struggle to find love and acceptance in a culture where thin is in. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:50 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn. A snooty socialite fights with her ex-husband and flirts with a reporter. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Phone Booth (2002) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kiefer Sutherland. A sniper traps a New York publicist in a phone booth and threatens to kill him if he hangs up. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Encore Sun. 1:57 p.m.

Picture Perfect (1997) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Jay Mohr. An advertising executive asks a young man to pose as her fiance so that she will be eligible for a promotion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Pierre of the Plains (1942) ★★ John Carroll, Ruth Hussey. A trapper from the Canadian backwoods falls in love with a barmaid. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Pimp (2018) Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm. A pimp in the ghettos of the Bronx, N.Y., dreams of a better life for herself and her girlfriend. She soon gets caught in a fierce battle when she comes face to face with a rival who runs an even more dangerous game. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Sun. 2 p.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:31 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

A Place in the Sun (1951) ★★★ Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor. A social climber in love with a wealthy beauty figures out how to get rid of his poor, pregnant girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Planes (2013) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach. Animated. Despite his incompatible build and fear of heights, a small-town plane dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Thur. 6:28 a.m.

Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Julie Bowen. Animated. After his engine gets damaged, world-famous air racer Dusty must shift gears and find a new career. He joins an elite crew of firefighting aircraft devoted to protecting historic Piston Peak National Park. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Thur. 8:01 a.m.

Play Like a Lion: The Legacy of Maestro Ali Akbar Khan (2011) Alam Khan travels to India on his first concert tour without his ailing father, legendary Indian classical maestro sarodist Ali Akbar Khan. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KLCS Mon. 7 p.m. KLCS Tues. 2 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Édgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) ★★★ Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. After ditching his friends for a solo career, a hip-hop singer’s world comes crashing down when his second album flops. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Pork Pie (2017) Dean O’Gorman, James Rolleston. Accidental outlaws travel New Zealand in a yellow mini, protesting conformity and chasing lost love, with the cops and the media hot on their tail. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Tues. 11:19 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:56 p.m.

Practical Magic (1998) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman. Raised by their aunts, two sisters use different means to avoid a family legacy of witchcraft. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Pregnant and Deadly (2019) Christa B. Allen, Amber Lynn Ashley. Amber and Kyle are ready to move on after a car accident, but their world turns upside down when Jessica, the other driver who lost her unborn baby in the crash, moves in next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:45 p.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Sun. 6:02 p.m. CMT Sun. 11 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 3:18 a.m.

The Producers (2005) ★★ Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick. A Broadway producer and his accountant scheme to overfinance a surefire flop and abscond with the money. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Encore Sat. 6:33 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Sun. 4:58 p.m. Showtime Mon. Noon

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:25 p.m.

The Queen (2006) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen. Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair try to reach a compromise in determining the royal family’s public reaction to Princess Diana’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Fri. 1:42 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:02 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Racing With the Moon (1984) ★★★ Sean Penn, Elizabeth McGovern. Two buddies with girlfriends hop trains for kicks before joining the Marines in 1942 California. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:40 p.m.

Rage (1966) ★★ Glenn Ford, Stella Stevens. Bit by a rabid dog in Mexico, a doctor goes overland with a prostitute to get treated in time. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 3:45 p.m.

El ratón Pérez (2006) Ana María Orozco, Fabián Mazzei. Una niña ha perdido un diente y sus considerados padres le dicen que por la noche el Ratón Pérez pasará a recogerlo y dejará una moneda en su lugar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Re-Animator (1985) ★★★ Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott. A medical student brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 3:40 a.m.

The Reader (2008) ★★★ Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes. In postwar Germany, a teenager has a love affair with an older woman who is hiding a terrible secret. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Fri. 9:35 p.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Thur. 9:15 a.m. HBO Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Red Eye (2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Tues. 2:25 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Wed. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:58 p.m.

Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Marlon Brando. An Army major with a lusty wife feels homosexual in the 1940s South. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Will Patton. A Virginia high school hires a black football coach after undergoing integration in 1971. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sun. 4:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 5:30 p.m. TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 1 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 12:18 p.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Beverley Breuer, Candus Churchill. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBC America Sun. Noon

Revolver (2005) ★★★ Jason Statham, Ray Liotta. Hotshot gambler Jake Green spends seven years in jail after taking the rap for crime boss Dorothy Macha When he is released, Jake partners with brothers Avi and Zach to take Macha down. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Tues. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Rich Man, Poor Girl (1938) ★★ Robert Young, Ruth Hussey. Before a secretary will marry her boss, she wants him to get to know her family. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Ride (2018) Bella Thorne, Jessie T. Usher. Struggling actor James pays his bills by driving for a ride-sharing service in Los Angeles. His night soon takes a shocking turn when Bruno, armed with a gun, takes James and a woman on a terrifying, white-knuckle trip that spirals out of control. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Starz Tues. 11:25 p.m.

The Rider (2017) ★★★ Brady Jandreau, Tim Jandreau. After a riding accident leaves him unable to compete on the rodeo circuit, a young cowboy searches for a new purpose. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 6:19 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 7:24 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

La risa en vacaciones 5 (1995) Pedro Romo, Pablo Ferrer. El delirante trío de Pedro, Pablo y Paco regresan con sus ocurrencias y sus bromas pesadas con la ayuda de sus cómplices. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 6 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 2:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:35 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Rodan (1957) ★★ Kenji Sawara, Yumi Shirakawa. A bug-eating pterodactyl flies out of a coal mine and wrecks Japan with sonic booms. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of ``Roman Holiday.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

The Rookie (2002) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Rachel Griffiths. A high-school baseball coach makes it to the Major Leagues as a middle-aged relief pitcher. (G) 2 hrs. 7 mins. MLB Sat. 11 a.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Mon. 2 p.m.

The Rounders (1965) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Henry Fonda. Two cowboys get drunk, cavort with women and take bets on a bucking stallion that likes corn mash. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 5:30 a.m. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Mon. 4:55 p.m.

The Russian Bride (2018) Corbin Bernsen, Kristina Pimenova. A Russian woman moves to America with her daughter to marry a reclusive billionaire. When they arrive, he turns out to be a psychopath who sends their lives spiraling into a living hell. (NR) TMC Sun. 3:25 a.m.

Sailing Into Love (2019) Leah Renee, Chris McNally. A biology teacher juggles her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, as well as teaching a summer enrichment class at her favorite place in the world, Blue Island. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 7:30 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Say Anything... (1989) ★★★ John Cusack, Ione Skye. A high-school senior falls in love with an honor student bound for studies in England. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Fri. 4 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Starz Sun. 2:52 a.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell. A blind ex-colonel takes his preppie guide on a lust-for-life trip to New York. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 8:56 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 6:54 a.m.

Secrets of My Stepdaughter (2017) Josie Davis, Tiera Skovbye. Although Cindy tries to protect her stepdaughter Rachel after the teen witnesses the murder of her best friend, she must soon come to grips with the terrifying possibility that Rachel is the killer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Secuestro en Acapulco (1983) Yuri, María Antonieta de las Nieves. Un grupo de cantantes juveniles llega a México de gira, conocen a una cantante y dos de ellos se enamoran de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Seeing Hands (1943) A young blind man and his guide dog work at a defense plant to help the war effort. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer’s skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMT Thur. 8:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Senna (2010) ★★★ Alain Prost, Frank Williams. Ayrton Senna becomes a three-time Formula One racing champion and Brazil’s national hero before his untimely death at age 34. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:05 a.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sat. 1 p.m. TMC Sun. 5:10 a.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sat. 7 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

7 Guardians of the Tomb (2018) Li Bingbing, Kellan Lutz. The discovery of a mysterious labyrinth holding the mummified remains of an emperor leads to the unleashing of a horde of carnivorous spiders. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. LOGO Thur. 1 a.m.

Sex Tape (2014) ★ Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of ``The Joy of Sex,’' then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Wed. 3:57 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Share (2019) Rhianne Barreto, Charlie Plummer. A disturbing video leaked from a local high school throws a Long Island community into chaos and the national spotlight as it tries to unravel the story behind it. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Mon. 1:20 a.m. HBO Wed. 3:20 a.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Sharpshooter (2007) ★★ James Remar, Mario Van Peebles. En su última misión, un francotirador debe detener a un terrorista que planea vender material nuclear. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. KTLA Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:40 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes (2009) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The resourceful detective and his astute partner, Dr. Watson, meet a powerful criminal, a devotee of black magic who arises from his grave. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney XD Mon. 5 p.m. Disney XD Tues. 9 a.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:40 p.m.

Sí, mi vida (1952) Lilia Michel, Rafael Baledón. Una joven muy enamorada de su apuesto novio decide jugar en un partido del campeonato de fútbol masculino. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. GALA Sat. 4 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Wed. 4:52 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Silver Lake (2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

Sin City (2005) ★★★ Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki. Lawmen, prostitutes, a hulking thug and other sordid characters run amok in a crime-ridden metropolis. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Fri. 1:52 a.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Fri. 9:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

68 Kill (2017) Matthew Gray Gubler, AnnaLynne McCord. A hardworking man’s inability to say no to a beautiful women gets him in trouble when he agrees to steal $68,000. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Slackers (2002) ★ Devon Sawa, Jason Schwartzman. A screwball blackmails dishonest collegians into helping him win the heart of a beautiful girl. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 3:20 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Thur. 1 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:55 p.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Solaris (1972) ★★★ Natalya Bondarchuk, Donatas Banionis. A Soviet psychologist probes the unknown at a space station on a strange planet. (PG) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

The Soloist (2009) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey Jr. A reporter befriends a mentally ill and homeless man, once a student at Juilliard but now playing music on the streets of Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Mon. 10:03 a.m.

Sorry for Your Loss (2018) Justin Bartha, Bruce Greenwood. A new dad returns home to bury his estranged father, but things become complicated when he learns that his father’s final wish is to have his ashes scattered on the home field of his favorite professional sports team. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:45 p.m.

The Spanish Prisoner (1998) ★★★ Campbell Scott, Rebecca Pidgeon. An inventor and his secretary become involved in a scam after befriending a mysterious businessman. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Sun. 6:20 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:29 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Thur. 2 p.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Tues. 2:09 p.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 2:09 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m.

Spring Madness (1938) ★★ Maureen O’Sullivan, Lew Ayres. A student from a nearby women’s college falls for a Harvard man set on a postgraduate two-year tour of Russia with his roommate. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to ``the Boss’’ and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Mon. 7 a.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Stagecoach (1966) ★★ Ann-Margret, Alex Cord. A floozy, an outlaw, a drunken doctor and other passengers have Indians for company on the way to Cheyenne. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sat. 2:31 a.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 10:11 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:40 p.m. Starz Fri. 5:43 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:29 a.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 1 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 p.m. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:30 a.m. Syfy Mon. 9 a.m.

Stay (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts. A psychiatrist tries to help a mysterious young student who plans to commit suicide in three days. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. POP Thur. 7 p.m. POP Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Stigmata (1999) ★ Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne. An atheist’s visions and manifestations of wounds like those of the crucified Christ prompt the Vatican to send an investigator. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:25 a.m.

Stone (2010) ★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. An inmate uses whatever means necessary to convince a parole officer to grant his release. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Wed. 9 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Stranded in Paradise (2014) Vanessa Marcil, James Denton. Laid off from her corporate job, a woman embarks on a getaway to Puerto Rico and meets a handsome man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh. Tennessee Williams’ Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister, Stella, and brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 10 a.m.

Stuck on You (2003) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Thur. 6:58 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:59 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Summer in the City (2016) Julianna Guill, Marc Bendavid. After landing a big promotion managing a store in Manhattan, a woman from a small Midwestern town tries to adopt a big city personality, which leads to disastrous results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Summer Love (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant. After going back to school, a widowed suburban mom struggles to adjust when an internship lands her in the fast-paced world of millionaire app designers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Fri. 7:20 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:19 p.m.

A Summer to Remember (2018) Catherine Bell, Cameron Mathison. A doctor takes her teenage daughter to Fiji, hoping to reconnect and improve their relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Victor Webster, Hilarie Burton. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Sun, Sand & Romance (2017) Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell. Kate and Eric head to Cancun for a vacation. Upon arrival, Eric leaves Kate to her own devices time and again to pursue an opportunity. Luckily, Shep, the resort’s activities director, is more than willing to help fill her time with adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:05 a.m.

SuperGrid (2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Survival Island (2006) Billy Zane, Kelly Brook. The sinking of a yacht maroons a wealthy businessman and his beautiful wife on an island with a former servant. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Susan and God (1940) ★★ Joan Crawford, Fredric March. A socialite annoys her husband and friends with the new religion she brings home from England. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Swann in Love (1984) ★★★ Jeremy Irons, Ornella Muti. Proust’s Paris dandy Charles Swann woos courtesan Odette de Crecy with neurotic fervor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

The Tailor of Panama (2001) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Geoffrey Rush. In Panama an unprincipled spy enlists a tailor to gather information about the canal for the British government, but the details soon become lies. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:10 p.m.

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:25 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Fri. 11:05 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Wed. 4 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Sat. 5:47 a.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sun. Noon

Teen Beach Movie (2013) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. Two young surfers find romance when they magically become part of a movie musical. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 7 p.m.

Teen Beach 2 (2015) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. When characters from the movie musical ``Wet Side Story’’ get stuck in the real world, teens Brady and Mack must find a way to return them home. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. Disney Sun. 8:45 p.m.

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Thur. 4:43 a.m. Encore Thur. 1:47 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Wed. 7:30 p.m. POP Wed. 11 p.m.

Tender Comrade (1943) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Robert Ryan. The wife of a World War II soldier moves into a communal house with wives of men at war. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl. A cyborg from the future must protect John Connor from a superior model sent to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:30 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m.

That Certain Woman (1937) ★★ Bette Davis, Henry Fonda. A bootlegger’s widow works for a lawyer who loves her, but she marries a playboy whose father disapproves. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m. Ovation Sun. Noon

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:30 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 a.m.

Thieves’ Highway (1949) ★★ Richard Conte, Valentina Cortese. A California produce trucker falls for a prostitute sent by his enemy. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Thin Red Line (1998) ★★★ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody. The men of Charlie Company try to take Guadalcanal Island from the Japanese in World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Mon. Noon

The Thing About My Folks (2005) ★★ Peter Falk, Paul Reiser. A man takes his father on a road trip while his sisters try to find their mother, who wrote a goodbye note and left. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:25 p.m.

Things Never Said (2012) Shanola Hampton, Elimu Nelson. Kalindra tries desperately to find an outlet for her struggling voice and escape from her abusive husband. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Wed. 3:19 p.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:25 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:30 a.m.

This Isn’t Funny (2015) Danielle Panabaker, Mimi Rogers. A comedian with an anxiety disorder falls in love with a traveler who cannot settle down. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway. The mastermind of a Boston bank caper falls in love with the insurance sleuth on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Tras desatar una antigua guerra, el codicioso guerrero Thor es desterrado a la Tierra por su padre para que viva entre los hombres y descubra así el verdadero sentido de la humildad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson. After a 50-year-old woman’s daughter is murdered, she confronts the police in her town, using the billboards on the outskirts of town to begin a smear campaign against them. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Claudine Auger. Agent 007 scuba dives after SPECTRE’s Largo hijacks nuclear bombs with a hydrofoil yacht. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Tues. 5:03 a.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:25 a.m. EPIX Fri. 6:40 a.m.

The Time Machine (2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. Un profesor es impulsado 800,000 años en el futuro por un invento que se mueve de aquí para allá en el tiempo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 4 p.m. KFTR Fri. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Timecop (1994) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mia Sara. In 1994 a 2004 Washington policeman saves his wife and stops a sinister senator from buying the presidency. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Fri. 9:50 a.m. Encore Sat. 8:51 a.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:10 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:50 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 a.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce. James Bond and female agent Wai Lin pursue a megalomaniacal tycoon trying to start World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Wed. 6:58 p.m.

Torpedo Run (1958) ★★ Glenn Ford, Ernest Borgnine. A Navy submarine commander and his buddy chase a Japanese aircraft carrier to blame for a tragedy. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. HBO Thur. 3:20 a.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:03 p.m.

The Tribes of Palos Verdes (2017) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Maika Monroe. When the situation at her idyllic Palos Verdes home turns volatile, young Medina attempts to surf her way to happiness. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m.

Triste Recuerdo (1990) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Una pareja lucha contra malvado quiere dañar sus vidas y apoderarse de sus tierras. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Tron: Legacy (2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Thur. 11:32 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4 p.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Brytni Sarpy. Eight college friends awaken an evil spirit that feeds on souls in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m.

12 Angry Men (1957) ★★★★ Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb. One of 12 jurors holds out in the case of a boy from the slums who is accused of killing his father. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

24 Hour Party People (2002) ★★★ Steve Coogan, Lennie James. An Englishman founds a record label in the 1970s and encounters wild music, sex and drugs. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 3:45 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Freeform Sun. 9 a.m. MTV Sat. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m. MTV Sat. 7:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:50 p.m. MTV Sat. 10:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:10 p.m. MTV Sat. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Sun. Noon MTV Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Mon. 9:27 p.m. Syfy Tues. 7 p.m. USA Sat. 4:25 p.m. USA Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Two Weeks (2006) ★★ Sally Field, Ben Chaplin. Home movies provide insight into family relationships as four adults gather at the North Carolina residence of their dying mother. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 12:20 p.m. TMC Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Two Weeks Notice (2002) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant. A millionaire confronts his feelings for his lawyer, who is quitting after five years of service. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

2010 (1984) ★★★ Roy Scheider, John Lithgow. The man behind the 2001 space odyssey joins a U.S./Soviet mission nine years later to find out what went wrong. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sun. 1:58 p.m. BET Wed. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Mon. 6:10 p.m. BET Tues. 3:10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m. USA Thur. 7:45 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ John Candy, Amy Madigan. Chicago parents in a pinch have a bachelor uncle baby-sit their teenage daughter and little ones. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon. 5:12 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Mon. 11:45 a.m. Syfy Tues. 9:30 a.m.

An Unfinished Life (2005) ★★ Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman. Old wounds get a chance to heal when a Wyoming rancher shelters his abused daughter-in-law and her child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Uninvited (1944) ★★★ Ray Milland, Ruth Hussey. A British brother and sister move to a coastal mansion haunted by two ghosts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Thur. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 6 a.m. BBC America Sat. 11:32 a.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Unleashed (2005) ★★ Jet Li, Bob Hoskins. Esclavizado por un usurero, un violento luchador escapa y conoce a un ciego que le enseña sobre humanidad. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Dark Angel (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris William Martin. Heaven finds a new life at her estranged grandparents’ exquisite Boston mansion, but even in the world of the wealthy, there are strange forebodings, secrets best forgotten. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Heaven (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris McNally. Heaven Leigh Casteel is the eldest of five dirt-poor children struggling to survive in a mountain shack. As she endures neglect and abuse, Heaven discovers a dark secret that changes everything. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Heaven: Special Edition (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris McNally. Heaven Leigh Casteel is the eldest of five dirt-poor children struggling to survive in a mountain shack. As she endures neglect and abuse, Heaven discovers a dark secret that changes everything. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sat. 5:56 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. E Sat. 11 p.m.

Valente Quintero (1973) Antonio Aguilar, Saby Kamalich. Dos oficiales zapatistas que han sido amigos por toda la vida se convierten en rivales por el amor de una hermosa mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:25 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:27 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

La vida sigue igual (1969) Julio Iglesias, Charo López. Una historia basada en hechos reales sobre la vida y carrera del famoso cantante español y ex torero, Julio Iglesias. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Viral (2016) ★★ Sofia Black-D’Elia, Analeigh Tipton. Separated from their father, two teenage sisters try to survive an apocalyptic viral outbreak that leads to a quarantine. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TBS Sun. 4 a.m.

Viva México y Sus Corridos (1985) Antonio Aguilar, Blanca Guerra. La historia de los héroes mexicanos populares, y los relatos que los convirtieron el tema de canciones tradicionales. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Voces de Primavera (1947) Domingo Soler, Adalberto Martínez. Dos hermanos solteros de edad madura alojan a un grupo de jóvenes artistas, que dan alegría a la casa de huéspedes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Volcano (1997) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:07 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:47 p.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m.

A Walk to Remember (2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Walking Out (2017) ★★★ Matt Bomer, Josh Wiggins. When a city teen travels to Montana to go hunting with his estranged father, the trip becomes a battle for survival when they encounter a grizzly bear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Paramount Fri. 7:50 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) ★★ Michael Douglas, Shia LaBeouf. Following a long prison term for insider trading, master manipulator Gordon Gekko keeps his real motives hidden when he forges an alliance with his daughter’s fiancé. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Mon. 8:10 a.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. Cuando su padre muere asesinado, un aburrido oficinista descubre que en realidad era un asesino a sueldo. El joven se da cuenta de que ha heredado la habilidad para el asesinato de su padre y decide seguir sus pasos. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

War Dogs (2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Fri. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:55 a.m.

We Love Moses (2016) Paige Cowan-Hall, Danaë Jean Marie. When Ella was 12, she had her first fight, and she discovered sex. Now 18, Ella reflects on how her obsession with her older brother Michael’s best friend, Moses, left her with a secret she still carries. (NR) 15 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Welcome to Mooseport (2004) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ray Romano. The owner of a small-town Maine hardware store runs for mayor against a former U.S. president. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

Westworld (1973) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin. Androids go haywire with guests at an adult theme park of the future. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 10:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 9 a.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

When the Game Stands Tall (2014) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Michael Chiklis. After completing a record-breaking streak of 151 consecutive victories, high-school football coach Bob Ladouceur and his players face their most-challenging season yet. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Whistleblower (2010) Rachel Weisz, Monica Bellucci. The experiences of Kathryn Bolkovac, a cop from Nebraska, who worked as a peacekeeper in post-war Bosnia and exposed a U.N. sex scandal that was covered up. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 a.m.

White Boy (2017) In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Mon. 1:58 a.m. Starz Mon. 8:38 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Paramount Thur. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The White Tower (1950) ★★ Glenn Ford, Alida Valli. An American scales an Alpine peak with an Italian girl and climbers from other countries. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 2 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:55 p.m.

The Wicker Man (2006) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ellen Burstyn. A lawman uncovers strange rituals, a sinister harvest festival and possible human sacrifice as he searches for a missing girl on a secluded island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sun. 7:45 p.m. HBO Wed. 9:40 p.m.

The Wild One (1954) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Mary Murphy. Johnny and his motorcycle gang take over Wrightsville, and the local sheriff is helpless to stop them. When Johnny finds himself attracted to the sheriff’s daughter, he decides to stick around. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:45 a.m. Showtime Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Wimbledon (2004) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany. An English tennis player reinvigorates his game after finding romance with an American counterpart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:25 p.m.

Within the Law (1939) ★ Ruth Hussey, Tom Neal. A store clerk framed for theft pursues the owner’s son and circumvents the law after getting out of prison. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Mon. 5:35 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

A Woman Under the Influence (1974) ★★★ Gena Rowlands, Peter Falk. The loving wife of a blue-collar boss somehow crosses the line from quirkiness to madness. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:55 a.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau. James Bond serves as bodyguard to the daughter of a late friend and faces a villain who is impervious to pain. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Wed. 3:54 a.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sat. 9 a.m.

The Wrong Man (1956) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Vera Miles. A New York nightclub musician and his wife endure an ordeal of mistaken identity. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. Mulder and Scully encounter a priest with psychic visions when they reunite to solve a baffling missing-persons case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Tues. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. USA Sun. 8 p.m. USA Sun. 9:59 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sigourney Weaver. An Australian reporter betrays his friend and his lover in volatile 1965 Indonesia. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Young Mr. Lincoln (1939) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Alice Brady. Illinois lawyer Abraham Lincoln becomes known for his honesty and solves a murder with a courtroom trick. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) ★★★ Lucille Ball, Henry Fonda. A widow with eight children meets, courts and weds a widowed Navy officer with a brood of 10. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Zombie (1979) ★★★ Tisa Farrow, Ian McCulloch. A New York reporter follows a woman to an island where a doctor faces an epidemic of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 2:05 a.m.

