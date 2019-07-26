What’s on TV This Week, July 28-Aug. 3: ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Jane the Virgin,’ Shark Week and more

SUNDAY

“300’s” Gerard Butler sails a U.S. submarine smack-dab into the middle of a coup attempt in Russia in the 2018 action flick “Hunter Killer.” With Gary Oldman. 8 p.m. Cinemax

An all-new Shark Week gets underway with “Expedition Unknown: Megalodon” hosted by Josh Gates and “Shark Trip: Eat Prey Chum” featuring Rob Riggle, Joel McHale and Anthony Anderson. 8 and 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Her hubby’s disappearance turns their Hawaiian vacation into an “Anniversary Nightmare” in this new thriller. With AnnaLynne McCord (“90210”) and Kate Vernon. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The name’s Pennyworth, Alfred “Pennyworth.” The backstory of Bruce Wayne’s butler-to-be is told in this before-Batman action drama. With Jack Bannon. 9 and 11:05 p.m. Epix

MONDAY

The remaining suitors get one last chance to impress Hannah on “The Bachelorette” before she makes her final decision the next night in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC; also Tue.

Teen STEM students from around the world assemble in Los Angeles seeking scientific solutions to environmental problems in the documentary “Inventing Tomorrow” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Snark week? “Lights Out With David Spade” is a new pop culture-themed late-night show hosted by the sharp-tongued former “SNL” cast member. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central; also Tue.-Thu.

TUESDAY

The new standup special “Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?” finds the comic cracking wise in front of a hometown crowd in Washington, D.C. Anytime, Netflix

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong salute to sci-fl flicks comes to a close with a slate of films that includes George Lucas’ blockbuster 1977 space opera “Star Wars.” 7:30 p.m. TCM

“60 Days In: Narcoland” is the latest iteration of the unscripted series about everyday folks going undercover in the criminal justice system. 10 p.m. A&E

WEDNESDAY

The honor of your presence is requested for “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” a new limited series from Mindy Kaling inspired by the 1994 rom-com. With Andie MacDowell. Anytime, Hulu

“The Avengers’ ” Chris Evans captains a secret 1980s mission to bring Jewish-Ethiopian refugees from Sudan to Israel in the new fact-based drama “The Red Sea Diving Resort.” With Ben Kingsley and Michael Kenneth Williams. Anytime, Netflix

“Jane the Virgin,” we hardly knew ye. The soapy comedy-draam starring Gina Rodriguez wraps its run with a behind-the-scenes special followed by the series finale. 8 and 8:59 p.m. The CW

It’s astronomical! A new installment of “Ancient Skies” charts the rise of a more scientific understanding of our home planet’s place in the universe. 8 p.m. KOCE

The new documentary “Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist” profiles one of the most sadistic soldiers of the self-proclaimed Islamic State. 8 p.m. HBO

Next stop, Jupiter, as the five-part series “The Planets” continues on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

A pleasure cruise takes a decidedly less-than-pleasurable turn in the first-ever Shark Week movie “Capsized: Blood in the Water.” With Josh Duhamel. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

SoCal’s real-estate agents to the stars work hard and play harder in the new reality series “Love & Listings.” 9 p.m. VH1

“Sherman’s Showcase” is the greatest “Soul Train”-like variety show you’ve never heard of — because it never existed until it became this new satirical series. 10 p.m. IFC

THURSDAY

Are you ready for some preseason football? The Denver Broncos face the Atlanta Falcons in the annual “Hall of Fame Game” in Canton, Ohio. 5 p.m. NBC

Turner Classic Movies’ annual Summer Under the Stars launches with a daylong celebration of Henry Fonda that includes the actor opposite Barbara Stanwyck in Preston Sturges’ 1941 farce “The Lady Eve.” 5 p.m. TCM

“iZombie,” we also hardly knew ye. After five seasons, this supernatural procedural starring Rose McIver airs its series finale. 8 p.m. The CW

The elite meet to put the heat to the meat in the new competition series “BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon” starring chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon. 9 p.m. Food Network

The six-part true-crime series “No One Saw a Thing” recounts a shocking tale of vigilante justice meted out in a small Missouri town in the early 1980s. 11 p.m. Sundance TV

FRIDAY

The campus-set comedy “Dear White People” is back for a third season. Anytime, Netflix

That high school is haunted — haunted, I tells ya! — in the new terror tale “School Spirit” on the anthology series “Into the Dark.” Anytime, Hulu

Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett and Felicity Huffman play three empty-nest moms trying to reconnect with their adult sons in the new comedy “Otherhood.” Anytime, Netflix

“This Is Football,” by which they mean soccer, in this new docu-series about the worldwide popularity of “the beautiful game.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

The gang’s all here in the new made-for-cable musical three-quel “Descendants 3.” With Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson. 8 and 9:55 p.m. Disney Channel

Ursula K. Le Guin, the late, great author of sci-fi and fantasy classics including “The Left Hand of Darkness” and “A Wizard of Earthsea,” is remembered on a new edition of “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Racing Wives” are all rev’d up and ready to go in this new reality series about the better halves of some of NASCAR’s finest. 10 p.m. CMT

“The Rundown’s” Robin Thede heads a squad of African American comics in the new series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” 11 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone play rivals each vying to be “The Favourite” of Britain’s Queen Anne (Oscar winner Olivia Colman) in this droll 2018 period drama directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. 8 p.m. HBO

The saga of the severely dysfunctional Casteel family continues in the new TV movie “V.C. Andrews’ Dark Angel.” With Annalise Basso and Chris William Martin. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Who’s a good dog? A Golden Retriever named Sunshine brings a gal and a guy together in the new TV movie “Love and Sunshine.” With Danica McKellar and Mark Deklin. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Jennifer Garner plays a grieving wife and mother out for revenge against the drug cartel that killed her family in the L.A.-set 2018 thriller “Peppermint.” 9 p.m. Showtime

