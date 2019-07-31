Mario Lopez feels the heat — and support — for remarks on transgender kids

Mario Lopez found himself awash in support from conservatives and catching flack from liberals Wednesday after saying he thinks it’s “dangerous” for parents to allow 3-year-olds to make major life decisions about their gender and sexuality.

The “Extra” TV host and former “Saved by the Bell” actor spoke with interviewer-activist Candace Owens more than a month ago for Prager University, the nonprofit founded by talk-radio host Dennis Prager to promote conservative viewpoints. Owens brought up what she called a “weird trend” in Hollywood of taking kids at their word about their gender identity, citing the case of Charlize Theron and her 7-year-old child, Jackson, as a recent example.

“I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids, obviously,” Lopez said. “I would say, if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong.

“But at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination then: ‘OK, well then, you’re gonna be a boy.’ Or a girl, whatever the case may be. And it’s sort of alarming and, my gosh, you just think of the repercussions later on.”

Speaking from memories of his own childhood and his children’s, he said that at that age “you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid.”

But the 45-year-old father of three did not argue against supporting an older child regarding those issues.

“I think the formative years is when you start having those discussions and really start making those declarations. It’s way too young for some of these other — I just personally think it’s way too young,” Lopez said.

PragerU tweeted a response to the hubbub Wednesday morning, saying, “Evidently it’s now *scandalous* to say that a child probably shouldn’t be making their own life-altering decisions at 3 years old” and including a facepalm emoji. Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro noted, “Mario Lopez said nothing wrong here. Nothing.”

Evidently it's now *scandalous* to say that a child probably shouldn't be making their own life-altering decisions at 3 years old.

🤦‍♂️

Mario Lopez and Candace Owens discuss.@MarioLopezExtra @RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/2Wdc79SrjW — PragerU (@prageru) July 31, 2019

“Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown, on the other hand, tweeted that Lopez’s comments “disappointed” him.

“I’m disappointed to read @MarioLopezExtra comments about parent’s who support their child’s [openness] about their gender identity. As a social worker I am trained to identify abuse or neglect of a child. Healthy & safe dialogue w/ kids is neither abusive, neglectful or ‘dangerous,’” Brown wrote.

Meanwhile, Twitter comments from people without blue check marks next to their names ran the gamut of opinions.

Lopez also discussed the #BelieveWomen hashtag, saying blanket statements like that could be risky, because sometimes both men and women do lie. (In 1993, two women accused him of rape. The actor wasn’t charged after prosecutors found a lack of evidence in one case and contradictory witnesses in the other.)

“Unfortunately I think you suffer consequences in this business if you don’t fall in line,” Lopez told Owens. “Now, I’m not screaming from the top of my lungs, ‘I hate Trump,’ and all this, and unless you’re doing that, then you’re not really in the club or celebrated. I just choose not to go there. But I think by not going there, people know.”

Watch the entire 40-minute interview below.