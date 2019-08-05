What’s on TV Tuesday, Aug. 6: ‘Drunk History,’ ‘Woodstock,’ ‘Intervention’ and more

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Jay Leno joins the panel as a guest judge on a new episode of the reality competition. 8 p.m. NBC

Black Ink Crew: Chicago The tattoo-themed reality series ends its season. 8 p.m. VH1

The 100 Sanctum is turned into a violent battleground between the devout and the nonbelievers in the sci-fi drama’s Season 6 finale. With Eliza Taylor and Paige Turco. 9 p.m. The CW

American Experience The two-hour episode “Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation” looks back at the iconic 1969 music festival through the personal stories of those in the vast crowd and working behind the scenes. 9 p.m. KOCE

Intervention The docu-series returns with more heartbreaking stories from the front lines of the heroin epidemic. 9 p.m. A&E

The Real Housewives of Orange County Original cast member Vicki Gunvalson rejoins the gang for the 14th edition of this long-running reality series. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Little Couple This reality series also is back with new episodes. 9 p.m. TLC

Blood & Treasure The lives of Danny and Lexi (Matt Barr, Sofia Pernas) may never be the same after Farouk’s (Oded Fehr) master plan is put into action in the Season 1 finale of this globetrotting drama. 10 p.m. CBS

Flipping Exes Former lovebirds Nina Klemm and Michael LeSure go into business renovating homes together in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Bravo

Drunk History The alcohol-fueled sketch series ends its sixth season with tales featuring the infamous “Typhoid Mary” and Egypt’s Queen Cleopatra. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Oakland Raiders The Silver and Black suit up for a new season of the football-themed docu-series. 10 p.m. HBO

Code of the Wild Sibling explorers Chris and Casey Keefer venture into rugged terrain to try to solve some of history’s most baffling mysteries in this new eight-part series. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

Undercover Billionaire Self-made man Glenn Stearns goes incognito to start a new business from scratch using a stake of only $100 in this new unscripted series. 10:04 p.m. Discovery Channel

Growing Up Chrisley Chrisley scions Savannah and Chase are back for Season 2 of their spinoff series. 10:3o p.m. USA

Dating: #No Filter Comics crack wise over footage of couples on their first dates in new episodes of this reality series. 11 p.m. E!

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Michelle Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried (“The Art of Racing in the Rain”); Jay Leno. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mariah Carey; author Candace Bushnell; Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Ian Ziering (“Beverly Hills, 90210”); National Root Beer Float Day. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianne Moore; Marlon Wayans; guest co-host Jenna Dewan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.). 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Tasha Smith. 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real JD McCrary; blood tests that women should take. 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth (“BH90210”); deals and steals. (N) noon KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”). noon KCOP

The Talk Keanu Reeves; life coach Mike Bayer; Kevin Frazier. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Letterman; Dermot Kennedy performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

SoCal Connected L.A.’s mental health system. 7 p.m. KOCE

SoCal Connected Gerrymandering. 8 and 11 p.m. KCET

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author and Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kevin Bacon. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dakota Johnson; Post Malone; Jon Lovitz; Tyler Childers performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Amanda Seyfried; Jacob Tremblay and Brady Noon (“Good Boys”). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Ben Stiller; Robin Thede; Brad Paisley; Max and Quinn XCII perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss; Jakob Dylan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michelle Williams; Noel Gallagher; novelist Tommy Orange. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Little League Baseball Regional coverage of the semifinals, 2 and 4 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Angels play the Cincinnati Reds, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals, 7 p.m. SportsNet L.A.

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.