What’s on TV Monday, Aug. 5: The series finale of ‘Divorce’ on HBO

SERIES

Infinity Train This new short-form animated series follows Tulip, a headstrong 13-year-old girl who finds a mysterious train where every car contains its own universe. 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Cartoon Network

American Ninja Warrior The competition returns to the Pacific Northwest’s Tacoma Dome. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Returning magicians Marcus Eddie, Kevin Li, Blake and Jana, and Robert Ramirez get a second chance in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Bachelor in Paradise Contestants from the “Bachelor” series franchise get a second — for some, a third — chance to find romance in a tropical paradise as a new season opens. Chris Harrison is the host. 8 p.m. ABC

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Fizz and J Boog are on the road as B2K’s The Millennium Tour begins in the season premiere. 8 p.m. VH1

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jonathan Mangum is this week’s guest comic on a new episode of the sketch series. 9 p.m. CW

So You Think You Can Dance The top 10 guys take the stage with all-star partners for choreographed duets in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman returns as hosts for a new cycle of the competition series. 9 p.m. Food Network

POV Danish filmmaker Simon Lereng Wilmont’s 2017 documentary “The Distant Barking of Dogs” looks at the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict through the eyes one 10-year-old Ukrainian boy in a rural village not far from the front lines. 10 p.m. KOCE

Divorce The saga of ex-spouses Frances and Robert (Sarah Jessica Parker, Thomas Haden Church) and their often hapless attempts to untangle their complicated shared lives closes out its third and final season. 10 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

The Kleptocrats This 2018 documentary from Sam Hobkinson and Havana Marking explores how investigative journalists eventually unraveled one of the most significant financial crimes in history: the theft of $3.5 billion from a Malaysian government fund. 9 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Social activist Danielle Moss. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Brian Austin Green; author and social worker Kelley Kitley. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Shannen Doherty (“BH90210”); Jacob Tremblay (“Good Boys”); guest co-host Jenna Dewan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera. 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show A pork and bacon buyers’ guide; a teen’s brain resets and wipes out her memories when she sleeps. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Pastors John and Aventer Gray (“The Book of John Gray”); guest co-host Joey Fatone. 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Checking up on favorite guests; post-pregnancy hair loss; ways to look more attractive, instantly. 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Hot Topics; Hollywood headlines. noon KCOP

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Women who had 60- and 70-pound fibroids and didn’t know it; hair products and fibroids. 1 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Denis Leary’s firefighter challenge event; 911 dispatchers’ surprise; a twist on fish and chips. 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman says her adult daughter is violent and has threatened to kill the family. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Post-debate discussion. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Don Cheadle. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julianne Moore; Jacob Tremblay; comic Julio Torres. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Brian Cox; comic Hannah Gadsby. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Domhnall Gleeson; Olivia Munn; Aldis Hodge. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Milo Ventimiglia; Geena Davis; Ex Hex performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Little League Baseball Southeast region semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Angels visit the Cincinnati Reds, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Oakland Athletics visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.