Can ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ expand the ‘Fast and Furious’ family business?

Dwayne Johnson, left, and Jason Statham in "Hobbs and Shaw." (Daniel Smith / Universal Pictures)

“The Fast and the Furious” franchise had a humble beginning with muscle cars and sweat, and two guys in Los Angeles who found common ground. But the series long ago added an espionage element that took it to another level of wild storytelling and even wilder action.

Now in its first spinoff, “Hobbs and Shaw,” the multi-billion dollar franchise has also added science fiction and a heavy dose of comedy, mainly the lead characters — Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, respectively — slinging insults at each other.

Vanessa Kirby, best known for “The Crown,” plays Hattie Shaw , one of the more complexly written female characters in the franchise.

Johnson, who is also one of the producers, uses the film to showcase his Samoan heritage.

Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) talks with Times film critic Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) and Fast and Furious superfans Jen Yamato (@jenyamato), film reporter for The Times, and BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski), a filmmaker and showrunner.

