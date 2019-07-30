SoCal classical music listings, Aug. 4-11: Violinist Ray Chen, Kronos Quartet and more

Idyllwild Arts Summer Culmination Concert 2019 High school age musicians and vocalists perform works by Johann Strauss II, Telemann, Rosephayne Powell and Eric Whitacre. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3p.m. $25. idyllwildarts.org

La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest The star-studded 34th-annual summer classical-music showcase continues. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Now through Aug. 23. $28-$99; some free events; passes available. ljms.org

The Music Guild’s SummerFest 19 Piano Trio Tuscany plays works by Haydn, Arensky and Beethoven. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available; caregivers admitted free. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org

Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome The Lyris Quartet is joined by cellist Cécilia Tsan for Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major. Mount Wilson Observatory, L.A. Sun., 3 and 5 p.m. $50. mtwilson.edu

Mozart Requiem Iván Fischer leads his Budapest Festival Orchestra, joined by Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists, in Mozart’s Requiem in D Minor; program also include the Austrian composer’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Glendale Noon Concerts Calico Winds plays quintets by Bill Douglas and L.A. composer John Steinmetz. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

Kronos Quartet The veteran San Francisco-based string quartet performs. Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey. Thu., 7 p.m. Free. Reservations at eventbrite.com

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons featuring Play With Ray Guest conductor Ben Gernon leads the LA Phil in Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 1, and the first movement of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins featuring violinist Ray Chen and a contest-winning violinist. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

The Henry J. Bruman Summer Chamber Music Festival Ambroise and Friends play string quartets by Schubert and Beethoven. UCLA Powell Library Rotunda, 10740 Dickson Plaza, Westwood. Fri., noon. Free. 1718.ucla.edu/events

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks Guest conductor Bramwell Tovey leads the LA Phil in an all-Tchaikovsky program that includes the Polonaise and Waltz from “Eugene Onegin,” Act IV of “Swan Lake,” “Capriccio Italien,” and the “1812” Overture featuring the USC Trojan Marching Band. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $14-$209. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

‘Carmen’ Goes to the Movies Victor Vener leads the California Philharmonic, the Cal Phil Chorale and guest vocalists in selections from Bizet’s opera plus highlights from “The Sound of Music,” “The Lion King,” etc. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. calphil.com