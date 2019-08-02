Here are the feature and TV films airing the week of Aug. 4-10, 2019

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 4 - 10, 2019

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 4 - 10, 2019

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 4 - 10, 2019

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Aug 4 - 10, 2019

A

The Abyss (1989) ★★★ Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 51 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:10 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Fri. 10:05 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Sun. 6 a.m.

Aeon Flux (2005) ★★ Charlize Theron, Marton Csokas. En la última ciudad de la Tierra, unos rebeldes subterráneos asignan a su mejor asesina para matar a un líder gubernamental. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

After the Thin Man (1936) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Urbane Nick and Nora Charles look for a cousin’s missing husband and find murder. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Akeelah and the Bee (2006) ★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Sun. 9 p.m. Audience Mon. 1 a.m. Audience Fri. 1 p.m. Audience Fri. 6 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 12:45 p.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 10 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:10 p.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

All Monsters Attack (1969) ★★ Kenji Sahara, Tomonori Yazaki. A bullied schoolboy dreams of traveling to Monster Island, where Godzilla’s son, Minya, is also dealing with the the problems associated with bullying. (G) 1 hr. 10 mins. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:30 a.m.

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Mon. 10:29 a.m.

All Through the Night (1942) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Conrad Veidt. A Broadway gambler and his colorful cronies thwart a suave Nazi spy’s gang of fifth columnists. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Almost a Bride (1949) ★ Shirley Temple, David Niven. An innocent teenager wants people to think she is having an affair with a playboy. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Always (1989) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter. A firefighter pilot in heaven returns to Earth to help his girlfriend fall for another pilot and get on with her life. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sun. 11:28 a.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. BET Wed. 9 p.m. BET Thur. 5:25 p.m.

American Graffiti (1973) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Ronny Howard. Four teens in 1962 California get a final, nostalgic glimpse of innocence before facing their postgraduation lives. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Thur. 11:57 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:01 p.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

The Amityville Horror (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George. Strange events take place after a family moves into a new house that was the site of several gruesome murders. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:35 a.m. EPIX Sat. 1:25 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:50 a.m.

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) ★★★ James Stewart, Lee Remick. A Michigan lawyer and his colleague defend an Army lieutenant who killed the man who raped the officer’s wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

The Angel Wore Red (1960) ★★ Ava Gardner, Dirk Bogarde. A priest joins Falangists in the Spanish Civil War and is taken prisoner with a prostitute he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

Anna and the King (1999) ★ Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat. The King of Siam hires an English widow to teach the ways of the Western world to his many children. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:25 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sat. 3:03 p.m.

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

Anzio (1968) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Peter Falk. After Allied forces invade Anzio, seven Americans become trapped behind German lines and must take shelter with a family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Sat. 7:38 p.m.

Appetite for Love (2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 5 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 1 a.m.

Arizona (2018) Danny McBride, Rosemarie DeWitt. Cassie is a single mother and real estate agent whose problems go from bad to worse when a disgruntled client kidnaps her. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Thur. 4:35 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:20 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Arrival (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

Arsene Lupin Returns (1938) ★ Melvyn Douglas, Virginia Bruce. A gentleman jewel thief is lured from retirement by a huge gem crossing the Atlantic. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

The Art of Us (2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his ‘60s nemesis, face off in the ‘90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:50 a.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 9:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Awakening (1995) Cynthia Geary, David Beecroft. A bored landlady finds new life after joining a handsome bounty hunter’s search for a missing tenant. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sat. 3 a.m.

B

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Mon. 5:30 a.m.

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947) ★★★ Cary Grant, Myrna Loy. A judge orders a playboy to date her infatuated teenage sister to cure the girl’s crush on him. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sun. 1:32 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:27 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:04 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 3:30 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:33 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:33 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sun. 5:20 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:22 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:27 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sun. 2 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Bad Santa (2003) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox. Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf to rob stores at Christmastime. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. WGN America Wed. 4 p.m. WGN America Wed. 6 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 9:40 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sat. 10:25 p.m.

The Barefoot Contessa (1954) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ava Gardner. Flashbacks at a funeral reveal how a Madrid nightclub dancer was propelled to instant stardom and eventual misfortune. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Bathing Beauty (1944) ★★ Red Skelton, Esther Williams. A goofy songwriter enrolls at a women’s college to be near his aquatic sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TBS Sat. 10 a.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Wed. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Beacons of Hope (2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:30 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:39 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sun. 6:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Because I Said So (2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Being John Malkovich (1999) ★★★ John Cusack, Cameron Diaz. A puppeteer and his co-worker discover a tunnel that allows others to enter the actor’s mind and body for 15 minutes at a time. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:55 p.m.

Being There (1979) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Shirley MacLaine. The president and a power broker heed the utterings of a simple gardener who likes to watch TV. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) ★★★ James Franciscus, Kim Hunter. A time-warped astronaut lands on ape-ruled Earth and finds telepathic mutants worshiping an atomic bomb. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Better Luck Tomorrow (2002) ★★★ Parry Shen, Jason Tobin. A 16-year-old Asian student commits crimes with his goofy friend and a gang in Southern California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m. TMC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Better Start Running (2018) Alex Sharp, Analeigh Tipton. A store clerk finds himself on the run with the girl of his dreams, his grandfather and a hitchhiker. Against all common sense, they follow a mysterious map that takes them on a wild adventure, but an FBI agent and her partner start to close in. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Beyond Tomorrow (1940) ★★ Richard Carlson, Jean Parker. Three tycoons play Cupid for a couple on Christmas Eve, then guide them from the hereafter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Bhowani Junction (1956) ★★ Ava Gardner, Stewart Granger. A British colonel falls in love with an Anglo-Indian woman in World War II India. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Fri. 9 a.m.

Big Game (2014) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila. Un chico de 13 años que está en un campamento ayuda al presidente de los Estados Unidos cuando su avión cae derribado en Finlandia como consecuencia de un complot terrorista que busca su muerte. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 7:28 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:47 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:22 p.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 5 p.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Blade (1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Mon. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Blade 2: Bloodhunt (2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Mon. 10:03 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:45 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:34 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMT Sun. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 7 p.m.

Blindspotting (2018) ★★★ Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal. Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Blood Simple (1984) ★★★ John Getz, Frances McDormand. A jealous bar owner hires a malevolent private detective to kill his straying wife and her lover. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:45 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes (2018) The history of the jazz music label. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Tues. 5:06 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Tues. 2:10 p.m. HBO Wed. 12:35 p.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon Showtime Fri. 10:35 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:50 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m. BET Tues. 10:36 a.m.

Born Romantic (2000) ★★ Craig Ferguson, Ian Hart. An art restorer, a divorced man, two former lovers, a neurotic woman and a slob struggle with relationships in London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 a.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 4 p.m.

Boundaries (2018) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Christopher Plummer. Single mom Laura and her son Henry are forced to drive her estranged pot-dealing and carefree father, Jack, across the country after he is kicked out of yet another nursing home. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 2:36 a.m. Encore Thur. 1:52 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:18 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Wed. 6:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 1:50 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 10:10 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Tues. 8:42 a.m.

Boy Erased (2018) ★★★ Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman. Jared is the son of a small-town Baptist pastor who gets outed to his parents at age 19. He’s soon faced with an ultimatum -- attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 1:05 a.m.

Bran Nue Dae (2009) ★★ Rocky McKenzie, Jessica Mauboy. A rebellious young man runs away from home but returns after experiencing an amazing journey. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Fri. 6 p.m.

The Bribe (1949) ★★ Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner. A federal agent loves a smuggler’s cafe-singer wife while busting an island war-surplus racket. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. E Fri. 8 p.m. E Sat. 5 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Tues. 4 p.m. E Tues. 8 p.m.

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) ★★ Hayden Panettiere, Solange Knowles. When her family moves across town, a teenager must win over the head cheerleader to make the squad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Broadway Rhythm (1944) ★★ George Murphy, Ginny Simms. A vaudeville veteran succeeds with a Hollywood star where his son the Broadway producer fails. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 10 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Broken Lullaby (1994) ★ Mel Harris, Rob Stewart. A Russian count and an art expert involve a genealogist in a family feud and murder in Europe. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sun. 3 a.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Bruce Lee: The Legend (1984) ★★ Bruce Lee, Linda Lee Cadwell. The martial artist is seen in clips and recalled by Steve McQueen, James Coburn and others who knew him. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7 a.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 9 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. When a persistent posse threatens two outlaws’ romp through Wyoming, they decide to take their act to Bolivia. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCET Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell. The wife of a longtime butter-carving champion vows to win an Iowa contest herself after her husband retires from competition. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Fri. 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Bye Bye, Love (1995) ★ Matthew Modine, Randy Quaid. Three fathers have a difficult time getting on with their lives after divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:40 a.m.

C

Cabin in the Sky (1943) ★★ Ethel Waters, Eddie ``Rochester’’ Anderson. Agents of heaven and hell fight for Little Joe’s soul after his wife gets him a pardon. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 8 p.m.

The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick. An act of kindness brings a jilted architect the unwanted friendship of an unbalanced cable-TV installer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Cada oveja con su pareja (1964) Fernando Casanova, Demetrio González. Cuatro mujeres del mismo pueblo, dos puritanas y dos chicas modernas, luchan por el amor de dos hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Cadillac Man (1990) ★★ Robin Williams, Tim Robbins. An angry husband catches up to a wise-guy car salesman who cons customers and women. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 11:40 a.m.

Call Me by Your Name (2017) ★★★ Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet. In 1983 Italy, a precocious 17-year-old and a young doctoral student discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Tues. 2:45 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:33 a.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Wed. 2 p.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ethan Embry. A teen decides to proclaim his love for a classmate at their high-school graduation party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon Freeform Tues. 9:01 p.m.

La cárcel de Cananea (1960) ★★ Pedro Armendáriz, Agustin de Anda. Un hombre inocente es culpado de asesinato y para encontrar al verdadero criminal se escapa de la cárcel. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 2:52 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:17 p.m.

Carnal Knowledge (1971) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Art Garfunkel. A doctor and a lawyer feed sexual hang-ups from their Ivy League days to middle age. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1:15 a.m. Sundance Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Tues. 6:45 p.m. Sundance Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. Noon

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2013) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m.

The Changeover (2017) Timothy Spall, Melanie Lynskey. A teen in Christchurch, New Zealand, battles an ancient spirit who slowly drains the life out of her 4-year-old brother. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

The Choice (2016) ★ Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer. An irresistible attraction leads to a blossoming romance between a feisty medical student and her new neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Tues. 1 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Sun. 10:51 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:55 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:36 a.m.

Cinema Paradiso (1988) ★★★★ Salvatore Cascio, Philippe Noiret. A Sicilian boy discovers the movies with his local theater’s projectionist. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:35 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

Closer (2004) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Jude Law. A writer, a photographer, a young woman and a successful dermatologist grapple with love and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:25 a.m.

The Clown (1953) ★★ Red Skelton, Tim Considine. Divorced by his wife, loved by his son, a washed-up comic tries one last time for a comeback. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Columbo: Prescription: Murder (1968) ★★ Peter Falk, Gene Barry. Despite an alibi, Lt. Columbo thinks that a smooth Hollywood psychiatrist has killed his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10:55 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Compulsion (2016) Analeigh Tipton, Marta Gastini. Sadie, a budding erotic novelist, is enticed by an ex-lover to join him and an enigmatic woman named Francesca at an Italian villa. Once there, Sadie becomes embroiled in a surreal game of murder and betrayal. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 7 a.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. Noon

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Don Murray. Caesar the ape leads simians in revolt against the governor enslaving them on future Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 4:30 p.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 11 a.m.

Cooking With Love (2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. 3 p.m.

Copying Beethoven (2006) ★★ Ed Harris, Diane Kruger. A woman develops a special bond with composer Ludwig van Beethoven while working as his copyist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 7:55 a.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:25 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Fri. 6:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 1 p.m.

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003) ★★ Jet Li, DMX. El ladrón Anthony Fait asalta una joyería y consigue escapar de los agentes que lo persiguen. Su, un policía taiwanés, persigue a Fait, pero cuando un criminal secuestra a la hija de Fait, Su promete que lo ayudará a salvarla. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

The Craft (1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at their tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Crank (2006) ★★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. A hit man awakes to the news that he has been poisoned and will die in an hour unless he keeps adrenaline coursing through his body. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. A rich reporter tours outback Australia with a crocodile hunter, then brings him to Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Mon. 2 p.m.

Cucuy: The Boogeyman (2018) Marisol Nichols, Brian Krause. A teenage girl under house arrest discovers that the nightmarish urban legend of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, is true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. Noon

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 3:25 a.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 7:40 a.m. Starz Sun. 1:06 a.m.

D

Daddy and Them (2001) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Laura Dern. Family members begin a war of words when an uncle lands in jail on a murder charge. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Thur. 11 a.m. VH1 Thur. 4:20 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Showtime Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Danger One (2018) Tom Everett Scott, James Jurdi. While transporting a dying man to the hospital, two paramedics find $1 million in cash sewn into his clothing. When the man dies, they decide to keep it, setting them on a path for a hellish night of violence and mayhem. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 3:40 a.m. TMC Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Danny Collins (2015) ★★★ Al Pacino, Annette Bening. An aging rocker decides to change the course of his life after receiving a long-undelivered letter from the late John Lennon. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

Daredevil (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner. A blind man whose other senses are extraordinary works as an attorney during the day and fights crime at night. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Audience Mon. 2 p.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton. A couple and their children gather their courage and determination to combat a terrifying threat that may be from an alien force. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Thur. 3 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:25 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9:05 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7:25 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 8 a.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

Dead Draw (2016) Gil Bellows, Bitsie Tulloch. A perfectly planned heist turns deadly and the trusted bond between a band of thieves begins to come apart at the seams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Dead in the Water (2018) Tanya van Graan, Nikohl Boosheri. An all female crew has to deal with an intruder. (NR) Syfy Mon. 1:53 a.m. Syfy Mon. Noon

Deadly Lessons (2017) Christie Ann Burson, Christina Cox. A college girl quits school to run away with her charismatic professor She slowly learns that he is a controlling man with a dark, violent past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Mon. 7:30 p.m. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Dean (2016) ★★ Demetri Martin, Kevin Kline. An illustrator falls in love with a woman while trying to keep his father from burning down the family home after his wife dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 6:25 p.m.

The Death of Stalin (2017) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough. When dictator Joseph Stalin dies, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to become the next Soviet leader. As they bumble, brawl and back-stab their way to the top, the question remains -- just who is running the government? (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 9:35 p.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Un convicto acusado de asesinato debe competir en una carrera brutal para ganar su libertad. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Deep Rising (1998) ★ Treat Williams, Famke Janssen. A deadly monster stalks an adventurer, a thief, a builder and others out to sea. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:15 a.m.

DeepStar Six (1989) ★★ Taurean Blacque, Nancy Everhard. Underwater researchers are trapped 6 miles down with a prehistoric sea monster. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter’s urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Mon. 9:53 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:06 p.m.

A Demon Within (2017) Charlene Amoia, Clint Glenn Hummel. A young girl dies in 1914 after a demonic spirit preys on her family. Decades later, a skeptical doctor must stop history from repeating itself by confronting his own demons to save the life of a possessed teenager. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 11:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 3:55 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m. Disney Sun. 8 p.m. Disney Mon. 8 p.m. Disney Tues. 8 p.m. Disney Wed. 8 p.m. Disney Thur. 8 p.m. Disney Fri. 8 p.m. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

The Descent (2005) ★★★ Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza. Women on a caving expedition encounter ravenous underground predators that would love to sink their teeth into fresh meat. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:40 a.m.

Deseada (1949) Dolores del Río, Jorge Mistral. Un hombre llega a una aldea para casarse con una muchacha, pero al conocer a la hermana de ésta, se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. E Sat. 7 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m.

Diary of the Dead (2007) ★★★ Michelle Morgan, Joshua Close. A group of film students runs into real zombies while filming a horror movie. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Mon. 12:20 p.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Thur. 7:50 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Discotec de Fin de Semana (1979) Silvia Pasquel, Maritza Olivares. Un grupo de jóvenes alocados asisten a un centro nocturno para divertirse, en contra de la voluntad de sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. ESPN2 Tues. 9 p.m. ESPN2 Wed. 7 p.m. Freeform Thur. 9 p.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Wed. 4 a.m.

Don’t Breathe (2016) ★★★ Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette. Three trapped thieves must fight for their lives after breaking into the home of a blind veteran. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

Dope (2015) ★★★ Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori. A high-school senior and his friends have a wild adventure in Los Angeles as they try to stay one step ahead of armed thugs who want the Ecstasy that a drug dealer secretly stashed in the youth’s backpack. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Tues. 1:38 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Wed. 10:35 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018) ★★★ Voices of Masako Nozawa, Ry? Horikawa. Anime. Goku and Vegeta encounter Broly, a Saiyan warrior. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Thur. 4:17 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Du Barry Was a Lady (1943) ★★★ Red Skelton, Lucille Ball. A nightclub guy slips himself a Mickey and dreams that he is French King Louis XV, with a singer as Madame Du Barry. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Duchess of Idaho (1950) ★★ Esther Williams, Van Johnson. A water-ballet star falls for a band leader while in Sun Valley to help her friend woo a playboy. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

The DUFF (2015) ★★ Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell. A high-school senior sets out to reinvent herself and revolutionize the student body’s social order after learning that a judgmental classmate has given her an embarrassing nickname. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

The Duke Is Tops (1938) ★★ Ralph Cooper, Lena Horne. A singer goes to New York for her big break, leaving her medicine-show buddies behind. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

Dune (1984) ★★ Kyle MacLachlan, Sting. Paul Atreides leads the fight for vital spice on a desert planet in the year 10191. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Mon. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m.

E

Earthquake (1974) ★★ Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner. An architect tries to rescue his estranged wife and find his mistress after an earthquake hits Los Angeles. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m.

Eat, Play, Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Eddie the Eagle (2016) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman. Guided by a rebellious and charismatic coach, British ski jumper Michael ``Eddie’’ Edwards trains for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Edge of Darkness (2010) ★★ Mel Gibson, Ray Winstone. After his daughter is shot on his doorstep, a Boston detective learns about her secret life and a far-reaching coverup linked to her death. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 4 p.m. Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. LOGO Thur. 8 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Elizabeth Harvest (2018) Abbey Lee, Ciarán Hinds. Newly married, Elizabeth travels with her husband to his vast, luxurious estate. He explains that she can go anywhere she pleases -- except for one locked, forbidden room. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:05 a.m.

Elvis Lives! (2016) Jonathan Nation, Kelsey Griswold. The King, addicted to drugs and his voice failing, searches for redemption. He agrees to help the FBI take down a powerful crime syndicate and endangers his family in the process. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 10 a.m. AXS Sat. 1 p.m. AXS Sat. 3 p.m.

Empire of the Sun (1987) ★★★ Christian Bale, John Malkovich. Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed account of an English boy’s life in a WWII internment camp in Japanese-occupied China. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:05 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Enchanted (2007) ★★★ Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey. Live action/animated. Banished by an evil queen, a princess from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic and ``happily ever after’’ are sorely lacking. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Tues. 11:15 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Epic (2013) ★★ Voices of Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson. Animated. Magically transported to a secret realm, a teenage girl joins an ongoing battle between the forces of good, which keep the natural world vital, and the forces of evil, which want to destroy it. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 8 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Sat. 9:26 a.m. Starz Sat. 8 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Sun. 2:44 p.m.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) ★★★ Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston. Treated as a servant by her stepmother, a 16th-century woman wins the heart of the French prince. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Everest (2015) ★★★ Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin. Climbers from two expeditions fight for survival during a fierce blizzard on Mount Everest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Wed. 2 p.m. FX Thur. 9 a.m.

Everything Must Go (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Christopher Jordan Wallace. When his wife kicks him out, a broke and boozing slouch tries to sell his possessions at a giant yard sale. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 12:23 p.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:04 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m.

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley (2015) Sarah Lind, Devon Sawa. An unfrocked priest seeks redemption by performing an exorcism on a young woman. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon. 11:55 p.m.

Exploding Sun (2013) David James Elliott, Anthony Lemke. Una nave espacial con pasajeros, incluyendo a la esposa del presidente, realiza su vuelo inaugural alrededor de la luna y de regreso a la Tierra, pero una masiva tormenta solar saca a la nave de su curso y la dirige hacia el sol. (NR) 2 hrs. 56 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

Extract (2009) ★★ Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis. The owner of a flavor-extract factory suffers a series of personal and professional disasters following a freak workplace accident. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

F

F/X (1986) ★★★ Bryan Brown, Brian Dennehy. Federal agents hire a special-effects man to stage the fake assassination of a mob witness. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:20 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Tues. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Wed. 12:24 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:24 a.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Thur. 6:30 p.m. Audience Thur. 11 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sun. 11:05 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Thur. 5:32 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Sun. 8:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) ★★★ Voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep. Animated. After three nefarious farmers declare war on them, a sly fox rallies his animal neighbors to fight back. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 8:30 p.m. Audience Fri. 1 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Sun. 6 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. USA Sun. 3:45 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Un policía encubierto se infiltra en una banda de carreras callejeras de Los Ángeles mientras investiga robos de automóviles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Fast Company (1938) ★★ Melvyn Douglas, Florence Rice. An amateur sleuth and his wife review foul play over something supposedly by Shakespeare. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. USA Sun. 1 p.m. USA Sun. 8:15 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Thur. 10:50 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 7:55 p.m. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) ★★ Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro. In town for a motorcycle race, a sportswriter and his attorney engage in prolific substance abuse. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Mon. Noon Showtime Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Sat. 8 a.m.

The 15:17 to Paris (2018) ★★ Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos. On Aug. 21, 2015, American tourists Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone thwart a terrorist attack on a train heading to Paris. Their heroic and courageous actions help to save the lives of more than 500 passengers on board. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Mon. 2:15 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. LOGO Thur. 10:30 a.m. LOGO Fri. 1 a.m.

Fighting (2009) ★★ Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard. A scam artist introduces a young man to New York’s bare-knuckle street-fighting circuit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues. 6:53 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:58 p.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Disney XD Sat. 5 p.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:45 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Thur. 5:05 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Fist Fight (2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

The Five-Year Engagement (2012) ★★★ Jason Segel, Emily Blunt. Career plans and other obstacles stand in the way of two lovers who run into trouble each time they try to set a wedding date. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Flightplan (2005) ★★ Jodie Foster, Peter Sarsgaard. A widow becomes frantic when her 6-year-old daughter disappears on an airplane traveling from Berlin to New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m. TNT Sun. Noon

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Wed. 6 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5:30 p.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Fri. 11:23 a.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7:25 p.m.

Fort Apache (1948) ★★★★ John Wayne, Henry Fonda. An Arizona cavalry captain sees his stubborn colonel lead troops into a massacre. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Fort Vengeance (1953) ★ James Craig, Rita Moreno. Two North Dakota brothers flee to Canada and join the Mounties during an Indian dispute. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

47 Ronin (2013) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada. Forty-seven leaderless samurai must turn to a mixed-blood outcast for help in defeating the treacherous overlord who killed their master and banished them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 a.m.

The Fourth Kind (2009) ★ Milla Jovovich, Will Patton. During videotaped sessions with her patients, a psychologist in Alaska uncovers disturbing evidence of alien abductions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Freaky Friday (2003) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan. Two fortune cookies cause an engaged psychotherapist and her teenage daughter to magically exchange bodies. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. BET Fri. 7 p.m. BET Sat. 3:32 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Sat. 1:25 p.m. BET Sat. 8:02 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:30 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:50 a.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:40 a.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:10 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sat. 1 a.m.

The Frighteners (1996) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado. Friendly ghosts help a psychic detective probe the hauntings that killed residents of a coastal California town. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:30 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

From Paris With Love (2010) ★★ John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A low-ranking agent joins forces with a trigger-happy operative to stop a terrorist attack in France. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:40 p.m.

From Russia With Love (1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

El Fuego de Mi Ahijada (1979) Víctor Junco, Armando Silvestre. Un padrino recibe a su ahijada en el hotel que administra. Poco a poco se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m.

FX 2 (1991) ★★★ Bryan Brown, Brian Dennehy. A former movie special-effects man uses tricks of the trade to expose corruption with a private eye. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:10 p.m.

G

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

The Gambler (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman. A literature professor with gambling debts borrows money from a mobster and offers his life as collateral while immersing himself in an illicit, underground world. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Thur. 7:23 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:45 a.m. Encore Sat. 9:19 a.m.

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ John Travolta, Madeleine Stowe. Two investigators find an underworld of sex and cover-ups behind an Army captain’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TNT Tues. 11:02 p.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Getaway (2013) ★ Ethan Hawke, Selena Gomez. To save his kidnapped wife, a former race-car driver must follow the instructions of a man who is watching his every move through a hidden camera. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sun. 10:30 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Ghost World (2001) ★★★ Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson. The lives of best friends diverge after high-school graduation and their encounter with a pathetic loner. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 7:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Wed. 3 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 1 a.m. BBC America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 11 a.m.

The Girl (2012) ★★★ Toby Jones, Sienna Miller. Famed director Alfred Hitchcock obsesses over actress Tippi Hedren while filming ``The Birds.’' (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Girlfight (2000) ★★★ Michelle Rodriguez, Jaime Tirelli. A young Latina hones her boxing skills at a Brooklyn gym, where she falls in love for the first time with a fellow boxer. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:35 a.m.

Go for Broke! (1951) ★★★ Van Johnson, Gianna Maria Canale. An Army lieutenant leads the Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team to World War II glory. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:57 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. WGN America Sat. 3 p.m. WGN America Sat. 5:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Godzilla (1954) ★★ Takashi Shimura, Momoko Kochi. A fire-breathing behemoth terrorizes Japan after an atomic bomb awakens it from its centuries-old sleep. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Sat. 5 p.m. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:10 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:40 a.m.

Gosford Park (2001) ★★★ Eileen Atkins, Bob Balaban. Domestic servants and their aristocratic masters are equally suspect in the wake of a murder at a lavish British estate. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The Great Diamond Robbery (1953) ★★ Red Skelton, Cara Williams. A lawyer introduces an orphan diamond cutter to thieves planning a caper. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

The Great Escape (1963) ★★★★ Steve McQueen, James Garner. A group of Allied soldiers dig a tunnel out of a Nazi prison camp, pocketfuls of dirt at a time. (NR) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Ovation Fri. 10 p.m.

The Great Sinner (1949) ★★ Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner. A lucky writer tries to get his girlfriend and her gambler father out of debt to a casino owner. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Thur. 4:07 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) ★★★ John Cusack, Minnie Driver. A hit man returns to his hometown for a high-school reunion and meets the prom date he stood up years before. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 1:10 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 3:44 p.m. Starz Tues. 2:30 p.m.

La Guerra de los Sexos (1979) Ana Luisa Pelufo, Eduardo de la Peña. Dentro de un grupo estalla una competencia tratando de demostrar cual de los sexos es el más ``sexualmente’’ fuerte. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

El águila negra en el tesoro de la muerte (1954) Fernando Casanova, Perla Aguilar. Un ranchero encuentra una veta de oro y celebra en la cantina, pero el hecho lo hace blanco de un ambicioso asesino. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Guns, Girls and Gambling (2011) Gary Oldman, Christian Slater. After a priceless Apache war mask is stolen from an Indian casino, a host of criminals descends on the small town in hope of claiming the stolen treasure first. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:45 p.m.

H

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Thur. 5:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sat. 2:10 a.m.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Loree. Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers’ childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:15 a.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:07 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Tues. 7:15 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Syfy Tues. 10:36 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Sat. 1 p.m.

Harvey (1950) ★★★ James Stewart, Josephine Hull. A woman tries to have her tippling brother put away when his claims of a 6-foot invisible rabbit cause embarrassment. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Head in the Clouds (2004) ★★ Charlize Theron, Penélope Cruz. World War II threatens the bond among a wild photographer, a Spanish refugee and a London teacher. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Hearts of Spring (2016) Lisa Whelchel, Michael Shanks. A famous blogger falls for a single father, not realizing that he is the same reader who criticized her advice online. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

Heidi (1937) ★★★ Shirley Temple, Jean Hersholt. An aunt takes a Swiss orphan from the girl’s grandfather in the Swiss Alps and puts her to work in Frankfurt as companion to a disabled child. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 11:30 p.m.

High Crimes (2002) ★★ Ashley Judd, Morgan Freeman. An attorney tries to prove her husband’s innocence after the military accuses him of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 10:05 a.m.

His Perfect Obsession (2018) Arianne Zucker, Ali Skovbye. Allison and her daughter Abigail return to Allison’s hometown after the death of Allison’s beloved aunt. While there, they encounter Bart, a man who knew Allison when she was a teen. But Bart’s friendliness soon turns into something more sinister. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

The Hitcher (2007) ★ Sean Bean, Sophia Bush. Two traveling students pick up a hitchhiker, unaware that he is a serial killer who intends to pin his crimes on them. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 2:56 p.m.

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) ★ Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware. Endowed with strength, speed, stamina and intelligence, a genetically engineered assassin targets a mega-corporation that plans to unlock the secret of his past to create an army of killers even more powerful than him. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sat. 3 a.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TNT Sat. 2 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 6:06 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:23 p.m. Starz Mon. 1:15 p.m. Starz Thur. 8:09 a.m. Starz Thur. 11:30 p.m. Starz Fri. 3:56 a.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animada. Después de que una raza alienígena llamada Boov se apodera de la Tierra, una inventiva chica humana se convierte en la aliada de un Boov desterrado. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Honeymoon in Vegas (1992) ★★★ James Caan, Nicolas Cage. A Las Vegas gambler wins a Hawaii fling with a private eye’s bride during a convention of Elvis impersonators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 7:21 p.m. Encore Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Hop (2011) ★★ James Marsden, Voice of Russell Brand. Live action/animated. Reluctant to take over his father’s job, the son of the Easter Bunny runs away to Los Angeles, where he tricks an unemployed slacker into taking care of him. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 10:26 a.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Fri. 3:20 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:22 a.m.

Hot Pursuit (2015) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara. A straight-arrow policewoman must protect a wisecracking witness as they race through a gauntlet of crooked cops and gunmen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TNT Sun. Noon TBS Sun. 4 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Hotel for Dogs (2009) ★★ Emma Roberts, Jake T. Austin. After moving into a foster home that forbids pets, siblings transform an abandoned hotel into a home for their pooch and a slew of stray dogs. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Wed. 5:32 p.m.

House of D (2004) ★★ Anton Yelchin, Robin Williams. His son’s 13th birthday prompts an artist to revisit his own adolescence in New York’s Greenwich Village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:10 p.m.

House of the Witch (2017) Emily Bader, Darren Mann. In search of a place to party, teenagers are trapped in an abandoned house on Halloween night and are terrorized by a witch who won’t be satisfied until they are all dead. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:15 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10 a.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Hugo (2011) ★★★ Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen. A resourceful orphaned boy and a bookish girl set out on a quest to unlock a secret left to him by the boy’s late father. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:50 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. USA Fri. 7 p.m. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. USA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Sat. 9:33 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. USA Thur. 7 p.m. USA Fri. 4 p.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Wed. 8 p.m. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Starz Mon. 3:36 a.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 4:05 p.m.

I Dood It (1943) ★★ Red Skelton, Eleanor Powell. An assistant tailor courts a New York dancer and exposes wartime spies. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:15 a.m.

I Met Him in Paris (1937) ★★ Claudette Colbert, Melvyn Douglas. A New York career woman meets two men in France, and they all go to Switzerland. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

I Never Sang for My Father (1970) ★★★ Melvyn Douglas, Gene Hackman. A middle-aged New York professor loses his mother and reaches out to his bitter father. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sun. 10:58 p.m. Encore Mon. 11:47 a.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Wed. 5:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 9:30 p.m.

I.Q. (1994) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Meg Ryan. Albert Einstein plays matchmaker for his egghead niece and an unschooled auto mechanic. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:50 a.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Ideal Home (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Steve Coogan. Paul and celebrity chef Erasmus live an extravagant, self-indulgent lifestyle. Their lives are soon turned upside down when the grandson they never knew existed crashes their fancy dinner party. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Igby Goes Down (2002) ★★★ Kieran Culkin, Susan Sarandon. A teen from a dysfunctional family runs away from a military academy to live with his godfather in New York City. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Immortals (2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Wed. 4 p.m.

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

In Her Shoes (2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

In the Name of the Father (1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Pete Postlethwaite. An Irishman and his father share a British prison cell for a 1974 bombing they did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A thief who enters people’s dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone’s subconscious. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:45 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Four divers cross paths with drug smugglers whose cargo plane has crashed near the site of underwater treasure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 2 p.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies. Professional storm-chasers run toward danger to track a series of deadly tornadoes menacing a town over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Into the Woods (2014) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt. A baker and his wife venture into a magical forest to find the ingredients that will reverse their curse of childlessness and restore the beauty of the ugly witch who placed it on them. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Wed. 6:49 a.m.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:40 p.m.

Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965) ★ Nick Adams, Akira Takarada. An astronaut goes to Planet X to fetch Rodan and Godzilla, lent to aliens supposedly in distress. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Invasion U.S.A. (1985) ★ Chuck Norris, Richard Lynch. Slavic mercenaries with bazookas hit Florida at Christmas, drawing an agent out of retirement. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 12:54 p.m.

The Invasion (2007) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig. A psychiatrist discovers that an epidemic altering the behavior of human beings is extraterrestrial in origin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Thur. Noon

The Investigator (2013) Wade Williams-James, David Sanborn. James begins to question his faith after a series of personal setbacks and tragedies. He takes a job as a teacher of criminal justice but struggles with the job until a student challenges him to investigate the death of Jesus Christ. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. KTBN Sun. 9 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. El descarado y brillante Tony Stark, tras ver destruido todo su universo personal, debe encontrar y enfrentarse a un enemigo cuyo poder no conoce límites. Este viaje pondrá a prueba su entereza una y otra vez, y le obligará a confiar en su ingenio. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. KVEA Sun. 1 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:15 a.m. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Ishtar (1987) ★★ Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman. Booked in Marrakech, two New York singers stop in Ishtar, meet a beautiful rebel and alarm the CIA. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 6:05 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:55 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 5:40 p.m.

The Isle (2018) Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell. When three shipwrecked sailors land on an abandoned island that has four sole residents, one of the men starts to question what happened. He soon finds himself in a fight to save his own life while trying to uncover the truth and escape. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 7:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010) ★★★ Keir Gilchrist, Zach Galifianakis. A depressed teenager checks himself into a psychiatric facility and winds up in the adult ward, where a fellow patient takes him under his wing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 a.m. Ovation Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Jaws the Revenge (1987) ★ Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest. A huge white shark harasses a New England widow and her marine-biologist son in the Bahamas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Tues. 2:45 a.m.

Jaws 3 (1983) ★ Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong. An engineer and a marine biologist face a mother white shark at a Florida sea park. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Tues. 10:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Jennifer 8 (1992) ★★ Andy Garcia, Uma Thurman. An ex-Los Angeles detective turns small-town policeman and falls for a blind woman vulnerable to a killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sat. 3 a.m.

Jersey Girl (2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 9:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 10:25 a.m.

Jersey Shore Shark Attack (2012) ★★ Paul Sorvino, Tony Sirico. Underwater drilling off the Jersey Shore attracts dozens of hungry sharks to the crowded beaches during the Fourth of July weekend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:01 a.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Sun. 5:36 a.m.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Tues. 11 a.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 5:05 p.m. BET Wed. 6 p.m. BET Thur. 2:34 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Juegos de Alcoba (1969) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. Un hombre inicia un romance con la esposa de su mejor amigo, sin saber que éste también es amante de su propia esposa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Just Married (2003) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Brittany Murphy. Two newlyweds deal with meddling friends, disapproving families and bad luck while honeymooning in Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Thur. 12:58 p.m.

Just Visiting (2001) ★ Jean Reno, Christina Applegate. Drinking a defective potion takes a French nobleman and his servant from the Middle Ages to 20th-century Chicago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sun. 1:45 p.m. HBO Wed. 4:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:55 p.m.

K-PAX (2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Jeff Bridges. A psychiatrist tries to determine how best to help a patient who convincingly claims to be from a distant galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Thur. 11:49 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KCOP Sat. Noon

Kathleen (1941) ★★ Shirley Temple, Herbert Marshall. A precocious daughter seeks a new mate for her widowed father. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Kick-Ass (2010) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Despite a complete lack of extraordinary powers, a teenager reinvents himself as a superhero and, together with a father/daughter team of vigilantes, takes on a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Kicks (2016) ★★★ Jahking Guillory, Christopher Meyer. A 15-year-old recruits his two best friends to help him retrieve his stolen Air Jordan sneakers from a neighborhood thug. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. BET Tues. 6:55 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. LOGO Thur. 1:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 7:05 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. LOGO Thur. 4 p.m. LOGO Thur. 9:45 p.m.

The Killers (1946) ★★★★ Burt Lancaster, Ava Gardner. An insurance investigator finds a woman behind an ex-boxer’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:05 a.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Sat. 4:46 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:07 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 5 p.m.

The Kleptocrats (2018) In one of the world’s most significant financial crimes, $3.5 billion is stolen from a Malaysian government fund while investigative reporters follow the money as it travels across the globe. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Mon. 9:01 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:14 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:45 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Knights of the Round Table (1953) ★★ Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner. Sir Gawain meets the Green Knight, Sir Percival seeks the Holy Grail, and King Arthur’s Guinevere loves Sir Lancelot. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon

The Lady in Red (1979) ★★ Pamela Sue Martin, Robert Conrad. A farm girl turns to guns, sin and bathtub gin with gangster John Dillinger. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:40 a.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

The Last Seduction (1994) ★★★ Linda Fiorentino, Peter Berg. An insurance executive skips town with drug money and stops at nothing to get what she wants. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:05 a.m.

The Last Unicorn (1982) ★★★ Voices of Alan Arkin, Jeff Bridges. Animated. An inept magician and a ragged scullerywoman join a unicorn’s quest to free her kind from an evil king’s ocean prison. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Sat. 5:55 a.m.

Latin Lovers (1953) ★★ Lana Turner, Ricardo Montalban. A rich girl follows her rich boyfriend to Brazil, where she flirts with a rich rancher. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 7 a.m.

Le firmé un contrato al diablo (2010) Eleazar García Jr., Bernabé Meléndrez. Los dos cárteles más grandes de México luchan para conseguir el control absoluto del narcotráfico. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Ledge (2011) ★ Charlie Hunnam, Terrence Howard. After an atheistic neighbor has an affair with his wife, a vengeful Fundamentalist forces the man to choose between killing himself or allowing someone else to die in his place. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Sun. 4:57 p.m. Starz Fri. 11:31 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

The Lieutenant Wore Skirts (1956) ★★ Tom Ewell, Sheree North. A TV writer schemes to get his wife out of the Air Force, where she’s back to active duty. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Life as We Know It (2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Mon. 10:20 a.m. HBO Sat. 4 a.m.

Like a Country Song (2014) Billy Ray Cyrus, Joel Smallbone. Jake, an up-and-coming country singer, ruins his budding career by hard-partying. As he works to rebuild it and win back an old flame, he meets his father for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. KTBN Sat. 10 p.m.

Like Mike (2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 4:26 p.m.

Little Big League (1994) ★★ Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield. The 12-year-old heir and manager of the Minnesota Twins coaches the baseball team to a winning streak by teaching the players to love the game once more. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. MLB Sat. Noon

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Tues. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Little Princess (1939) ★★★ Shirley Temple, Richard Greene. A poor but proud girl searches army hospitals for her father, reported dead in the Boer War. (G) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sat. 10:57 p.m.

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 2:32 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:50 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Lost in Translation (2003) ★★★ Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson. In Tokyo to shoot a commercial, a middle-aged actor becomes attracted to a young woman whose husband is a celebrity photographer. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 3:24 p.m. Encore Mon. 11:08 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 9 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 5 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 3 p.m.

Love Unleashed (2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter’s pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. 3 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 11 a.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Tues. 12:48 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 a.m. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m.

MacGruber (2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animada. Para huir de una oficial francesa de control animal, Alex y sus amigos se esconden en un circo viajero, donde presentan trucos que desafían la muerte y hacen amigos nuevos. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Sat. 6 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 9:05 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Syfy Fri. 7 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:20 p.m.

Malibu Shark Attack (2009) ★★ Peta Wilson, Renee Bowen. An earthquake unleashes huge, prehistoric sharks that terrorize scenic California. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:56 a.m.

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003) ★★ Jamie Kennedy, Taye Diggs. A rapper’s hip-hop lifestyle jeopardizes his father’s campaign to become governor of California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Tues. 2:45 p.m.

The Man From Laramie (1955) ★★★ James Stewart, Arthur Kennedy. A man sets out to avenge his brother’s death and runs up against a gang selling weapons to Apache Indians. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons. Musketeers try to displace corrupt King Louis XIV with his twin brother, imprisoned in the Bastille. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Thur. 1:52 p.m. Starz Thur. 8:44 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:42 a.m.

Man Without a Star (1955) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Jeanne Crain. A cowboy and his young partner work for a cattlewoman and get involved in a dispute over whether to divide property by barbed wire. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 9:56 a.m.

Marley & Me (2008) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston. Newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan adopt a playful puppy named Marley, who soon grows into an incorrigible handful. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Marlowe (1969) ★★★ James Garner, Gayle Hunnicutt. Private eye Philip Marlowe’s manhunt leads to ice-pick murders, a stripper and a TV star in trouble. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Mary Burns, Fugitive (1935) ★★★ Sylvia Sidney, Melvyn Douglas. A gangster’s ex-girlfriend finds true love with a man who helps her hide. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Thur. 2:35 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Mean Machine (2001) ★★ Vinnie Jones, Jason Statham. Acusado de haber arreglado un partido, al futbolista Danny Meehan lo condenan a la cárcel por agredir a un policía. En la prisión, Danny descubre que su fama como capitán de la selección inglesa de fútbol es, a la vez, un problema y una ventaja. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Megamind (2010) ★★★ Voices of Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt. Animada. Un genio maldito crea a un nuevo y poderoso oponente después de que la muerte de su enemigo heroico lo deja sin ningún propósito en la vida. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5:45 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Men of Honor (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr. The U.S. Navy’s first black diver battles a salty chief, racial prejudice and a crippling setback. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:50 p.m.

Mercury Rising (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin. An FBI renegade tries to stop his nemesis from killing an autistic boy who cracked a government code. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Thur. 3:39 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:58 p.m.

Merton of the Movies (1947) ★★ Red Skelton, Virginia O’Brien. Promoters take a theater usher to Hollywood as a publicity stunt for a fading star. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Mi caballo el Cantador (1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un cura se disfraza de ranchero para atrapar a los bandidos que amenazan con lastimar a su familia y sus propiedades. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Midnight in Paris (2011) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams. Vacationing in contemporary Paris with his fiancee, an insecure writer is whisked back in time and meets Jazz Age giants of art and literature. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Midnight Special (2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:10 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 6:25 a.m.

A Mighty Heart (2007) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Dan Futterman. Mariane Pearl begins a terrifying search for her husband, journalist Daniel Pearl, after he is kidnapped by terrorists in 2002 Pakistan. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Mighty Joe Young (1998) ★★ Charlize Theron, Bill Paxton. A rampage ensues when a zoologist brings a noble 15-foot gorilla from Africa to California with the woman who raised him. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:50 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:25 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:20 a.m. EPIX Tues. Noon

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Miss March (2009) ★ Zach Cregger, Trevor Moore. A young man awakens from a four-year coma and discovers that his virginal high-school sweetheart is now a centerfold model in Playboy magazine. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 p.m.

Mississippi Burning (1988) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe. Two FBI agents face racism while investigating the disappearance of three civil rights activists in 1964 Mississippi. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Fri. 1:11 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Mogambo (1953) ★★★ Clark Gable, Ava Gardner. A chorus girl and a married woman fight over a white hunter in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. POP Fri. 9 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Money Monster (2016) ★★ George Clooney, Julia Roberts. After losing money on a stock tip, a disgruntled investor holds a Wall Street guru and a producer hostage on live television. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Thur. 8 p.m. E Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Moonlight and Mistletoe (2008) ★★★ Candace Cameron Bure, Tom Arnold. Nick and his daughter Holly fight a real-estate developer to keep their Christmas theme park open. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 5:54 p.m. Encore Sun. 5:07 a.m.

The Mortal Storm (1940) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart. An Austrian farmer and a professor’s daughter flee Nazi Germany on skis. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:50 a.m.

Mouse Hunt (1997) ★★ Nathan Lane, Lee Evans. Brothers inherit a dilapidated mansion inhabited by a resourceful rodent that refuses to leave. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) ★★★★ James Stewart, Jean Arthur. A country bumpkin faces ridicule and corruption when he takes his idealistic views to the nation’s capital. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Muerte en la Feria (1962) Rodolfo de Anda, Sonia Infante. Un trío de chantajistas se dedica a estafar a la gente culpándola de asesinatos que ellos cometen. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sun. 12:04 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. POP Thur. 9:20 p.m. POP Fri. 6:30 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Fri. 7:39 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:06 p.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 7 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Mon. Noon Ovation Mon. 12:30 p.m.

My Life (1993) ★★ Michael Keaton, Nicole Kidman. A man and his wife confront his terminal cancer as he videotapes life lessons for his unborn son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 9:40 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:25 a.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:40 a.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m. POP Wed. 11 p.m. POP Thur. 6:40 p.m. POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Naked Spur (1953) ★★★ James Stewart, Janet Leigh. A bounty hunter has competition for an outlaw’s daughter and a cornered killer. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

The Nanny Express (2009) ★★ Vanessa Marcil, Brennan Elliott. A woman tries to heal a family when she becomes a nanny for a widower’s two children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 1 p.m.

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) ★★ Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Magical Nanny McPhee helps a harried mother who is trying to care for five children and tend to the family farm while her husband is away at war. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 12:01 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Paramount Sat. 3:10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Paramount Sat. 12:05 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6:10 p.m.

El navegante (2000) Manuel Ojeda, El Puma de Sinaloa. Un presidente municipal contrata a un famoso pistolero para que mate a su odiado rival Mariano Rivas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sat. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Neptune’s Daughter (1949) ★★★ Esther Williams, Red Skelton. A swimwear designer’s sister mistakes a madcap masseur for the captain of a polo team. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sat. Noon

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Fri. 9:07 p.m. BET Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:55 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TBS Sat. 2:30 a.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Nightmare Shark (2018) Bobby Campo, Rachele Brooke Smith. Shark-attack survivors are hunted by a supernatural shark that haunts their dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:03 a.m.

Ninotchka (1939) ★★★★ Greta Garbo, Melvyn Douglas. A playboy charms a Russian envoy sent to fetch three wayward comrades in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

No Good Deed (2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage ``no good deed goes unpunished’’ when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

No Time for Comedy (1940) ★★★ James Stewart, Rosalind Russell. A Midwestern reporter marries the star of his Broadway comedy, then tries his hand at tragedy. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 1 p.m.

Novitiate (2017) ★★★ Margaret Qualley, Melissa Leo. A 17-year-old trains to become a nun as the Roman Catholic Church undergoes radical changes in the early 1960s. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Wed. 2:29 a.m.

Novocaine (2001) ★★ Steve Martin, Helena Bonham Carter. An upscale dentist becomes a murder suspect after an attractive patient seduces him into prescribing drugs for her. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. 12:30 p.m.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, John Turturro. A mysterious lawman tracks three escaped convicts searching for buried treasure in 1930s Mississippi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Fri. 3 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Freeform Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:35 a.m.

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) ★★ Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson. Family ambition pits British sisters Anne and Mary Boleyn against each other for the affections of King Henry VIII. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

The Other Mother (2017) Annie Wersching, Kimberley Crossman. A divorced woman desperately tries to reconnect with her daughter, fearing that her ex-husband’s new wife is intentionally leading the family down a dark path. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Other Woman (2009) ★★ Natalie Portman, Lisa Kudrow. A woman tries to mend her relationship with her stepson and deal with her husband’s jealous ex-wife while trying to come to terms with the loss of her newborn. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. Noon

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Fri. 4:30 p.m. E Sat. Noon

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:15 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Overnight Delivery (1996) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd. A college student must prevent an impending disaster when he erroneously sends a poison-pen letter to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 p.m.

Ozark Sharks (2016) Laura Cayouette, Allisyn Ashley Arm. A survivalist helps a family survive when freshwater sharks attack. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 10 a.m.

El Padrino Es mi Compadre (1974) Olga Breeskin, Fernando Arriaga. Una bailarina famosa se enamora de un albañil solamente para hacerse publicidad sin que él lo sepa. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Panama Hattie (1942) ★★ Ann Sothern, Red Skelton. Sailors and spies mingle in between the acts at Hattie’s nightclub in the Canal Zone. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Pandora and the Flying Dutchman (1951) ★★ James Mason, Ava Gardner. Fishermen in 1930s Spain find the bodies of a 17th-century Dutch sea captain and a woman willing to die for him. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 p.m.

Paper Towns (2015) ★★ Nat Wolff, Cara Delevingne. Following a night of adventure with his mysterious neighbor, a teen and his friends use cryptic clues to find her after she suddenly disappears. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 9 p.m.

The Party (2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:35 a.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2 p.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Mon. 3:30 a.m. HBO Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Thur. 3 p.m. Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:40 a.m.

The People Under the Stairs (1991) ★★ Brandon Adams, Everett McGill. A ghetto boy discovers his landlords are weirdos hiding something in the cellar. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 1:20 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:06 p.m.

The Perfect Daughter (2016) Brady Smith, Sadie Calvano. Martin and his daughter Natalie are close until she comes home confused and sick from a party one night. Thinking the worst, Martin makes false accusations to the police and causes a rift to form with Natalie. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

The Perfect Girlfriend (2015) Adrienne Frantz, Jon Cor. Smitten with her new employee, a woman uses the Internet to impersonate his long-distance girlfriend and destroy their relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Perfect Match (2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

The Perfect Mother (2018) Sunny Mabrey, Audrey Whitby. When a popular vlogger finds herself on the outs with her rebellious daughter, she soon attracts the attention of a dangerous teen fan who will do whatever it takes to make the vlogger her own mother. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

The Perfect Soulmate (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Alex Paxton-Beesley. An isolated poet becomes desperate to escape her controlling, abusive husband. She befriends a devoted fan, unwittingly inviting another dangerous person into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Stalker (2016) Danielle Savre, Jefferson Brown. When a woman who is suffering from histrionic personality disorder becomes obsessed with her new neighbor, she invents an imaginary stalker. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Perry Mason Returns (1985) ★★ Raymond Burr, Barbara Hale. The former trial lawyer leaves the bench to defend Della Street, his former secretary, for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Lost Love (1987) ★★ Raymond Burr, Jean Simmons. Lawyer Mason meets an old girlfriend in politics and agrees to defend her husband for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Notorious Nun (1986) ★★ Raymond Burr, Michele Greene. Lawyer Mason defends a nun accused of killing a priest rumored to be her lover. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Shooting Star (1986) ★★ Raymond Burr, Jennifer O’Neill. Mason defends an actor-director who apparently shot a talk show host in front of millions of TV viewers. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Sinister Spirit (1987) ★★ Raymond Burr, Robert Stack. Lawyer Mason defends a publisher for throwing a horror writer from a haunted hotel’s bell tower. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

The Petrified Forest (1936) ★★★ Leslie Howard, Bette Davis. An intellectual and others are held hostage by a gangster at an Arizona gas station/diner. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Picture Perfect (1997) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Jay Mohr. An advertising executive asks a young man to pose as her fiance so that she will be eligible for a promotion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Pimp (2018) Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm. A pimp in the ghettos of the Bronx, N.Y., dreams of a better life for herself and her girlfriend. She soon gets caught in a fierce battle when she comes face to face with a rival who runs an even more dangerous game. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. Capt. Jack Sparrow must find a way to avoid the clutches of ghostly pirate Davy Jones and his crew or be damned for all eternity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 31 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. A swashbuckler must rescue a governor’s daughter from a pirate and his mates, who turn into skeletons by moonlight. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. A Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Pixels (2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Thur. 11:30 p.m. FX Fri. 9 a.m.

Planet of the Sharks (2016) Stephanie Beran, Brandon Auret. Global warming has melted Earth’s glacial mass, submerging nearly the entire planet in water. Sharks now dominate the planet as one massive school is led by a mutant alpha. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:31 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. WGN America Sat. 12:30 p.m. WGN America Sat. 8 p.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Tues. 6:35 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:42 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:08 p.m.

Poor Little Rich Girl (1936) ★★★ Shirley Temple, Alice Faye. A runaway rich girl poses as an orphan and joins a song-and-dance couple in vaudeville. (G) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Sun. 10 p.m.

Popi (1969) ★★★ Alan Arkin, Rita Moreno. A Puerto Rican widower launches a reckless scheme to get his two sons out of Spanish Harlem. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

El portero (1949) ★★ Cantinflas, Silvia Pinal. Cantinflas es el encargado de una humilde pensión y por dinero, se dedica a escribir cartas para los vecinos. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. GALA Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Possession (2002) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart. Two scholars investigate an illicit romance between two poets of the Victorian era. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 8:25 a.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:09 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:08 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:26 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:02 p.m. Encore Thur. 3:34 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:25 p.m.

The Producers (2005) ★★ Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick. A Broadway producer and his accountant scheme to overfinance a surefire flop and abscond with the money. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Encore Fri. 7:05 a.m.

El Pueblo Fantasma (1965) Rodolfo de Anda, Elsa Cárdenas. Un hombre descubre un pueblo aterrorizado por la desaparición de cadáveres y reta a duelo a un pistolero sobrenatural. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Pulling Strings (2013) ★★ Tom Arnold, Jaime Camil. Rachel, una cónsul diplomática, se desmaya en una calle de Ciudad de México después de una noche de copas y es rescatada por Alejandro, un padre soltero cuya visa ella rechazó el día anterior. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Tues. 12:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 8 p.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sat. 10 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2:01 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1 a.m.

Que Viva Tepito (1981) Carmen Salinas, Manuel Ojeda. La muerte de una anciana afecta la vida de todos los habitantes del conocido barrio de Tepito. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Queen (2006) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen. Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair try to reach a compromise in determining the royal family’s public reaction to Princess Diana’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Tues. 1:34 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Sundance Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Rat Race (2001) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, John Cleese. A hotel owner devises a contest where six Las Vegas gamblers frantically search for a bag containing $2 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:15 a.m.

El ratón Pérez 2 (2008) Claudia Fontán, Manuel Manquiña. Un productor de cine concibe un plan para atrapar a un ratón parlante. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Starz Wed. 4:15 a.m.

The Reader (2008) ★★★ Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes. In postwar Germany, a teenager has a love affair with an older woman who is hiding a terrible secret. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Tues. 1 a.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:35 p.m.

Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm (1938) ★★★ Shirley Temple, Randolph Scott. After Rebecca is mistakenly rejected at an audition for a radio advertising campaign, her stepfather takes her upstate. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sat. 6 p.m.

Red Eye (2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:15 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:10 a.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Replacement Killers (1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:15 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TRU Sun. 8 a.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FXX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Revenge (1990) ★★ Kevin Costner, Anthony Quinn. Caught with the wife of his Mexican host, then left for dead, a former Navy jet pilot recovers to take revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Wed. 9:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 2 a.m.

Revolver (2005) ★★★ Jason Statham, Ray Liotta. Hotshot gambler Jake Green spends seven years in jail after taking the rap for crime boss Dorothy Macha When he is released, Jake partners with brothers Avi and Zach to take Macha down. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Thur. 12:45 p.m. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Ride, Vaquero (1953) ★★ Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner. A Mexican bandit’s right-hand man takes the side of a Texas cattle rancher and his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

The Rider (2017) ★★★ Brady Jandreau, Tim Jandreau. After a riding accident leaves him unable to compete on the rodeo circuit, a young cowboy searches for a new purpose. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 4:23 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

The Ritz (1976) ★★ Jack Weston, Rita Moreno. A tubby Ohio garbageman flees from his hit-man brother-in-law to a gay Turkish bath in Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 9:45 p.m.

River Runs Red (2018) Taye Diggs, John Cusack. A vengeful judge takes the law into his own hands when two cops kill his young son during a routine traffic stop. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Mon. 1:58 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Tues. 6:25 a.m. HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 5:30 a.m. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School (1979) ★★ P.J. Soles, Vincent Van Patten. A teenager and her friends get even with their principal to music by the Ramones. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:10 a.m.

The Rocker (2008) ★★ Rainn Wilson, Christina Applegate. Twenty years after his band mates gave him the boot, a failed drummer gets a second shot at fame as a member of his teenage nephew’s band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 8:50 a.m.

Rollerball (2002) ★ Chris Klein, Jean Reno. A businessman wants to see more violence in a dangerous sport where athletes already risk their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sun. 5 a.m.

The Rolling Stones - Crossfire Hurricane (2012) ★★★ Filmmaker Brett Morgen examines the history of the Rolling Stones, from their London debut in 1962 as a group of blues-obsessed bad boys to their status as the ``World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band.’' (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. AXS Tues. 7 a.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of ``Roman Holiday.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:55 p.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sun. Noon

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 8:50 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. History Tues. 8 a.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Sabor a sangre (1980) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un hombre apodado ''El rayo’’ libera a un pueblo oprimido por un delincuente y su banda de forajidos. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Thur. 5:59 a.m.

Sahara (1983) ★ Brooke Shields, Lambert Wilson. An heiress poses as a man, meets a sheik and faces danger in a 1920s cross-desert car race. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur. 2:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

The Saint (1997) ★★ Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue. Master-of-disguises Simon Templar falls for a U.S. scientist whose cold-fusion formula he must steal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Showtime Wed. 2:05 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Wed. 7 p.m. CMT Wed. 11:30 p.m. MLB Sat. 10 a.m.

Sarah’s Key (2010) ★★ Kristin Scott Thomas, Mélusine Mayance. An account of research by a journalist into a shameful incident in French history intertwines with a story of a 10-year-old Jewish girl from that time period. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 p.m.

Saving Mr. Banks (2013) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Tom Hanks. Walt Disney pulls out all the stops to get the movie rights to ``Mary Poppins’’ from its prickly author, P.L. Travers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:07 p.m.

Saw II (2005) ★★ Donnie Wahlberg, Tobin Bell. A detective races against time to save his son from a sadistic madman holding a group of people captive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Saw III (2006) ★★ Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith. A kidnapped doctor must keep dying Jigsaw alive while a fellow victim completes his own maniacal test. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:05 a.m.

Say Anything... (1989) ★★★ John Cusack, Ione Skye. A high-school senior falls in love with an honor student bound for studies in England. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sat. 7:42 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Sea of Love (1989) ★★★ Al Pacino, Ellen Barkin. Two New York detectives bait a lonely hearts killer; one of them falls for a suspect. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 1:11 a.m.

Search Party (2014) ★ Adam Pally, T.J. Miller. Two buddies travel to Mexico to rescue their friend after a carjacker leaves him naked, penniless and stranded in the desert. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 3 a.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m.

The Secret Life of Bees (2008) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning. Haunted by memories of her late mother, a teen finds comfort with three sisters who teach her about beekeeping, honey, and the Black Madonna. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Tues. 5 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:15 p.m.

Serenata en México (1956) Rosita Quintana, Luis Aguilar. Un dueto de cantantes rancheros se enamoran, pero se separan cuando uno de ellos es contratado como solista. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Wed. 8 a.m. TMC Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Seven Cities of Gold (1955) ★★ Richard Egan, Anthony Quinn. Spanish soldiers escort Father Junipero Serra’s missionary expedition to mid-1700s San Diego. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

7 Guardians of the Tomb (2018) Li Bingbing, Kellan Lutz. The discovery of a mysterious labyrinth holding the mummified remains of an emperor leads to the unleashing of a horde of carnivorous spiders. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 3:05 a.m.

Seven Years in Tibet (1997) ★★ Brad Pitt, David Thewlis. An egocentric Austrian mountaineer gradually learns selflessness from the young Dalai Lama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Ovation Wed. 11 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Thur. 5 p.m.

Sex Drive (2008) ★★ Josh Zuckerman, Amanda Crew. A teenager steals his older brother’s car and goes on a road trip with his buddies to lose his virginity to a gal he met online. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Tues. 8:41 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:08 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

The Shape of Water (2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:05 a.m.

Share (2019) Rhianne Barreto, Charlie Plummer. A disturbing video leaked from a local high school throws a Long Island community into chaos and the national spotlight as it tries to unravel the story behind it. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Mon. 10:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Sharky’s Machine (1981) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Rachel Ward. An Atlanta vice-squad detective loves a high-class call girl linked to politics and a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Sharon 1.2.3. (2018) Gina Rodriguez, Nadine Velazquez. A true nerd turned successful business man lives the dream with two gorgeous women named Sharon, but when he meets another woman named Sharon, he falls in love. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Tues. 3:05 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. WGN America Mon. Noon

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 6 a.m.

The Shining Hour (1938) ★★ Joan Crawford, Margaret Sullavan. A nightclub chorus girl marries into a rich family, and some of its members resent her. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Mon. Noon

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Showtime Tues. 2:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 a.m.

Ship Ahoy (1942) ★★ Eleanor Powell, Red Skelton. A hack writer and his sidekick meet a tap dancer duped by Axis spies on a cruise to Puerto Rico. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 10:15 a.m.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart. The more Budapest co-workers fight, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Show Boat (1951) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. The captain’s daughter marries a gambler who turns performer on a Mississippi riverboat. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 7 a.m.

The Show-Off (1946) ★★ Red Skelton, Marilyn Maxwell. A windbag tries to impress his fiancee and her family with false accounts of his success. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Showgirls (1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Wed. 2:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 7:27 a.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Fri. 2:30 p.m. FX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Mon. 5:29 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Silver Lake (2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Fri. 9 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 11:10 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds. A silent-film star loves a chorus girl who dubs his squeaky-voiced co-star in a 1927 Hollywood talkie. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Sinvergüenza, pero honrado (1985) Vicente Fernández, Blanca Guerra. Un hombre vividor desea rehacer su vida al lado de una joven, pero los padres de ella se oponen debido a su mala fama. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. GALA Sat. 1 p.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 7 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 9 a.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Sat. 11:29 p.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Sun. 3:35 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 8:19 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:58 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 11:44 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:09 p.m.

Snakes on a Plane (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kenan Thompson. El agente del FBI Nelville Flynn debe enfrentar a un grupo de serpientes que han sido liberadas a bordo de un avión con la intención de matar al testigo que está bajo su custodia. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Solace (2015) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell. A psychic and a federal agent hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:30 a.m. Syfy Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Soloist (2009) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey Jr. A reporter befriends a mentally ill and homeless man, once a student at Juilliard but now playing music on the streets of Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Wed. 8:26 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:33 a.m. Encore Sun. 3:07 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Fri. 10 p.m. E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Song (2014) ★★ Alan Powell, Ali Faulkner. A long-struggling musician finally hits the big time with a love song he wrote for his wife, but sudden fame and temptation cause his life and marriage to crumble. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:50 a.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Sorry for Your Loss (2018) Justin Bartha, Bruce Greenwood. A new dad returns home to bury his estranged father, but things become complicated when he learns that his father’s final wish is to have his ashes scattered on the home field of his favorite professional sports team. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 4:25 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Mon. 11 a.m. IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

A Southern Yankee (1948) ★★ Red Skelton, Brian Donlevy. The Union army sends an eager-beaver bellhop south to spy, by posing as a Confederate spy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 p.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:05 p.m.

Sphere (1998) ★ Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone. A psychologist, a biochemist, a mathematician and others investigate a large golden sphere deep in the ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 11:32 p.m.

The Spirit of St. Louis (1957) ★★★★ James Stewart, Patricia Smith. Charles Lindbergh attempts to become the first man to fly nonstop across the Atlantic to Paris in 1927. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Wed. 10 p.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Tues. 2:09 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. When a technical genius kidnaps retired spies, only their children can save them. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. BBC America Sun. Noon

Stalker’s Prey (2017) Cynthia Gibb, Saxon Sharbino. Laura’s life is changed forever after she is saved from a shark attack. Bruce, the man who rescued her, begins to believe that she is not showing him the proper gratitude that a ``hero’’ deserves. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 8:55 a.m. Starz Wed. 11:18 p.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Mon. 3:50 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:05 p.m. EPIX Mon. 1:50 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:55 a.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:55 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Spock, Kirk and the Enterprise time-travel to modern-day San Francisco to bring humpback whales to the 23rd century. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Thur. 2:47 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Stay Alive (2006) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Adam Goldberg. An online game becomes terrifyingly real when its young players begin to die along with their onscreen characters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 4:55 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:50 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. POP Wed. 7:30 p.m. POP Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Stick (1985) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Candice Bergen. An ex-convict arrives in Miami, sees an old buddy slain and becomes part of a coastal drug war. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Stigmata (1999) ★ Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne. An atheist’s visions and manifestations of wounds like those of the crucified Christ prompt the Vatican to send an investigator. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Still Mine (2012) ★★★ James Cromwell, Geneviève Bujold. A farmer fights back when local authorities hamper his efforts to build a cottage for his dementia-stricken wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:40 a.m.

Stormy Weather (1943) ★★★ Lena Horne, Bill Robinson. A veteran entertainer recalls his wife, his colleagues and his career from 1911 to 1936. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Story of Seabiscuit (1949) ★★ Shirley Temple, Barry Fitzgerald. An Irish trainer and his niece come to America and turn a lowly racehorse into a champion. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Stranded in Paradise (2014) Vanessa Marcil, James Denton. Laid off from her corporate job, a woman embarks on a getaway to Puerto Rico and meets a handsome man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 7 p.m.

The Stranger (2010) Steve Austin, Adam Beach. Perseguido por mafiosos rusos y el FBI, un antiguo miembro de una fuerza especial de élite debe armar el rompecabezas de su memoria perdida. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

The Stratton Story (1949) ★★★ James Stewart, June Allyson. Inspired by his wife and son, Chicago White Soxer Monty Stratton pitches with an artificial leg. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6 a.m. BBC America Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Sucedió en Jalisco (1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Pedro Armendáriz Jr. Una familia decide radicar en la Ciudad de México, y se juntan con un grupo que se hace llamar Los Cristeros. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Sucker Punch (2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:10 a.m.

The Sugarland Express (1974) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, William Atherton. Police chase an escaped convict and his wife fleeing to Sugarland, Texas, to reclaim their son from his foster parents. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sun. 7:40 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Summer and Smoke (1961) ★★★ Geraldine Page, Laurence Harvey. A preacher’s daughter lusts for a doctor’s son in circa-1916 Mississippi. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Summer in the Vineyard (2017) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. When Frankie and Nate agree to host an annual celebration, they must make a big splash to ensure the viability of their winery going forward. The paramours will find out if business can be mixed with pleasure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 7 p.m.

Summer Love (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant. After going back to school, a widowed suburban mom struggles to adjust when an internship lands her in the fast-paced world of millionaire app designers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Thur. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m.

A Summer to Remember (2018) Catherine Bell, Cameron Mathison. A doctor takes her teenage daughter to Fiji, hoping to reconnect and improve their relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Victor Webster, Hilarie Burton. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 9 p.m.

Susannah of the Mounties (1939) ★★ Shirley Temple, Randolph Scott. An orphan given a home by the Mounties repays their kindness during an Indian attack. (PG) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

Swing Fever (1944) ★★ Kay Kyser, Marilyn Maxwell. The mystical powers of a songwriter prove valuable to a struggling boxer. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:50 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 11:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 7:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

A Taste of Romance (2011) Teri Polo, Bailee Madison. A grudge between two neighboring restaurateurs soon turns to love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Roselyn Sánchez, Eric Winter. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Tell No Tales (1939) ★★ Melvyn Douglas, Louise Platt. A newspaper editor turns a kidnapping into the banner headlines and exclusive story that could save his publication. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. 6 p.m.

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006) ★★ Jack Black, Kyle Gass. Musicians JB and KG form rock group Tenacious D and set out on a quest for a legendary guitar pick that will make them the greatest band in the world. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 7:45 p.m. AXS Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sun. 10 a.m.

Texas Carnival (1951) ★★ Esther Williams, Red Skelton. The male half of a carnival-show dunking act is mistaken for a rich Texan and plays along in luxury. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Thank You for Your Service (2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 6:10 p.m.

That Hagen Girl (1947) ★ Shirley Temple, Ronald Reagan. Townsfolk gossip about a war-hero lawyer and an outcast teen young enough to be his daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 6 a.m.

That Uncertain Feeling (1941) ★★ Merle Oberon, Melvyn Douglas. An eccentric pianist moves into a bickering couple’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 1:30 p.m.

There’s Always a Woman (1938) ★★★ Joan Blondell, Melvyn Douglas. A woman plays sleuth on the same murder case her husband investigates for the district attorney. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

There’s That Woman Again (1938) ★ Melvyn Douglas, Joan Blondell. A district-attorney employee worries about his wife’s activities as an amateur sleuth. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield. A wealthy woman stalks the womanizing club owner who seduced, then betrayed, her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Thur. 7 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3:50 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Thur. Noon FXX Thur. 12:32 p.m.

Third Finger, Left Hand (1940) ★★★ Myrna Loy, Melvyn Douglas. An artist moves in with a magazine editor whose job depends on the pretense of a husband. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

The 33 (2015) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro. Members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save 33 Chilean miners trapped underground by more than 2,000 feet of rock. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:10 a.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:15 a.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. WGN America Sat. 10 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Wed. 6 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 5 p.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ Danny DeVito, Billy Crystal. Two writers mistake tit-for-tat murders: one’s ex-wife for the other’s beastly mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Till the Clouds Roll By (1946) ★★★ Robert Walker, Van Heflin. Songwriter Jerome Kern recalls his career on the opening night of his ``Show Boat,’' December 1927. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

The Time Machine (2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. A scientist travels into the future and meets a race of people who fear hideous monsters living under the ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Timecop (1994) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mia Sara. In 1994 a 2004 Washington policeman saves his wife and stops a sinister senator from buying the presidency. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Wed. 12:47 p.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Tues. 5 p.m. Golf Tues. 7:30 p.m.

To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) ★★ William L. Petersen, Willem Dafoe. A Secret Service agent bends and breaks the law to nab an artist/counterfeiter in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:35 a.m.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Toast of New Orleans (1950) ★★ Kathryn Grayson, Mario Lanza. An opera diva’s manager cultivates a singing bayou fisherman suddenly in love. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:25 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:35 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sun. 11:20 a.m. Showtime Wed. 9:45 a.m. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Wed. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:57 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sat. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:05 a.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Wed. Noon

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero’s arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sun. 9:06 a.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:20 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Syfy Sun. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Tron: Legacy (2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Fri. 5:31 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:31 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:37 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

The Twisted Son (2019) Andrea Roth, Tygh Runyan. A mother who is consumed by grief over the death of her teenage son forms a strong bond with her new tenant, a young man who slowly begins to reveal a darker and more dangerous side. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Two Girls and a Sailor (1944) ★★★ Van Johnson, June Allyson. A sailor from a rich family meets a nightclub-singing sister act in wartime New York. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:10 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ John Candy, Amy Madigan. Chicago parents in a pinch have a bachelor uncle baby-sit their teenage daughter and little ones. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sat. 10:57 a.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 10:45 a.m. HBO Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Fri. Noon Syfy Fri. 2 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Fri. Noon Syfy Sat. 8 a.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) ★★ Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel. Online friends receive an anonymous message that they will all die if they disconnect or call the police. The planned night of fun quickly turns deadly as each user becomes the target of something sinister while the others watch helplessly in terror. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:40 a.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:35 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Unleashed (2005) ★★ Jet Li, Bob Hoskins. Enslaved by a loan shark, a violent fighter escapes and meets a blind man who teaches him humanity. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 3:21 a.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m.

Unwanted Guest (2016) Kate Mansi, Beth Littleford. With nowhere to go for winter break, Amy is invited to spend time with her friend Christine’s family. What begins as a nice bonding experience soon turns into a nightmare as Amy begins to lash out at her welcoming hosts. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:34 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:20 a.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Dark Angel (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris William Martin. Heaven finds a new life at her estranged grandparents’ exquisite Boston mansion, but even in the world of the wealthy, there are strange forebodings, secrets best forgotten. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Dark Angel: Special Edition (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris William Martin. Heaven finds a new life at her estranged grandparents’ exquisite Boston mansion, but even in the world of the wealthy, there are strange forebodings, secrets best forgotten. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Fallen Hearts (2019) Jason Priestley, Kelly Rutherford. Heaven is married and ready to settle in her hometown. After a trip to Farthinggale Manor, she is persuaded to stay by her grandfather to live amidst the wealthy -- until the ghosts of her past threaten her new life. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Heaven (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris McNally. Heaven Leigh Casteel is the eldest of five dirt-poor children struggling to survive in a mountain shack. As she endures neglect and abuse, Heaven discovers a dark secret that changes everything. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Valentine’s Day (2010) ★★ Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:55 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Fri. 2 a.m. Starz Fri. 7:09 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:08 p.m.

Veronica Mars (2014) ★★★ Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring. On the eve of her law-school graduation, Veronica turns amateur sleuth once again after ex-boyfriend, Logan, becomes a murder suspect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 1:25 p.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:55 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Void (2016) Aaron Poole, Kathleen Munroe. Cloaked, cult-like figures trap a police officer, patients and staffers inside a hospital that is a gateway to evil. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

W. (2008) ★★ Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Banks. George W. Bush transforms himself from a ne’er-do-well son of privilege to president of the United States. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Wed. 2:02 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:20 p.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMT Mon. 9 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Walking the Dog (2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 3 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m.

Watch the Birdie (1951) ★★ Red Skelton, Arlene Dahl. A businesswoman in distress meets a photographer who looks like his father and grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Paramount Fri. 12:45 p.m. MTV Fri. 1:55 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Wed. 1:02 p.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sat. 10 p.m. IFC Sun. 4 a.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sun. 1:45 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:31 p.m. Freeform Thur. 7 p.m.

Wee Willie Winkie (1937) ★★★ Shirley Temple, Victor McLaglen. An American girl charms hostile natives and a Highland soldier in colonial India. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 6:30 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

What Keeps You Alive (2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 9:35 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 2:02 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Fri. 1 p.m.

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Fri. 11:57 a.m.

Whistling in Brooklyn (1943) ★★ Red Skelton, Ann Rutherford. An amateur criminologist finds himself in hot water with the police, a murderer and the Brooklyn Dodgers. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 8 p.m.

Whistling in Dixie (1942) ★★ Red Skelton, Ann Rutherford. A radio-show sleuth and his bride help her sorority sister solve a Georgia murder mystery. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Whistling in the Dark (1941) ★★★ Red Skelton, Ann Rutherford. Cult killers kidnap a radio sleuth and two girlfriends and force him to outline a perfect murder. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

White Lightning (1973) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jennifer Billingsley. A Florida moonshiner called Gator turns informer to catch the sheriff who killed his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 8 p.m. AXS Fri. 4 p.m.

Whitney Houston: Everlasting Voice (2016) The singer’s life from her chart-topping hits in the 1980s and 1990s to her turbulent marriage to Bobby Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Ovation Fri. 3 a.m.

Whitney Houston: We Will Always Love You (2012) Songs and Interviews with industry insiders and recording artists illustrate a biography of the music legend from her birth in 1963 to her untimely death in 2012. (NR) 42 mins. Ovation Sat. 2 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 6:40 p.m. HBO Fri. 1:55 a.m.

Wild Card (2014) ★★ Jason Statham, Sofía Vergara. Un guardaespaldas va tras el sádico criminal que golpeó a su amigo solo para descubrir que el objetivo de su furia es el hijo de un poderoso mafioso. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Willard (1971) ★★ Bruce Davison, Ernest Borgnine. Nagged by his mother, bullied by his boss, a young man trains mansion rats to kill for him. (GP) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:20 p.m.

The Winning Season (2009) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Emma Roberts. Increasingly estranged from his own daughter, a boozy busboy gets a shot at redemption when an old friend hires him to coach a varsity girls basketball team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Mon. 8:07 a.m.

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Cher. Three witchy New England women innocently conjure up the perfect man, who is much more than he seems. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m.

A Woman’s Face (1941) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Melvyn Douglas. On trial for murder, a woman remembers the life she had before plastic surgery removed a terrible facial scar. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Thur. 3 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Words and Music (1948) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Tom Drake. Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart team up in the 1920s to write songs including ``Thou Swell’’ and ``I’ll Take Manhattan.’' (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. Cuando una pandemia de zombis amenaza con destruir a la humanidad, un exinvestigador de Naciones Unidas es obligado a regresar al servicio para intentar descubrir la fuente de la infección. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Sun. 1 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Mon. 5 p.m. FX Tues. 2 p.m.

The Yellow Cab Man (1950) ★★ Red Skelton, Gloria De Haven. Crooks chase an accident-prone cabby to get the formula for his latest invention, elastic glass. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TRU Sat. 8 p.m. TRU Sun. 1 a.m.

Yo Soy Muy Macho (1953) Silvia Pinal, Miguel Torruco. Una joven vestida de hombre sustituye en un vuelo a su hermano piloto, preso por parrandero, para que no sea despedido. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

You, Me and Him (2017) David Tennant, Lucy Punch. Two female lovers, one a lawyer and the other a fun, pot smoking layabout, meet a flirtatious neighbor. Despite planning to never have children, the female lovers both become pregnant and are forced to evaluate their relationship and their future. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 2:45 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Fri. 4 a.m.

The Young Messiah (2016) ★★ Adam Greaves-Neal, Sara Lazzaro. Seven-year-old Jesus starts to discover his miraculous powers while traveling with Mary and Joseph to Nazareth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Ziegfeld Follies (1946) ★★★★ William Powell, Judy Garland. Showman Flo Ziegfeld looks down from heaven on a dream revue including Gene Kelly and Lucille Ball. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Sun. 7:21 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animada. La metrópoli Zootopía es una ciudad de mamíferos. Allí, la optimista agente Judy Hopps se convierte en la primera conejita de un cuerpo policial y, decidida a demostrar su valentía, se mete en un caso con Nick Wilde, un zorro estafador. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.